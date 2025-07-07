Thurcroft turns 'gangster' for secret charity event

Charity: Last year's Veteran event in Thurcroft

Ssssh! Keep this quiet but the normally law-abiding folk of Thurcroft are planning to turn gangster with a 'secret' knees-up.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Free shots of Moonshine are on offer under the counter at the Speakeasy event, which will go on "Til the cops come."

Entry to the event will be via a "secret password" only.

You wouldn't associate such behaviour within the ranks of the Thurcroft District Veterans Association.

Speakeasy: The event in full swing last year

Thankfully, of course, it's all a bit of fun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is the brainchild of the Association's events committee leader cum gangster's moll Tricia De Ste Croix, who herself will be donning the appropriate costume at Thurcroft Welfare Community Hall on July 26.

The live swing entertainment will be provided by singer Miss Rosie Vintage, who will belt out the tunes from the 1920s and 1030s.

Tricia said: "This is the first time we are carrying out this style of function, as our Summer Ball.

"We are trying to keep within the theme of the 1920s, including the catering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have five flavours of Moonshine to choose from and they will be served neat in an individual handmade bottle."

Male guests will be encouraged to wear "gangster wear... and the ladies it’s Flapper dresses" she said.

Tricia comes from a military background – she retired from service after 22 years in the Army's Royal Logistic Corps.

She is hoping to see members of The Rotherham Military Community Veterans Centre (MCVC) Group on the night, at the Katherine Road base.

It will all be for a good cause, too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We raise funds to provide these functions to the local area. We have Christmas balls, and last year, we celebrated our summer ball with a hoedown.

"We have just donated to the local church for them to complete a project," said Tricia, now a Dog Behaviour Psychologist.

"Funds that are raised to go back to the community; we try and give back where we can. We also have a 1940 high tea coming up in August, it will be our second one.

"We do have our own welfare facility to help in any welfare matters."

The Speakeasy format has been used before in the borough, Rotherham Hospice hosted a “Jazz Age” Speakeasy Charity Ball at Magna Centre last September.