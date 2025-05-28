This week’s District News from our correspondents across the Rotherham borough:

ANSTON

SALVATION ARMY FOODBANK: Collections for Salvation Army Foodbank can be made at St James’ Church at Anston on Wednesdays 10-11am. Donations of food and toiletries.

ASTON, AUGHTON & SWALLOWNEST

Jeff Blades

Aughton Lane, Aston, S26 2AN. Tel 0114 287 2102 or email [email protected]

5TH AGE: This social group meets every Tuesday, 2pm-4pm at Heighton View Community Centre (off Turnshaw Avenue in Aughton). Open to anyone over 55. Just drop in, ask for Julia. Membership free. Contact [email protected].

ASTON LADIES CIRCLE: This is a social gathering which meets on the first and third Tuesdays from 7.15pm in the Parish Hall on Rosegarth Avenue. We have speakers on various subjects, suppers, entertainers and trips out. Try us free of charge for your first evening.

ASTON LIBRARY: The crafting ladies meet on Friday morning in Aston Library from 11am to 1pm each week and would welcome more to their group. It’s simply perfect for getting out of the house, doing something just for fun and having a chat and a cuppa with like-minded ladies. Please call in to Aston Library for more information or contact Laura Stubbing at Aston Library for more information at [email protected].

ASTON TARA: Aston Tenants and Resident Association coffee mornings every third Wednesday in the month at Hepworth Drive Neighbourhood Centre. If you want to enjoy a chat or meet a new friend, please call in.

BAPTIST CHURCH SWALLOWNEST LUNCH CLUB: Come and join in the conversations, each Thursday at 12 noon, as we enjoy hot drinks, soup and sandwiches.

BAPTIST CHURCH SWALLOWNEST MEN’S BREAKFAST: Good food and good company. All men welcome, £4 all in. Held on the second Saturday each month at 8.30am at the church and. Booking is helpful but not essential. For further details contact us at the Church Office: 0114 287 9197 and leave a message.

BEREAVEMENT DROP-IN GROUP WITH REV. IAN JENNINGS: Held every third Wednesday in the month at 2 pm in the Narthex at All Saints Church, Aston.

BETHESDA COMMUNITY CAFÉ: Is a place where anyone can drop in for a tea or coffee and maybe some food. It runs on Thursdays between 10am and 2pm in the church building on Mansfield Road, Swallownest. To find out more please get in touch with Bethesda Church.

CHATTERBOX ACTIVITY: A friendly group for pensioners, carers and over 55s meets every Tuesday from 10am to 12.30pm in Central Methodist Church, Lodge Lane, Aston. Lots to do including card games, table tennis, indoor curling, weekly quiz, free raffle and board games. You can have a chat and a cuppa and meet new and old friends, all for £3.

HEART OF KNITTING: The groups meet in the Bethesda on Mondays and Tuesdays. Contact Val on 07748 561520 or email [email protected].

HEPWORTH NEST COMMUNITY DROP-IN GROUP: Hepworth Drive community centre, 42 Hepworth Drive, Swallownest, is a safe space for residents to drop in. The group meets the first Thursday of the month, 11am to 1pm. This informal group session is a great place for you to meet new people and make new friends. You will also be able to learn what is happening in your local community and get involved.

PROSPECTS AT SWALLOWNEST BAPTIST CHURCH: An inclusive service for those with learning difficulties. All welcome! We learn stories from the Bible (sometimes acted out), sing songs together in worship and celebration and end with cake. We meet at Swallownest Baptist Church on the 3 rd Sunday of each month at 3pm. Contacts: Malcolm 07720 776081 or Elizabeth 07594 410801.

TOMBOLA AT ULLEY COUNTRY PARK: The Tombola stall run by Eileen Blades and friends at the Café Day in Ulley Country Park on the 18 th May raised £160 for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice. Thank you to all who supported the event.

BRAMLEY

BRAMLEY SUNNYSIDE WILDCATS GIRLS SESSIONS: For girls aged 5-11 to get involved with football. Sessions Sunday 8.45-10am at Bill Hawes Field, Wroxham Way S66 2UY. Visit www.englandfootball.com/WeetabixWildcats to book 1st session, or contact team at bramleysunnyside [email protected] or go to www.facebook.com/ bramleysunnyside juniorfootballclub.

CHATTY CAFE: Held on Wednesdays 10am until noon and Thursdays 1pm until 4pm at Bill Chafer YC. Refreshments can be bought.

ROOMS: Available for hire, mainly daytime, at Bill Chafer YC and the Parish Hall on Cross Street for clubs or parties etc. Details from Parish Office on 01709 544590.

YOUTH CLUB: Held at Bill Chafer YC on Mondays from 5pm until 7pm catering for 8-14 years old. There is a tuck shop, sports and arts and crafts. Entry is free.

BRAMPTON BIERLOW AND WEST MELTON

BRAMPTON CHRIST CHURCH: Holy Communion will be at 9.45am on Sunday June 1. On Wednesday June 4 the church will be open between 10am and 12 noon. On Saturday June 5 there will be a Coffee Morning between 10am and 12 noon - everyone welcome. If anyone is interested in joining the church Voluntary Friends of Brampton Graveyard Team you would be made welcome.For more information please email - [email protected]. If you are in need of help or would like to enquire about Baptisms, Funerals, Weddings or Banns of Marriage please leave a message on the Church answer phone - 01709873210 or email the above address.

CATCLIFFE

P DeVeaux

Telephone 07721 601128 or email [email protected]

COMMUNITY LITTER PICKS: 24 people came out to litter pick around Catcliffe with a mix of families and individuals. The atmosphere was amazing, everyone friendly and made it a good community occasion. 26 bags were filled and fly tipping was found on Brinsworth Rd and Rotherham Rd. Anyone wishing to carry out litter picking separate to the parish council sessions are encouraged to email Wayne at [email protected] to arrange equipment. For more information email Daniel at [email protected]. It was disheartening to learn a few days later that several sacks were found dumped on Orgreave Road with more flytipping on Brinsworth Rd. If anyone learns of or finds fly tipping then Streetpride should be contacted on 01709 336003 or report at https://www.rotherham.gov.uk/rubbish-recycling/fly-tipping-1.

COMMUNITY FLOOD GROUP: The group have now finished the training programme for Flood Wardens and working with the environment agency have formulated an initial community plan. Initial supplies of dedicated warden equipment were issued to signed up wardens. Ward Councillors Terry Adair and Jamie Baggaley also confirmed that Aqua Packs have been purchased from their community fund and will be available for collection on 18 th June 12:00-2:00 pm at Chapel Walk Residents Centre. Eligible residents, basically those who have been previously flooded, have been notified to arrange collection. The group have a Facebook group, Catcliffe Community Flood Watch.

SUMMER FAYRE: The parish council hold their Summer Fayre on Sunday 8 th June in the Memorial Hall from 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm. Entry is free and attractions will include a bouncy castle, craft stalls, music, games, boxing sessions, refreshments and the proverbial much more. Contact Daniel at [email protected] for further details.

RIVERS TEAM: The latest Sunday morning service was streamed live on Facebook with a later service at St Mary’s. The service included the continuation of the teaching series ‘The Way’. The next family-friendly Messy Church is at St. Mary’s in Catcliffe on Saturday the 7th of June from 3:30pm - 6:00pm. Always a fun day with crafts, teaching and finished with a communal meal. All details at http://www.therivers-team.com/.

