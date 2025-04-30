This week’s District News from our correspondents across the Rotherham borough:

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ANSTON

SALVATION ARMY FOODBANK: Collections for Salvation Army Foodbank can be made at St James’ Church at Anston on Wednesdays 10-11am. Donations of food and toiletries.

ASTON, AUGHTON & SWALLOWNEST

Jeff Blades

Aughton Lane, Aston, S26 2AN. Tel 0114 287 2102 or email [email protected]

BRAMLEY

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BRAMLEY SUNNYSIDE WILDCATS GIRLS SESSIONS: For girls aged 5-11 to get involved with football. Sessions Sunday 8.45-10am at Bill Hawes Field, Wroxham Way S66 2UY. Visit www.englandfootball.com/WeetabixWildcats to book 1st session, or contact team at [email protected] or go to www.facebook.com/bramleysunnysidejuniorfootballclub.

FRIENDS IN HARMONY CHOIR: The choir gave a very successful charity concert in St Francis’ Church last Saturday. A well supported event with over 100 people attending to support AGE UK (ROTHERHAM). The concert programme included music from Carousel, West Side Story and Chicago, The Beatles, Queen and many other well-known songs and also featured the choir soloists. The evening raised around £900.

CHATTY CAFE: Held on Wednesdays 10am until noon and Thursdays from 1pm until 4pm at Bill Chafer YC. Refreshments can be bought.

ROOMS: Available for hire at Bill Chafer YC and Parish Hall on Cross Street for clubs or parties etc. Details from Parish Office on 01709 544590. YOUTH CLUB: Held at Bill Chafer YC on Mondays from 5pm -7pm catering for 8-14 years old. There is a tuck shop, sports and arts and crafts. Entry is free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

VE DAY CELEBRATIONS: Will be held on Sunday 11th May from 12noon until 4pm at the Bill Chafer YC.

BRAMPTON BIERLOW AND WEST MELTON

BRAMPTON CHRIST CHURCH: There will be a Coffee Morning at 10am on Saturday May 3 - everyone welcome. Holy Communion will take place at 9.45am on Sunday May 4 and on Wednesday May 7 between 10am and 12 noon, the church will be open. If anyone is interested in joining the Voluntary Friends of Brampton Graveyard Team, they would be made very welcome. For more information, please email - [email protected]. Please keep in touch via Facebook-Christchurch Brampton Bierlow or via the church Website - www.christchurchbramptonbierlow.org. Anyone in need of help or would like to enquire about Baptisms, Funerals, Weddings or Banns of Marriage please leave a message on the Church answer phone - 01709873210 or email using the address above.

BRINSWORTH

CRAFT MARKET: Craft Markets take place on the first Sunday of the Month, except Jan, Jul, Aug and Dec. Over 50 stalls, packed with homemade crafts and creative creations from our talented crafters, there are a few Bric-a-Brac stalls too. The next Craft Market is on Sunday 4th May between 10am to 2pm. The Café in The Centre will be open with a selection of food and refreshments.

ROOM HIRE: The Centre also has two meeting rooms and a large hall to hire 7 days a week. For more information, please contact The Centre on [email protected] or call 01709916890 (option 2) Mon to Fri 9am to 2pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

THE CENTRE CAFE: Whether your simple passing or have an hour to spare come and enjoy a breakfast or lunch at The Centre café. Open Monday – Friday 8.30am – 3pm. Daily specials are available as well as barista coffees. The Café even does takeaway!

