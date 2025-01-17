Thousands in community funding up for grabs

Youngsters enjoying a session delivered by Rotherham Blackburn Youth Club

ORGANISATIONS making a difference in South Yorkshire are being encouraged to apply for a share of thousands of pounds in community funding to support their work.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grants of up to £5,000 are available from South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation after SYCF opened its Community Grants Programme – made up of several funds provided by local donors.

SYCF is the largest grant giving charity in South Yorkshire and the last year awarded £1.7m to more than 400 groups across the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Groups in Rotherham, close to the Loscar Wind Farm, can be awarded up to £5,000 from SYCF’s Loscar Wind Farm Community Funds.

Jess O’Neill, grants and partnerships manager for SYCF, said: “Across South Yorkshire, we’re committed to helping groups to thrive and supporting grassroots groups with vital funding to make a difference in the communities they serve.”

The deadline for applications is 9am on Monday, January 20.

For more information visit www.sycf.org.uk.