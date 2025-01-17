Thousands in community funding up for grabs
Grants of up to £5,000 are available from South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation after SYCF opened its Community Grants Programme – made up of several funds provided by local donors.
SYCF is the largest grant giving charity in South Yorkshire and the last year awarded £1.7m to more than 400 groups across the region.
Groups in Rotherham, close to the Loscar Wind Farm, can be awarded up to £5,000 from SYCF’s Loscar Wind Farm Community Funds.
Jess O’Neill, grants and partnerships manager for SYCF, said: “Across South Yorkshire, we’re committed to helping groups to thrive and supporting grassroots groups with vital funding to make a difference in the communities they serve.”
The deadline for applications is 9am on Monday, January 20.
For more information visit www.sycf.org.uk.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.