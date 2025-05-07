This week’s District News from our correspondents across the Rotherham borough:

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ANSTON

SALVATION ARMY FOODBANK: Collections for Salvation Army Foodbank can be made at St James’ Church at Anston on Wednesdays 10-11am. Donations of food and toiletries.

ASTON, AUGHTON & SWALLOWNEST

Jeff Blades

Aughton Lane, Aston, S26 2AN. Tel 0114 287 2102 or email [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

5TH AGE: This social group meets every Tuesday, 2pm-4pm at Heighton View Community Centre (off Turnshaw Avenue in Aughton). Open to anyone over 55. Just drop in, ask for Julia. Membership free. Contact [email protected].

VE DAY 80 th ANNIVERSARY: Beacon Lighting at Burgoyne Park, Aughton Lane, Aston on Thursday May 8, 9pm-9.45pm. Beacon to be lit at 9.30pm. Brass Band Concert, Saturday May 10, 2.30pm-4.30pm in Aston Parish Hall. An afternoon of music from Thurcroft Brass Band. Tickets £3 each from Aston-cum-Aughton Parish Hall, 0114 287 9008. Open Day, Sunday May 11, hosted by Aston-cum-Aughton History Group in the Aston Reading Room from 10 am to 4 pm. Displays of photographs, documents and memorabilia to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day. Free entry. Refreshments will be available.

ASTON CHURCH COFFEE MORNING: come and join us at our coffee morning in the Narthex on Friday May 9, 10am to 12 noon. We will be serving tea, coffee, toasted tea cakes and good company.

ASTON LADIES CIRCLE: This is a social gathering which meets on the first and third Tuesdays from 7.15pm in the Parish Hall on Rosegarth Avenue. We have speakers on various subjects, suppers, entertainers and trips out. Try us free of charge for your first evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ASTON LIBRARY: The crafting ladies meet on Friday morning in Aston Library from 11am to 1pm each week and would welcome more to their group. It’s simply perfect for getting out of the house, doing something just for fun and having a chat and a cuppa with like-minded ladies. Please call in to Aston Library for more information or contact Laura Stubbing at Aston Library for more information at [email protected].

ASTON TARA: Aston Tenants and Resident Association coffee mornings every third Wednesday in the month at Hepworth Drive Neighbourhood Centre. If you want to enjoy a chat or meet a new friend, please call in.

BAPTIST CHURCH SWALLOWNEST LUNCH CLUB: Come and join in the conversations, each Thursday at 12 noon, as we enjoy hot drinks, soup and sandwiches.

BAPTIST CHURCH SWALLOWNEST MEN’S BREAKFAST: Good food and good company. All men welcome, £4 all in. Held on the second Saturday each month at 8.30am at the church and. Booking is helpful but not essential. For further details contact us at the Church Office: 0114 287 9197 and leave a message.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BEREAVEMENT DROP-IN GROUP WITH REV. IAN JENNINGS: Held every third Wednesday in the month at 2 pm in the Narthex at All Saints Church, Aston.

BETHESDA COMMUNITY CAFÉ: Is a place where anyone can drop in for a tea or coffee and maybe some food. It runs on Thursdays between 10am and 2pm in the church building on Mansfield Road, Swallownest. To find out more please get in touch with Bethesda Church.

CHATTERBOX ACTIVITY: A friendly group for pensioners, carers and over 55’s meets every Tuesday from 10am to 12.30pm in Central Methodist Church, Lodge Lane, Aston. Lots to do including card games, table tennis, indoor curling, weekly quiz, free raffle and board games. You can have a chat and a cuppa and meet new and old friends, all for £3.

HEART OF KNITTING: The groups meet in the Bethesda on Mondays and Tuesdays. Contact Val on 07748 561520 or email [email protected].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HEPWORTH NEST COMMUNITY DROP-IN GROUP: Hepworth Drive community centre, 42 Hepworth Drive, Swallownest, is a safe space for residents to drop in. The group meets the first Thursday of the month, 11am to 1pm. This informal group session is a great place for you to meet new people and make new friends. You will also be able to learn what is happening in your local community and get involved.

PROSPECTS AT SWALLOWNEST BAPTIST CHURCH: An inclusive service for those with learning difficulties. All welcome! We learn stories from the Bible (sometimes acted out), sing songs together in worship and celebration and end with cake. We meet at Swallownest Baptist Church on the 3 rd Sunday of each month at 3pm. Contacts: Malcolm 07720 776081 or Elizabeth 07594 410801.

ULLEY CAFÉ DAY: The Café will be open from 11am until 3pm on Sunday, May 18 serving soup, homemade cakes, sandwiches and other refreshments.

BRAMLEY

BRAMLEY SUNNYSIDE WILDCATS GIRLS SESSIONS: For girls aged 5-11 to get involved with football. Sessions Sunday 8.45-10am at Bill Hawes Field, Wroxham Way S66 2UY. Visit www.englandfootball.com/WeetabixWildcats to book 1st session, or contact team at [email protected] or go to www.facebook.com/bramleysunnysidejuniorfootballclub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CHATTY CAFE: Held on Wednesdays 10am until noon and Thursdays from 1pm until 4pm at Bill Chafer YC. Refreshments can be bought.

ROOMS: Available for hire, mainly daytime at Bill Chafer YC and the Parish Hall on Cross Street for clubs or parties etc. Details from the Parish Office on 01709 544590.

VE DAY CELEBRATIONS: Will be held on Sunday 11th May from 12 noon until 4pm at the Bill Chafer YC. Refreshments can be bought, including Spam sandwiches!

BRAMPTON BIERLOW AND WEST MELTON

BRAMPTON CHRIST CHURCH: Morning service on Sunday May 11 will be at 9.45am. Holy Communion will be at 10am on Tuesday May 13 and followed with refreshments and prayer. On Wednesday May 14 between 10am and 12 noon, the church will be open. Anyone who is interested in joining the Voluntary Friends of Brampton Graveyard Team you would be made most welcome. For more information please email [email protected]. Please keep in touch via Facebook-Christchurch Brampton Bierlow or via the church website - www.christchurchbramptonbierlow.org. Anyone in need of help or would like to enquire about Baptisms, Funerals, Weddings or Banns of Marriage please leave a message on the Church answer phone using 01709873210 or send an email to the above address.

BRINSWORTH

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BRINSWORTH FETE: 12 th July. Planning for Brinsworth Fete is well on the way and we are looking for Stallholders and arena performers. This year the event will take place on Saturday 12 th July between 11-6pm. Brinsworth Fete will also be having an arena on Brinsworth Playing Fields, where local acts can showcase themselves. No matter what your talent is, from acting to leading a sports class. This is a perfect opportunity to advertise your group. If you would like to have either a stall or a performance at the event, please contact the parish council on [email protected].