PARISH COUNCIL: Community group sessions are available during the summer. These sessions are free but may require users to have their own equipment or tools. Learn to Crochet is on Mondays at 9:30 am excepting Bank Holidays. Beginners Crafts are also on Mondays at 12:30pm not including Bank Holidays. Photography is moved to Fridays at 1:00 pm and British Sign Language resumes on Friday at 10:00 am. The regular Friday morning coffee mornings now include occasional Digital Learning, Holistic Healing and Indoor Games, bingo and quizzes. Drop in any time between 10:00 and 12:00. Current weekly activities at the hall also include. Mon:

9:30-11:00 S.E.N.D. Parents & Guardians. 17:30–20:00 Rainbows/Brownies/Guides. 18:00-20:00 Zenspace Meditation. Tue: 19:00-21:00 Short Mat Bowls. Wed: 09:30-10:30 Playgroup. 1800-18:45 Zumba. 19:00-21:00 Scottish Dancing. Thu: Gentle Exercise and coffee and chat with RUCT. 17:00-19:00 S.E.N.D. Fri: 10:00-12:00 Coffee Morning. 11:00-13:00 (Monthly) Aphasia Group. 18:00-20:30 Chance To Dance. Sat: 09:00-12:00 Born To Perform. Private bookings available at the weekends. Check for dates and details with Daniel at [email protected]. Tel: 01709 837550 / 07783 001496.

POLICE INCIDENT: The recent investigation into the death of a local man who was found in the River Rother at Catcliffe/Treeton has concluded there are no suspicious circumstances. The 42 year old man who was arrested has now been released from bail and no charges brought. Anyone with information is being asked to report online here: https://orlo.uk/43r1P, or by calling 101 and quoting incident number 418 of 10 May 2025.

COFFEE POT: The Pot meet every Tuesday at 10:00 am at St Marys Church. Tel: 07910 520898.

COFFEE MORNING: Join in for coffee and refreshments at Catcliffe Memorial Hall every Thursday during term time at 10:00 am for a friendly fun session. Gentle exercise with Rotherham United Community Trust is available. Tel: 07971 850786 / 07721 601128. Free.

CATCLIFFE PRIMARY SCHOOL: Call the school office on 01709 828598 or visit https://thelearnerstrust.org/catcliffe-primary/

NEIGHBOURHOOD WATCH: The group can be found on Facebook at Catcliffe Neighbourhood Watch. Tel: 07929 053100. Residents are asked to report any issues.

WARD COUNCILLORS: Terry Adair - [email protected], tel: 07886 520586. Jamie Baggaley - [email protected], tel: 07903 425071.

DALTON, EAST HERRINGTHORPE & THRYBERGH

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

THE BRECKS COMMUNITY HUB: A Spring craft fair was held last Saturday at the hub, which included lots of lovely stalls, refreshments, a raffle and some tasty treats. There's always lots going on at the hub, including a playgroup on Wednesdays from 10.30am-12noon during term time, line dancing classes every other Friday from 1-1.45pm and yoga classes on Wednesdays and Fridays. For more information on everything that goes on, either telephone 07910 647541 or visit https://www.thebreckshub.co.uk/.

COUNCILLOR MICHAEL BENNETT-SYLVESTER: Michael has attended a number of meetings over the last couple of weeks, including a full council meeting, a taxi licensing meeting and a ward meeting, which included discussions about community skips and consultations on play areas. He has also supported a variety of community events, including the regular Community Pantry visits to the ward. Michael recently asked local residents who use a mobility scooter, wheelchair or push a pram, to use the new path from March Flatts Road down the Rezza Path and then the new path to Thrybergh Country Park and provide feedback about how accessible the route is; a number of users have so far provided positive feedback about the route.

COMMUNITY GROUPS: There are a number of regular community groups and activities that run throughout the ward for local residents to get involved with. These include Dalton Community Cafe, which is based at Dalton Parish Hall and takes place on the third Thursday of each month from 10am-12 noon, and includes free hot drinks and biscuits. The Community Pantry comes to the ward each week in a variety of locations; on Tuesday from 10-11am, the pantry is at Thrybergh Church Hall on Park Lane from 11.30am-12.30pm, and visits the Community Cafe in Dalton Parish Hall on the third Thursday of each month from 10-11am. Soup and song sessions are held every month at St. Gerard's Church in Thrybergh; for more information, email [email protected]. Open Arms Community Support Hubs hold sessions at Dalton Parish Hall once a fortnight; officers from Voluntary Action Rotherham, RotherFed, Citizens Advice and Laser Credit Union attend the sessions to offer support for a range of matters, including money, energy and digital support. For more information, either telephone 01709 368515 or email [email protected]. Crafts for Pleasure sessions take place at Thrybergh Parish Hall on Tuesdays from 10am-12 noon and include card making activities, painted projects and much more. For more information, email [email protected]. Coffee mornings are held every Friday from 9.30-11am at St. Leonard's Church; the church also runs Little Lions, a playgroup for toddlers and their parents/carers every Tuesday from 9.30-11am during term time. Regular events at Dorothy Tailor Neighbourhood Centre in Dalton include breakfast on Tuesdays at 10am and a fish and chips each Friday at 12.15pm; everyone is welcome. At Staple Green Neighbourhood Centre, a coffee morning is held every Wednesday from 10am-12 noon, which includes breakfast, hot drinks and the opportunity to meet up and have a chat.

WALKING RUGBY: Weekly sessions take place on Friday evenings from 6-7pm at High Greave Junior School on High Greave Road in East Herringthorpe. The sessions are free to attend and suitable for all ages and abilities. For more information telephone Julie on 07964340062.

FLOWER PLANTING: Children will have the opportunity to plant a variety of flowers at the Young Nature Explorers Club, which will be held on Sunday June 1 from 11am-12noon at Mowbray Gardens Library and Neighbourhood Hub. The club is free for families to attend and suitable for children of all ages.

SUNNYSIDE SUPPLIES: The community group is part of the Co-op UK Local Community Fund, which helps Co-op members raise funds for Sunnyside Supplies by choosing them as their cause. This can be done by visiting https://membership.coop.co.uk/causes/92815. Sunnyside Supplies is a Community Cafe and Social Supermarket covering Wickersley, Bramley, Brecks, Sunnyside and Dalton, and the group relies on the generous donations received by local residents and businesses.

DINNINGTON

DINNINGTON AND DISTRICT ART SOCIETY: Demonstrations in Lyric Theatre, Dinnington. Doors open 6.30pm and demonstration starts 6.45pm for approximately 2 hours. Cost of each demonstration £5. Demonstrations for 2025 are - 10th June Helen Tucker, TBC Coloured Pencil and Watercolour; 9th September John Harrison, Landscape Line and Wash; 14th October Frances Daunt, Animal Pastel; 11th November Keith Fish, Landscape Oil.

GREASBROUGH

GREASBROUGH COMMUNITY HISTORY SOCIETY: All meetings cancelled until further notice.

FRIENDS OF GREASBROUGH PARK: FGPS next meeting June 25 at 2.00pm. Volunteer Gardening Morning is at the pavilion from 9.00am every week and we would be very pleased if you could come and join our friendly team. This year we will be judged for the green flag by an inspector dropping into the park without us knowing when they will arrive. So a big thank you to all the park users who pick up litter and dog poo when they visit the park. We really are desperate for volunteers to help with weeding the flower beds. Please help us to keep our much loved park looking its best.

