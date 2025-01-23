Thousands to benefit from fire safety boost in Rotherham
Rotherham Council has agreed an arrangement with South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service to pass on details of those who benefit from assisted bin collections.
There are up to 7,000 properties where residents need help to get their refuse bins out onto the street for collection and in future they will be approached by specialist fire service staff with the offer of free smoke alarm and advice on fire safety.
Assisted bin collections are made to those with disabilities or medical conditions which prevents them from putting bins out to be emptied themselves.
There are acknowledged links between those who receive assisted collections and the risk of fire and the aim of the new arrangement is to allow the fire service to target resources specifically at those who face the greatest risk.
Toni Tranter, Joint Community Safety and Early Intervention Manager at South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “So many of the people who needlessly die in house fires are known to another agency whether that’s a local authority, social housing provider or health partner.
“Through collaborations with other public services such as this we hope that we can plug the gap and create a safer South Yorkshire for everyone,” she said.
Cllr Simon Ball, who serves on Rotherham Council, said: “It’s great that we can partner with South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue to use our data to benefit our communities.
“Many residents who get an assisted waste collection have a disability or medical condition, so we’re pleased to be able to work with South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue to provide people with even more support to keep them safe,” he said.
Between 2019 and 2024, 16 people died in house fires in South Yorkshire and fire service investigations finding that issues such as hoarding, drugs, alcohol and mental health problems frequently contributing to the fires starting.
The fire and rescue service has been working for years to switch its attention to preventing fires, as well as responding where they do break out.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.