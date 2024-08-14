Toddlers at Braithwell Playgroup

MINI superheroes put their best feet forward to fundraise for the tiniest and most vulnerable hospital patients.

Donning superhero dress up, the children and parents who attend Braithwell Playgroup’s ‘Stay and Play’ held a Tiny Toes Toddle sponsored walk to raise money for Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity.

And the power of the youngsters' little legs helped raise £520.85 towards the charity's Tiny Toes neonatal appeal.

Their fundraising will play an important role in the RHCC's appeal to transform Rotherham Hospital’s neonatal unit, supporting premature and poorly babies in the community.

Rachael Dawes, head of fundraising at the charity, said: “It’s heart-warming to see the children dressed up, having fun and raising money for our Tiny Toes neonatal appeal.

Their fantastic fundraising will make a huge difference to the premature and poorly babies we care for from Rotherham and beyond.”

The appeal was launched to provide funding to enhance the hospital's neonatal facilities in a bid to ensure families experience a home-from-home environment.

The NHS charity has extended its Tiny Toes Toddle sponsored walk until the end of August and is now encouraging other play groups, nurseries and community groups in Rotherham to host their very own event.

The sponsored walk is aimed at youngsters aged under five, although children of all ages and abilities can take part – and it can be held indoors or out, at nursery, school or play group or a local park or woodland trail.

To get involved in a Tiny Toes Toddle of your own sign up by visiting www.tinyurl.com/RHCCTinyToesReg.