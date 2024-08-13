Thomas Rotherham College opens its doors for tours telling its history
The events are part of the national Heritage Open Days and will trace TRC’s journey from 1483 – from being a theological college to today’s building, with Hogwarts-like features alongside modern sixth form teaching areas.
The origins of the campus date back to 1483, when Thomas Rotherham – a local scholar who had risen to become Archbishop of York, Chancellor of England and Chancellor of Cambridge University – created the College of Jesus, which later became Rotherham Grammar School and finally TRC.
The current grade II-listed building was built in 1876 as a theological college for ministers.
It retains many of the “collegiate gothic” style features, and visitors will have the chance to see some of the “Hogwarts-esque” areas of the college as well as learning more about its history.
There will also be the opportunity to view some of the more modern aspects of college, considering the journey from the old school to the modern college.
Visitors will have the chance to view the wood-panelled foundation room, which once housed the school library, as well as the study area, which is lined with oak scholarship and honours boards listing ex-students from as far back as 1904.
Three half-hour tours are taking place on the afternoon of Friday, September 13. These Legacy in Learning events are free but booking is essential. Refreshments will be provided in the study area before and after tours.
To book, call 01709 300700, email [email protected] or visit https://www.heritageopendays.org.uk/submission-event/legacy-in-learning-the-story-of-thomas-rotherham-college.html.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.