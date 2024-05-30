FUN: Aarav of Whiston Worrygoose School with one of the inflatables he hired

This week's District News from our local correspondents across the Rotherham borough:

ANSTON

SALVATION ARMY FOODBANK: Collections for the Salvation Army Foodbank can be made at St James’ Church at Anston on Wednesday mornings 10am-11am. Any donations of food and toiletries. please.

ASTON, AUGHTON & SWALLOWNEST

Jeff Blades Aughton Lane, Aston, S26 2AN. Tel 0114 287 2102 or email [email protected]

5TH AGE: This social group meets every Tuesday, 2pm-4pm at Heighton View Community Centre (off Turnshaw Avenue in Aughton). Open to anyone over 55. Just drop in, ask for Julia. Membership free. Contact [email protected].

ASTON LADIES CIRCLE: We would like to welcome any new members to our Tuesday evening social gathering which meets on the first and third Tuesdays from 7.15pm in the Parish Hall on Rosegarth Avenue. We have speakers on various subjects, suppers, entertainers and trips out. Try us free of charge for your first evening.

ASTON TARA: Aston Tenants and Resident Association coffee mornings every third Wednesday in the month at Hepworth Drive Neighbourhood Centre. If you want to enjoy a chat or meet a new friend, please call in.

BAPTIST CHURCH SWALLOWNEST LUNCH CLUB: Come and join in the conversations, each Thursday at 12 noon, as we enjoy hot drinks, soup and sandwiches.

BEACON AT BURGOYNE PARK: Aston-cum-Aughton Parish Council have installed a beacon at Burgoyne Park and the first lighting will be on Thursday, June 6 at 9.15pm to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

BETHESDA COMMUNITY CAFÉ: Is a place where anyone can drop in for a tea or coffee and maybe some food. It runs on Thursdays between 10am and 2pm in the church building on Mansfield Road, Swallownest. To find out more please get in touch with Bethesda Church.

BLUEBELL WOOD HOSPICE: Eileen raised £180 on the tombola stall at the last Café Day at Ulley Country Park. Thank you to all who contributed.

CALLING ALL RESIDENTS OF ASTON-CUM-AUGHTON: Come and join your local police team for a chat at one of their drop-in sessions held once a month at Aston Service Centre 11am to 12 noon. The next session will be on Tuesday, June 11.

CHATTERBOX ACTIVITY: A friendly group for pensioners, carers and over 55s meets every Tuesday from 10am to 12.30pm in Central Methodist Church, Lodge Lane, Aston. Lots to do including card games, table tennis, indoor curling, weekly quiz, free raffle and board games. You can have a chat and a cuppa and meet new and old friends, all for £3. For more information ring Janet on 07989 370593.

HEART OF KNITTING: The groups meet in the Bethesda on Mondays and Tuesdays. Contact Val on 07748 561520 or email [email protected].

HEPWORTH NEST COMMUNITY DROP-IN GROUP: Hepworth Drive Community Centre is a safe space for residents to drop in, have a confidential chat and offload concerns or worries they may have. The group meets on the first Wednesday of the month, 11am to 1pm. It can help with peer support, cost-of-living and finance support, alcohol and drugs support, mental health support and community improvement opportunities. The informal group session is a great place for you to meet new people and make new friends. You will also be able to learn what is happening in your local community and get involved.

PROSPECTS: An inclusive service for those with learning difficulties. All welcome. We learn stories from the Bible (sometimes acted out), sing songs together in worship and celebration, and end with cake. We meet at Swallownest Baptist Church on the 3rd Sunday of each month at 3pm. Contacts – Malcolm 07720 776081 or Elizabeth 07594 410801.

BRAMLEY

BRAMLEY SUNNYSIDE WILDCATS GIRLS SESSIONS: The perfect way for girls aged 5-11 to get involved with football. Sessions Sunday 8.45am-10am at Bill Hawes Field, Wroxham Way S66 2UY. Visit www.englandfootball.com/WeetabixWildcats to book your first session, or contact the team to find out more at [email protected] or go to www.facebook.com/bramleysunnysidejuniorfootballclub.

JUNIOR YOUTH CLUB: The Junior Youth Club is held at the Bill Chafer Youth Club on Thursdays from 5pm until 7pm catering for 10-12 year olds. There is a tuck shop, indoor sports and arts and crafts. The entry is free.

THE GIRLS GROUP: Meet on Mondays from 5pm-7pm catering for 8-14 year olds. This too has a tuck shop, indoor sports and arts and crafts. The entry is free.

THE CHATTY CAFE: Is open every Wednesday morning from 10am until noon. Bacon and sausage sandwiches can be bought as well as cakes and biscuits. Call in for a chat and a cuppa and meet others.

D-DAY EVENT: An event to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day Landings will be held on Sunday June 9 from 12pm to 4pm, on the Flash Lane playing field behind the youth club. There will be food stalls, musical entertainment, craft fair, dog show, and more.

ROOMS: Are available for hire, mainly daytime, at the Bill Chafer Youth Club and the parish hall, on Cross Street, for clubs or parties etc. Details can be obtained from the parish council office on 01709 544590.

BRAMPTON BIERLOW AND WEST MELTON

BRAMPTON CHRIST CHURCH: There will be a coffee morning on Saturday June 1 from 10am, on Sunday June 2 there will be Holy Communion at 10am and on Wednesday June 5 the church will be open from 10am to 12 noon. On Saturday June 8 there will be a coffee morning at 10am in aid of Brampton churchyard and also on this day between 4pm and 6pm there will be a Messy Church at Christ Church Community Hall. Everyone welcome. Anyone who is interested in joining the Voluntary Friends of Brampton Graveyard Team would be made welcome. For more information please email [email protected]. Please keep in touch via Facebook - Christchurch Brampton Bierlow – or via the website www.christchurchbramptonbierlow.org. If you are in need of help or would like to enquire about baptisms, funerals, weddings or banns of marriage please leave a message on the church answerphone on 01709 873210or email [email protected].

BRINSWORTH

D-DAY CELEBRATIONS: Join us on Friday June 7 for a day of remembrance to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings. Together with the RBL, Brinsworth Parish Council will be hosting a memorial service followed by a family disco at The Centre. This event is free but booking is essential for the daytime activities with complimentary food. To enquire/book, please contact The Centre on 01709 916890 (option 2) or email [email protected].

THE CENTRE CAFE: Come and enjoy a breakfast or lunch at The Centre café. Open Monday–Friday 8.30am–3pm. The Café even does takeaway.

