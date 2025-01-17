Thousands in community funding up for grabs

By Jill Theobald
Published 17th Jan 2025, 09:51 BST
Youngsters enjoying a session delivered by Rotherham Blackburn Youth ClubYoungsters enjoying a session delivered by Rotherham Blackburn Youth Club

ORGANISATIONS making a difference in South Yorkshire are being encouraged to apply for a share of thousands of pounds in community funding to support their work.

Grants of up to £5,000 are available from South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation after SYCF opened its Community Grants Programme – made up of several funds provided by local donors.

SYCF is the largest grant giving charity in South Yorkshire and the last year awarded £1.7m to more than 400 groups across the region.

Groups in Rotherham, close to the Loscar Wind Farm, can be awarded up to £5,000 from SYCF’s Loscar Wind Farm Community Funds.

Jess O’Neill, grants and partnerships manager for SYCF, said: “Across South Yorkshire, we’re committed to helping groups to thrive and supporting grassroots groups with vital funding to make a difference in the communities they serve.”

The deadline for applications is 9am on Monday, January 20.

For more information visit www.sycf.org.uk.

