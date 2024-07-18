Town centre to become 'urban playground' as youth festival returns
Delivered by Rotherham Council's events team in partnership with Flux Rotherham and Children's Capital of Culture, UPLIFT Skate and Art Festival is now in its third year, and will take place between July 25-27.
Kick-starting the school summer holidays in style, the event will transform the town centre into an urban playground featuring free skateboarding, BMX, roller-skating, parkour, dance, live music, and sport and craft workshops.
The line-up includes Roller Girl Gang hosting roller disco sessions throughout the festival in All Saints’ Square and a pop-up BMX, Skate and Scooter Park at Bridgegate.
The House Skate Park from Sheffield will run a pop-up skate park offering free-skate sessions, demonstrations, and coaching sessions at Upper Millgate, while urban sports specialists from NovaCity Activity Centre will land in the Minster Gardens with workshops and taster sessions.
A live music stage on Church Street will offer the chance to hear some young musical talent from Rotherham and South Yorkshire, including The Banned, Tivolis, TowHead and Pelican Crossing.
Meanwhile crafts, knick-knacks, crochet creations and unique jewellery created by Rotherham’s next generation of makers will be on sale at a Young Makers’ Market, in the Imperial Buildings.
Minster Yard will be the site of sporting activities when Rotherham United Community Trust hold freestyle skill sessions, as well as craft workshops with artists as well as 16-to-25-year-olds on the Children’s Capital of Culture traineeship programme.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.