WHAT’S ON AT THE CENTRE: Monday – 9.30 am - 11.00 am Toddler Group (term time only), 10.00 am - 12.00 noon U3A., Writing Class (first Monday in month), 5.30 pm - 6.30 pm Count on Dawn (weight management), 5.45pm – 9pm Bingo (Over 16s only). Tuesday – 9.45 am - 11.30 am Little Movers (2 sessions - term time only), 1.00 pm - 2.00 pm Hearing Aid Clinic (last Tuesday of the month), 6.00 pm - 7.00 pm Pilates with Georgina, 6.30 pm - 7.30 pm Choose to Lose, 7.30 pm - 9.00 pm Rock Choir. Wednesday – 10.00 am - 11.00 am Pilates with Georgina, 11am -1pm U3A Yarn Addicts, 3pm –5pm Brinsworth Community Hub, 3.30-5.30pm Youth Group (Term Time Only), 5.30 pm - 7.45 pm Dance Factory. Thursday – 9.00 am - 11.00 am and 6.00 pm - 8.00 pm Weight Watchers, 5.00pm – 6.00pm Stay Active with Gilly, 7.10 pm - 8.40 pm Yoga with Maria. Friday – 10.00 am - 12.00 noon Good Companions, 12.00 noon – 1.00pm RUWFC Pilates. For further information please contact The Centre on [email protected] or call 01709916890 (option 2) Mon to Fri 9am to 2pm.

CATCLIFFE

P DeVeaux

Telephone 07721 601128 or email [email protected]

VE DAY: The day will be hosted at the Glass Kiln by the Cone group on Saturday 10 th May between 11:00 am and 2:00 pm. Tristford Close, S60 5JG. South Yorkshire Transport Museum will be bringing visitors on their 1940’s bus. Lots of WWII memorabilia will be displayed inside the cone. Beatson Clark will also display information on their wartime role and introduce news of the sticky bomb. WWII jeeps will be in attendance armed with decommissioned machine guns and Vera will be along to entertain ‘the troops’. If you’ve never heard of a dolly tub or wrangle, bring your washing and have a go. All the usual crafts and games, bric-a-brac and refreshments. Please feel free to bring your own memorabilia and memories and dress in 1940s fashions.

CATCLIFFE CONE GROUP: The easter event at St Marys Church proved to be a great success. Children of all ages ably assisted by parents and volunteers had a busy afternoon creating Easter gifts and bonnets. Catcliffe Cone Community are on Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/groups/901824847263254/.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

JACKS THEATRE SCHOOL: The performance school are holding an Open House Tea Party on Bank Holiday Monday 5 th May 3:00-5:00 pm. Enjoy Kitchen Karaoke, Bring and Buy, Cake Stall or just check out the facilities. jackstheatreschool.co.uk. [email protected]. Tel: 07779 582155.

RIVERS TEAM: The team launched their first Ignition enterprise. It’s designed to give scope for members to learn new roles in the team. A total of six newcomers to preaching took the opportunity to have a go. The men celebrated a successful curry night but had to rely of the skill of the women to prepare and serve. A great social night. Services continue to be held and streamed on Sunday mornings and a further service at St Marys in the evening. All details at http://www.therivers-team.com/ Donations of non-perishable food items for Rotherham Food Bank are made on an ongoing basis. There is a particular need for long life milk, tinned vegetables, tinned fruit, rice, biscuits, custard, tinned potatoes / packet mash and pasta sauce. Donations can be brought along to St. Mary's or St. Lawrence any Sunday and placed in the labelled donation boxes.

PARISH COUNCIL: New community group sessions are now available during the summer. These sessions are free but may require users to have their own equipment or tools. Learn to Crochet is on Mondays at 9:30 am excepting Bank Holidays. Beginners Crafts are also on Mondays at 12:30 pm not including Bank Holidays. Photography is moved to Fridays at 1:00 pm and British Sign Language resumes on Friday at 10:00 am. The regular Friday morning coffee mornings now include occasional Digital Learning, Holistic Healing and Indoor Games. Drop in any time between 10:00 and 12:00. For dates and details contact Daniel at [email protected]. Current weekly activities at the hall include. Mon: 9:30-11:00 S.E.N.D. Parents and Guardians. 17:30–20:00 Rainbows/Brownies/Guides. 18:00-20:00 Zenspace Meditation. Tue: 19:00-21:00 Short Mat Bowls. Wed: 09:30-10:30 Playgroup. 1800-18:45 Zumba. 19:00-21:00 Scottish Dancing. Thu: Gentle Exercise with RUCT. 17:00-19:00 S.E.N.D. Fri: 10:00-12:00 Coffee Morning. 11:00-13:00 (Monthly) Aphasia Group. 18:00-20:30 Chance To Dance. Sat: 09:00-12:00 Born To Perform. Private bookings available at the weekends. Contact Clerk at [email protected]. for details. Tel: 01709 837550 / 07783 001496.

