Tragic loss of funding expert who helped many

By Paul Whitehouse
Published 25th May 2025, 09:20 BST

A FUNDING expert who helped guide Rotherham organisations to get the cash they needed to succeed has died.

Peter Foyle worked for South Yorkshire Funding Advice Bureau and until moving to a different role in 2010 was its advice worker in Rotherham.

That entailed advising groups on funding across the borough - a role in which he was highly effective.

Former colleague Andy Kershaw said he would be missed both at SYFAB and also South Yorkshire Community Foundation, stating: “Peter was an immensely knowledgeable man about the voluntary and community sector and full of ‘can-do’ knowhow when it came to funding for small grassroots community groups.

“He was a mad-keen Sheffield United fan and loved his walking and family and was extremely witty.

“He will be terribly missed by everyone who knew him in Rotherham and throughout South Yorkshire.

“We have lost a dear friend and our condolences go to his wife, Janet, and his whole family.”

Mr Foyle, who died from pancreatic cancer, had previously written about himself: “I’ve worked at SYFAB since 2010, but I did work for the organisation previously, as its Funding Advice Worker in Rotherham

Knowledgeable: Peter Foyle (Image: South Yorkshire Community Foundation)Knowledgeable: Peter Foyle (Image: South Yorkshire Community Foundation)
“I’ve always liked the way SYFAB do things, from de-mystifying things by using simple language, to tackling disadvantage in our communities by ensuring people’s access to funding

“The most rewarding aspect of the role is seeing people realise that there is money out there to help them do things that will help their communities.

“The biggest barrier is often confidence.

“I’ve helped groups get £100,00 grants, but the moment that sums up what SYFAB is about was sitting down with the volunteer leader of a pensioners’ group, and helping them fill out a form for a small grant, which would pay for that year’s activities.

“The next year, he asked where to get the form from, but completed it himself, and got the money,” he said.

News of his death brought an outpouring of condolences, many from those in organisations he had helped gain the funding they needed.

One scheme he helped to support was the Garden Project at Quarryhill, in Maltby.