GREASBROUGH COMMUNITY BOWLING CLUB: We play club games on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 5.45pm and weekends at 10.45am. Everyone is welcome to come and have a go and we have bowls to lend. The first two games are free and then it is £3 a game or you can join our club and become a member. Please ring John Byers on 0771 5067335 or Maureen Taylor on 070904 517226 for information or just join us on the green. Monday May 19 - 21up Chris Mason; mid week league match at Valley Park, Boston 5 Greasbrough 3. Tuesday May 20 - VETS singles, Greasbrough 6, Valley Park 'C' 2. Wednesday May 21 - 21up doubles, Dennis Routledge and John Byers; Phil Patterson Trophy, Mick Lloyd. Thursday May 22 - VETS doubles, Greasbrough 2, Brinsworth 'B' 6; Arthur King Trophy, Ian Garfitt; 21up doubles, Mick Cilenti and Jim Lloyd; 11up singles Ian Garfitt. Friday May 23 - Greasbrough lost 8 - 0 to Marquis 'A'. Saturday May 24 - Phil Patterson Trophy, Derek Evans; Arthur King Trophy, John Byers; 21up doubles, Adele Pearson and Martyn Heap, Bryan Roberts and Chris Mason. Sunday May 25 - Dave Mee Cup - Dot Payne; 21up doubles, Joe Guest and Adele Pearson, John Byers and Maureen Taylor.

KILNHURST

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

ST. THOMAS’ CHURCH: An all-age service was held last Sunday in church, which included welcome activities and refreshments, followed by an informal service which was suitable for people of all ages.

ST. THOMAS’ C of E PRIMARY ACADEMY: Congratulations to Year 1, who were the Weekly Class Attendance winners before the school broke for half term with 94.6% attendance. The school has signed up to 'Easyfundraising' in the hope of raising enough funds to complete the library refurbishment, repaint the markings in the playground and create a new outside reading area. To help with the fundraising efforts, parents/guardians can download the 'Easyfundraising' app, register and when items are bought online from the relevant retailers, including Amazon, Argos and Tesco, a percentage of the amount spent is donated to the school at no extra cost to the person purchasing the item. For more information, visit https://www.easyfundraising.org.uk/causes/st-thomas-primary-academy-kilnhurst. Parents/guardians with some free time are being asked if they would like to be a reading volunteer in school, reading one to one with the children. Anyone interested can contact the school office for more information. Class photos will take place when the children come back into school after half term and children are asked to wear full school uniform on the day. As part of the school's initiative 'Go Zero Pledge', instead of printing them, the annual school reports will be emailed to parents/guardians.

COMMUNITY SPEED WATCH: South Yorkshire Police are coordinating a Community Speed Watch initiative which aims to involve volunteers to help make their community a safer place. Volunteers monitor the speed of vehicles at designated places with a handheld speed gun; the information is then recorded and passed on to the police who issue warning letters to drivers who break the speed limit. The initiative is open to community groups, as there is a requirement to have at least four people taking part as Community Speed Watch Volunteers, and there is an initial outlay of around £600 to buy the equipment needed to run a scheme. For more information and to register your interest, email [email protected].

VOLUNTEERING CAMPAIGN: 'Take a Chance on Me' is a volunteering campaign launched by Voluntary Action Rotherham aimed at encouraging young people to get involved with volunteering and helping community groups to create more roles for young people. For more information, either telephone 07716919416 or email [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH

Karen Wilkes

Tel 07930 438313 or email [email protected]

THE SALVATION ARMY: 158 High Street Kimberworth S61 2BE – Telephone 01709 558435. Email [email protected]. Sundays 10.30am for our relaxed and relevant church gathering. Tuesday 0930-1030: coffee morning, 1030-1130: bible study group. Wednesday 0900-1100: play group - for preschoolers and their grown-ups! Friday 0900-1000 prayer space.

ST THOMAS’ CHURCH: Peter Street, Kimberworth. Holy Communion Services are every second and fourth Sunday. Family Service on the first Sunday of the month and the All-Age service with potential baptisms on the

third Sunday. All Services start at 10am. Coffee mornings are held in the Community Hall on the first Wednesday of the month 10am to noon, there is cake! Good Companions are on the first and third Thursday between 1.30 and 3.30 pm. All welcome for chatter and bingo. For enquiries about baptisms or weddings please contact Rev Diane Etchell by email, [email protected]. For any further information to hire the Community Centre, please contact Rachel on [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH LIBRARY: Church Street, Kimberworth – Tel: 01709 558581. Opening Times – Monday and Tuesday 9.30 am – 1pm, Wednesday – Closed, Thursday 1.30 pm – 7 pm, Friday 1.30 pm – 5.30 pm, Saturday 9.30 am – 1 pm, Sunday - Closed. Knit and Natter – every Thursday 2.30 – 4.30 pm, experienced and beginners welcome. Readers’ Group – once a month on second Thursday of every month between 5.30 pm and 6.45 pm. IT beginners’ course – learn basic IT and internet skills with Learnmyway.com 10 am – 11 am every Tuesday. Police Drop In – 1 st Tuesday of the month 9.30 and 11 am. FREE – Stories, songs and rhymes – for under 5s every Monday 11.15 – 11.45 am.

KIMBERWORTH PARK CLUB 50+: We meet every Friday from 12 till 2.30 for friendship, bingo, raffle, a natter, tea/coffee cakes trips out events and much more. Next outing to Hampsons garden centre in Wakefield followed by an early dinner at a local hostelry. There are limited spaces so please put your name down ASAP. Thank you to all members, volunteers and committee for keeping our lovely club as lovely as it is. For more information, please contact P Fairbrother on 07947090607.

S61 LITTER ACTION GROUP: The S61 Litter Pickers continue their commitment to keep the area as clean as possible. I would like to thank everyone who has helped these past 4 years in clearing well over 10,000 bags of litter in an attempt to make a difference. For details of future litterpicks please see our Facebook page – S61 Litterpickers. If you fancy getting involved with our multi award winning group, please check out our Facebook page or contact Neil on 07960 507582. Volunteers are always welcome, so please come and join us and help make a difference. Equipment is provided.

ROTHERHAM BMX CLUB: Location - Little Common Lane, Kimberworth. WHY NOT GET IN TO BMX RACING We are here to promote the fun and exciting sport of BMX / MTB Racing which is suitable for anyone aged from 4 to 40+. Cycling is for all genders and abilities. As a club we believe in being inclusive and ensuring that no one is excluded. We aim to attract new riders from our local community. The club has a number of bikes and safety equipment available, which can be hired if you want to give it a try. All sessions are subject to weather, and availability of coaches. To book go to www.rotherhambmx.com/shop or contact us on [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH PARK

Karen Wilkes

Tel 07930 438313 or email [email protected]

ST JOHN’S CHURCH: Sunday Services at 10.30 a.m. For enquiries, telephone (01709) 551652. There was a service of Holy Communion last Sunday, including the Church’s annual meeting. Reports were presented on the Worship Group, the Open to God meeting, the Drop-In Café, the Crafts Group, schools links, activities with the Community Partnership (including Charlie’s Pantry), Hall Lettings, Safeguarding, Building Fabric, Eco Church and Deanery activities. Members of the new Church Council were elected, which now includes Derek Evans, Peter Rainford, Veronica Seaman, Ron Town, Chris Welburn, Denise Welburn, Janet Wootton and Sue Wordsworth. Thanks were expressed to Pat Oliver, who is standing down after a decade as churchwarden. Some of the community activities have taken a break over half-term but the Drop-In Café is open today (Thursday) from 11 am to 1 pm with free coffee, tea, toast and cakes. Next Sunday morning at 10.30 there will be a service of Morning Worship.