ROOM HIRE: The Centre also has two meeting rooms and a large hall to hire 7 days a week. For more information, please contact The Centre on [email protected] or call 01709916890 (option 2) Mon to Fri 9am to 2pm.

THE CENTRE CAFE: Whether your simple passing or have an hour to spare come and enjoy a breakfast or lunch at The Centre café. Open Monday – Friday 8.30am – 3pm. Daily specials are available as well as barista coffees. The Café even does takeaway!

WHAT’S ON AT THE CENTRE: Monday – 9.30 am - 11.00 am - Toddler Group (term time only), 10.00 am - 12.00 noon - U3A Writing Class (first Monday in month), 5.30 pm - 6.30 pm - Count on Dawn (weight management), 5.45pm – 9pm Bingo (Over 16’s only). Tuesday – 9.45 am - 11.30 am - Little Movers (2 sessions - term time only), 1.00 pm - 2.00 pm – Hearing Aid Clinic (last Tuesday of the month), 6.00 pm - 7.00 pm - Pilates with Georgina, 6.30 pm - 7.30 pm - Choose to Lose, 7.30 pm - 9.00 pm - Rock Choir. Wednesday – 10.00 am - 11.00 am - Pilates with Georgina,11am -1pm – U3A Yarn Addicts, 3pm – 5pm Brinsworth Community Hub, 3.30-5.30pm – Youth Group (Term Time Only), 5.30 pm - 7.45 pm - Dance Factory. Thursday – 9.00 am - 11.00 am and 6.00 pm - 8.00 pm - Weight Watchers, 5.00pm – 6.00pm Stay Active with Gilly, 7.10 pm - 8.40 pm - Yoga with Maria. Friday – 10.00 am - 12.00 noon – Good Companions, 12.00 noon – 1.00pm – RUWFC Pilates. For further information please contact The Centre on [email protected] or call 01709916890 (option 2) Mon to Fri 9am to 2pm.

CATCLIFFE

P DeVeaux

Telephone 07721 601128 or email [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

VE DAY: The day will be hosted at the Glass Kiln by the Cone group on Saturday 10 th May between 11:00 am and 2:00 pm. Tristford Close, S60 5JG. South Yorkshire Transport Museum will be bringing visitors on their 1940’s bus. Lots of WWII memorabilia will be displayed inside the cone. Beatson Clark will also display information on their wartime role and introduce news of the sticky bomb. A WWII jeep will be in attendance armed with decommissioned machine guns and Vera will be along to entertain ‘the troops’. If you’ve never heard of a dolly tub or mangle, bring your washing and have a go. All the usual crafts and games, bric a brac and refreshments. Please feel free to bring your own memorabilia and memories and dress in 1940’s fashions. And it’s all free. https://www.facebook.com/groups/901824847263254/.

COMMUNITY FLOOD GROUP: The next Flood Warden training session is 14 th May at 7:00 pm in the Memorial Hall led by the Environment Agency. This is to finish the training and then details of the Flood Warden plan can be put in place. On 21 st May at 7:00 pm the group meet in the Memorial Hall to pull together the wider community plan. The group are always willing to hear from anyone who can contribute to the excellent work that is being done. Flood Packs will be available for collection on 18 th June 12:00-2:00 pm at Chapel Walk Residents Centre. Eligible residents will be notified nearer the date to arrange collection. The group have a Facebook group, Catcliffe Community Flood Watch.

RIVERS TEAM: The latest Sunday morning service introduced a new teaching initiative called The Way of Jesus. Included was a Baptism ceremony for baby Rafferty. The event was streamed live on Facebook. All details at http://www.therivers-team.com/.

PARISH COUNCIL: Community group sessions are are available during the summer. These sessions are free but may require users to have their own equipment or tools. Learn to Crochet is on Mondays at 9:30 am excepting Bank Holidays. Beginners Crafts are also on Mondays at 12:30 pm not including Bank Holidays. Photography is moved to Fridays at 1:00 pm and British Sign Language resumes on Friday at 10:00 am. The regular Friday morning coffee mornings now include occasional Digital Learning, Holistic Healing and Indoor Games. Drop in any time between 10:00 and 12:00. Current weekly activities at the hall also include. Mon: 9:30-11:00 S.E.N.D. Parents & Guardians. 17:30–20:00 Rainbows/Brownies/Guides. 18:00-20:00 Zenspace Meditation. Tue: 19:00-21:00 Short Mat Bowls. Wed: 09:30-10:30 Playgroup. 1800-18:45 Zumba. 19:00-21:00 Scottish Dancing. Thu: Gentle Exercise and coffee and chat with RUCT. 17:00-19:00 S.E.N.D. Fri: 10:00-12:00 Coffee Morning. 11:00-13:00 (Monthly) Aphasia Group.b18:00-20:30 Chance To Dance. Sat: 09:00-12:00 Born To Perform. Private bookings available at the weekends. Check for dates and details with Daniel at [email protected]. Tel: 01709 837550 / 07783 001496.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

COMMUNITY PANTRY: The Pantry Van continues its good work at the Memorial Hall on Tuesdays at 1:00 pm. A selection of food stuffs will be available for £4 for visitors. Please bring your own bag. [email protected] for details.

COMMUNITY LITTER PICK: The next pick is arranged for Sunday 18 th March meeting at the Memorial Hall at 10:30 am. Equipment is available. Refreshments will be served afterwards. [email protected] for details and offers of help.

COFFEE POT: The Pot meet every Tuesday at 10:00 am at St Mary’s Church. Tel: 07910 520898.

COFFEE MORNING: Join in for coffee and refreshments at Catcliffe Memorial Hall every Thursday during term time at 10:00 am for a friendly fun session. Gentle exercise with Rotherham United Community Trust is available. Tel: 07971 850786 / 07721 601128. Free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CATCLIFFE PRIMARY SCHOOL: Call the school office on 01709 828598 or visit https://thelearnerstrust.org/catcliffe-primary/.NEIGHBOURHOOD WATCH: The group can be found on Facebook at Catcliffe Neighbourhood Watch. Tel: 07929 053100. Residents are asked to report any issues.

WARD COUNCILLORS: Terry Adair - [email protected], tel: 07886 520586. Jamie Baggaley - [email protected], tel: 07903 425071.

DALTON, EAST HERRINGTHORPE & THRYBERGH

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

VE DAY AND VJ DAY: The 80th anniversaries of VE Day and VJ Day occur on May 8 and September 2 respectively this year. Please join us in Thrybergh Parish Hall on Saturday May 10 as the community comes together to remember these auspicious moments. The bar will be open from 7-11pm, with period music from Miss Trixie Holiday and we hope you can all join us. The event will be ticketed, but all tickets are free. For further information and tickets please contact Terry on 07455 897038 or email [email protected].

