Three Peaks, one 'crazy challenge' for fundraising dad

A ROTHERHAM dad is getting involved in a “crazy challenge” to raise money for the hospital which looked after his baby daughter.

Ashley Hitchens, from Rawmarsh, is taking on the Yorkshire Three Peaks and National Three Peaks challenges on behalf of Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity after his daughter was born eight weeks prematurely and spent five weeks on the neonatal unit at Rotherham Hospital in 2019.

He said: “I completed the Yorkshire Three Peaks in 2024 to say thank you to the NHS for caring for my daughter and wife.

“I also wanted to do something helpful for other families going through what we did.

“But now I want to build on last year’s event and do something which pushes me even more.

"I love to challenge myself and this event will certainly do that.

“My training includes swimming, core and strength exercises at the gym, cycling and walking.

“I did a practice hike up Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon), which I completed in four hours, 15 minutes.

“Doing that three times in 24 hours will be a huge mental and physical challenge!

“I enjoy the fact people think this is a crazy challenge as it spurs me on and hopefully people will be inspired to sponsor me.”

A spokesperson for RHCC said: “Ashley is raising money for the charity's Dementia Appeal, which aims to enhance the hospital experience and quality of life for dementia patients in the Rotherham community.

“We are also on the hunt for other hikers to take on the on the Yorkshire Three Peaks and National Three Peaks challenges this year on May 10 and June 20.

“The thrilling adventures will test your endurance and reward you with breath-taking views and unforgettable memories – all while supporting a fantastic cause.”

For the Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge, you can secure your place for £35.

The minimum fundraising target is £200.

For the National Three Peaks challenge, the deposit is £95.

The minimum fundraising target is £1,000.

For information about how to register, call the charity team on 01709 426821 or email [email protected].

To sponsor Ashley visit his JustGiving page https://www.justgiving.com/page/ashley-hitchens-3.