KIMBERWORTH PARK COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIP: Membership of the Community Partnership is open to residents of the estate and to others who work there, whether employed or voluntary. Meetings are held regularly to update members on the developments that have taken place over the past year and the plans for making a difference to the estate. For further information - phone the Community Partnership at the Chislett Centre (01709 559805). Next meeting – 9 th July at 3.30 pm.

ACTIVITIES AT THE CHISLETT CENTRE: Monday – Friday 9am – 3pm – Men in Sheds (woodwork/gardening/socialising). Mondays - Knit/Natter – 9.30am – 11.30am, Quiet Group 11.30am – 1.30pm, Sewing group 1.30pm – 3.15pm. Tuesdays – 11.30 am – 1.30pm (Social group for over 50’s). Wednesday – 9.15am – 11am. Craft Group. Last Wednesday of every month – 12 noon – 2 pm – Forget Me Not Memory Café (Social group for people with dementia). Mon/Tues/Wed 10am – 12 noon and Thursday 1pm -3 pm – Community Gym. Thursday 10am – 11am – Gentle Exercise/Keep Fit. Friday 10.30am – 11.30pm – Yoga (chair based or floor mat), 12pm – 1pm – Wellbeing/Mindfulness. KPCP is developing a Family Group which aims to create a safe, nurturing and supportive environment where parents and carers, with babies and small children, can come together and share experiences. We hope to build positive relationships, promote child development, and offer emotional and practical support to parents and carers in a friendly and inclusive space. This is a 12 week programme and will run at the Chislett Centre on a Thursday afternoon from 1 – 2.30 pm.

CHISLETT COMMUNITY GYM: Chislett Centre S61 3JT. Small friendly low cost gym - £3 per session. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 10 – 12 noon. Instructor is GP referral and pre and post natal trained. Individual support and free induction. For information/booking – phone Sam on 07523889765 or email [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH PARK WALKING FOR PLEASURE: Kimberworth Park Walking for Pleasure meets at St. John’s Church on Wednesday mornings at 9.45 am. On 21st May, the group walked through Barker’s Park, crossed Oaks Lane and Upper Wortley Road, before making our way into the Grange Golf Academy. After turning left past the Clubhouse, we walked along the disused railway track, noting the profusion of rhododendrons as we walked. After emerging onto Droppingwell Road, we crossed Upper Wortley Road and made our way back to St John’s Church for refreshments – our longest walk of 4.75 miles. Anyone wishing to join the group should contact Karen Wilkes – email [email protected]. Website can be viewed at https://www.kimberworthwalking.net where a timetable of walks can be viewed as well as a gallery of photos of previous walks.

ST JOHN’S GREEN STAKEHOLDER GROUP: The group which consists of residents, business owners, councillors, RMBC housing and estates staff, police, church members, community groups, children and young peoples’ services etc meets regularly at St John’s Church to discuss ideas and problems in the area. A meeting took place on Wednesday 2 nd April at 2 pm where matters were discussed regarding the area. Next meeting 25 th June at 2 pm.

COUNCILLORS’ SURGERIES AT ST JOHN’S CHURCH: Councillor Simon Currie - Third Monday of the month – 5 pm to 7 pm. Councillor Gill Garnett – First Thursday of the month – 11.30 am – 12.30 pm along with Council Housing and Local Policing Team.

KIMBERWORTH PARK CLUB 50+: We meet every Friday from 12 till 2.30 for friendship, bingo, raffle, a natter, tea/coffee cakes trips out events and much more. Next outing to Hampsons garden centre in Wakefield followed by an early dinner at a local hostelry. There are limited spaces so please put your name down ASAP. Thank you to all members, volunteers and committee for keeping our lovely club as lovely as it is. For more information, please contact P Fairbrother on 07947090607.

KIMBERWORTH PARK TARA: Open for breakfasts, Monday to Wednesday 9 – 11 am. Byrley Road. Clothes, bric-a-brac, toys, books, DVDs etc are on sale. Donations welcome.

MUSICALITY: Meet 11.30 am Thursdays, Chislett Centre.

S61 LITTER ACTION GROUP: The S61 Litter Pickers continue their commitment to keep the area as clean as possible. For details of future litterpicks please see our Facebook page – S61 Litterpickers. If you fancy getting involved with our multi award winning group, please check out our Facebook page or contact Neil on 07960 507582. Volunteers are always welcome, so please come and join us and help make a difference. Equipment is provided.

ROTHERHAM BMX CLUB: Location - Little Common Lane, Kimberworth, Rotherham. We are here to promote the fun and exciting sport of BMX / MTB Racing which is suitable for anyone aged from 4 to 40+. Cycling is for all genders and abilities. As a club we believe in being inclusive and ensuring that no one is excluded. We aim to attract new riders from our local community. The club has a number of bikes and safety equipment available, which can be hired if you want to give it a try. All sessions are subject to weather, and availability of coaches. To book go to www.rotherhambmx.com/shop or contact us on [email protected].

BARKERS PARK BOWLING CLUB: We are based just off Redscope Crescent in the park - post code S613LY. There is usually ample space in the free car park. We bowl outdoors all year round, weather permitting, and have facilities onsite for less able and disabled players, including toilets. We can also provide refreshments for anyone who wants to come and have a look round and a chat. Anyone is welcome to come in if there is a member there and enquire about times, procedures and even ‘have a go’ at crown green bowling. We have a stock of various sized bowls. Even if there is a game in progress, do not be afraid to come in. There will be someone there prepared to answer any questions you may have or you are welcome to just sit and watch for a while. Weather permitting, there will be a bowling tournament on 31 st May. My name is Dave. I am club secretary. My phone number should you wish to get in touch for further information is 07837460152 and my e-mail address is [email protected].

MASBROUGH

ST BEDE’S CHURCH: Last Sunday 25th May was the sixth Sunday of Eastertide. Masses during the week were celebrated for Special Intention L.H., people of the parish, Frank Woulfe [L.D.] Eileen Owen’s,Requiem -Agnes Greensmith, special intention AllanFamily, Pr.intention. Requiem Derek Mars, Nuala Mason[LD] and James Mason [sick]. Jubilee of People with Disabilities – There will be a Mass with anointing to celebrate the Jubilee of People with Disabilities on Saturday 31st May at 12.00 noon at the Shrine of Our Lady of Doncaster at St Peter in Chains Church. There is no requirement to notify attendance in advance – please just come along on the day. Further accessibility information can be found at www.stpetersdoncaster.co.uk/about-5Day of Prayer for Survivors of Abuse - Join Bishop Ralph for a Service of Love and Prayers on Tuesday 20th May, at 7.00pm, at St. Theresa's Parish Hall, 311 Queen Mary Rd, Sheffield, S2 1EA. All are welcome to join together as an active demonstration of our love and support for all survivors of abuse. ST BEDE’S CHOIR – Following a well-deserved break after Easter, the choir will resume rehearsals on Thursday evenings at 6.30pm. If you enjoy singing and would like to be more active in the Liturgy, but feel unsure about joining a choir, this could be a perfect opportunity to give it a try. All are welcome to come along to the rehearsal, or if you would like a little more information, you can message Paul (the organist at St Bede’s) on 07974064867. Diocese of Hallam Marian Youth Group – For all young People of the Diocese there will be a Rosary and Social event at the Shrine of Our Lady at St Peter in Chains, Doncaster on Saturday 31st May 3.00 - 4.30pm. Jubilee of Marian Spirituality - There will be a Mass to celebrate the Feast of Our Lady of Doncaster on Wednesday 4th June at 12.00 noon at St Peter in Chains, Doncaster. Summer Day of Reflection and Prayer Saturday 7th June an Opportunity on the Eve of Pentecost to reflect on what the Holy Spirit is saying to us at this time. The day will be hybrid allowing participants to attend in person at the Hallam Pastoral Centre or online. Bookings can be made on the Formation and Mission Eventbrite page at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/hallam-formation-and-mission-46212155433 using either the Virtual or In Person booking form. Trinity Sunday Mass will be celebrated at Roche Abbey on Sunday 15th June at 11.00am. There is free access on the day to this English Heritage site. For access information visit https://www.englishheritage.org.uk/visit/places/roche-abbey/. Eucharistic Procession from St Marie’s Cathedral - The Corpus Christi procession on Sunday 22nd June will bring people to the centre of Sheffield to share their faith and praise the Body & Blood of our Lord Jesus Christ in the Eucharistic. Gather outside St Marie’s Cathedral at 3.00p.m.