THE CENTRE: Hire – The Centre has two meeting rooms and a large hall to hire 7 days a week. For more information please contact The Centre on [email protected] or call 01709 916890 (option 2) Monday to Friday 9am to 2pm.

BRINSWORTH SUMMER FETE: This year’s summer fete will be on Saturday July 13 and we are looking for stallholders. If you are interested in having a stall, please email [email protected].

WHAT’S ON AT THE CENTRE: Monday – 9.30-11am Toddler Group (term time only), 10am-12 noon U3A Writing Class (first Monday in month), 5.30-6.30pm Count on Dawn (weight management), 7-9pm Andys Man Club, 5.45-9pm Bingo (over 16s only). Tuesday – 9.45-11.30am Little Movers (2 sessions - term time only), 10-11am RUFC Dance, 1-3pm-Hearing Aid Clinic (last Tuesday of the month), 6-7pm Pilates with Georgina, 6.30-7.30pm Choose to Lose, 7.30-9pm Rock Choir. Wednesday – 10-11am Pilates with Georgina, 11am-1pm U3A Yarn Addicts, 3-5pm Brinsworth Community Hub, 3.30-5.30pm Youth Group (term time only), 5.30-7.45pm Dance Factory. Thursday – 11am -12 noon Rehab Fitness Class, 9-11am and 6-8pm Weight Watchers, 7.10-8.40pm Yoga with Maria. Friday – 10am-12 noon Good Companions, 12-1pm RUFC Pilates. For further information, please contact The Centre on [email protected] of call 01709916890 Monday to Friday 9am to 2pm.

CATCLIFFE

PARISH COUNCIL: All business can be dealt with by emailing the clerk at [email protected] or telephoning 01709 837550 / 07783 001496 where an answerphone is in operation. All calls will be answered but please remember hers is a part time post. See www. catcliffeparishcouncil.com. or the Facebook page for regular updates.

DALTON, EAST HERRINGTHORPE & THRYBERGH

COUNCILLOR MICHAEL BENNETT-SYLVESTER: From June 1, Michael and newly elected Independent councillor Jodi Ryalls will be running weekly councillor advice surgeries in the ward. These surgeries will be at the same location each week - every Saturday morning from 9-10am at Dalton Parish Hall, every Tuesday evening from 6.30-7.30pm at High Greave Place Neighbourhood Centre, and every Wednesday evening from 6.30-7.30pm at Thrybergh Parish Hall. These surgeries will give local residents from across the ward the opportunity to meet their local councillors and discuss any issues or concerns they may have.

THRYBERGH PRIMARY SCHOOL: Pupils from the school recently participated in the Rotherham School Games Colour Run. The event was in aid of Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice and involved schools from across Rotherham taking part throughout the day. The children had a great time, with youngsters from KS2 taking part in the morning event of completing as many laps of the course as possible in 30 minutes, making their way through a number of obstacles whilst being bombarded with colourful powder paint. Y9 girls then took part in the afternoon event, which was aimed at the decreasing levels of physical activity in teenagers. Well done to everyone who took part in the event and to all those who sponsored them. The school has recently shared an information sheet regarding online safety; this was due to information the school received regarding a WhatsApp group that was using inappropriate language and asking inappropriate questions of its members.

COMMUNITY PANTRY: Last week, a pop up event was held at the Fitzwilliam Centre on Magna Lane in Dalton by the Community Pantry. The Community Pantry is not a foodbank, and people do not have to be receiving certain benefits to access it. The aim of the Community Pantry is to reduce food waste and the pop up event was open to anyone; you just pay £4 and fill a basket with produce to take home. The event proved popular with local residents and it is hoped that further sessions will take place in the future.

LOST CHORD UK: On the second and fourth Thursday of each month, Lost Chord UK holds a Soup & Song session from 12-2pm at St Gerard’s Church. The sessions are open to everyone and include refreshments, music and the opportunity to meet up with people and make new friendships.

SAMS ARMY'S MISSION 1 LIFE: The group campaigns for water safety by raising awareness of the dangers of open water and raising money to provide more water safety equipment. On Saturday June 1, the Sam’s Army’s Mission 1 Life 999 Emergency Water Safety Day will take place in Clifton Park. The free family fun day will take place from 10am-5pm in the park and will include a classic car show, along with the emergency services vehicles and a visit from the Yorkshire Transport Museum. There will also be bouncy castles, stalls, food stands and music from Rother Radio, plus much more. Everyone is welcome to attend the event, which will raise awareness of water safety and raise crucial funds for more life saving water safety equipment for in and around open waters locally.

SUNNYSIDE GALA: Sunnyside Gala takes place on Saturday, June 8, from 11am to 4pm at Sunnyside Top Field, with free entry. The event, organised and subsidised by Dalton Parish Council, includes classic cars, singing from local schools, children’s rides (50p), family petting farm, bouncy castle and slide, live music, craft stalls, food and bar, fire engine and demonstrations. Free vintage bus transport is available from Magna Lane, with the first bus departing at 11am.

DINNINGTON

DINNINGTON AND DISTRICT ART SOCIETY: Demonstrations are held in the Lyric Theatre, Dinnington. Doors open at 6.30pm and the demonstration starts at 6.45pm for approximately 2 hours. The cost of each demonstration is £5. June 11 – David Moore, Subject TBC in Ink, black coffee and Gold leaf. September 17 – Rob Wilson, Urban Scene in Multi Media. October 22 – Terry Chipp, subject TBC in Acrylic. November 19 – Paul Talbot-Greaves, Landscape in Watercolour.

GREASBROUGH

GREASBROUGH COMMUNITY BOWLING CLUB: We are open on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 5.30pm, weekends at 10.30am. League games are in the afternoon at 1.30pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays and at 6pm on Tuesdays and Fridays except when we play away at the competing club’s green. Come and meet our friendly members who will be only too pleased to help you if you have never played before.

KILNHURST

GARDEN COMPETITION: The Rotherham in Bloom Annual Garden Competition 2024 is now open to entrants. The competition is open to both council and non-council tenants and has a number of categories, including best garden, best pots, planters and hanging baskets, best wildlife or sustainable garden and best young gardener, with categories for adults and children to enter. For more information, visit www.rotherham.gov.uk/garden-competition. The closing date for the competition is Sunday August 11.

