Tree-mendous opportunity for school pupils
The Woodland Trust's ever-popular free trees scheme started in 2010 and has since then given away an average of more than a million trees a year.
The spring delivery in March this year saw 24,015 saplings finding homes in Yorkshire and Humberside, including 6,135 trees in South Yorkshire.
Now the trust is urging schools in our region to take advantage of the scheme and help tackle the climate and nature crisis, while boosting green spaces in the local community.
Woodland Trust senior project lead Steve Shill said: “Planting trees is such a simple action, but the collective impact can make a huge difference to people and the planet,” he said.
“Trees help nature, combat flooding, provide shelter and reduce pollution. And they unite communities, inspire pride and bring huge benefits for mental wellbeing.
“It’s a great way for schoolchildren and all sorts of community groups – from sports clubs to faith groups – to learn about the environment and do their bit.
“Every school should have trees, but if you don’t have space to plant, don’t worry – you can still get involved.
“Why not partner with a local community group or council in a public space?”
The scheme delivers free trees twice a year for planting in spring and autumn.
Packs come in packs of 15, 30, 105 or 420 and in different varieties to suit their purpose – hedging, copse, wildlife or wild harvest.
More information: www.tinyurl.com/WTfreetrees
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.