COMMUNITY PANTRY: The Pantry Van will be attending the Memorial Hall on Tuesdays at 1:00 pm. A selection of food stuffs will be available for £4 for visitors. Please bring your own bag. [email protected] for details.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

COFFEE POT: The Pot meet every Tuesday at 10:00 am at St Mary’s Church. Tel: 07910 520898.

COFFEE MORNING: Join in for coffee and refreshments at Catcliffe Memorial Hall every Thursday during term time at 10:00 am for a friendly fun session. Gentle exercise with Rotherham United Community Trust is available. Tel: 07971 850786 / 07721 601128. Free.

CATCLIFFE PRIMARY SCHOOL: Call the school office on 01709 828598 or visit https://thelearnerstrust.org/catcliffe-primary/.

NEIGHBOURHOOD WATCH: The group can be found on Facebook as Catcliffe Neighbourhood Watch. Tel: 07929 053100. Residents are asked to report any issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WARD COUNCILLORS: Terry Adair – [email protected], tel 07886 520586. Jamie Baggaley - [email protected], tel 07903 425071.

DALTON, EAST HERRINGTHORPE & THRYBERGH

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

THE BRECKS COMMUNITY HUB: The recent Easter Fair held at the hub was a great success. The fair included lots of stalls, games, hook a duck, face painting, name the bunny and an Easter Egg Hunt, plus lots more. A new monthly class is coming to the hub in May; Encore, an adult musical theatre masterclass will start on Sunday May 11 from 7.30-9pm and is suitable for adults of all abilities aged 18 plus. For more information and to book a place, email [email protected]. Feel The Beat, a gentle exercise class with seated or chair assisted options also takes place at the hub on every other Friday from 1.1-45pm. For more information, either telephone 07910647541 or email [email protected].

COUNCILLOR MICHAEL BENNETT-SYLVESTER: Michael had a busy week last week as usual, supporting the Community Pantry at various locations in the ward, including Thrybergh Church Hall, as well as litter picking on Lady Oak Way and holding his councillor surgeries at Thrybergh Parish Hall, and in the Dignity Offices at East Herringthorpe Cemetery. Whilst walking up Doncaster Road recently, Michael tried out the anti-graffiti wipes on a variety of structures, including a bin, lamp post, business sign and a wall. If anyone sees graffiti in the community, this can be reported to Rotherham Council by visiting https://www.rotherham.gov.uk/street-care-cleaning/report-graffiti. Last Wednesday, Michael visited the Staple Green Neighbourhood Centre's coffee morning, which gave residents the chance to discuss any issues they had with him. Michael also recently attended the launch of the new Titans Community Foundation hub at Clifton Lane, as well as supporting the team at Rotherham Crematorium at the Open Day last Saturday. This allowed the local community to visit the crematorium, have a tour of the back-of-house areas, visit the chapel and speak to the team.

FLOWER ROOM: Rotherham Crematorium has a Flower Room, offering a peaceful environment for people to place flowers and honour their loved ones . The Flower Room is wheelchair accessible, has vases and water facilities and can be found behind the Chapel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SUMMER FAYRE: Thrybergh Academy will be holding their Summer Fayre on Thursday July 17 and are looking for people interested in holding a stall. For more information, email [email protected].

LOST CHORD UK: On the fourth Thursday of each month, Lost Chord UK runs a community singalong from 12-2pm at St. Gerard's Catholic Church, which can be found at 1 Park Nook, Doncaster Road, Thrybergh. The sessions are dementia friendly, free to attend and include refreshments. All are welcome.

