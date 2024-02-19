Perfect copy: Phil Yates with a copy of Germanicus

Preservation experts at the stately home called on help from Rotherham’s Advanced Manufacturing Park to create miniature replicas of the home’s important Germanicus statue, which dates from the 1750s.

That means they now have a perfect record of sculpture, which can be used to monitor any deterioration to its structure as the years pass, but also to act as a perfect guide for repairs, should it ever be subjected to damage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The replicas, at 29cms tall, are a far cry from the original, which towers above them at 180cms tall.

Original master: The 18th Century Germanicus statute

Tech company PES used reverse engineering technology to create a 3D scan of the statue, providing the information to allow colleagues at Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre to produce replicas on a 3D printer.

Future production would be straight-forwards, potentially opening the door to sales of replicas of the statue of Germanicus, one of Ancient Rome’s politicians.

“Ideas so far include making small, museum-quality replicas, or having fun and turning out Germanicus chocolate statues,” said Steve Ash, of Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust, which is responsible for the stately home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The use of digital technologies at Wentworth Woodhouse is in its early stages, but there’s no doubt it will have an important role to play in both conservation and entrepreneurialism.”

The statue was carved in marble, but was subjected to serious water staining as the Wentworth estate deteriorated and a roof began to leak.

It was moved into the main house in the 1980s, though by then the damage had occurred.

Phil Yates, senior engineer at the AMRC integrated manufacturing group, said: “We were very proud to implement our design and prototyping expertise for Wentworth Woodhouse. The project also showed showed how nurturing and guiding young manufacturing talent is at the heart of the AMRC’s mission.

Advertisement

Advertisement