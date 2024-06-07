Time for tea and a chat at care home's upcoming events
Lotus Home Care training manager Gemma Crummack said: “As part of my role I have created an internal charity team and this year we are raising money for a worthy cause that is close to a lot of our hearts – Marie Curie Cancer Care – and so far this year we have had raffles, charity walks and sweepstakes.
“Our next events are the Great Blooming Tea Parties – taking place in Rotherham, Worksop and Sheffield branches on June 20 – where we invite our care teams, clients and their loved ones to have a few hours of cuppas, cakes and games.
“I am on a mission to make this a memorable, fun day for all and would love to hear from local businesses who could offer us donations.”
Anyone interested in donating should contact Gemma via email at [email protected].
