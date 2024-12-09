Traditional 'Santa run' will start in Rotherham this weekend

Festive joy: Santa on the streets of Rotherham

SANTA Claus is heading to Rotherham from the North Pole for his annual tour of the town this weekend.

Children – and older residents – will be able to catch an early glimpse of the character as the sleigh tours many of the borough’s communities.

The event has been organised with a combined effort from Rotherham Round Table, Rotherham Sitwell Rotary and Rotherham 41 Club.

It has become a Christmas tradition in the town, bringing joy to many people, while raising funds to support good causes in the town.

Santa’s entourage will be collecting donations on the night but, but a 21st Century option is now also available, via https://justgiving.com/campaign/santarotherham24

The sleigh will be visiting the Pringle Road estate in Brinsworth on Saturday, followed by the Brinsworth Hall estate on Sunday.

On December 16 the sleigh will be at Thirsty Flame and the Phoenix estat; December 17, Stag; December 18, Bramley; December 19, Brecks; December 20, Wickersley; December 21, Waverley; December 22, Canklow and Whiston; December 23, the Grange estate; December 24, the Duke of Norfolk estate.

Round Table chairman Phil O’Brien said: “The Santa sleigh is the highlight of the year for myself and my fellow Round Table members.

“It’s takes months of planning and hard work to make it happen, but it’s definitely worth it for all the joy and happiness it brings to the people of Rotherham.

“We’d like to give a special thank you to Maltby Auto Electrical Services for all their support getting the sleigh ready and very kindly supplying Rudolph’ to tow the sleigh again this year.

“Thank you to everyone who makes a donation. Every penny is spent on good causes within Rotherham.

“If you know of someone or a group we could support, please contact our community support officer Brendan Polkinghorn at [email protected].”

Santa’s progress can also be monitored via the Rotherham Round Table 24 Facebook page.

The sleigh runs have been operated for more than 30 years, raising tens of thousands of pounds, with proceeds distributed to individuals, community groups, charities and good causes around Rotherham in the form of community grants.

Beneficiaries have included Rotherham Cancer Care Centre, Shiloh, Swinton Lock, Start a Heart 24/7, Friends of Newman School, Project Linus and Crossroads Care.