KIMBERWORTH

Karen Wilkes Tel 07930 438313 or email [email protected]

ROTHERHAM BMX CLUB: Location - Little Common Lane, Kimberworth. Why not get into BMX racing? We are here to promote the fun and exciting sport of BMX/MTB Racing which is suitable for anyone aged from 4 to 40+. Cycling is for all genders and abilities. As a club we believe in being inclusive and ensuring that no one is excluded. We aim to attract new riders from our local community. The club has a number of bikes and safety equipment available, which can be hired if you want to give it a try. Coaching Sessions - Monday evenings 6-8pm (beginners 6-7pm, advanced 7-8pm), free for age 10-18, under 10s are charged at £4 per session). Gates session - Thursday 6-8pm for experienced riders of all ages, £5 charge for those using the start system, free if only accessing the track. All sessions are subject to weather, and availability of coaches. To book go to www.rotherhambmx.com/shop or contact us on [email protected].

THE SALVATION ARMY: 158 High Street, Kimberworth S61 2BE. Telephone 01709 558435. Email [email protected]. Sunday - 10.30am for our relaxed and relevant church gathering. Tuesday - 9.30-10.30am coffee morning, 10.30-11.30am Bible Study Group. Wednesday – 9-11am playgroup for pre-schoolers and their grown-ups. Thursday - Youth Group. Friday – Prayer Gathering. Follow us on Facebook for our special events.

ST THOMAS’ CHURCH: Peter Street, Kimberworth. Our services are at 10am each Sunday. Baptisms and all age services are the third Sunday of each month with the next on June 16. Lots of fun for all the family. For any further information for banns, weddings, christenings or the graveyard, please contact Rev Diane on [email protected]. Follow us on Facebook. Other dates to note for the community centre – coffee mornings are 10am to noon on the first Wednesday of the month, the next is June 5; if you live alone or just want some company, please come to our Good Companions session 1.30pm to 3.30pm on the first and third Thursday of each month, a warm welcome awaits you, the next sessions are June 6 and June 20. For any further information to hire the centre, please contact Rachel on [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH LIBRARY: Church Street, Kimberworth. Knit and Natter – every Thursday 2.30–4.30pm, experienced and beginners welcome. Readers’ Group – once a month on second Thursday of every month between 5.30pm and 6.45pm. IT beginners’ course – learn basic IT and internet skills with Learnmyway.com 10am–11am every Tuesday. Free stories, songs and rhymes for under 5s every Monday 11.15–11.45am.

S61 LITTER ACTION GROUP: The S61 Litter Pickers continue their commitment to keep the area as clean as possible. Volunteers have been out tackling various litter hotspots around the area and are always welcome, so please come and join us and help make a difference. Equipment is provided and details of future litter picks can be found on our Facebook page or contact Neil on 07960 507582.

KIMBERWORTH PARK

Karen Wilkes Tel 07930 438313 or email [email protected]

ST JOHN’S CHURCH: Sunday services at 10.30am. For enquiries, telephone 01709 551652. Last Sunday there was a service of Morning Worship followed up by the church’s Annual Meeting. The Drop-In is open again today (Thursday), with free coffee and tea and cake from 11am to 1pm. On Sunday, at 10.30am, there will be the weekly service of Morning Worship.

COUNCILLOR’S SURGERIES: Cllr Carole Foster would like to give her heartfelt thanks to everyone who took the time to vote for her in the May 2 elections. She said: “It’s very humbling to receive the support of the community in which I live and over the next 4 years I plan to work hard to deliver on my promises. My Kimberworth Park surgeries will continue as below – last Thursday of the month 11.30am-12.15pm St John’s Church, St Johns Green, Kimberworth Park, S61 3JL.”

KIMBERWORTH PARK WALKING FOR PLEASURE: Kimberworth Park Walking for Pleasure meets at St John’s Church on Wednesday mornings at 9.45am. On May 22, the heavy rain prevented the group from walking but we gathered at the church for drinks, biscuits and a good old natter. Anyone wishing to join the group should contact Karen Wilkes – email [email protected]. Website can be viewed at https://www.kimberworthwalking. net where a timetable of walks can be viewed as well as a gallery of photos of previous walks.

ST JOHN’S GREEN STAKEHOLDER GROUP: The group which consists of residents, business owners, councillors, RMBC housing and estates staff, police, church members, community groups, children and young peoples’ services etc meets regularly at St John’s Church to discuss ideas and problems in the area.

KIMBERWORTH PARK COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIP: Membership of the Community Partnership is open to residents of the estate and to others who work there, whether employed or voluntary. Meetings are held regularly to update members on the developments that have taken place over the past year and the plans for making a difference to the estate. Phone the Community Partnership at the Chislett Centre on 01709 559805. Next meeting is on June 12 at 3.30pm.

BARKER’S PARK BOWLING CLUB: We bowl all year round and have our own winter league. Bowling is a friendly way to spend a couple of hours for young and old alike and if you do not want to bowl come and join us for a cup of tea and a chat. The bowling club also has facilities for disabled players. We have bowling aids for those who cannot bend, and specially adapted wheelchairs are available to use on the greens, but the player will need to be accompanied by a carer to use one of these. We are hoping to organise a bowling tournament in July. New members welcome – please contact the club on 07837460152.

CHISLETT COMMUNITY GYM: Chislett Centre S61 3JT. Small friendly low cost gym - £3 per session. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 10am–12 noon. Instructor is GP referral and pre- and post-natal trained. Individual support and free induction. For information/booking, phone Sam on 07523889765 or email [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH PARK TARA: Open for breakfasts, Monday to Wednesday 9–11am. Byrley Road. Clothes, bric-a-brac, toys, books, DVDs etc are on sale. Donations welcome. A meeting to discuss community issues is held at 11am on the first Wednesday of every month.

MUSICALITY: Meet 11.30am Thursdays, Chislett Centre.

MALTBY

THE WESLEY CENTRE ACTIVITIES: Blyth Road, Maltby, Rotherham, S66 8JD. Telephone 01709 811118.

BENEFIT AND ADVICE SERVICES: Thursday at the Maltby Service Centre, Kiveton Park Independent Advice will be available for drop in advice between 9.30-11.30am. Wednesdays and Saturdays, Maltby Town Council at Edward Dunn run advice sessions to help with benefits. Booking essential please call 01709814060.

ANDY’S MAN CLUB: Maltby at Brooklands Club, 110 Rotherham Road, Maltby, Rotherham S66 8NA. Not counselling, no referral needed. The aim of the club is to provide men with a safe space where they feel comfortable to talk and open up about their experiences in a room free of judgment. See https://andysmanclub.co.uk.