SEATED EXERCISE AND HEALTH AWARENESS CLASS: The class includes the opportunity to build muscle strength, boost confidence and increase coordination, as well as meeting new people, and is suitable for all ages and abilities. Classes take place at Dalton Parish Hall every Wednesday from 11.30am-1.30pm. For more information and to book a place, email [email protected] or telephone 07561107354.

COFFEE MORNING: St. Leonard's Church on Park Lane in Thrybergh holds a coffee morning every Friday from 9.30-11am in the Church Hall, which includes breakfast, some tasty cakes and warming hot drinks; everyone is welcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ST. LEONARD'S CHURCH: The church will be open from 10am-2pm on Bank Holiday Monday, May 5, for visitors to look around and view the inside of this beautiful, historic church. Volunteers will have on display old church magazines, photographs and documents. You are also welcome to come and make your own personal space for prayer and reflection.

VE DAY AND VJ DAY: The 80th anniversaries of VE Day and VJ Day occur on May 8 and September 2 respectively this year. Please join us in Thrybergh Parish Hall on Saturday May 10 as the community comes together to remember these auspicious moments. The bar will be open from 7-11pm, with period music from Miss Trixie Holiday and we hope you can all join us. The event will be ticketed, but all tickets are free. For further information and tickets please contact Terry on 07455 897038 or email [email protected].

DINNINGTON

DINNINGTON AND DISTRICT ART SOCIETY: Demonstrations in Lyric Theatre, Dinnington. Doors open 6.30pm and demonstration starts 6.45pm for approximately 2 hours. Cost of each demonstration £5. Demonstrations for 2025 are - 13th May Jill Temporal, Wildlife Watercolour and Acrylic; 10th June Helen Tucker, TBC Coloured Pencil and Watercolour; 9th September John Harrison, Landscape Line and Wash; 14th October Frances Daunt, Animal Pastel; 11th November Keith Fish, Landscape Oil.

GREASBROUGH

GREASBROUGH COMMUNITY HISTORY SOCIETY: All meetings cancelled until further notice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FRIENDS OF GREASBROUGH PARK: We are receiving loads of appreciation of our work in the park from park users. Tuesday morning is the day we volunteer in the park. Come and join us and find out how rewarding it is to give something back to your community. We have tools and gloves, you can fit the task to your ability, it could be digging, hoeing, pruning, planting or just keeping us supplied with tea. Please come along and join us on Tuesdays at 9.00am in the park pavilion. Our next meeting in the pavilion is on Wednesday May 14.

GREASBROUGH COMMUNITY BOWLING CLUB: GCBC welcomes any one who would like to learn to play crown green bowls, we give 2 free games and tuition from our friendly members. Then £3 a game after that. If you would like to join our club, It is £12 a month. We pay all other costs apart from 50p for tea and biscuits. We have club bowls to loan. We are open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 17.30 and weekends at 10.30. For more information ring John Byers on 07715 067335 or Maureen Taylor on 07904 517226. Sunday April 20 - 21up doubles, Kenny Herbert and Colin Crossland, John Byers and Maureen Taylor.Phil Patterson heat, Mick Cilenti, Arthur King Trophy heat, Ian Garfitt. Monday April 21 - 21up doubles, Colin Crossland and Dot Payne; 11up Peter and Mick Wilson. Tuesday April 22 - Roundwood at home, Greasbrough 2, Roundwood 6; Evening mid-week singles, Greasbrough 5, Dinnington 3. Wednesday April 23 -Arthur King Trophy heat, Colin Crossland; 21up doubles, Adele Pearson and John Byers, Maureen Taylor and Jim Lowe. Thursday April 24 - VETS doubles Greasbrough 6 Swallownest 2. Saturday 26 - 21up doubles, Martyn Heap and Jim Lowe; 21up singles, Derek Evans; 11up singles, Jim Lowe. Saturday League, Greasbrough 5 Thurcroft 3. Sunday April 27 - 21up doubles, Colin Crossland and Dave Bibby, Alan Goddard and Adele Pearson.

