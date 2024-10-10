Recognition: Elsecar Park

VOLUNTEERS who make Owd Martha’s Yard community garden a special place in Hoyland are celebrating a triple-whammy of success in this year’s Yorkshire in Bloom.

The garden, which was set up almost a decade ago, achieved both ‘gold’ and ‘category winner’ in in the Grow Your Community category, which they entered.

But they were also awarded the discretionary Sixty Somethings Award.

The Royal Horticultural Society, which organises Britain in Bloom, and it’s Yorkshire sub-group, is 60 years old.

To mark that anniversary, Owd Martha’s Yard took on a swinging 60s theme, with flower-power forming the central focus.

The 60s theme was underlined by planting a rose called Diamonds are Forever, with sweet peas trained up a ‘Twiggy’ trellis, in the shape of a person.

Members have also pledged to undertake 60 litter-picks.

Group spokeswoman Alison Richardson said they were now looking at ways to celebrate the group’s anniversary, on its site near the Belmont Working Men’s Club.

The garden was among several applicants from the Dearne area to achieve success in the awards.

Others included Friends of Wombwell Park, who were awarded Level Four, or ‘thriving’, in the It’s Your Neighbourhood category.

Elsecar Park and Nature Reserve took ‘platinum’ in the Parks, Gardens and Open Spaces category, alongside Goldthorpe Railway Embankment, which achieved the same accolade.

The 2024 Oarks Services Volunteer award went to Pauline Phillips, for Thurnscoe Flower Park, with Friends of Elsecar Park being awarded the same, in recognition of their 20 years working in the park.

Successes in the Dearne were reflected with other awards across the borough.

Barnsley Council Cabinet spokesman for the environment, Cllr James Higginbottom, said: It’s amazing to see yet another fantastic result for groups around the borough in the Yorkshire in Bloom awards.

"We are all incredibly proud to have an army of volunteers across Barnsley who work tirelessly all year to keep our borough clean and green and to make sure our parks, gardens and green spaces are always looking their best.

“I would like to congratulate everyone who took part in the judging process and all of our award winners. The number of winners is testament to hard working volunteers, community groups and our own parks team and its great to see them all recognised in the awards.”