ST PAUL’S CHURCH: Sunday the 25th of May, the 6th Sunday of Easter, the 10.30 Mass was led by Rev Phil Batchford. He also read the Gospel and gave the sermon. His servers where Peter Stribbley and Alan Oxley. Refreshments were served after the service by Cynthia Stribbley, Sandra Smith and David Matthews. There is a service of Holy Communion at the minister on Thursday the 29th may at 7.30 pm for Ascension Day at which everyone is most welcome. Monday the 2nd of June is the restart of the Alive course at St Paul’s at 7.30 pm. Sunday the 1st of June, Mass at St Paul’s is at 10.30am, at which everyone is most welcome.

MALTBY

MALTBY LOCAL HISTORY SOCIETY: Maltby Local History Society’s Annual General Meeting took place at the Wesley Centre, Blyth Road on 15 th May. The Officers and Committee were re-elected en bloc. The Honorary Secretary reported on a successful year marked by increasing membership, improving attendance at meetings and wider co-operation with other groups and organizations. The Treasurer advised that the year had been low-cost because ’home-grown’ speakers had waived their fees resulting in a higher than predicted surplus of income over expenditure. Two summer visits were in prospect. The 2025-6 season of talks and informal meetings was discussed. It was announced that the September meeting was to be a celebration of Brian Elliott’s newly published book ‘Miners and the Great War’ which, though covering the whole country, includes many Maltby and Rotherham references. Anyone wishing to contact the society is invited to email [email protected] or to get in touch by telephone on 01709 812035.

MEXBOROUGH & SWINTON

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

SWINTON BROOKFIELD ACADEMY: Officers from Rotherham North Neighbourhood Policing Team recently visited the school to talk about knives, the laws about knives and the consequences of carrying a knife. The presentation was one of a number of educational visits to local schools to educate children about the dangers of carrying knives and engage children from a young age, in order to tackle knife crime.

COMMUNITY FAIR AND BEER FESTIVAL: As part of the Beer Festival that is being held this year from June 24-26 at St. Margaret's Parish Church in Swinton, a Community Fair will also take place on the church field on Saturday June 26. Stalls are now available to hire at the fair; the cost is free for an agreed charity and £10 otherwise. Sponsors are also being sought for the Beer Festival, with a number of different sponsorship packages available. For more information, visit the Facebook page of Swinton Community Focus Group.

ROTHERHAM HOSPICE: The new Rotherham Hospice cafe, Something Rother Tasty, has now opened in Swinton Precinct. The cafe has opened in a unit that has been empty for a number of years and will be open from 9am-3pm, Monday-Saturday, complimenting the other local shops on the precinct.

MEXBOROUGH EVENTS COMMITTEE INCLUSIVE (MECI): Volunteers from the group are busy organising 'Mexborough by the Sea, Princess and Pirates'. The summer event will take place on Saturday August 30, from 11am-3pm in Mexborough to coincide with the 50th anniversary of Mexborough Indoor Market. There will be lots of stalls, entertainment, prizes and much more. If you would like to get involved in the event, please message the group via their Facebook page.

THE SPIRIT OF MEXBOROUGH: The community group have got a number of events coming up for the local community to get involved with, including a Colour Run in August, and a car boot sale, which will take place on Sunday June 8 at Mexborough Business Centre on College Road in Mexborough. The cost of a pitch is £5; sellers arrive at 7am, and buyers at 8am. On Saturday June 21, the group will also be holding a Summer Carnival and Family Fun Day on Rocket Field in Mexborough, from 12-5pm. More details will follow, but the event will include lots of games, including an 'It's a Wipeout' competition, which will consist of teams up to four people aged 12 plus. To enable them to organise bigger community events, the group is looking for businesses to sponsor their events. For more information, please contact the group via their Facebook page.

COUNCILLOR SURGERY: The first councillor advice surgery for Reform will take place on Saturday May 31 from 10am in Mexborough Indoor Market.

FLAT CAP CHALLENGE: Mexborough is again going to try and break the Flat Cap Challenge this year and is giving everyone plenty of notice of the attempt. On Yorkshire Day, Saturday August 2, a family friendly event, in conjunction with men's mental health group Monday Knights, will take place at Mexborough Athletic Sports and Social Club, where everyone is invited to wear a flat cap for the world record attempt and to raise awareness of mental health. Follow Monday Knights on Facebook for more information running up to the event.

MONDAY KNIGHTS: A peer support group for men meets each Monday night in Mexborough. The group meets at Mexborough Community Hub on New Oxford Road from 7-9pm, except Bank Holidays, and provides mental health support for men aged 18 years and over. For more information, email [email protected] or telephone 01709 464040.

RAWMARSH & PARKGATE

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

THE SALVATION ARMY: In Rawmarsh. Regular activities - Tuesdays coffee morning 10am-12.30pm, parent and toddlers 9.30-11am; Fridays dementia support group 12 noon-3pm. Sunday Worship 4pm. For information, email [email protected] or call captain Sandra Chamberlain 01709 524653. Meet at Salvation Army church and community centre, Quarry Street (opposite the Stagecoach bus garage) S62 7DB.

RAWMARSH FOODBANK: Due to funding from local ward councillors via their Community Leadership Fund, the container used by the foodbank has been bought, saving money on the monthly costs incurred to run the foodbank. The volunteers at the foodbank recently received donations from the customers and staff at Asda in Wath, which will all go towards providing emergency food parcels for those in need in the local community. Donations can be dropped off at a number of places in the local area, including the High Street Centre in Rawmarsh, Rawmarsh Library and Neighbourhood Hub, and The Drop In Centre on Harding Avenue in Rawmarsh. Tesco and Asda in Wath also have drop off points for donations that are purchased in store. If you or someone you know are in financial crisis, call the Help Through Hardship line free on 0808 208 2138, Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm. Foodbank vouchers may also be available from a referral agency such as a school, GP, Social Care Worker or Mental Health Support Worker. If you have some spare time and would like to help at the foodbank, volunteers are being sought to join the team. For more information, visit rawmarsh.foodbank.org.uk.

