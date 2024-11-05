Puzzled Training

TWO leading providers of vocational and personal development training have announced a strategic partnership aimed at expanding access to high-quality educational and training programmes.

Puzzled Training is bringing its expertise in bespoke training solutions and Morthyng Training its established history of providing accredited courses tailored to industry standards.

The organisations are set to focus on a comprehensive approach, with programmes designed to support young people, adults, and businesses within Early Years workforce development.

The collaboration will “combine the strengths of both organisations to deliver enhanced, flexible learning opportunities for individuals seeking to boost their careers and employability.”

Key benefits of the partnership between the two Rotherham-based firms are set to include flexible learning with programme available through blended learning formats offering both in-person and online options to accommodate diverse learner needs and 'employer-centric solutions' with customised training packages for businesses.

It is expected to increase access with enhanced opportunities for disadvantaged and under-represented communities to gain skills and qualifications.

Zoe Croot and Anne-Louise Everton, directors at Puzzled Training, said: “This collaboration allows us to reach a broader audience and deliver training that not only empowers individuals but also addresses the skills gap in key sectors.

“Together, we’re helping to shape a future where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.”

Moira MacCormac, director of Morthyng Training, added: “We are delighted to partner with Puzzled Training, whose values align so closely with ours.

“By combining our resources and expertise, we can make an even greater impact on learners, businesses, and communities.”