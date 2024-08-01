Roller-skating in All Saints Square at UPLIFT - photo by James Mulkeen

THE return of a free youth festival saw Rotherham town centre transformed into an 'urban playground' for three action-packed days.

Kick-starting the school summer holidays in style, highlights of the UPLIFT Festival included free skateboarding, BMX, roller-skating, parkour, dance, live music, and creative workshops.

Delivered by Rotherham Council's events team in partnership with Flux Rotherham and Children's Capital of Culture 2025, the event is now in its third year and saw a roller skating rink in All Saints’ Square, Bridgegate becoming a BMX, skate and scooter park and a skate park located at Upper Millgate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elsewhere in the town centre, The Minster Gardens was home to a Young Makers' Market spotlighting the creativity and talent of young entrepreneurs with handmade crafts, knick-knacks, crochet creations and unique jewellery for sale, all created by Rotherham’s next generation of makers including Dainty Fungi, Duo Doodlee, and Sugar Crash Club.

Skateboarding on Upper Millgate at UPLIFT - photo by James Mulkeen

New for 2024, urban sports specialists from NovaCity Activity Centre demonstrated their jaw-dropping skills in parkour, street dance, tricking, and stunt fighting.

A live music stage on Church Street featured young musical talent from Rotherham and South Yorkshire, including The Banned, Tivolis, TowHead, and Pelican Crossing.

Esdlwehere in the town centre, Rotherham United Community Trust held freestyle skill sessions at Minster Yard which was also the site of creative workshops including woven wall hanging with artist Agnis Smallwood, button or pin badge making with the 'Radical Badger' AKA artist Natalie Allistone and free and fun sessions run by the 16 to-25-year-olds on the Children’s Capital of Culture traineeship programme.