A child with a free tree sapling - photo by Philip Formby

THE UK’s largest woodland conservation charity has offered a tree-mendous opportunity for school pupils.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Woodland Trust's ever-popular free trees scheme started in 2010 and has since then given away an average of more than a million trees a year.

The spring delivery in March this year saw 24,015 saplings finding homes in Yorkshire and Humberside, including 6,135 trees in South Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now the trust is urging schools in our region to take advantage of the scheme and help tackle the climate and nature crisis, while boosting green spaces in the local community.

Woodland Trust senior project lead Steve Shill said: “Planting trees is such a simple action, but the collective impact can make a huge difference to people and the planet,” he said.

“Trees help nature, combat flooding, provide shelter and reduce pollution. And they unite communities, inspire pride and bring huge benefits for mental wellbeing.

“It’s a great way for schoolchildren and all sorts of community groups – from sports clubs to faith groups – to learn about the environment and do their bit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every school should have trees, but if you don’t have space to plant, don’t worry – you can still get involved.

“Why not partner with a local community group or council in a public space?”

The scheme delivers free trees twice a year for planting in spring and autumn.

Packs come in packs of 15, 30, 105 or 420 and in different varieties to suit their purpose – hedging, copse, wildlife or wild harvest.

More information: www.tinyurl.com/WTfreetrees