BELL RINGING: 80 years ago, the bells rang across Britain to celebrate victory in Europe on May 8 1945. To mark this occasion, St. Leonard's Church in Thrybergh will join other churches across the country on Thursday May 8 by ringing the church bells at 5.15pm in tribute to the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MILITARY COMMUNITY VETERANS CENTRE (MCVC): The group holds a drop in session every Friday from 10am-12noon at Silverwood Miners Welfare and Resource Centre on Doncaster Road in Dalton. The session provides support and friendship to ex service personnel and their families.

ESTATE WALKABOUT: At the end of March, an estate walkabout was held around Dalton and East Herringthorpe, which included officers from the Council's Housing, Environmental Health and Neighbourhoods departments, as well as local ward councillors and officers from South Yorkshire Police. The event was organised to look at areas where safety measures had been taken to help the community feel safer, including the installation of new CCTV cameras, which act as a deterrent in crime hot spots. The walkabout also provided the opportunity for residents to discuss any issues they had and give feedback on the new safety measures, with residents being encouraged to report community issues such as antisocial behaviour and fly tipping. Any incidences of fly-tipping, graffiti, dog fouling, potholes and overflowing bins can be reported to Rotherham Council, by either emailing [email protected] or by visiting https://www.rotherham.gov.uk/homepage/52/steet-care-and-cleaning.

COUNCILLORS’ SURGERIES: Local ward councillors, Michael Bennett-Sylvester and Jodie Ryalls, hold regular surgeries in the ward for local residents to attend. Surgeries take place on Monday, from 7-8pm, at Dalton Parish Hall on Doncaster Road in Dalton, on Wednesday, from 7-8pm, at Thrybergh Parish Hall on Park Lane in Thrybergh, and on Saturday morning, from 9-10am, at the Dignity offices at East Herringthorpe Crematorium on Ridgeway in East Herringthorpe. No appointment is needed to attend any of the councillor surgeries.

COUNCILLOR MICHAEL BENNETT-SYLVESTER: Michael attended a number of regular community events last week, including the coffee morning at Thrybergh Church Hall, and the Community Pantry at Mowbray Gardens Library and Neighbourhood Hub. Michael attended a ward meeting last week, where the main item on the agenda was a discussion around a scheme to try and increase safety along Doncaster Road from the old Fosters Garden Centre site up to Thrybergh Country Park, as well as attending a meeting with the Titans Community Foundation, along with officers from Rotherham Council's Neighbourhoods team, to discuss ideas for activities for children and young people in the ward. There was no councillor surgery this week in Dalton or Thrybergh due to the bank holiday on Monday and the Annual Parish Assembly for Thrybergh |Parish Council on Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

THE COMMUNITY PANTRY: The Community Pantry is a non-profit organisation which relies on donations and funding to keep providing their service. Such donations and funding enables the volunteers to run a service in the community that provides a bag of groceries for just £4 to local residents. In the ward, the pantry visits Leverton Neighbourhood Centre in Dalton on Tuesday at 10am, then moves on to Thrybergh Church Hall at 11.30am, and visits Mowbray Gardens Library and Neighbourhood on Thursday at 12.30pm. If you can help by donating food or money, if you grow food and have a surplus you could donate, or if you are a business that could sponsor the Community Pantry Van, please get in touch via the group's Facebook page.

WALKING RUGBY: The Titans Community Foundation runs a Walking Rugby session every Friday from 6-7pm at High Greave Junior School on High Greave Road. The free sessions are a good way of getting some gentle exercise and are open to everyone. For more information, either email [email protected] or telephone 07964340062.

SCHOOL GOVERNORS SOUGHT: Local primary schools, Thrybergh Primary and Foljambe Primary, are looking for School Governors. If this is something you are interested in, please visit https://buff.ly/n06XcPU for more information.

PARISH COUNCILLORS: Are you interested in your community? Thrybergh Parish Council has vacancies for parish councillors and would very much like to meet you to discuss becoming a parish councillor for Thrybergh. Please contact the clerk on 07455 897038 or email [email protected] for further details.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

INFORMATION SOUGHT: South Yorkshire Police are appealing for information following a collision on Friday April 25 on Link Road in Thrybergh. The collision happened just after 2pm and involved an electric motorcycle and a black pickup truck. If anyone witnessed the collision or has CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident, please visit https://orlo.uk/XZpBE or telephone 101 quoting incident number 498 of 25 April 2025.

THRYBERGH PRIMARY SCHOOL: The school has places available for in their FS1 provision for September. For more information, telephone 01709 850732.

ST. LEONARD'S CHURCH: The church in Thrybergh is holding two open days this month, one on the bank holiday that has just gone and one on Monday May 26 from 10am-2pm, to welcome residents to find out more about the church's history. The church has a rich and varied history, with parts of it dating back as far as 900 CE, and the open days will allow visitors to come into the church, stay for a while and explore the church and graveyard; refreshments will also be available. St. Leonard's also runs an after school club for primary school aged children and their families; Messy Church takes place on the first Wednesday of each month after school and runs until 4.30pm. The session is free to attend and includes crafts, music, stories, snacks and much more. For more information about everything that happens in church, visit www.stleonardsthrybergh.church.

THRYBERGH COUNTRY PARK: The park is now open for Coarse Fishing and Fly Fishing, with day tickets available from the ticket machine at the top of the main car park or from the Lakeside Cafe when it's open. For more information, including the rules, permit information and season ticket applications, visit https://www.rotherham.gov.uk/leisure-culture/Season-and-Day-Fishing-permits-for-Rotherham-Country-Parks/4.

DINNINGTON

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DINNINGTON AND DISTRICT ART SOCIETY: Demonstrations in Lyric Theatre, Dinnington. Doors open 6.30pm and demonstration starts 6.45pm for approximately 2 hours. Cost of each demonstration £5. Demonstrations for 2025 are - 13th May Jill Temporal, Wildlife Watercolour and Acrylic; 10th June Helen Tucker, TBC Coloured Pencil and Watercolour; 9th September John Harrison, Landscape Line and Wash; 14th October Frances Daunt, Animal Pastel; 11th November Keith Fish, Landscape Oil.

GREASBROUGH

GREASBROUGH COMMUNITY HISTORY SOCIETY: All meetings cancelled until further notice.