MASBROUGH

ST PAUL’S CHURCH: Sunday May 26 - Holy Trinity service was conducted throughout by Rev Justine Smith. Reading by Carol Whiting and Julie Oates, prayers led by Bev Smith, servers Alan Oxley, Bev Smith and Peter Stribbley. Organist Felicity Atkinson. Coffee served by David Matthews and Cynthia Stribbley. Sunday June 2 – Holy Communion service 1st in ordinary time starting at 10.30am. Friday May 31 – light breakfast starting at 10am, come and join us, for toast, crumpets or toasted teacakes with tea or coffee for £3. All funds raised will be going towards our new heating system. June 1 - starting at 11am Spring fair and table top - stalls include home baking, bottle stall, plants, nearly new clothes and refreshments with lots more, everyone welcome.

ST BEDE’S CHURCH: Last Sunday was the Feast of the Most Holy Trinity. Masses during the week were celebrated for Teddy Kelly’s family and the Farrell families, People of the parish, Eileen Hodgson birthday anniversary, Pr Intention, A+A special intention, Holy Souls and the Confirmandi. Monday May 27 was the Feast of Saint Augustine of Canterbury and Friday May 31 the Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary. At last weekend’s social and fundraising meeting it was decided that there will be a Yorkshire Night on Thursday August 8 at 7pm. Tickets will be £5 to include pie and peas. Tickets will be on sale soon. A quiz night will take place in September – the date to be confirmed. The next social meeting will be on Saturday July 6 after Mass at midday. Padley Pilgrimage Sunday July 7 - Inter-diocesan pilgrimage in honour of the Padley Martyrs Blessed Robert Ludlam and Blessed Nicholas Garlick. Assemble 3pm at Grindleford Station for procession to the chapel. Mass commences at 3.30pm. There are hourly trains from Sheffield and buses - High Peak Route 65 – from Sheffield Interchange. For Sat-Nav use S32 2JA. Pilgrims are welcome to arrive early and to picnic in the grounds following Mass. Walsingham Pilgrimage Saturday July 27 - a coach will leave from Penny Black, Pond Hill, Sheffield at 7.30am. The adult fare is £24, under 18s £12, and a programme will be provided. To book, please contact J Durham on 07939 152558 or email [email protected]. The Ring of Bells lunch group had another enjoyable get-together at the May lunch. The raffle winner was June and the quiz winner was Adrienne. Thank you to Judith for donating the lovely prize of cheese and biscuits and to Bill for compiling the quiz questions. The next date for your diary is Tuesday June 4 at 12 noon. New members are always most welcome.

MEXBOROUGH & SWINTON

SWINTON LOCK ACTIVITY CENTRE: Unfortunately it was the last session of the foodbank last week, as the funding that the centre relied on to run the foodback has now ended. The staff and volunteers have done an amazing job over the last few years, supporting the local community with food parcels and hygiene products kindly donated from local residents and businesses. For anyone in need of help, there are other foodbanks available in the borough, and referrals to these can be made through the Citizens Advice, GP surgeries and support workers. Staff and volunteers have been busy as usual recently, crewing the boat for the recent community boat day, along with helping members of the adult support group make some lovely wreaths. The pottery group that runs on Mondays from 10am-2pm during term time at the centre currently has some space for new members. The group is a good way to meet new people and learn new skills and is suitable for all levels. For more information, telephone Sam on 01709 578778. Some of the students who are learning construction skills at Dearne Valley College have been practising their skills at the centre by building some new steps in the outdoor space. Well done to all involved for all your hard work.

MEN IN SHEDS: This is a mental health support group for men that is run from Swinton Lock Activity Centre. The male support group is aimed at men who may be feeling down, lonely, or isolated, those who might have suffered a recent bereavement or who are struggling with a period of ill health, those who may be suffering from post-addiction, those who feel they may have nowhere to turn to. In essence, the group is open to all males who are struggling with their mental health and need some support. The group provides a safe space where men can meet together, work on joinery and woodworking skills and provide support to one another. The group runs on Fridays and Sundays from 2.30pm. For more information and to join the group, telephone 01709 578778 or email [email protected].

MEXBOROUGH FAMILY HUB: The Hub provides a variety of services for local families, including Toddler Time for children who are walking on Fridays from 9.30am. The Hub will also be the venue for a planned Sleep Tight Workshop, suitable for anyone whose child/children may be suffering from sleep problems and who needs some support to help with bedtime. The training is provided by practitioners who are trained by The Sleep Charity, and the workshops include understanding the sleep cycles, common sleep issues and strategies to manage these issues, establishing routines and keeping sleep diaries. For more information and to register your interest to attend the workshop, telephone 01302 736869 or visit www.doncaster.gov.uk/familyhubs.

ANDYS MAN CLUB ROTHERHAM: As well as providing mental health support through the regular Monday evening groups in the local areas, Andys Man Club Rotherham also hosts a show on Rotherham Radio once a month. Starting at 12 noon, the show focuses on mental health and how the Andys Man Clubs have helped and continue to help men throughout our region and across the country. The next Andys Man Club Takeover will take place on Rotherham Radio on Monday June 24 and can be accessed on DAB, the Rotherham Radio app, online or via a smart speaker.

RAWMARSH & PARKGATE

Mrs Jill Rhodes Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

THE SALVATION ARMY: In Rawmarsh. Regular activities: Tuesdays - coffee morning 10am-12.30pm, parent and toddlers 9.30-11am; Fridays - dementia support group 12 noon-3pm. Sunday Worship 4pm. For further information, email [email protected] or call captain Sandra Chamberlain 01709 524653. Meet at The Salvation Army Church and Community Centre, Quarry street (opposite the Stagecoach bus garage) S62 7DB.

ROSEHILL VICTORIA JUNIOR PARKRUN: This is a free event which takes place every Sunday at 9am in Rosehill Victoria Park in Rawmarsh. The event is open to children aged 4-14 years old and is a timed 2k run, walk or jog and is run by volunteers. Without all the hard work that the volunteers put in, the event could not take place, so if you can spare some time on a Sunday, please contact the group via their Facebook page for more information.

