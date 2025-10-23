Training provider has a 'distinct' advantage

CERTFIED SUCCESS: Agemaspark's Sam Buxton and Paul Preskey

A ROTHERHAM training provider has seen two workshop managers achieve the highest possible grade of Distinction.

The two staff members from Doncaster-based precision engineering company Agemaspark completed their Level 5 Leadership Apprenticeship with Whyy? Change.

Former apprentices Paul Preskey and Sam Buxton joined Agemaspark around 20 years ago and have since progressed through the business step by step.

Today, they play key roles in leading the workshop team alongside company founder and managing director, Paul Stockhill.

In addition to completing the apprenticeship, Paul Preskey also gained a Distinction in the Chartered Management Institute (CMI) Level 5 Diploma in Management and Leadership, further strengthening his skills and commitment to continuous professional growth.

Anne Wilson, tutor at Whyy? Change, said: “Huge congratulations to Paul Preskey and Sam Buxton of Agemaspark on achieving their Level 5 Operations Manager Apprenticeship, both with a fantastic Distinction!

Their journey is nothing short of inspiring. Starting out as engineering apprentices, they’ve grown with the business step by step and now lead the company with owner and founder Paul Stockhill.

“This achievement is a true testament to their hard work, dedication, and commitment to continuous learning, as well as the culture of trust, support, and empowerment fostered within their business.”

Agemaspark's Paul Stockhill, added: “We are incredibly proud of Paul and Sam for their well-deserved success.

“They’ve shown outstanding dedication, not just to their studies but to Agemaspark and the people they lead.

“Their journey shows what’s possible when you combine opportunity with commitment – they’re proof that apprenticeships can open doors to fantastic careers in engineering and leadership.”