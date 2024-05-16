.

STEVE Evans is not the only Millers manager to be making a return to Rotherham this year…

A charity event at Sitwell Park Golf Club will offer an evening in the company of European Cup winners – Alan Kennedy, Alex Stepney and former RUFC joint-boss John McGovern.

McGovern captained the Nottingham Forest side which won the competition twice – and his Millers managerial partnership with Archie Gemmill included the club’s Football League Trophy win at Wembley in 1996.

Kennedy scored the only goal in the 1981 European Cup final as Liverpool beat Real Madrid, and he netted the decisive penalty three years later as the Reds defeated Roma on spot-kicks.

Stepney was in goal in 1967 as Manchester United became the first English side to win the competition, with his close range save in the final earning applause from Benfica striker Eusebio.