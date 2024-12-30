Town centre bar closes

The Corn Law has closed again.

The Corn Law bar on High Street appears to have ceased trading.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A note on the front door of the bar dated December 26, which had reopened earlier in the month, cited the Property Act 1925, Section 146 for the landlord of the premises to enforce forfeiture of the property because of unpaid rent by the tenant.

However, a white board inside the property but visible from the street, also says ‘closed for refurb’.

The bar had hoped to benefit from trade over Christmas and had previously been known as the Litten Tree, Stone & Taps, and Corn Law Rhymer.