The felled trees at the housing site

Advertiser reader Andrew Allen from Swinton said he was “absolutely baffled” after he spotted the “amazing monkey puzzle tree and several other well-established trees” felled at the Ben Bailey Homes site, adding: “Surely these could have been incorporated into the new estate?”

Ben Bailey Homes is currently working on the site in Swinton, as well as another in nearby Upper Haugh, creating developments of around 20 properties with a range of two, three and four bedroom options.

The property developer's sales and marketing director Jon Bailey said: “The trees in question have been removed prior to the start of work on the next phase of development at our Swinton site and the action was taken with the full approval of Rotherham Council.

The three-bedroom Edendale show home at the Swinton site

“Building is expected to start in the autumn but the trees had to be felled now to meet all wildlife and nesting regulations.

“This project is bringing much needed new housing to Swinton and, as part of the scheme, a full programme of fresh planting will take place once construction is completed.”

A three-bedroom Edendale show home at the Swinton site is now open.

ROTHERHAM Council is inviting residents to have their say on plans for the new library and neighbourhood hub in Swinton.

Proposals include shelving which can be moved to create space for activities and events, as well as an outdoor reading area.

Residents are invited to view the plans, ask questions and give feedback at a series of drop-in sessions to be held at Swinton Civic Hall.

These take place on Monday, March 4 (4pm to 6pm); Thursday, March 7 (1pm to 4pm) and Friday, March 8 (10am to 12pm).

In addition to these staffed sessions, the plans will be displayed from March 4 to 11.

Cllr Denise Lelliott, RMBC cabinet member for jobs and the local economy, said: “We want to listen to residents and understand how best we can make this new and improved space work for them.”