TENS of thousands of people turned out to Barnsley’s Bright Nights Festival – which included the busiest Saturday since the opening of The Glass Works.

In total, town centre footfall was recorded at more than 81,000 for Friday and Saturday, marking a significant 27.5 per cent increase compared with last year’s event.

This included footfall of nearly 24,000 during the core event hours (5-9pm) – a 45 per cent uplift on the previous year.

The festive fun got underway with the Christmas Lights Switch-On in The Glass Works Square and was followed up with free live entertainment, exhibitions and creative art displays across Barnsley town centre.

Popular activations included The Light Looper – a giant deconstructed arcade game at Barnsley College – and life-size replicas of the TARDIS and Daleks from Doctor Who near the Alhambra Shopping Centre.The festival concluded on Saturday evening with The Bright Nights Parade, which saw a host of community groups and exciting art performers take to the streets and journey through the town centre from Mandela Gardens to The Glass Works Square.

Cllr Robin Franklin, cabinet spokesperson of regeneration and culture, said: “This year’s Bright Nights Festival was one of our most successful events ever and we were delighted to see so many people come along and enjoy the atmosphere.“It’s fantastic for the town centre and a great reward for the hard work that the events team has put in.

“The success is a testament to the collaborative spirit that defines our community, with multiple venues coming together to create two really special days.

“This is such an exciting time of year and we can’t wait to welcome thousands more visitors over the coming weeks, including for our first Christmas Market in almost a decade between December 7-10.

“The recent years of regeneration has transformed how the public come together to enjoy outdoor events in the town centre and I think the fantastic turnout this weekend is further evidence that Barnsley continues to be on the up.”