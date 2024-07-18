UPLIFT festival is returning - photo by James Mulkeen

ROTHERHAM town centre is set to become an 'urban playground' for three days with the arrival of an action-packed free youth festival this summer.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Delivered by Rotherham Council's events team in partnership with Flux Rotherham and Children's Capital of Culture, UPLIFT Skate and Art Festival is now in its third year, and will take place between July 25-27.

Kick-starting the school summer holidays in style, the event will transform the town centre into an urban playground featuring free skateboarding, BMX, roller-skating, parkour, dance, live music, and sport and craft workshops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The line-up includes Roller Girl Gang hosting roller disco sessions throughout the festival in All Saints’ Square and a pop-up BMX, Skate and Scooter Park at Bridgegate.

UPLIFT festival - photo by James Mulkeen

The House Skate Park from Sheffield will run a pop-up skate park offering free-skate sessions, demonstrations, and coaching sessions at Upper Millgate, while urban sports specialists from NovaCity Activity Centre will land in the Minster Gardens with workshops and taster sessions.

A live music stage on Church Street will offer the chance to hear some young musical talent from Rotherham and South Yorkshire, including The Banned, Tivolis, TowHead and Pelican Crossing.

Meanwhile crafts, knick-knacks, crochet creations and unique jewellery created by Rotherham’s next generation of makers will be on sale at a Young Makers’ Market, in the Imperial Buildings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Minster Yard will be the site of sporting activities when Rotherham United Community Trust hold freestyle skill sessions, as well as craft workshops with artists as well as 16-to-25-year-olds on the Children’s Capital of Culture traineeship programme.