9TH ROTHERHAM SCOUT GROUP: The beavers continued with their Communication badge. They looked at the Morse Code and how to write their names. The cubs were going through things in readiness for camp. The scouts practised putting tents up again ready for their camp. The group is looking for beavers and scouts to join them. If you are in interested, they meet on Mondays at the Salvation Army on Quarry Street in Rawmarsh, beavers from 5.45pm to 7.30pm and scouts from 7.30pm to 9pm. For more information please go to www.scouts.org.uk and search 9th Rotherham. They would love to see you.

RAWMARSH TOWNSWOMEN’S GUILD: Members will be meeting on Thursday June 13 at St Nicolas Church on Kilnhurst Road in Rawmarsh (postcode S62 5NG) at 10.30am. At this meeting they will be entertained by the Kilnhurst Community Choir. This is always a favourite event for the group and members of the public are invited to attend. Entrance is £2, tea and coffee will be served and there will be a raffle. Everyone welcome to go along. For any further enquiries please contact Helen on 01709 551251.

RAWMARSH METHODIST CHURCH: On Sunday morning May 26, the service was led by Ann Holmes. The Morning Service on June 2 will be led by Rev Louise Makin, Holy Communion will be administered during the service. The foodbank will be open to receive gifts of food etc and coffee will be served at the close of the service. All are welcome to any or all of the above services or meetings, which are held on the High Street Centre premises.

RAWMARSH LEISURE GROUP: Members meet once every 2 weeks at 2pm in the Old School on Harding Avenue in Rawmarsh - postcode is S62 7HD. For their next meeting, which is on June 4, the theme will be on Transport.

RAVENFIELD

Mrs Toni Leach Email [email protected]

RAVENFIELD OLD PEOPLE’S SOCIAL FUND: Our next coffee morning is on Wednesday June 5 at Ravenfield Parish Hall. Starting at 10am. You are all welcome, if you are at least 18 years of age. Remember, you do not have to live in Ravenfield. I am looking forward to our day trip to Chester and remind you we have a full coach. With regards to our day trip to Stratford-upon-Avon on Monday July 15. We are setting off at 8am. We still have 9 tickets for sale at £15 each. We are open to everyone. I will be going to the international acclaimed butterfly farm with my camera when there. I have checked you can do this, but no tripods. Entry price is about £8.50. Be aware that the temperature inside is between 25 and 27 degrees C. Their website advises it takes between 60 and 90 minutes to go around. It will be a good day in Stratford. See you soon. You can contact me (Geoff) on 547167 or 07724874304 or Christine on 07387698971.

THORPE HESLEY

THORPE HESLEY LIBRARY: For all enquiries, call 0114 245 7027.

HOLY TRINITY CHURCH: Little Acorns’ Baby and Toddler group held in church on Wednesday during term time from 9am until 10.45am. There is no need to book, just go along and join us, it’s a great place to gather, whilst having fun and a chance to make new friends.. Boomerang meets on the second Sunday of the month at 10am in Trinity Community Centre next door to church. Children are very welcome and are catered for. There is Baby Boomerang aimed at pre-school children and a Senior Boomerang for children aged 5-12 years and the Wednesday Group (Thorpe Hesley UK Fit for the Future group) formerly the Friday Group. This group now meets on Wednesdays at 1.30pm until 3.30pm in the Trinity Community Centre. This group enjoys curling, bowling quizzes, games, chair exercises and refreshments. For all enquiries in regards to groups email [email protected] or telephone 0114 245 7564.

THURCROFT

THURCROFT LIBRARY: For information, call 01709 546150.

YOUTH CLUB: The youth club is open on a Tuesday 6pm to 8.30pm for the seniors aged 13 and above, the junior session is open from 5.30pm until 7.30pm for ages nine to 13 years. For further details contact Shaz on 07969977294. The cost of the youth club entrance fee is 60p.

LUNCH CLUB: Every Wednesday at The Hub from 10.30am onwards. The cost is £6 per person which includes hot two course lunch, games of bingo and a raffle is held to raise funds for trips out. All meals must be paid for the week before but if you are unable to attend then the meal must be cancelled by midday on Mondays otherwise you would lose your money. For further information or to book contact Diane Nelson on 07931411086. This is very popular so booking is essential.

ROTHERHAM DEMENTIA CARER AND SUPPORT: A dementia cafe is held on the first Tuesday of the month in the Gordon Bennett Hall from 1.30pm to 3.30pm. Here they have arts and crafts, live music from Lost Chord and refreshments. Anyone who has any type of dementia can go along and meet with other families and enjoy these social events.

LIBERTY CHURCH: Holding Sunday morning worships. Service begins at 11am with refreshments served from 10.30am. Children and families welcome. Tiny Tots mums and babies group every Wednesday 10.15am to 11.45am, the fee is £1 per week. This will run alongside the coffee morning and foodbank which also runs inside the church. One Saturday, each month, they will also be having a litter picking morning so if anyone wants to join in please pop along and speak to staff.

THURCROFT TODDLER GROUPS: Monday 1.15pm to 2.45pm is Little Saints toddler group 0- school age. It’s free and includes a snack and drinks. St Simon’s and St Jude’s Church, Church Street, Thurcroft. Tuesday 10am-11.30am Thurcroft toddler group £1 for under six months and £2.50 for six months to school age and 50p per sibling after. Snacks and drinks included. Wednesday 1.15pm-2.45pm at Gordon Bennett, Green Arbour Road, Thurcroft. It’s all run by volunteers and for the community to enjoy. Term time only.

THURCROFT ST SIMON’S AND ST JUDE’S CHURCH: For weddings, christenings, funerals or general enquires please contact the wardens Julie Bringloe on 07958317202 or Claire Stancer on 01709 546580 or email enquiries@ thurcroftchurch.co.uk. The church is open every Thursday morning from 9.30am to 12.30pm for cleaning or just a coffee and a chat. A coffee morning is held on the first Friday of the month from 10 to noon, please come along and support your church and meet old and new friends for a chat.

THURCROFT COMMUNITY WELFARE HALL: Tuesdays 1.30pm to 2.30pm, Zumba gold, a low intensity workout for the middle or older person. £6 per session all welcome. Please bring a bottle of water. Any questions contact Gilly Thacker on 01709 365173/ 07947121227.

THURCROFT BOWLING CLUB: The welfare community bowling club is now open for the season. We welcome players of all ages and abilities. We have players from nine to 86 years of age. Free coaching sessions on Saturday mornings 10am until noon, throughout the season. We are always looking for new players. We need division A and division B players we also need players for our ladies league. Children are welcome and we are all DBS checked. Why not come and give us a try? Any questions please contact Martin Cusworth (club secretary) 07749127633.

