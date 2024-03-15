Guests and exhibitors at the Doncaster Chamber event

Organised by the local Chamber of Commerce, Opportunities Doncaster Live is an annual event that showcases the diverse range of vocations and career pathways in the city, with representation from across all different industries and sectors.

One of the largest events of its type in South Yorkshire, it is structured much like an exposition, with the region’s SMEs, anchor employers and further education providers gathering together under one roof at Doncaster Racecourse in interactive booths.

More than 3,500 from 34 different schools attended to find out what professional opportunities were offer and speak with accomplished entrepreneurs or business leaders.

Opportunities Doncaster Live 2024 had a designated timeslot for students' respective parents and caregivers as well, with more than 100 people attending this section of the event.

Another timeslot was reserved specifically for school students with Special Educational Needs and their teachers and was visited by 700 SEN young people.

For those exhibiting, it was a chance to raise awareness about their own vacancies and to engage with the next generation of talent, as they look to take their first steps into the world of work.

Opportunities Doncaster Live 2024 was headline sponsored by Polypipe Building Products and DN Colleges Group, while Boxes & Packaging and Vac-Ex were supporting sponsors.

Jade Dyer, business director at Doncaster Chamber, said: “This careers fair is always one of the biggest highlights of the year for us, as it demonstrates just how exciting a place Doncaster is when it comes to employment and business.

“Over 80 businesses exhibited with us on the day to meaningfully engage with students and introduce them to the world of the work in a way that was dynamic and exciting, and that hopefully made them feel a little less daunted by it.”