RAWMARSH AND PARKGATE FRIENDS OF GREEN SPACES: Volunteers from the group met last Friday by Rawmarsh Library on Barbers Avenue to carry out a litter pick of the surrounding area. The group were joined on the first part of the litter pick by John Healey MP, who visited the group to thank them for all their hard work. Around 13 bags of rubbish were cleared from the field by the library, Barbers Avenue, Netherfield Lane, Goosebut Street and a number of other streets, plus two bags from Thorogate and a further two from Warren Vale. The group will be meeting on Friday May 30 at 10am at Asda on Aldwarke Lane for anyone who would like to join them in their weekly litter pick.

ACTIVATE: Activate is based at The High Street Centre in Rawmarsh and runs a number of regular activities for local residents to get involved with. These include Zumba, suitable for women aged 30 plus, on Mondays from 1.30-3pm, the Fun Zone on Tuesday afternoons, suitable for children with additional needs, a playgroup, suitable for babies and children up to school age on Wednesdays from 10-11.45am and then a baby group, suitable for babies 0-18 months, from 1-2.30pm, a youth club for children in Year 7, 8 and 9 also on Wednesdays from school finish time until 5pm, a parent/carer social support group on Thursdays from 9.30-11.30am and a junior club for children in Years 2-5, also on Thursdays from school finish time until 5pm. For more information, either telephone 01709 719478 or email [email protected].

COMMUNITY PANTRY: The Community Pantry is a charity which receives donations from a number of businesses, including Tesco, Asda, Makro and the Co-op and aims to cut down on food waste by visiting local communities and offering a bag of food to residents for just £4. The pantry visits Rawmarsh Customer Service Centre every Wednesday from 9.30-10.30am, and everyone is welcome to come along, but please remember to bring your own bag.

VOLUNTEERING: A lot of community events and groups rely on the hard work of their volunteers to provide vital support to the local community, including the junior parkrun held every Sunday in Rosehill Park which gives young people the opportunity to get fit in a safe and fun environment, Rawmarsh Foodbank which provides three day emergency food parcels for those in need, and Rawmarsh and Parkgate Friends of Green Spaces which holds weekly litter picking sessions around the ward. If you have some spare time and would like to help out in your local community, either contact the relevant community group via their Facebook page or contact Voluntary Action Rotherham at https://www.rotherham.org.uk/i-want-to-volunteer.

WATH & MANVERS

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

DEARNE ARTS: Wath’s community art studio at 18a High Street opposite the post office. Art lessons Monday 7-9pm, places available, over 18s only. Friday 7-9pm – Rotherham Society of Arts and crafts, contact [email protected] for information and to book. Wednesday 10am-12pm and Thursday 1-3pm open studio sessions for arts and crafts, no need to book, just bring your own work, £6 per session.

WENTWORTH

WENTWORTH GARDEN CENTRE: There are lots of activities currently going on at the garden centre, due to half term. These include a scavenger hunt in the Historic Gardens, a colouring competition in the Family Farm, a daily sack race, a gnome ring toss game, meet the animals and much more. For more information, visit https://buff.ly/hA6168Y.

MENTAL HEALTH: For anyone struggling with their mental health, the NHS offers a Talking Therapies service for those suffering with conditions such as anxiety or depression. To access the service, you can either self refer or be referred by your GP. For more information, visit https://nhs.uk/nhs-services/mental-health-services/find-nhs-talking-therapies//. For those in more urgent need of help for their mental health, call 111 and select the mental health option.

CAR SECURITY ADVICE: South Yorkshire Police have issued some simple advice to residents on how to keep your car secure from potentially being stolen. Advice includes parking your car in a well lit area, removing valuables from inside the car, fitting a steering wheel lock, ensuring your car is always locked on leaving it, and keeping car keys safe and away from view in your home. For more information, visit https://orlo.uk/nhFxV.

ELSECAR HERITAGE CENTRE: Improvements are currently being carried out at the centre as part of a £3m grant from the Cultural Development Fund, with the aim of transforming the indoor and outdoor spaces, including work on a new visitor information centre. In the midst of all the improvement works, the independent shops, cafes, bar and studios are still open for visitors and a number of events are planned for the next few months, including a craft and makers market, a spring outdoor market, and a summer outdoor market. For more information, visit https://www.elsecar-heritage.com/ or take a look at the centre's Facebook page.

WHISTON

Elaine Reynard

Tel 07825 558070 or email [email protected]

WHISTON PARISH COUNCIL ANNUAL ASSEMBLY MEETING AND PARISH COUNCIL MEETING: The Annual Assembly of the Parish meeting and the May Annual Council meeting took place on Monday, May 19 at 6.00pm and 6.30pm respectively. The May Parish Council meeting began with the appointment of the Chair and Vice Chair for the ensuing year, with Councillor Tony Griffin (Chair) and Councillor Tony Dudson (Vice Chair) appointed. Appointments were then made for Council representatives on outside bodies: Councillors Griffin and Elliott to YLCA (South Yorkshire Branch), Councillor Griffin to Penny Hill Wind Farm and Councillor Smales to Friends of Ulley Country Park. An update on Whiston Youth Club was then given by Senior Youth Worker, Jordan Arno, who reported that they had recently been working closely with RMBC’s Children’s Capital of Culture (CCOC) on various topics, including youth club members being given instruction on photography- which had proved extremely popular. The end result was that many of the photographs taken were displayed as part of the WOW Festival held last weekend in Rotherham Town Centre. Also, as part of CCOC, a number of young people across the Borough have been appointed to the role of Heritage Producer And one of our Youth Club members has been successful in her application and will be working closely with Parish Council over the next year as Heritage Producer for the Sitwell Ward. Youth Club has been approached by RMBC to undertake some outreach work with young people on Greystones Estate following a number of complaints from residents. Youth Club will soon be holding their annual PRIDE party and this year will be connecting with an LGBTQ group based in Dalton. The Clerk then reported on the following items: A) Whiston Gala - to be held In the village on Saturday July 5. An update had been received from the Event Foundry and this was discussed at length. B) Solar Panels for the Parish Hall - a number of quotations had been sourced by Councillor Elliott and these were presented to the Council for consideration. There was a vast difference between the quotations in terms of capacity and cost, and it was agreed that Councillor Fisher will seek further information before any action is taken. The submission of a grant funding bid from Northern Powergrid Foundation in relation to the procurement of solar panels was noted. C) Himalayan Balsam - a programme has now been received from the RMBC Countryside Ranger for the clearance project and this includes some weekend dates. This will be a multi-agency project in conjunction with RMBC and further volunteers from within the local community would be most welcome. Anyone interested should contact the Parish Clerk. D) Strategic Action Plan: Communication - the Clerk reported that BT have now carried out a full-fibre Wi-Fi upgrade to 300MB within the Parish Hall, we also have digital display signage which will be fully operational very soon, we have a new Parish Council website and a new Facebook page.Well-Being - Councillor Smales reported that she had recently undertaken a training course in conjunction with the White Ribbon initiative in relation to violence against women and children. As a result it was agreed that Parish Council should apply for White Ribbon accreditation. Dementia/Mental Health: Councillor Elliott reported that he had contacted ‘Making Space’ who operate a number of dementia cafes and also S62 Group in relation to dealing with mental health issues. Councillor Reynard reported that she had been in contact with Andy’s Man Club with a view to them running one of their group sessions from the Parish Hall and it was agreed that a representative should be invited. Councillor Reynard had also been in touch with The Community Pantry who operate a mobile ‘food-bank’ style shop, but it was agreed to defer this matter at present until a suitable location could be found. On May 27, there will be a de-brief meeting with Christmas Plus in preparation for the next festive season. It was noted that the recent VE Day Event had been very successful and a number of encouraging comments had been received. A report was then given by the Ward Councillors present, including: a letter had been received from National Grid asking if we wish to make any further statement in relation to the Brinsworth to High Marnham development; there has recently been a major incidence of fly-tipping along the bridle path leading to Whiston Meadows; we have finally received communication regarding the painting of the railings alongside the Brook; ‘Open Arms’ together with Rotherfed are holding support and advice sessions at various locations within the Ward this week; The Chequers was reported to be a designated ‘safe space’ as part of the ‘Walk Safe’ initiative and consideration was given to the possibility of having the Parish Hall also designated. It was agreed that this would not be feasible as the Parish Hall is unmanned. Councillor Elliott then raised the possibility of further grant funding to develop Cowrakes Field as a number of grants are available, but it was agreed that we would need to establish a requirement before applying for a grant. He also highlighted the current state of Revell Woods but it was believed that these woods are in private ownership and therefore further investigation via the Land Registry would be required. We have had an offer from National Grid to pay n ‘Easement’ lump sum rather than an annual payment in respect of a ‘tower’ on Parish Council land, and it was agreed that the lump sum would be accepted. The Clerk is also to arrange a further meeting with National Grid regarding the new electricity sub-station proposal. Lengthy discussion then followed on the proposed Whiston Flood Alleviation Scheme for which a planning application has now been submitted to RMBC by Mott MacDonald. Full details of the proposed scheme are now available to view on the RMBC Planning Portal (Ref: RB2025/0534). A number of questions were raised including the apparent discharge of water from the Worrygoose Lane Pumping Station into the planned ‘attenuation pond’ near Moorhouse Lane, and Councillor Thorp undertook to refer these questions to RMBC’s Drainage Department. The date of the next meeting was confirmed as Monday June 16 at 6.30pm.

