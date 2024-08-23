Speaking at the Royal Air Forces Association concert at Rotherham Minster in 2015 to comemmorate the 75th Anniversary of the Battle of Britain

A FORMER mayor – whose long-standing public service led to him meeting the likes of Prince Charles and Dolly Parton – has died at the age of 78.

Allan Jackson was born in East Dene in 1945 and worked as a steelworks maintenance engineer from the age of 14.

He became a parish councillor in Brinsworth before being elected to Rotherham Council in 1999.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was mayor in 2007/8, and during his stint as first citizen greeted Prince Charles, who visited Catcliffe after the floods.

Allan and Yvonne Jackson in 2011

He hosted visitors at Rotherham Town Hall from nations including Poland, Germany, and France, and he visited Sweden with Rotherham Churches Together.

Allan’s daughter Sam Jackson said her dad left behind “a great legacy” of service to his community. She added: “He deserves recognition for his many years of service, both in his parish and borough.”

Allan’s commitment to community events even saw him attend a course to learn how to properly set off fireworks, after which he carried out the duty at the Brinsworth Parish Council Bonfire Night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also campaigned for the improvement of library services in the village, held weekly drop-in sessions to address parish issues and concerns, and held school governor roles at Brinsworth Comprehensive and local junior and infants.

Allan (right) at the Rotherham Holiday Aid AGM in 2011

Allan’s mayoral year also coincided with chapter one of the Imagination Library, and so he met country singer Dolly when she visited Rotherham to start the charitable venture.

Allan was involved in many organisations and charities, including the Churches Unemployment Group and Rotherham Play and Learn Bus.

He was part of the Rotherham Holiday Aid, which provided short breaks for disadvantaged families, having been set up in response to the economic downturn here in the 1980s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Allan, who went on a trip to Lapland with underprivileged children when chairing the charity.

By 2015, more than 1,500 families had been helped, and the remit had widened to those with long-term illness, disability, bereavement or relationship breakdown.

Allan said at the time: “Most people who are helped have not had a holiday in the past four years and have not had the chance to spend time together away from the pressures and stress of everyday life. The need for this support has not diminished over the years.”

Allan also ran the Brinsworth Parent and Toddler Group for more than ten years, alongside wife Yvonne and other volunteers.

Allan’s funeral will be held at Rotherham Crematorium on Wednesday, August 28, at 2.45pm, followed by a celebration of his life.