GREASBROUGH COMMUNITY BOWLING CLUB: GCBC welcomes any one who would like to learn to play crown green bowls, we give 2 free games and tuition from our friendly members. Then £3 a game after that. If you would like to join our club, It is £12 a month. We pay all other costs apart from 50p for tea and biscuits. We have club bowls to loan. We are open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 17.30 and weekends at 10.30. For more information ring John Byers on 07715 067335 or Maureen Taylor on 07904 517226. Monday April 28 - 21up Dot Payne and Jim Lowe, John Byers and Colin Crossland. Tuesday April 29 - VETS singles, Valley Park 'D' 1 Greasbrough 7. Wednesday April 30 - 21up doubles, Jim Lowe and Ian Garfitt; 11up Jim Lowe; Phil Patterson cup heat, Colin Crossland. Thursday May 1 - VETS doubles, Maltby 2, Greasbrough 6. Saturday May 3 - 21up, Jim Lowe and Peter Greenwood, Martyn Heap and Mick Wilson; Saturday League, Greasbrough 2, Wickersley Village'B' 6. Sunday May 4 - 21up Joe Guest and Peter Greenwood, Vick Denton and Mick Cilenti; 11up, Mick Wilson and Adele Pearson.

KILNHURST

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

EARLY YEARS CAREERS: Rotherham Council is running a scheme for those interested in a career in Early Years provision. The Job Shop aims to provide support and advice to those interested in a career in childcare or to those wishing to return to childcare; advice includes support in finding employment, support to become an Early Years Practitioner, and access to training and development opportunities. For more information, visit www.rotherham.gov.uk/children-families/early-years-job-shop, or email [email protected].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ST. THOMAS' C of E PRIMARY ACADEMY: The school was closed on Monday due to the bank holiday, meaning there was no celebration assembly; the next one will be on the last week of term due to SATs exams taking place. Well done to Class 1 who were last week's Weekly Class Attendance winners with a fantastic 99.6% attendance. Parents/guardians are asked not to use the staff car park to drop off children for the Breakfast Club for two reasons; from a safety point of view, to safeguard children walking through the car park, and to allow staff to access the car park. The school has signed up to 'Easyfundraising' in the hope of raising enough funds to complete the library refurbishment, repaint the markings in the playground and create a new outside reading area. To help with the fundraising efforts, parents/guardians can download the 'Easyfundraising' app, register and when items are bought online from the relevant retailers, including Amazon and Tesco, a percentage of the amount spent is donated to the school at no extra cost to the person purchasing the item. For more information, visit https://www.easyfundraising.org.uk/causes/st-thomas-primary-academy-kilnhurst.

STOCK CONDITION SURVEY OF COUNCIL HOMES: Local council tenants will soon be receiving letters from Rotherham Council and building surveyor, MLCS3, with information and appointment dates regarding a survey of the condition of local council homes. MLCS3 will be carrying out a survey to assess the condition of council homes in the borough, which will help the council update its records and plan for maintenance and improvement works. A variety of things will be checked during the survey, including kitchens, bathrooms, windows, doors and heating, plus an energy efficiency assessment will also be undertaken. The team will be carrying photo ID when they carry out the planned appointments. For more information, visit www.rotherham.gov.uk/housing/stock-condition-survey.

KIMBERWORTH

Karen Wilkes

Tel 07930 438313 or email [email protected]

THE SALVATION ARMY: 158 High Street Kimberworth S61 2BE – Telephone 01709 558435. Email [email protected]. Sundays 10.30am for our relaxed & relevant church gathering. Tuesday 0930-1030: coffee morning 1030-1130: bible study group. Wednesday 0900-1100: play group - for preschoolers and their grown-ups! Friday 0900-1000 prayer space.

ST THOMAS CHURCH: Peter Sreet, Kimberworth. Holy Communion Services are every second and fourth Sunday. Family Service on the first Sunday of the month and the All-AGE service with potential baptisms on the third Sunday. All Services start at 10am. Coffee mornings are held in the Community Hall on the first Wednesday of the month 10am to noon, there is cake! Good Companions are on the first and third Thursday between 1.30 and 3.30pm. All welcome for chatter and bingo. For enquiries about baptisms or weddings please contact Rev Diane Etchell by email, [email protected]. For any further information to hire the Community Centre, please contact Rachel on [email protected].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

KIMBERWORTH LIBRARY: Church Street Kimberworth – Tel: 01709 558581. Opening Times – Monday and Tuesday 9.30 am – 1pm, Wednesday – Closed, Thursday 1.30 pm – 7 pm, Friday 1.30 pm – 5.30 pm, Saturday 9.30 am – 1 pm, Sunday - Closed. Knit & Natter – every Thursday 2.30 – 4.30 pm. Experienced & Beginners welcome. Readers’ Group – once a month on second Thursday of every month between 5.30 pm and 6.45 pm. IT beginners’ course – learn basic IT and internet skills with Learnmyway.com 10 am – 11 am every Tuesday. Police Drop In – 1 st Tuesday of the month 9.30 and 11 am. FREE – Stories, songs and rhymes – for under 5’s. Every Monday 11.15 – 11.45 am.

KIMBERWORTH PARK CLUB 50+: We meet every Friday from 12 till 2.30 for friendship, bingo, raffle, a natter, tea/coffee cakes trips out events and much more. We celebrated VE day on 2nd May with everyone wearing red, white and blue, we toasted those that fought and those who lost their lives. A number of our older members had tales to tell, and we ended with a raffle to raise money for dementia. We raised £200 on that day with thanks to people who donated prizes, 50+ club donated £50 first prize, a Radley handbag was donated also a voucher from Boultons butchers, Gelder Plumbing, also many thanks to all other people who kindly donated prizes. A number of our group will be away next week however the club will remain open to welcome all current and new members. Next outing to Hampsons garden centre in Wakefield followed by an early dinner at a local hostelry. There are limited spaces so please put your name down ASAP. Thank you to all members, volunteers and committee for keeping our lovely club as lovely as it is. For more information, please contact P Fairbrother on 07947090607.

S61 LITTER ACTION GROUP: The S61 Litter Pickers continue their commitment to keep the area as clean as possible. 302 bags of litter were filled in May. Future litterpick - 25 th May – Meadowhall Road. I would like to thank everyone who has helped these past 4 years in clearing well over 10,000 bags of litter in an attempt to make a difference. For details of future litterpicks please see our Facebook page – S61 Litterpickers. If you fancy getting involved with our multi award winning group, please check out our Facebook page or contact Neil on 07960 507582. Volunteers are always welcome, so please come and join us and help make a difference. Equipment is provided.

ROTHERHAM BMX CLUB: Location - Little Common Lane, Kimberworth. WHY NOT GET IN TO BMX RACING: We are here to promote the fun and exciting sport of BMX / MTB Racing which is suitable for anyone aged from 4 to 40+. Cycling is for all genders and abilities. As a club we believe in being inclusive and ensuring that no one is excluded. We aim to attract new riders from our local community. The club has a number of bikes and safety equipment available, which can be hired if you want to give it a try. All sessions are subject to weather, and availability of coaches. To book go to www.rotherhambmx.com/shop or contact us on [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH PARK

Karen Wilkes

Tel 07930 438313 or email [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ST JOHN’S CHURCH: Sunday Services at 10.30 a.m. For enquiries, telephone (01709) 551652. There was a service of Morning Worship last Sunday. Community activities are continuing as usual during the week. The Drop-In Café is open today (Thursday) from 11 am to 1 pm with free coffee, tea, toast and cakes. Next Sunday morning at 10.30 there will be a service of Holy Communion. All are welcome.