WELFARE HALL FRIENDSHIP GROUP: Meet every Tuesday in the Welfare Community Hall 11am to 1pm. For further information please call June on 07908578393.

THURCROFT PARISH COUNCIL: Thurcroft Parish Council covers Thurcroft, Brampton-en-le-Morthen and Laughton common. The council meet on the last Thursday of every month. The public are welcome to come along but if they wish to speak must notify the clerk or chair beforehand. Contact [email protected] for any information.

WATH & MANVERS

Mrs Jill Rhodes Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

CHARITY CAR WASH: There will be a charity car wash in aid of the Firefighters Charity on Saturday June 1 at Dearne Fire Station between 10am and 2pm. Go along and have your car washed while supporting this great charity. The address is Manvers Way Rotherham South Yorkshire S63 5DN. For more information on this charity, please see the link https://www.firefighterscharity.org.uk/.

WENTWORTH

WENTWORTH FAMILY FARM: The farm welcomed the birth of the first two baby pygmy goats last week, with more due soon. Why not pop over to the farm and take a look at the new arrivals?

HOLY TRINITY CHURCH: There are a number of events going on this week in church, including the Old and New Church Tours on Friday May 31, the Celebration Concert with Thurnscoe Harmonic Male Voice Choir on Saturday June 1 in the evening, and Holy Communion on Sunday June 2 at 10.45am. On Sunday May 12, the Annual Parochial Church Meeting (APCM) took place. The meeting included the re-election of the churchwardens, along with the election of new members of the church council, as well as the presentation of a financial statement and of reports on the different aspects of church life. The church council has set some goals for the forthcoming year and parishioners are encouraged to speak to them regarding any ideas they may have for the council.

WENTWORTH PARISH COUNCIL: At the parish council meeting held in April, a number of police matters were discussed including the success of the smart water sessions that were held in the village earlier in the year. The police has carried out increased patrols in the Hoober area, resulting in a decrease in the number of incidents of anti-social behaviour. One arrest has also been made and work is ongoing to limit the number and size of lay-bys in the area. The police community support officers (PCSOs) stated that, with reference to speeding in Wentworth, a number of speed watch sessions are planned. The PCSOs also said that they had visited local schools to give presentations on safety measures around water and staying safe online. Requests had been received for more benches along Church Walk, as well as concerns being raised about the condition of the existing ones. It was stated that the benches were the property of the estate and that these concerns would be forwarded to them. The issue of dog fouling in the village was again raised and it was stated that the pavement stencils were not feasible as they were only temporary and were affected by wet weather. Rotherham Council are now considering lamp post signs as an alternative. Complaints have also been received about dog fouling on Occupation Road and it was agreed that signs would be purchased to attach to the fence around the playing field. Complaints have also been made to Rotherham Council concerning the overgrown vegetation on pavements in the village of Harley. Local residents have asked if additional residents parking spaces could be created in Wentworth and it was agreed that the estate would be asked to consider this request. It was stated that the grass on the Wentworth field is still too waterlogged to cut effectively and it has been agreed that, once the weather conditions have improved, the grass will be cut in several sessions to gradually cut it shorter. The football team will not be using the pitches at the moment, for either matches or for training, but they are planning to hold a social event in July. With reference to the parish council’s finances, the regular monthly payments were all approved, including electricity and water charges, along with payments for bench fitting and grounds maintenance. The grounds maintenance committee also recommended that the current contractor should be offered a new three year contract. This was subsequently approved by the parish council. With reference to facilities in Harley, the water at the pavilion was recently left running accidently by the contractor who had been fitting benches in the village. However, this had not resulted in any flooding and the contractor has agreed to pay any additional water charge resulting from the incident. It was agreed that the Harley field gate should be left open until 7pm, as opposed to 6pm. It was also stated that the recent Easter fair held at the Mission Rooms had been a success. The issue of parking in Wentworth was discussed and it was stated that the double yellow lines that had been installed on Clayfield Lane seemed to be working. It was also stated that Rotherham Council now have a by-law regarding parking on pavements, which means photographs of vehicles parked on pavements or double yellow lines can be sent to the enforcement officer. It was agreed that details of this information would be put into the notice boards in the village. A recent problem with some of the bus services not running through the village had been due to the bus breaking down. With reference to the forthcoming 80th anniversary of D-Day, it was stated that the beacon in Wentworth would be lit for the occasion and flags would be purchased for Wentworth and Harley.

WHISTON

Elaine Reynard Tel 07825 558070 or email [email protected]

MEET YOUR NEW WARD COUNCILLORS: Following the recent local elections, the three new ward councillors elected for Sitwell ward are Mick Bower (Independent), David Fisher (Conservative) and Paul Thorp (Conservative). Should you have any matter you wish to raise with the councillors, their contact details are: Mick Bower – [email protected], telephone 01709 807954; David Fisher – [email protected], telephone 01709 807953/07510 097855; Paul Thorp - [email protected], telephone 07778 764181.

WHISTON PARISH COUNCIL: The May meeting of Whiston Parish Council took place on Monday, May 20 at 6.30pm in the parish hall, preceded by the Annual Assembly of the Parish at 6pm. Alongside parish councillors, responsible finance officer and parish clerk, the meetings were attended by two members of the public, and ward councillors Mick Bower and David Fisher, together with Paul Thorp (who joined the parish council meeting later, owing to a prior meeting). Minutes of the Assembly held in May 2023 were agreed and all parish councillors had received a prior copy of the chairman’s annual report. A full report of matters discussed will be given in next week’s Whiston News.

THERE’S STILL TIME TO APPLY TO BE A PARISH COUNCILLOR IN WHISTON: Whiston Parish Council are looking to appoint four people to serve as parish councillors and we would like to hear from enthusiastic local residents who would like to become involved in the first tier of government, closest to local people, and play a central role in improving the local quality of life here in Whiston. The council normally meets on the third Monday of the month (excluding August) at 6.30pm in the parish hall. If you wish to apply, please contact Simon Oldham, clerk to the council, at clerk@whistonparishcouncil. gov.uk or write to Simon Oldham (Parish Clerk), The Parish Hall, Well Lane, Whiston, S60 4HX, giving brief details of why you want to become a councillor and the skills and qualities you possess that would aid you in this role. You are asked to note that where a local council is undertaking the process of co-option of a councillor, it is duty bound to ensure that the person(s) appointed are eligible to hold office (as per the qualifications and disqualifications contained in the Local Government Act 1972, Sections 79 and 80). As a result, there are eligibility criteria to check that you qualify to become a parish councillor, which must be answered on a ‘legal declaration of qualification to hold public office as a local councillor’. Please note that the closing date for applications is tomorrow, Friday May 31, 2024. Applicants will be invited to attend the parish council meeting on Monday June 17 at 6.30pm to speak for up to three minutes in support of their application. All of the above information can also be found on the Whiston Parish Council website (www. whistonparishcouncill.com), together with the required declaration form for completion. Alternatively you can contact the clerk to the council, Simon Oldham, at Whiston Parish Hall, Well Lane, Whiston, Rotherham S60 4HX or by email to clerk@whistonparishcouncil. gov.uk or by phone on 07712 305729.

