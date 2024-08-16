PETA targeted the Parkgate branch of TUI in Rotherham

ANIMAL rights activists targeted the Rotherham branch of a global travel agency to demonstrate against the firm's “propping up” of “dolphin prisons” abroad.

The representative from the global animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals released a bunch of floating balloons with the message 'TUI: Let Marine Parks Go!' at TUI’s Holiday Superstore at Parkgate.

It is the latest action from PETA to urge the travel provider to sever its ties with marine parks – which the group has deemed “abusement parks” – which use captive orcas and other dolphins as entertainment for guests at holiday resorts.

A PETA spokesperson claimed: “While orcas in nature form complex relationships, work cooperatively to find food, and traverse up to 150 miles of ocean every day, those at marine parks are housed in incompatible groups in cramped tanks.”They added: “Forced to perform tricks for tourists, the majority die far short of their natural life expectancy.

“Most leading companies, including rival Jet2holidays, have ended the promotion of dolphin prisons.”

“TUI’s propping up of the notorious SeaWorld in Orlando, Florida, and promotion of other abusement parks like Loro Parque in Tenerife, Spain, is an embarrassment to the entire travel industry.”

The organisation's senior campaigns manager Kate Werner said: “TUI should be ashamed to promote businesses that cause the pain, suffering, and premature death of orcas and other dolphins.

“PETA will keep pulling out all the stops until TUI cuts ties with animal abuse and finally aligns with caring British holidaymakers.”

TUI was approached by the Advertiser for a response but declined to comment.