KIMBERWORTH PARK COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIP: Membership of the Community Partnership is open to residents of the estate and to others who work there, whether employed or voluntary. Meetings are held regularly to update members on the developments that have taken place over the past year and the plans for making a difference to the estate. For further information - phone the Community Partnership at the Chislett Centre (01709 559805).

ACTIVITIES AT THE CHISLETT CENTRE: Monday – Friday 9am – 3pm – Men in Sheds (woodwork/gardening/socialising). Mondays - Knit/Natter – 9.30am – 11.30am, Quiet Group 11.30am – 1.30pm, Sewing group 1.30pm– 3.15pm. Tuesdays – 11.30 am – 1.30pm (Social group for over 50’s). Wednesday – 9.15am – 11am. Craft Group. Last Wednesday of every month – 12 noon – 2 pm – Forget Me Not Memory Café (Social group for people with dementia). Mon/Tues/Wed 10am – 12 noon and Thursday 1pm -3 pm – Community Gym. Thursday 10am – 11am – Gentle Exercise/Keep Fit. Friday 10.30am – 11.30pm – Yoga (chair based or floor mat) 12pm – 1pm – Wellbeing/Mindfulness. KPCP is developing a Family Group which aims to create a safe, nurturing and supportive environment where parents and carers, with babies and small children, can come together and share experiences. We hope to build positive relationships, promote child development, and offer emotional and practical support to parents and carers in a friendly and inclusive space. This is a 12 week programme and will run at the Chislett Centre on a Thursday afternoon from 1 – 2.30 pm.

CHISLETT COMMUNITY GYM: Chislett Centre S61 3JT. Small friendly low cost gym - £3 per session. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 10 – 12 noon. Instructor is GP referral and pre and post natal trained. Individual support and free induction. For information/booking – phone Sam on 07523889765 or email [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

KIMBERWORTH PARK WALKING FOR PLEASURE: Kimberworth Park Walking for Pleasure meets at St. John’s Church on Wednesday mornings at 9.45am. On 30 th April, the group walked at the side of Barker’s Park, emerging onto West Close and Great Park Road. After crossing Upper Wortley Road we walked down to Winterhills School and up towards Richmond Park. After walking along Richmond Park Avenue onto Meadowhall Road, we walked at the side of the church and emerged at Fellowsfield Way. After crossing Wortley Road, we climbed towards St Paul’s Field and made our way back to St John’s Church for refreshments and shared a birthday cake provided by one of our members celebrating his 80 th birthday. Anyone wishing to join the group should contact Karen Wilkes – email [email protected]. Website can be viewed at https://www.kimberworthwalking.net where a timetable of walks can be viewed as well as a gallery of photos of previous walks.

ST JOHN’S GREEN STAKEHOLDER GROUP: The group which consists of residents, business owners, councillors, RMBC housing and estates staff, police, church members, community groups, children and young peoples’ services etc meets regularly at St John’s Church to discuss ideas and problems in the area. A meeting took place on Wednesday 2 nd April at 2 pm where matters were discussed regarding the area. Next meeting 25 th June at 2 pm.

COUNCILLORS’ SURGERIES AT ST JOHN’S CHURCH: Councillor Simon Currie - Third Monday of the month 5 pm to 7 pm. Councillor Gill Garnett – First Thursday of the month 11.30 am – 12.30 pm along with Council Housing and Local Policing Team.

KIMBERWORTH PARK CLUB 50+: We meet every Friday from 12 till 2.30 for friendship, bingo, raffle, a natter, tea/coffee cakes trips out events and much more. We celebrated VE day on 2nd May with everyone wearing red, white and blue, we toasted those that fought and those who lost their lives. A number of our older members had tales to tell, and we ended with a raffle to raise money for dementia. We raised £200 on that day with thanks to people who donated prizes, 50+ club donated £50 first prize, a Radley handbag was donated also a voucher from Boultons butchers, Gelder Plumbing, also many thanks to all other people who kindly donated prizes. A number of our group will be away next week however the club will remain open to welcome all current and new members. Next outing to Hampsons garden centre in Wakefield followed by an early dinner at a local hostelry. There are limited spaces so please put your name down ASAP. Thank you to all members, volunteers and committee for keeping our lovely club as lovely as it is. For more information, please contact P Fairbrother on 07947090607.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

KIMBERWORTH PARK TARA: Open for breakfasts, Monday to Wednesday 9 – 11 am. Byrley Road. Clothes, bric-a-brac, toys, books, DVDs etc are on sale. Donations welcome.

MUSICALITY: Meet 11.30 am Thursdays, Chislett Centre.

S61 LITTER ACTION GROUP: The S61 Litter Pickers continue their commitment to keep the area as clean as possible. 302 bags of litter were filled in May. Future dates and areas – 11 th May Smithywood Road and Cowley Hill, Thorpe Hesley; 18 th May Munsbrough; 25 th May Meadowhall Road. For details of future litterpicks please see our Facebook page – S61 Litterpickers. If you fancy getting involved with our multi award winning group, please check out our Facebook page or contact Neil on 07960 507582. Volunteers are always welcome, so please come and join us and help make a difference. Equipment is provided.

ROTHERHAM BMX CLUB: Location: Little Common Lane, Kimberworth, Rotherham. We are here to promote the fun and exciting sport of BMX / MTB Racing which is suitable for anyone aged from 4 to 40+. Cycling is for all genders and abilities. As a club we believe in being inclusive and ensuring that no one is excluded. We aim to attract new riders from our local community. The club has a number of bikes and safety equipment available, which can be hired if you want to give it a try. All sessions are subject to weather, and availability of coaches. To book go to www.rotherhambmx.com/shop or contact us on [email protected].

BARKERS PARK BOWLING CLUB: We are based just off Redscope Crescent in the park - post code S613LY. There is usually ample space in the free car park. We bowl outdoors all year round, weather permitting, and have facilities onsite for less able and disabled players, including toilets. We can also provide refreshments for anyone who wants to come and have a look round and a chat. Anyone is welcome to come in if there is a member there and enquire about times, procedures and even ‘have a go’ at crown green bowling. We have a stock of various sized bowls. Even if there is a game in progress, do not be afraid to come in. There will be someone there prepared to answer any questions you may have or you are welcome to just sit and watch for a while. My name is Dave. I am club secretary. My phone number should you wish to get in touch for further information is 07837460152 and my e-mail address is [email protected].

