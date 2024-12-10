Top showbiz award for comedian Ryan Sampson

Ryan Sampson played Glen alongside Danny Dyer's character Lee in his TV comedy debut, Mr Bigstuff.

On the face of it, the combination wasn't an obvious one. Ryan Sampson, the diminutive Rotherham funny man and Danny Dyer, the EastEnders bad boy.

Yet their partnership in Mr Bigstuff was a box office hit – and now it has been recognised officially with a top showbiz award.

Ryan and Danny collected the Best Comedy Partnership section of this week's I Talk Telly Awards 2024.

They finished ahead of rivals: Elena Saurel and Kyla Harris (We Might Regret This), Esther Smith and Rafe Spall (Trying), Harriet Dyer and Patrick Brammall (Australian sitcom Colin From Accounts), Johnny Vegas and Sian Gibson (Apocalypse Slough), and Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton (Inside No. 9).

Mr Bigstuff was also shortlisted for the Best New Comedy section, won by Ludwig (David Mitchell).

Ryan, from North Anston, and Danny welcomed the public vote saying in a video-recorded speech from the set: "We appreciate it from the bottom of our rotten little hearts."

The award is a milestone for Ryan, who penned the script for the first time, as well as acted as co-lead in a Sky Original series which has been given a second season, to be screened late in 2025.

The former Anston Brook primary and Wales High School pupil plays the part of a humdrum carpet salesman, whose macho brother (Dyer) returns to his life after a long break… and brings carnage along with him.

The 39-year-old South Yorkshireman is equally well known for his roles in Plebs – nominated for a Royal Television Society award 11 years ago – and the hugely popular Brassic, another multi-award winner.

The Mr Big Stuff recognition was a much-needed morale booster for 47-year-old Londoner Danny who played Mick Carter in the Albert Square based EastEnders.

The Channel 4 travel series filmed with his daughter 'Absolutely Dyer: Danny and Dani Do Italy' appears to have ended after just one season.

Meanwhile, Anston singer and actress Rebecca Lucy Taylor (Self Esteem) will appear on the festive week of Richard Osman’s House Of Games, on BBC2.

She will also be headlining at the End of the Road festival at The Larmer Tree Gardens, Wiltshire, in August.