WHISTON COMMUNITY CAFE/HUB: Whiston Parish Council earlier this year piloted a community kitchen/café, delivered by a local person, offering a variety of drinks and refreshments on three days per week from the parish hall, for the benefit of the local community and with the aim of creating a warm social meeting place and generally supporting community participation and social cohesion. Regrettably the pilot scheme could not continue after the end of March and the parish council are keen to explore if this can be resurrected and whether any local catering company might be interested in talking further with the parish council about being given the remit to determine the scope and delivery of a new catering offer/provision of food and drink refreshments to the local community and the basis on how this might be established and operate, including the provision of social activities. The parish council would happily discuss with any interested catering contractor how this might be facilitated, and a grant in support of a pilot initiative may be available. Please note that any interested party/catering contractor must be a formally constituted entity with a dedicated bank account and cannot be any individual person. Further enquiries should be directed to parish clerk Simon Oldham at [email protected].

WHISTON HERITAGE SOCIETY: The next meeting of Whiston Heritage Society will take place on Tuesday, June 4. The meeting will not be held at Whiston Parish Hall, but will instead be A Tour of Whiston Parish Church (Rectory Drive, Whiston, Rotherham S60 4JG). Description - visit Whiston Parish Church and its beautiful grounds. As the oldest building in the village, the church of St Mary Magdalene plays a vital role in so much of Whiston’s history in both a religious and secular way. Knowing what the church looks like, what it is made up of, and the events it has hosted, is vital to understanding how our village has functioned for over 800 years. The church’s lay reader, Patrick White, will be our tour guide. There is no entry fee this time, but a donation to the church is suggested. Refreshments will be served. Meet at the church for a 7.30pm start, or for a free lift up the hill to the church, please meet at Chaff Lane, Whiston, from 7pm. All are welcome to join us. Please see our website for full details - http://www.whiston-heritage-society.co.uk/http://www.whiston-parish-church.org.uk/

WHISTON SUMMER FESTIVAL 2024 - CALLING ALL CRAFTERS: Would you like a stall at this summer’s Whiston Festival? The festival will take place on Saturday July 6 at Whiston Parish Church Cricket Club, and we are on the lookout for a variety of stalls to, once again, help make this event a great success. As always, the festival will include a mixture of live music, a variety of entertainment, together with assorted food and drink. Those people who remember (and have missed) the Brass Band Festival from years gone by will be pleased to know that brass bands will be playing as part of this year’s summer festival. If you would like to book a stall, whether food/drink outlet, craft stall, etc, please contact the Event Foundry – Helen Peden or Rebekah Ford 07540 609587 or 01332 480205 or email [email protected].

WOULD YOU LIKE TO JOIN WHISTON W I?: Are you interested in joining Whiston Evening WI? If so, they would love to see you. The group meet on the 2nd Thursday of each month, from 7-9pm, at Broom Lane Methodist Church. They can offer friendship, fun, education, crafts, and making your voice heard as part of a bigger movement. If you would like to join, please contact Kate on 07799 873488 or Steph on 07380 815492.

WHISTON PARISH CHURCH: To make arrangements for weddings, please ring 01709 519025 or email [email protected] and for baptisms contact 01709 836052 or email [email protected]. For information regarding children and young people activities please get in touch with Lucy Luckock on 07707 863901. For further information, contact our oversight minister Rev Karen Skidmore on 01709 836052 or churchwarden Alan Teale on 07803021201, or see the church website www.whiston- parish-church.org.uk or Facebook page. Email [email protected].

BROOM METHODIST CHURCH: Our service on Sunday was led by Rona and Graham Hudson. Little Boat toddler group resumes for the summer half term on Thursday June 6 9.30-11am. A wide range of toys and activities are provided along with refreshments for carers. Places available - please call in and give it a try. Tuesday@Broom next meets on Tuesday June 11 10am-12 noon (2nd Tuesday of the month). Games, quizzes, conversation, crafts and refreshments.

WHISTON ALLOTMENT AND GARDEN SOCIETY GARDEN SHOP: Our garden shop is open to the public every Saturday from 10.10am to 12 noon. We have a full ranges of composts, fertilisers, and canes, to bagged manures, bedding plants, vegetables, feeds, and much more. Become an affiliated member for £2 per year and receive further discounts on your orders. Find us at Whiston Allotment and Garden Shop, Bank View, Whiston, Rotherham, South Yorkshire, S60 4EZ (What3words location: w3w.co/third.worker.rocky). Would you like an allotment plot? Ever dreamed of growing your own vegetables? Why not put your name down on our waiting list for a plot in Whiston. Just email your full name, contact number and email address to [email protected].

PROBUS GROUP: If you are retired, no matter what your age, would you like to join our Probus Group? We are a group of friendly retired people who get together on a weekly basis at Broom Methodist Church to listen to a series of interesting talks? Future topics for our talks will include: ‘Cruising to Pompeii’ (June 6), ‘30 Years in Local Radio’ (June 11) and, of course, our visit to Rotherham’s Chapel-on-the-Bridge (June 18) when participants will get to hear the chapel’s fascinating history. Further into the year, and leading up to our summer break, there will be a summer quiz, with prizes (June 25), ’Tunnel 57’ (July 9), and ‘Idioms - are they just for fun?’ (July 23). We are a friendly group and would love to see you - just come along on any Tuesday morning at 10.30am to Broom Methodist Church.

WHISTON METHODIST CHURCH: The preachers at last Sunday morning’s service was Rev Andrew Fox. The organist was Charlotte Pinder and bible readings were given by Carol Newman and Brian Harvard. A coffee morning was held on Bank Holiday Monday. The Chapel Crafters met on Tuesday and the community coffee morning was held on Thursday followed by a meeting of the church council. Next Sunday morning’s cafe-style worship at 10.30am will be led by Liz Hill and the preacher at the 6pm service will be Rev Andrew Fox. Vintage Messy Church will be on Thursday June 6 following the coffee morning. All are welcome to join us at any service or activity.