MASBROUGH

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ST PAUL’S CHURCH: Sunday the 4th of May, the 3rd Sunday of Easter, our 10.30am service was led buy the Rev Sue Armstrong, assisted by the Rev Phil Batchford. He read the Gospel and also did the sermon. His servers where Peter Stribbley and Alan Oxley. Refreshments after the service where served by Synthia Stribbley and David Matthews. Next Sunday the 11th of May the 4th Sunday of Easter, service is at 10.30 am, where everyone is welcome. Monday the 12th of May sees the continuation of the small groups meeting at St Paul’s Church at 7.30 pm. Then on Mondays the 19th May, 2nd of June, the final one being on the 9th of June. Everyone welcome at these meetings.

ST BEDE’S CHURCH: Last Sunday May 4th was the third Sunday of Easter. Masses during the week were celebrated for special intention of G.E and J, John Diskin, Pr.intention, requiem of Gerard Doyle, people of the parish, Frank Woulfe [LD] and Robert Gillard. Mrs. Wassell - head teacher of St. Bede’s school – ran the London Marathon recently and sent her thanks to the parish for their donations – “Please can I pass on my thanks to everyone who sent messages or donated to my fundraising page for running the London Marathon. It was a really challenging event which was not helped by standing in a pen at the start line for 2 hours with the temperature over 20 degrees. I suffered bad cramps and nausea but thinking of little Teddy, I managed to dig deep and complete the course in 5 hours 14 minutes. In total I raised over £2500 for Children with Cancer and over £5,000 for Team Ted Foundation, which made it all worthwhile. Thank you to everyone who supported me along my marathon journey.” As part of their 10th Anniversary celebrations, the choir will be performing John Rutter’s Feel the Spirit and other traditional spirituals and Coryllion Choir favourites on Saturday 10th May, at 7pm at St Alban’s Church, Wickersley. Admission is free with donations on exit. All welcome.

MEXBOROUGH & SWINTON

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

SWINTON LIBRARY AND NEIGHBOURHOOD HUB: There are a couple of sessions coming up at the library for those interested in arts and crafts. On Saturday May 17 from 10am-12 noon and Wednesday May 27 from 2-4pm, Cristina's Junior Crafting Club will take place at the library, and on Tuesday May 27 from 2-4pm, 'Spread the Word' poetry writing session with Ray Hearne will be held.

ESTATE WALKABOUT; Local ward councillors joined officers from Rotherham Council's Housing department and South Yorkshire Police last week to carry out a ward walkabout. The group identified a number of issues, including footpath accessibility, which have been reported and discussed the recent burglaries in Swinton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RECENT BURGLARIES: Police have charged a man in connection with a recent spate of burglaries in the Swinton area. The suspect appeared in court on April 30 and has been remanded into custody until his next court date on May 7.

SWINTON AND KILNHURST COMMUNITY FORUM: The most recent meeting of the forum took place at Swinton Lock Activity Centre on April 28 at 6pm. The meeting was attended by local community groups and businesses and discussed a number of events, including the VE Day celebrations in Swinton and the now annual Beer Festival, which will take place on June 26-28 in and on St. Margaret's Church and church field Other events planned for the summer include a family picnic day at Pottery Ponds, family fun at St. John's Methodist Church and a summer fair at Swinton Fitzwilliam Primary School.

SWINTON LOCK ACTIVITY CENTRE: The community boat trips will be running again from the centre, on Wednesday May 28 and Sunday June 1, from 10am-4.30pm. Wheelchair access is available. To find out more information and to book a boat trip, visit www.swintonlock.org and select 'what's on'.

VE 80: To celebrate the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe, Swinton Community Focus Group is organising VE80, Victory in Europe. The event will take place on Saturday May 10 from 10am-2pm at Swinton Precinct and will include a prize for the best children's war time fancy dress, entertainment, free children's face painting, a mini museum, arts and crafts, talks from Swinton Heritage Group, a 'Swinton at War' presentation, a war games tables, giant lawn games, plus stalls and much more.

RAWMARSH & PARKGATE

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

THE SALVATION ARMY: In Rawmarsh. Regular activities - Tuesdays coffee morning 10am-12.30pm, parent and toddlers 9.30-11am; Fridays dementia support group 12 noon-3pm. Sunday Worship 4pm. For information, email [email protected] or call captain Sandra Chamberlain 01709 524653. Meet at Salvation Army church and community centre, Quarry Street (opposite the Stagecoach bus garage) S62 7DB.

RAWMARSH AND PARKGATE FRIENDS OF GREEN SPACES: Volunteers from the group met last Friday to carry out a litter pick on Greasbrough Lane. The group had permission from local farmers to enter the fields to give more accessibility for the litter pick, enabling them to clear a large part of Greasbrough Lane, as well as clearing parts of High Street, Haugh Road and some of Rosehill Park. A total of 20 bags of rubbish were cleared from the areas, plus a number of dumped car seats, and three fly tips were reported to the local ward councillor.

RAWMARSH METHODIST CHURCH: Morning service on Sunday May 4 was led by Rev Louise Makin, Holy Communion was celebrated during the service. Gifts for the Food Bank were gratefully received and coffee was served at the close of the service. On Tuesday May 6 the prayer group met and this was followed by the Chit Chat Cafe. The preacher on Sunday morning May 11 will be Tim Fulcher, everyone welcome.

WATH & MANVERS

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

DEARNE ARTS: Wath’s community art studio at 18a High Street opposite the post office. Art lessons Monday 7-9pm, places available, over 18s only. Friday 7-9pm – Rotherham Society of Arts and crafts, contact [email protected] for information and to book. Wednesday 10am-12pm and Thursday 1-3pm open studio sessions for arts and crafts, no need to book, just bring your own work, £6 per session.

WENTWORTH

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HARLEY MISSION ROOMS: A free dance event is taking place at the Mission Rooms on Sunday May 18 from 11am-1pm. The event will include dance demonstrations, plus some short easy tuition in a party atmosphere and is suitable for all ages and abilities. Places are limited, so please telephone 07449984322 to book a place.

PIE AND PEAS EVENT: A pie and peas event was recently organised by volunteers at Harley Mission Rooms. The volunteers were joined by ward councillors to provide a hot meal and the opportunity for a good catch up for local residents to enjoy. Local ward councillors contributed to the event from their Community Leadership Fund, with the event supporting the ward priority of supporting activities in the community that help with loneliness, isolation and mental wellbeing.

COMMUNITY LEADERSHIP FUND: Local ward councillors are asking volunteers and local community groups to apply for their Community Leadership Fund. The fund provides small grants to projects and planned events that support the ward priorities. For more information, and to request an application form, email the Neighbourhood Coordinator at [email protected].

