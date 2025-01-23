Town centre to transform into 'breath-taking canvas of youthful imagination'

'Otherham launches this weekend

ROTHERAM will become 'Otherham this weekend – as a mesmerising trail of illuminated art and sound projections transforms the town centre into a dazzling cultural spectacle.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From Friday January 24 to Sunday 26, the inaugural Otherham Winter Light Festival will take over five of Rotherham town centre’s buildings to celebrate the borough becoming the world’s first Children’s Capital of Culture in 2025.

Brought to life by Flux Rotherham, Children's Capital of Culture, theatre company imitating the dog, RMBC Events and writing charity Grimm and Co, Otherham – a “magical town where nothing is quite as it seems” – will also feature live street theatre, music, film, and interactive workshops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flux Rotherham programme director Helen Jones said: “We are excited to bring this free, world-class cultural experience to the heart of Rotherham as we begin our landmark year as the first ever Children’s Capital of Culture.

'Otherham launches this weekend

“It’s been imagined by Rotherham’s children and young people and invites you to see our wonderful town through their wildly creative lens.

“We can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

To create the ideas for Otherham, Grimm and Co, in partnership with imitating the dog, ran a six-week writing programme for young people aged 12-16.

Participants reimagined Rotherham as an otherworldly place, with their stories inspiring the projection designs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

'Otherham launches this weekend

imitating the dog co-artistic director Simon Wainwright said: “We’ve invited Rotherham’s young people to dream up a magical, unpredictable and out-of-step world, with their stories serving as inspiration for our projection designs.

“These creations will now light up buildings during the Winter Festival, turning the town centre into a breath-taking canvas of youthful imagination.”

There are five main sites on the Otherham trail, each telling their own story and running throughout each evening between 4.30 and 8.30pm.

The Ministry for Weather and Goodwill at Rotherham Minster, All Saint’s Square façade, Church Street. Watch as The Ministry for Weather and Goodwill comes to life with a stunning artwork featuring thunder, lightning, and all weathers in between.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham Minster - pic by James Mulkeen

The Bright Ideas Mining Company Inc at Rise House, Vicarage Lane. Otherham sits above rich seams of imagination buried deep below ground. A story emerges of the limitless potential of children and young people’s imaginations and what can be achieved from mining the best and brightest ideas.

The Otherham Chronicle at Holy Ghost Tattoo, 36 High Street. Once the historical home of the Rotherham Advertiser – the original site of the printers where Ann Hinchliffe published the first issue in 1858 – check out the imaginary Otherham Chronicle and hear about Twinkle the Fairy, Blanche White the super spy, and Rotherham’s first werewolf worker.

The Cinema of Future Films at 32 High Street. A showcase of Rotherham’s young film-making talent who have produced a series of short films for the festival.

The Centre for Coming and Going at Rotherham Town Hall, The Crofts, Moorgate Street. A multi-dimensional port for all types of beings arriving and departing from Otherham – aliens, monsters, magical creatures, mythical beasts and ordinary souls shuffling on and off the transportation.

For more information visit www.fluxrotherham.org.uk/otherham-winter-light-festival-2025/.