WHISTON WORRYGOOSE SCHOOL: One of our year 6 children, Aarav, has set up his own tuck shop in school and sold treats to the whole school all year. He has spent the funds on fun inflatables for the whole school to enjoy after SATs and on the last day of term. Everyone is having so much fun and what a way to end the half term. Well done Aarav - that’s great!

WICKERSLEY

ART EXHIBITION: Wickersley Library is presenting a free exhibition of Random Acrylics in June courtesy of local artist Pete Thornton-Smith. The exhibition takes place in the library from June 3 until June 28 with a wide range of styles and techniques on display. Libraries and neighbourhood hubs officer Kirsty French said: “We are very excited to be able to offer the chance to view these exciting and vibrant paintings to members of the community.” Pete will also be running two free Saturday Starter Workshops on June 8 and June 22 in the Media Room. He will reveal the benefits of working with acrylics compared with other mediums, how you can start a painting yet have no idea of what the result will be, and how to use household objects to create a layered and even textured picture. There will also be a couple of anecdotes explaining how potential disasters were turned around and the joy that that can create. You will leave with enough knowledge as regards techniques and kit plus inspiration to carry on at home. Numbers are strictly limited so you need to ring the library on 01709 544134 to reserve your free place. Materials will be supplied, and drinks will be available as well.

ST ALBAN’S CHURCH: Services on Sunday were Communion at 9.15am and 6pm, and All Age Worship at 10.45am. The Thursday Communion service was held in the Barn for the last time last week at 10am, and future services will be back in church. The Churchyard Working Party met on Saturday morning for further tidying of the churchyard. There will be a pilgrimage to Bridlington Priory Church on Saturday June 8, and church members will spend the morning in church where a Communion service will be led by Rev Neil Bowler. There will be free time in Bridlington before returning home. Saturday June 22 will be our next lunchtime music recital at 12.30pm, with refreshments afterwards.

WICKERSLEY NEIGHBOURHOOD GROUP (WING): The members enjoyed a fish and chip lunch on May 22 courtesy of The Chipp Inn at Flanderwell, and a raffle was held and a lottery draw. WING was closed on May 29, but the next meeting will be on June 5 when a beetle drive will be held.

ABOUT ROTHERHAM

Mrs Jill Rhodes Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

FIBROMYALGIA GROUP: Based at the Herringthorpe United Reformed Church at the Stag roundabout. Meet once a month on the first Saturday in every month at 12pm-2pm. Feel free to join us everyone is welcome.

AWARD: A local man has achieved a prestigious high status award from an international professional body. Rotherham born and bred David Stockdale, ex-pupil of Kimberworth Comprehensive School (1966-71) and ex-student of Rotherham College of Technology has been elected Honorary Life Membership of The Chartered Institute of Building (HonFCIOB) at a recent ceremony in London. David is also a master’s graduate of Durham University Business School. David started work with Rotherham Council’s Building Works Department as a technical clerk when he was 16 years of age. He studied part-time at Shirecliffe College of Further Education in Sheffield and Sheffield Polytechnic to achieve his professional qualifications, winning the most outstanding student - the Patnick award – at Shirecliffe in 1976. David’s career has taken him to Saudi Arabia, Cyprus, the Falkland Islands and Ascension Island as well as most regions in the UK. He is now retired and lives in the Peak District of Derbyshire with his wife Suzan.

ROTHERHAM METRO RAMBLERS: Saturday June 1 – a moderate 8.5 mile Sykehouse and Baine circular, led by Paul Keen 07803327497, meet at 10am at The Old George Inn, Broad Lane, Sykehouse, Goole DN14 9AU. Wednesday June 5 – an 11 mile moderate walk from Hathersage to Shatton and Offerton Hall, led by Jane Lister 07761080668., meet at 10am in Hathersage car park (fee) S32 1DU. Saturday June 8 – a leisurely 8 mile circular walk from Sprotborough to Cusworth, led by Dave West 07775766263, meet at 10am in car park opposite Country Club on Main Street DN5 7SD. See ramblers.org.uk/rotherham-metro for more information.

SAMARITANS: Whatever life is throwing at you, there is someone who will listen. The call is free of charge and in total confidence, call 116123. The group are always on the lookout for more volunteers whether to listen, on the telephone or to support the local branch in another way. To find out more please see samaritans.org/Rotherham.

SURVIVORS OF BEREAVEMENT BY SUICIDE: Telephone 07984 320948 or email [email protected].

WEEKLY WELLBEING WALK FOR NEURODIVERSE ADULTS: Clifton Park Museum, Wednesday 1-2pm. Telephone 01709 296262.

PARKINSON’S UK: Meet at Herringthorpe United Reformed Church, second Monday every month, 1-3pm. Telephone 07790229134.

BIPOLAR UK: There is online help available for anyone in the Rotherham area who is affected by bipolar. Sessions, Bipolar UK, are between 7pm and 9pm on third Wednesday of the month. For more information either call 0333 3233 885 or email [email protected].

CONTACT YOUR MP

SARAH CHAMPION: Rotherham MP. Moorgate Crofts Business Centre, South Grove, Rotherham, S60 2DH. Email [email protected]. Website www.sarahchampionmp.com. Facebook www.facebook.com/sarahforrotherham. Twitter @SarahChampionMP.

JOHN HEALEY MP: Wentworth & Dearne MP. Telephone01709 875943. Email [email protected]. Website www.johnhealeymp.co.uk. Facebook JohnHealeyRotherham. Twitter JohnHealey_MP. Instagram johnhealeymp.

ALEXANDER STAFFORD: Rother Valley MP. Mr Stafford’s office is available to help at all times, and can be contacted by phone at 01909 494952 or by email [email protected], via Twitter, via Facebook or via his website www.alexanderstafford.org.uk.

NOTE TO READERS AND CONTRIBUTORS

We do our best to keep our District news information as accurate as possible but in order to do so we need local organisations to let us know of any events and changes to programmes and contacts etc.

You can get in touch with us at any time either directly via [email protected] or through our many contributors who are listed above.

Since details can change, always check with the organisation before visiting to ensure that an event or facility is still being offered.

The Advertiser takes no responsibility for any inaccurate details in the District News pages.