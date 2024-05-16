Trio of European Cup winners at Rotherham charity evening
A charity event at Sitwell Park Golf Club will offer an evening in the company of European Cup winners – Alan Kennedy, Alex Stepney and former RUFC joint-boss John McGovern.
McGovern captained the Nottingham Forest side which won the competition twice – and his Millers managerial partnership with Archie Gemmill included the club’s Football League Trophy win at Wembley in 1996.
Kennedy scored the only goal in the 1981 European Cup final as Liverpool beat Real Madrid, and he netted the decisive penalty three years later as the Reds defeated Roma on spot-kicks.
Stepney was in goal in 1967 as Manchester United became the first English side to win the competition, with his close range save in the final earning applause from Benfica striker Eusebio.
The 7pm event on June 8 includes a two-course meal, meet and greet photo opportunity and auction in aid of Crohn’s and Colitis UK and Help for Heroes. Tickets are £45 per person and available via [email protected] or 01709 792065.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.