Thousands of Dearne jobs promised - but skylarks will suffer

Air quality: It is acknowedged Hickleton will see more heavy traffic

PLANS which should bring more than 3,000 permanent jobs to the Dearne Valley have been approved - though concerns have been raised about the environmental impact of the development.

Skylarks are known to be one species which will be affected by the development of agricultural fields off the A635 near Goldthorpe for industrial use.

But the site has been flagged for development in two Barnsley Council blueprint documents and a roundabout providing access to the land has already been put in place.

The decision by councillors on the planning board means developers can proceed with the site, which will be broken down into four separate units.

Each of those will need further permission, to determine the size and types of buildings involved, however.

Almost 46 per cent of the site is to be landscaped and that will be done in a way which provides habitats for wildlife known to live on, or use the site.

However, developers will have to provide £23,000 specifically to make up for the loss of skylark habitat, with the money going to Barnsley Council, to provide an alternative site elsewhere, for the next 30 years.

It is not yet clear where that might be.

Cllr Nicola Sumner said it was “a shame” the site was being developed so close to the Old Moor RSPB bird sanctuary, which had been a success.

Overall, developers will have to spend £2.2m on matters to mitigate the the impact of the site.

That will include £55,000 for noise mitigation at two cottages close to the site, and a fund of £233,000 for homes in Hickleton, which are expected to see an increase in heavy traffic heading to and from the A1(M).

Another £436,000 will go to Doncaster Council, because of the anticipated impact on air quality at Hickleton, which has a busy section of road running through a tightly packed historic village.

It is hoped to build a bypass, which would take traffic away from homes.

More than £947,000 will be spent on highway improvements, with £71,000 on improved bus stops and £471,000 on improved timetables, including evenings and Sundays, giving workers the option of using public transport to commute.

Cllr Dorothy Coates raised concerns about the prospect of increased traffic in nearby Billingley, from motorists cutting journey times by passing through the village.