Tram Train station milestone a 'further step forward for Rotherham'

'REAL PROGRESS': A construction milestone at the Magna Tram Train station has been welcomed.

A KEY construction milestone at the Magna Tram Train station has been hailed as a “further step forward” for the borough and beyond by the leader of Rotherham Council.

Lift shafts have now been installed and a new passenger overbridge completed at South Yorkshire’s newest Tram Train station by the Templeborough venue.

The £10million station and Park & Ride, set to open in early 2026, will serve the Tram Train route between Sheffield and Rotherham, with transport bosses expecting it to improve access for residents, businesses and the Magna Science Adventure Centre, reduce congestion and pollution within the Lower Don Valley, and support wider regeneration in the area.

The station is set to feature fully accessible platforms, step-free access via lifts, and a pedestrian overbridge connecting both sides of the tracks.

It will be the first new Tram Train stop added to the network since the pioneering service launched in 2018, and is expected to improve access to jobs, education and leisure for thousands of residents and visitors.

South Yorkshire’s Mayor, Oliver Coppard, said: “It’s brilliant to see real progress being made at Magna.

“We’re building a better-connected South Yorkshire.

“This is about more than concrete and steel. It’s about making sure our public transport network works for everyone - accessible, joined-up, and designed around the needs of our communities.

“When the new station opens early next year, it’ll help more people get to work, get to school and spend time with friends and family. It’s another step towards a fairer, greener, more ambitious South Yorkshire.

“And I can’t wait to see it up and running.”

Leader of Rotherham Council, Cllr Chris Read, said: “The new Tram Train station at Magna is a further step forward for Rotherham and the wider region - improving the way our public transport network works, and strengthening our plans for more jobs and homes along the corridor along Templeborough and beyond.

“This project is about making sure Rotherham residents and people across the region benefit from better, greener transport and that our town continues to grow. We’re proud to be working with partners to deliver this investment.

“I look forward to seeing the station open and making a real difference for our communities and visitors.”

The Magna Tram Train station is being delivered by South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority in partnership with Network Rail and Supertram, with funding from the UK Government’s Transforming Cities Fund.

Roisin Lowery, Network Rail sponsor, said: “The completion of the lift shafts and passenger bridge marks a key milestone in the project to complete the new Magna Tram Train station. We’re proud to be working with our partners to deliver what will be a major step forward in improving connectivity in this part of South Yorkshire.”

Cllr Ben Miskell, Chair of the Transport, Regeneration and Climate Policy Committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “We’re rightly proud of the Supertram. Now over 30 years old, it has served communities across South Yorkshire incredibly well.

But the network has the potential to do so much more – and this new station is a clear sign of the progress being made by South Yorkshire’s Mayor, Oliver Coppard, in extending and improving the tram system, which we continue to fully back.”