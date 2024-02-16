Claire Jasiok (right) with daughter Millie at last year's event

Claire Jasiok, daughter of former Rotherham mayor and current councillor Rose McNeely, has hosted the A Night to Remember ball for the last two years, with the 2023 event raising £5,000 split between Rotherham Hospice – who looked after her dad previous Rotherham consort Vince McNeely – and Barnsley Hospice which took care of her good friend Kellee Harvey.

Dad Vince died of cancer in 2012, while Kellee passed away, also after suffering from cancer, in 2017aged just 27.

“Both these beautiful people were cared for by two amazing hospices,” said Claire, of Bampton Bierlow.

“The last ball I did was a huge success.

“There was great entertainment including singers, music and my then 16-year-old daughter Millie who danced for her grandad and our friend Kellee on the night.”

“I got amazing feedback from the last event so decided to do it all again.

“I feel the hospices need all the help we can give – my own sister recently got diagnosed with a brain tumour and it brings you to thinking how one day we might need help, too.

“The event is a three-course meal with arrival drink and entertainment from singers Roseanna Auckland and Stephen Maycock, once again at Holiday Inn Barnsley.

“Both the Rotherham Mayor and Barnsley Mayor will be in attendance and we have some fabulous auction prizes, from hot tub weekends to signed Rotherham footballs and match tickets and even a rare Barnsley shirt.

“We will be having an auction on the night where anyone can donate or bid even if not attending.

“I personally would like to thank sponsors including Ecogise Properties Ltd,

Venue Vibe Photo Booths and event hire, Cupid Connections, Sparkle and Shine venue dressers, Cherish Event Styling, and Ecogise Electrical Ltd as without their help it wouldn't be possible.”

Tickets are