RESURFACING ROADWORKS UPDATE - SITWELL WARD: Please note the following planned roadworks which could affect travel. A 631East Bawtry Road : Ongoing - 03/07/25 (RMBC) Resurfacing night closure Worrygoose Roundabout: 27/05/25 - 23/06/25(RMBC) Resurfacing night closure; Bentfield Avenue: Ongoing - 18/07/25 (RMBC) Resurfacing road closure. These roadworks are quite extensive and roads other than those previously given will be affected. They are – Flat Lane, Maynard Road/Hind Road/Lease Gate Road/Shrogswood Road (at their junction with A631), B6410 Broom Lane (from its junction with Worrygoose Island for a distance of approximately 100m in a northwesterly direction), A6123 Herringthorpe Valley Road (from its junction with Worrygoose Island for a distance of approximately 100m in a southerly direction). To keep traffic disruption to a minimum, work will be undertaken between the hours of 9.00pm and 5.00am each day.

WHISTON PARISH CHURCH: On Sunday May 25, Parish Communion took place at 9.45am and the baptism of Lennie Whelan was at 2.00pm. On Wednesday there was a mid-week service of Holy Communion. Next Sunday, the Seventh Sunday of Easter and Sunday after Ascension Day, the Parish Communion with Starfish Gang will be at 9.45am. At 4.00pm there will be Refresh@4 service, suitable for all ages, which is very relaxed and includes singing, Bible story times, creative times and always ends with refreshments and time to socialise. Why not come along? For more information contact Lucy, Centenary Project Children’s and Families Workers on 07707863901. Little Fishes will meet on Monday morning at 9.30am in the Parish Hall. The Natter group will be from 10.30am to 11.30am also on Monday June 2. There will be a service of Holy Communion on Wednesday morning at 10.30am followed by refreshments and fellowship. A date for your Diary : Church Summer Fair on Saturday July 5 between 10.30am and 3.00pm. More details in the coming weeks. All are very welcome at all services and activities. To make arrangements for weddings, please ring 01709 519025 or email: [email protected] and for baptisms contact 01709 836052 or email: [email protected]. For information regarding children and young people activities get in touch with Lucy Luckock on 07707863901. For further information, contact our Oversight Minister and Priest in charge: Rev Karen Skidmore on 07356232600 or email her at: [email protected] or ring Alan Teale, Churchwarden on 07803021201; or see the church website www.whiston-parish-church.org.uk or Facebook page. Email: whistonparishchurch.

WHISTON METHODIST CHURCH: The preacher at last Sunday morning’s service was Rev Jenny Park and Carol Newman played the organ. The bible readers were Peter Frost and Brian Harvard. On Bank Holiday Monday there was a coffee morning and the Chapel Crafters met on Tuesday. The Community Coffee morning is today from 10.00am and at 11.30am there is a Church Council meeting. On Friday May 30 Rev Andrew Fox, Charlotte Pinder and John Cook will be doing a sponsored walk of the Three Peaks ie Ingleborough, Whernside, and Pen-y-Ghent to raise funds for the chapel's building restoration fund. If you would like to support them, the online giving account: www.stewardship.org.uk/pages/whistonmethodist2517. There are two services on June 1; the 10.30am service will be led by church members and the 6.00pm service will be led by Rev Andrew Fox. All are welcome join us.

BROOM METHODIST CHURCH: Diary Date - Broom will be holding a Summer Fair on Saturday June 14 from 10.00am to 12 noon. Stalls will be offering cakes/buns, plants, books, bric-a-brac and crafts. Drinks and sandwiches available.

WHISTON ALLOTMENT AND GARDEN SOCIETY: Whiston Allotment Shop has now re-opened for the summer months and will be open on the following Saturdays from 10.00am - 12 noon: May 31; June 14/21; July 5/12; August 2/16 and Saturday September 6. From that date the shop will be closed to the public but will remain open to plot holders. We carry a full range of composts, together with fertilisers, liquid feeds, canes, manure and much more. We can supply for large orders - please ask in the Allotment Shop for more information. A Price List is available on the Noticeboard outside the Shop. We are located at: Bank View, Whiston, Rotherham S60 4EZ, and look forward to seeing everyone again this year.

LITTLE FISHES: Baby and Toddler Group meet every Monday during term time at Whiston Parish Hall from 9.30am until 11.00am. We look forward to welcoming new families.

SUNBEAMS: Baby and Toddler Group meet every Tuesday during term time at St Cuthbert’s Church Hall, Herringthorpe from 9.30am until 11.00am. We look forward to welcoming new families.

ROTHERHAM PROBUS GROUP: The planned visit to Sheffield Manor Lodge has been postponed and therefore there will be a Group meeting as usual at 10.00am for 10.30am on Tuesday June 3. This will be followed by a talk on June 10 entitled ‘Edward Dunn MP’ by Alice Rodgers. On Tuesday June 24 there will be a visit to Whiston Parish Church, featuring a talk on its history. In July, we have: July 1 - ‘A funny thing happened on the way to the Crematorium’ - a talk by Jane Price, July 8 - ‘Missing - an exploration of some well known and less well known missing person cases including those that ended in murder investigations’ by Stuart Chapman, and July 15: - ‘The year without a summer 1816 - Climate change?’ by Judith Headley. We would love to welcome new members, so if you are retired, irrespective of age, please come along and join us. The Group meet at Broom Lane Methodist Church on Tuesday mornings at 10.00am for 10.30am.