FREE TRANSPORT: Weston Park Cancer Charity provides a free transport service for cancer patients from Meadowhall to Sheffield Teaching Hospitals. The service picks up at a number of points throughout Rotherham. For more information and to book a seat, either telephone 0114 5533330 or email [email protected].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

VE DAY 80TH ANNIVERSARY: Wentworth Village Community Association, along with support from the Women's Institute and Wentworth Parish Council, is organising an event on Thursday May 8 to commemorate VE Day. The event will take place in the village car park from 8-10pm, and will include guest speakers, music and a special remembrance ceremony. 1940s music will be played from 8pm, the Lighting of the Beacon will take place at 9.30pm, and refreshments will be available in the Mechanics Institute. For more information, visit the group's Facebook page.

OPEN DAY: Wentworth old and new churches will be open to the public on Saturday May 10 from 10am. Free church tours will take place at 11am and 2pm; please meet at the new church for these.

WHISTON

Elaine Reynard

Tel 07825 558070 or email [email protected]

WHISTON’S VE DAY CELEBRATION EVENT: Today, Thursday May 8, is the 80th Anniversary of VE Day and this special date in 2025 marks the 80th anniversary of the end of World War 2 in Europe. Here in Whiston we will mark the occasion by flying the new VE Day flag, and from 12 noon until 3.00pm there will be an ‘afternoon tea’ served in the Parish Hall by Linda’s Bakehouse, with entertainment provided by our singer, Victoria May. At dusk the ‘Lamp of Peace’ will be lit.

ROADWORKS UPDATE - SITWELL WARD: Please note the following planned roadworks which could affect travel – East Bawtry Road: Ongoing - 03/07/25 (RMBC) Resurfacing night closure; Worrygoose Roundabout: 27/05/25 - 23/06/25(RMBC) Resurfacing night closure; Redrock Road: 12/05/25 - 15/05/25 (Yorkshire Water) Install new water supply - two way signals; Bentfield Avenue: Ongoing - 18/07/25 (RMBC) Resurfacing road closure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WHISTON PARISH CHURCH: Sunday May 4 was the third Sunday of Easter. Revd Louise McInnes, Curate, preached and presided. Elizabeth Hacon provided the New Testament reading and Val Dunsford led prayers of Intercession. The organist was Ray Gallagher. Children and young people in the Starfish Gang met with leaders Kathryn Jackson and Mary Holt in the church meeting room for activities relating to Jesus, ‘Peter and the miraculous catch of fish’. Joan Russell and Jim Ramsden served light refreshments after the service. As Monday was a Bank Holiday, there was no Little Fishes, but they will meet again, as normal, in the Parish Hall next Monday, May 12, at 9.30am. On Wednesday May 7, the mid-week Holy Communion service at 10.30am was followed by refreshments and fellowship. Today (Thursday) the funeral of Iris Marsden will be held in church. Next Sunday, May 11, will be the fourth Sunday of Easter. The Parish Eucharist will be celebrated from 9.45am. Starfish Gang will meet alongside the service which will be followed by refreshments. At 4.00pm there will be ‘Refresh@4’, a relaxed, family worship service, and at 6.00pm, there will be Choral Evensong. All are welcome at any of these services. On Monday May 12, the Natter Group will meet in the Parish Hall and in the evening, Nourish will meet in church at 7.30pm. On Wednesday May 14, the Annual Parishioners’ Meeting (APM), open to all parishioners, will occur in church at 7.00pm, for the election of two churchwardens. This will be followed by the Annual Parochial Church Meeting (APCM) at which reports from the Chairman and other officeholders will be received and considered. Church members on the Electoral Roll will then elect members to serve on the Parochial Church Council (PCC). Please note, also, that Church will be Open on Saturday May 17 from 10.00am to 2.00pm and refreshments, including homemade cakes and biscuits, will be available. To make arrangements for weddings, please ring 01709 519025 or email: [email protected] and for baptisms contact 01709 836052 or email: [email protected]. For information regarding children and young people activities be in touch with Lucy Luckock on 07707 863901. For further information, contact our Oversight Minister: Rev Karen Skidmore on 01709 836052 or Churchwarden Alan Teale on 07803 021201; or see the church website www.whiston-parish-church.org.uk or Facebook page. Email: [email protected].

WHISTON METHODIST CHURCH: The Sunday morning service on May 4 was led by Elizabeth Shaw. Mavis Morgan gave the bible reading and Carol Newman played the organ. Rev Andrew Fox preached at the evening service. The bible reading was given by Jennifer Pinder and David Pinder played the organ. The Chapel Crafters met on Tuesday at 12 noon; new members are always welcome. A special coffee morning to celebrate VE Day is to be held today. The Plant Sale will be held this Saturday from 10.00am to 12 noon - there will be a selection of plants for sale plus a raffle, tombola and refreshments. The preacher at next Sunday morning’s 10.30am service will be Gedeon Bihonzi. Everyone is welcome to join us at any event or service.

BROOM METHODIST CHURCH: Our communion service on Sunday was shared by our friends from Clifton Methodist and was led by Rev Andrew Fox. The focus was on Jesus's command to Peter to look after his flock after he had risen from the dead. Our service next Sunday will be led by Rev Jenny accompanied by Elizabeth Whiteoak. Little Boat Toddler Group continues every Thursday during Term time from 9.30am to 11.00am. Our next Tuesday@Broom will be on Tuesday May 13 from 10.00am to 12 noon. Come along for fun, games, conversation and refreshments. Rotherfed will be holding an all day advice service for Sitwell Ward on Friday May 23, when advice will be available for finance, welfare and health. Consultations can be held in a private area if requested.

WHISTON HERITAGE SOCIETY: Whiston Heritage Society met on Tuesday with an interesting talk by Dr Joe Stanley on ‘The 1893 Miners’ Lockout in Rotherham. The next meeting on Tuesday June 3 will be a talk entitled ‘A History of Whiston Manorial Barn’ - which should be of great interest to many local people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WHISTON ALLOTMENT AND GARDEN SOCIETY: Whiston Allotment Shop has now re-opened for the summer months and will be open on the following Saturdays from 10.00am - 12 noon: May 10/17/24/31; June 14/21; July 5/12; August 2/16 and Saturday September 6. From that date the shop will be closed to the public but will remain open to plot holders. We carry a full range of composts, together with fertilisers, liquid feeds, canes, manure and much more. We can supply for large orders - please ask in the Allotment Shop for more information. A Price List is available on the Noticeboard outside the Shop. We are located at: Bank View, Whiston, Rotherham S60 4EZ, and look forward to seeing everyone again this year.

LITTLE FISHES: Baby and Toddler Group meet every Monday during term time at Whiston Parish Hall from 9.30am until 11.00am. We look forward to welcoming new families.

SUNBEAMS: Baby and Toddler Group meet every Tuesday during term time at St Cuthbert’s Church Hall, Herringthorpe from 9.30am until 11.00am. We look forward to welcoming new families.

