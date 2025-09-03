Tides comes in for Mexborough by the Sea

Seaside break: Even if the coast was miles away

SUNNY weather provided ideal coastal conditions for this year’s Mexborough by the Sea event this year, helping to draw hundreds to the event.

It was organised by Mexborough Events Committee inclusive, with a pirates and princesses theme, with many attending in fancy dress.

Big attractions were the sandpit with buckets, spaces and deckchairs along with Helter Skelter ride, which were all free, along with face painting by Marbles Make-Up and Patsy’s Fun Show with traditional Punch & Judy which went down a treat!

Princess Aurora and Cinderella mingled with the crowds and chatted with visitors posing for selfies and sang some well loved Dinsey classics.

The ‘Wath Morris Minors’ youngsters entertained the crowds.

Balloon modelling via ‘Bean the Balloon Man’ saw balloon swords and hats given out to children.

Further rides and attractions were provided by Tuby’s Funfairs and Uncle Les’s ice cream van was extremely popular!

Fifty years of Mexborough Indoor Market was also celebrated with a memorial plaque unveiled by Tommy Joyce MBE and former trader Gordon Smith (Toy Stall) with Steve Ryalls (recently retired butcher of 40+ years also named on the plaque). The plaque has kindly been supplied and donated by Mick’s Shoe Repairs.

Sean Gibbons, MECi Treasurer said “The small team of MECi volunteers worked hard behind the scenes to deliver this annual community event.”

Debi Greenough, MECi Chair said “Many local families are struggling with the Cost of Living Crisis and a lot of children sadly don’t get to go the seaside…so we decided to bring the seaside to Mexborough.”

The next MECi event is the ‘Mexborough Christmas Lights Switch-On’ with Santa's sleigh ant grotto on November 20, 4-7pm.