WICKERSLEY

ST ALBAN’S CHURCH: Services on Sunday were Communion at 9.15 am and 6 pm, and All Age Worship at 10.45 am. The Ascension Day service on Thursday 29 May will be led by Revd Joan Ashton. This starts at 10 am in church. The SALS group met on 21 May for a talk by Revd Judith Trickett, and the CVM group met for a social in the Barn on 28 May. The Friday Coffee Mornings continue from 10 am to 12 noon in the Barn and money is being raised for the new church heating system. Please note from June 6 that the coffee mornings will be held fortnightly over the summer (first and third Fridays of each month), to allow for helpers’ and participants’ holidays.

WICKERSLEY NEIGHBOURHOOD GROUP (WING): WING is a group for elderly or isolated people who meet to socialise in the Barn, Church Lane, Wickersley, S66 1ES on Wednesdays in term time from 1.30 pm to 3.30 pm. There are four meetings in June, including Bingo on June 4, a Fish and Chip meal on June 11, Armchair Exercises with Cath Joy on June 18 and singer Donna Bell entertaining on June 25. Further details of the WING group can be obtained from the secretary Anne Hudson on 01709-542873. She can also arrange transport for new members to and from the group meetings from their homes.

RANDOM ACRYLICS ART EXHIBITION: From June 2 to June 13 there will be an exhibition of artist Pete Thornton-Smith’s Random Acrylics work in Wickersley Library. On Saturday 7 June Pete will be running a free Starter Workshop in the Media Room at the Library from 10.30 am to 12 noon, but places for this need to be booked in advance by ringing the Library on 01709-544134. Materials will be supplied, and hot and cold drinks will be available for participants.

ABOUT ROTHERHAM

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

FIBROMYALGIA GROUP: Based at the Herringthorpe United Reformed Church at the Stag roundabout. Meet on 1st Saturday in month 12-2pm.

ROTHERHAM METRO RAMBLERS: Saturday May 31 – an 8 mile leisurely walk Maltby, Roche Abbey circular led by Dave West 07938150498, meet at 10.00 on A634 near junction with A631, parking below Don Jon steps S66 7LN. Wednesday June 4 – a 4.5 mile EVENING walk round the re-wilded Silverwood pit led by Glenna Briggs 07816949598, enjoy refreshments afterwards at the Woodman, meet at 18.00 on Acorn Way, Woodlaithes, Rotherham S66 3XH. Saturday June 7 – a moderate 8 mile Ladybower circular including a hill climb to Cook Hill led by Brian Thomson 07770436744, meet at 10.00 in Heatherdene CP, Ashopton Rd, Bamford S33 0BY. See ramblers.org.uk/rotherham-metro for more information.

MIDNIGHT WALK: Rotherham Hospice’s Midnight Walk 2025, is sponsored by EdClass and will take place on Saturday June 7, 2025. The 10K night walk through the streets of Rotherham is a powerful way to honor loved ones, celebrate memories, and raise vital funds for Rotherham Hospice. An unforgettable evening filled with community spirit, laughter, and reflection as the night is lit up in support of hospice care. Registration will be at the New York Stadium from 9pm – arrive early to check in, collect your wristband, and soak up the atmosphere. Rotherham Radio will be there helping to keep the energy high and getting you moving before the start. There will be a Pre-Walk Warm-Up at 11.45pm led by a qualified gym instructor to get you pumped up. Dogs are welcome - take along your four-legged friends (must be on a lead, and don’t forget water and poop bags). If you want to help, but don’t fancy walking, why not become a Midnight Walk volunteer.. roles include: Midnight marshalling, helping with registration and distributing t-shirts before the event. For more information, call 01709 966000 or email [email protected]. For more information, on registering for the walk, please see https://www.rotherhamhospice.org.uk/support-us/midnight-walk/.

ARMED FORCES DAY: Will take place in the town centre on Saturday June 21 between 10am and 2pm. The parade will set off from College Street and go through the town finishing at All Saints Square. On arrival in the square there will be a Parade Inspection, speeches, an Act of Worship and displays by the Cadets. the marching band will perform in the square at 11.10am followed by other live performances until 2pm. A Dakota flypast has been arranged to take place at some point during the day and visitors will be able to see this historic WW11 aircraft as it flies over Rotherham. All events are weather permitting.

ELECTRIC VEHICLE INFRASTRUCTURE FOCUS GROUP: Rotherham Council currently has 96 electric vehicle chargers around the borough and would like to add more to support residents making the switch to an electric vehicle. Between 5 and 6.30pm on Thursday June 5, a focus group will be held at Greasbrough Library for residents to share their thoughts and find out more about the Council’s electric vehicle charging strategy. The group is open to everybody, regardless of whether you have an electric vehicle or not. The council would like to know what challenges residents are facing due to the transition to electric vehicles, such as access to chargers, accessibility needs with charging points, personal safety concerns, and more. This event has limited spaces so please contact the Climate Team if you are interested in attending by emailing [email protected].

HOVERCRAFT CHAMPIONSHIPS: Is returning to Rother Valley Country Park once again in 2025. This is a free to watch event, however, normal parking charges apply. There will be racing on and around the Northern Lake on the Saturday and Sunday, Saturday morning warm up / practice activity by the participants, Saturday Racing in the afternoon until approximately 5pm and Sunday Racing from 10.30am to approximately 5pm. Taking place on June 7 and 8 between 10.30am and 5pm daily.

WENTWORTH WOODHOUSE: Will be, once again, holding a Car Boot Sale on the East Front Lawn once a month throughout the summer. Why not go along and sell your unwanted items whilst enjoying a full day of community spirit, raising crucial funds for this magnificent House and Gardens. The next one will take place on Sunday June 1, the following dates are - June 29, August 24 and September 28 and the times are 9am until 12 noon. Arrival for sellers is 8am and the cost per pitch is £15. Buyers can arrive from 9am and the entry cost is £2 per person. Please note this is a cash only event. This event is physically accessible and will be situated on the East Front Lawn. All funds raised goes straight into the Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust and contributes towards the restoration of this magnificent House and Gardens.

WALK WITH WINTHROP: On Tuesdays there is a Strolling Group and on Wednesday, the Wednesday Walkers. Tuesday Strollers meet at 1.30pm for a circular walk of around a mile returning to Winthrop for a cuppa and a piece of cake. Wednesday Walkers meet at 10.30am for a circular walk of around 3 miles, again returning to Winthrop for refreshments. Everyone welcome. Winthrop is on Second Lane, postcode S66 1EE.

WINTHORPE MEN'S GROUP: This is a group for older men who live alone. Winthorpe provides an opportunity every month for them to get together, have a cuppa, do a quiz, have some soup and best of all, a chat with other like-minded men. The group would love to see you if you haven't been before. They meet on the first Thursday morning in the month between 10.30am and 12.30pm, with June 5 being the next one. For more information please call Anna Chester on 07397 039226 or see the link http://www.winthropgardens.org.uk.

NOTE TO READERS AND CONTRIBUTORS

We do our best to keep our District news information as accurate as possible but in order to do so we need local organisations to let us know of any events and changes to programmes and contacts etc.

You can get in touch with us at any time either directly via [email protected] or through our many contributors who are listed above.

Since details can change, always check with the organisation before visiting to ensure that an event or facility is still being offered.

The Advertiser takes no responsibility for any inaccurate details in the District News pages.

We always enjoy receiving your news items so keep them coming in.