ROTHERHAM PROBUS GROUP: The next Group meeting will be on Tuesday May 13 with a talk entitled ‘The early English Church, the worldly Saint and Bede’ by Philip Ashe. This will be followed by: May 20 - ‘Street Names of Central Sheffield’ by David Templeman; June 10 - ‘Edward Dunn MP’ by Alice Rodger’s; July 1 - ‘A funny thing happened on the way to the Crematorium’ by Jane Price, July 8 - ‘Missing - an exploration of some well known and less well known missing person cases including those that ended in murder investigations’ by Stuart Chapman; July 15: - ‘The year without a summer 1816 - Climate change?’ by Judith Headley. In June we have two visits planned - the first on June 3 to Sheffield Manor Lodge at a fee of £8.00 per person and the second on June 24 to Whiston Parish Church, with a talk on its history. We would love to welcome new members, so if you are retired, irrespective of age, please come along and join us. The Group meet at Broom Lane Methodist Church on Tuesday mornings at 10.00am for 10.30am.

WICKERSLEY

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ST ALBAN’S CHURCH: Services on Sunday were Communion at 9.15 am, an All Age Service at 10.45 am and Choral Evensong at 6 pm. The Friday Coffee Mornings continue in the Barn from 10 am to 12 noon, with a special themed one for VE Day on May 9. Proceeds will go towards the fundraising for a new heating system and all are welcome to attend. Coryllion Choir will perform in concert at St Alban’s on Saturday 10 May at 7 pm, when John Rutter’s Feel the Spirit, and other works will be sung to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the choir’s formation. No tickets are needed, but donations will be welcome on exit. The Annual Parochial Church Meeting will be held on Thursday 15 May at 7 pm in church.

WICKERSLEY NEIGHBOURHOOD GROUP (WING): WING is a social group for elderly or isolated people in the Wickersley, Flanderwell, Sunnyside or Bramley areas. Meetings are held weekly in term time in the Barn Church Hall, Church Lane, Wickersley, S66 1ES on Wednesday afternoons from 1.30 to 3.30 pm. A varied entertainment programme includes performances by musicians, table games such as bingo, dominoes, beetle drives and Play Your Cards Right, talks from speakers, with refreshments, meals together and themed parties. New members are always welcome, and Anne Hudson, the secretary, can give you more details about the group and its activities (01709-542873). She can also arrange transport to and from your home for meetings. Offers of voluntary help at WING (with refreshments, activities or as a bus escort on a rota basis) would also be welcome if you are retired, work part-time or are temporally unemployed and have some spare time on Wednesdays.

RANDOM ACRYLICS EXHIBITION: Wickersley-based artist Pete Thornton-Smith, founder of Random Acrylics, will be returning with his colourful bespoke collection to Wickersley Library between June 2 and 13. Since the beginning of the year, Pete has moved across to other national exhibition opportunities and online auction platforms rather than booking space at a local craft fair, so this represents a rare opportunity to see his unique style close up. Do note there will be just one ‘Saturday Starter Workshop’ on June 7 in the Media Room from 10.30 am until 12 noon where you can learn his exciting approach to these paintings. Always remember that it is not a case of what you see, more how does this picture make you feel? Numbers are strictly limited mind, so you need to ring the library on 01709 544134 to reserve your free place. Materials will be supplied, and hot and cold drinks are available as well. Pete is a member of the SAA (Supporting All Artists) group and has been inspired by Mathew Palmer, Bill Lupton and John Connelly over the years.

ABOUT ROTHERHAM

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

FIBROMYALGIA GROUP: Based at the Herringthorpe United Reformed Church at the Stag roundabout. Meet on 1st Saturday in month 12-2pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CHILDREN'S CAPITAL OF CULTURE: Rotherham is the world’s first Children’s Capital of Culture in 2025, designed and delivered by children and young people from across the borough in partnership with a range of organisations and funders. Children’s Capital of Culture is bringing a full year of creativity and community, and everyone is invited. There will be music and magic, dance and drama, films and food, exhibitions and events, sports and stories, and a lot of fun. To find out more information about the Children's Capital of Culture programme, please see the link https://www.childrenscapitalofculture.co.uk/.

MAYOR OF ROTHERHAM PARADE: will be taking place on Saturday May 17 from 10:45am at All Saints Square, in the town centre. There will be the chance to welcome the new Mayor at this annual event that is steeped in history, watch the procession move through the town centre, and see the civic regalia as well as celebrating Rotherham's rich civic history.

WALKING NETBALL: Rotherham u3a Walking Netball group play between 1 and 2pm each Monday at St Anne’s Leisure Centre Rotherham - S65 1BL. Walking Netball is an enjoyable, low-impact game that improves balance, coordination, general fitness and stamina. It’s also gentle on your joints, increases flexibility, and reaction times. Like all physical exercise, it boosts the release of “feel-good” hormones, and playing in a team gives that extra “buzz” that comes from sharing a fun activity with friends! From absolute beginners to experienced players, all are welcome to join this friendly, exuberant group. There is no special equipment to buy, all you need is a pair of sturdy trainers and loose, comfortable clothing. If you’d like to try it, why not come along and play 1 or 2 games of Walking Netball, free of charge, to discover if it’s for you? To arrange a visit or to join, please contact the group coordinator via the group link on https://rotherham.u3asite.uk/ or by texting or calling 07359 778 361.

ROTHERHAM METRO RAMBLERS: Saturday May 10 choice of two walks - First one is a moderate 7.8 mile walk from Beauchief to Norton Woodseats and Graves Park led by June Peach 07827857158, meet at 10.00 at Beauchief, roadside parking on Abbey Lane S8 7BD; Second walk is part of Wickersley Walking Festival, a leisurely 5.5 mile walk around ancient and modern Silverwood led by Glenna Briggs 07816949598, meet at 10.00 in Wickersley Park CP, Warren Road, Wickersley S66 2HG. Wednesday May 14 – a 10.5 mile walk at Ogston Reservoir led by Phil Bullens 07932638002, meet at 10.00 at Ogston Water Fisherman’s CP, Ogston New Road, Alfreton DE55 6AN. Saturday May 17 – a 9 mile walk, Ogston Reservoir Ashover circular, led by Phil Bullens 07932638002, meet at 10.00 in Ogston Water North CP, South Hill, Alfreton DE55 6FN. See ramblers.org.uk/rotherham-metro for more information.

NOTE TO READERS AND CONTRIBUTORS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We do our best to keep our District news information as accurate as possible but in order to do so we need local organisations to let us know of any events and changes to programmes and contacts etc.

You can get in touch with us at any time either directly via [email protected] or through our many contributors who are listed above.

Since details can change, always check with the organisation before visiting to ensure that an event or facility is still being offered.

The Advertiser takes no responsibility for any inaccurate details in the District News pages.

We always enjoy receiving your news items so keep them coming in.