Time to call it a day for town's 50-year-old gem of a shop

Ron Smith of H Smith jewellers on Wellgate, which is closing down after 50 years - pic by Kerrie Beddows

A FAMILY-RUN jewellers in Rotherham town centre is shutting its doors for the final time after five dazzling decades of trading and looking after its loyal customers.

Ron Smith (67) is retiring from the H. Smiths Jewellers on Wellgate that his father Hubert began running before him in the summer of 1975.

Ron, who runs the shop with wife Diane (63) said: “My dad Hubert was in the police for 27 years in Rotherham and in his spare time he used to repair all the police officers' watches.

“In July 1975 this place (the unit on Wellgate) came up and my mum persuaded him to go into watch repairs and jewellery as a business.

“Business and the nature of shopping on Wellgate and in Rotherham has changed a lot over the years, and people often say it has been affected by Meadowhall in the 90s as well as Parkgate.

“But we have remained busy enough over the years, to be honest, and our services are in high demand because not many people do what I do in Rotherham town centre.

“People are still coming in asking for rings to be altered and we are having to say no as we close next week and turn them away – I don't know where to send them, either.”

The dad of two sons and two teenage grandchildren said: “While we are still busy enough, it felt like the right time to finish.

“There has been interest in the unit as well, and, with the living accommodation above it, it is an ideal spot for the right business to move into.”

Wife Diane said: “It is sad to be closing but at the same time it is exciting.

“We're looking forward to spending more time with the family including planning a family holiday to Devon and spoiling all the little ones (grandchildren) more than ever!

“We have had a lot of loyal customers over the years who we will miss and we'd like to thank them very much indeed.”

The duo is calling time on the family business with a closing down sale ahead of the last day of opening on Wednesday, April 16.