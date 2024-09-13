Charlies Eames, Morgan Hardy and Cameron Callear

THREE men who threw objects at police officers during the large-scale violent disorder in Manvers have been jailed.

Cameron Callear (30) of Orchard Way, Thurnscoe, confronted lines of officers protecting the Holiday Inn Express Hotel on Sunday, August 4 and was also seen removing a leg of a wooden chair and launching it at officers.

Callear was caught on camera removing his face covering, leading to his identification and subsequent arrest.

He pleaded guilty to violent disorder at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on August 21 and was jailed for two years and ten months at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday (Thursday, September 12).

Charlies Eames (30) of High Street, Sheffield, was seen “grinning” during the incident with a beer bottle poking out from his waistband.

Eames was also recorded throwing sticks at officers.

When questioned by police, he said he was too drunk to remember throwing objects at officers and that he was “embarrassed” about his role in the violent scenes.

Eames pleaded guilty to violent disorder at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on August 22.

He was sentenced to two years and six months in prison.

Morgan Hardy (29), of Melton High Street, Rotherham, was seen throwing a fire extinguisher and a chair at officers, leaving them fearing for their own safety.

After physically attacking officers, Hardy then shouted obscenities and behaved aggressively towards police.

He was sentenced to three years in prison after previously pleading guilty to violent disorder.