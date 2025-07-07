Thurcroft turns 'gangster' for secret charity event
Free shots of Moonshine are on offer under the counter at the Speakeasy event, which will go on "Til the cops come."
Entry to the event will be via a "secret password" only.
You wouldn't associate such behaviour within the ranks of the Thurcroft District Veterans Association.
Thankfully, of course, it's all a bit of fun.
It is the brainchild of the Association's events committee leader cum gangster's moll Tricia De Ste Croix, who herself will be donning the appropriate costume at Thurcroft Welfare Community Hall on July 26.
The live swing entertainment will be provided by singer Miss Rosie Vintage, who will belt out the tunes from the 1920s and 1030s.
Tricia said: "This is the first time we are carrying out this style of function, as our Summer Ball.
"We are trying to keep within the theme of the 1920s, including the catering.
"We have five flavours of Moonshine to choose from and they will be served neat in an individual handmade bottle."
Male guests will be encouraged to wear "gangster wear... and the ladies it’s Flapper dresses" she said.
Tricia comes from a military background – she retired from service after 22 years in the Army's Royal Logistic Corps.
She is hoping to see members of The Rotherham Military Community Veterans Centre (MCVC) Group on the night, at the Katherine Road base.
It will all be for a good cause, too.
"We raise funds to provide these functions to the local area. We have Christmas balls, and last year, we celebrated our summer ball with a hoedown.
"We have just donated to the local church for them to complete a project," said Tricia, now a Dog Behaviour Psychologist.
"Funds that are raised to go back to the community; we try and give back where we can. We also have a 1940 high tea coming up in August, it will be our second one.
"We do have our own welfare facility to help in any welfare matters."
The Speakeasy format has been used before in the borough, Rotherham Hospice hosted a “Jazz Age” Speakeasy Charity Ball at Magna Centre last September.
