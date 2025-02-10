'Thrilled' to showcase Rotherham’s young creative talent

The FREDIE Fair was hosted by Ellie Eagle (left) and Grace Bower of the Children's Capital of Culture employment programme - pic by Kerrie Beddows

AN EXHIBITION was held to celebrate the “incredible” young creative talent of young fashion, art, media and music students.

Students at Rotherham College showcased work relating to the college's 'FREDIE' policy – fairness, respect, equality, diversity, inclusion and engagement – at the Eastwood Building, alongside Humanity Cartoons who produced artworks featuring the plight of refugees globally.

Guests included the Mayor of Rotherham, Cllr Sheila Cowen, who praised the “incredible talent of Rotherham’s young people and dedication to building inclusivity and equality.”

The event was organised by Ellie Eagleton (26) and Grace Bower (20) as part of the borough’s Children’s Capital of Culture 2025 programme.

Ellie said: “As RNN's FREDIE co-ordinators, we have been responsible for delivering diversity and inclusion-based activities and events like this for Rotherham College for the past six months.

“We’re thrilled so many people came out to support The FREDIE Fair.”

Grace added: “2025 is all about young people like us taking centre stage and creating change for our borough.”