KILNHURST

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

ROTHERHAM IN BLOOM: The annual garden competition run by Rotherham Council is now open again. Rotherham in Bloom has a number of categories for local residents to enter, including best garden, best pots and hanging baskets, best wildlife or sustainable garden, and best young gardener under 18 years old. Each winner in the adult category will win a £150 Love2shop voucher, and the winner of the young person's category will win a £100 Love2shop voucher. There will also be runner up prizes. To enter the competition, visit www.rotherham.gov.uk/housing/garden-competition by the closing date of June 27.

ST. THOMAS' C of E PRIMARY ACADEMY: Pupils recently had a visit from local ward councillors, past and present, who talked to the children in their assembly about what councillors do in their roles at Rotherham Council and in the community, and to discuss British Values - Rules of Law. There was lots to celebrate at last week's Celebration Assembly, including the children who were chosen as 'Learner Bee of the Week' and 'Best Worker Bee' by their class teachers. Congratulations to those who received their Bronze, Silver and Gold Reading Badges and well done to Class 4 who were last week's Weekly Class Attendance winners with 98.5% attendance. Parent/guardian volunteers are being sought to come into school and read one to one with the children. Anyone interested is asked to visit the school office for more details. To mark VE Day, children are asked to attend school dressed in the colours of the Union Jack flag on Thursday May 8. Various events will also take place in class on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ST. THOMAS' CHURCH: Tommys Tots, the toddler group, ran as usual last Tuesday. The playgroup, which is suitable for babies and toddlers, is held on Tuesdays from 1.30-3pm during term time, and includes crafts, songs, snacks and Bible story time. The service last Sunday was the monthly all age service, All In, which started at 10am with refreshments and welcome activities, including pyramid building, followed by an informal service for all ages.

VOLUNTEERING CAMPAIGN: 'Take a Chance on Me' is a volunteering campaign launched by Voluntary Action Rotherham aimed at encouraging young people to get involved with volunteering and helping community groups to create more roles for young people. For more information, either telephone 07716919416 or email [email protected].

BINGO: Every Wednesday from 1-2.45pm, bingo is held at Kilnhurst Community Resource Centre, at a cost of £7 for 10 games. Refreshments are served at half time and a raffle is usually held. Everyone is welcome.

KIMBERWORTH

Karen Wilkes

Tel 07930 438313 or email [email protected]

THE SALVATION ARMY: 158 High Street, Kimberworth S61 2BE. Telephone 01709 558435. Email [email protected]. Sundays 10.30am for our relaxed and relevant church gathering. Tuesday 0930-1030: coffee morning 1030-1130: bible study group. Wednesday 0900-1100: play group - for preschoolers & their grown-ups! Friday 0900-1000 prayer space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ST THOMAS CHURCH: Peter Street, Kimberworth. Holy Communion Services are every second and fourth Sunday. Family Service on the first Sunday of the month and the All-AGE service with potential baptisms on the third Sunday. All Services start at 10am. Coffee mornings are held in the Community Hall on the first Wednesday of the

month 10am to noon, there is cake! Good Companions are on the first and third Thursday between 1.30 and 3.30 pm. All welcome for chatter and bingo. For enquiries about baptisms or weddings please contact Rev Diane Etchell by email, [email protected]. For any further information to hire the Community Centre, please contact Rachel on [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH LIBRARY: Church Street, Kimberworth. Tel 01709 558581. Opening Times – Monday and Tuesday 9.30 am – 1pm, Wednesday closed, Thursday 1.30 pm – 7 pm, Friday 1.30 pm – 5.30 pm, Saturday 9.30 am – 1 pm, Sunday closed. Knit and Natter – every Thursday 2.30 – 4.30 pm. Experienced and beginners welcome. Readers’ Group – once a month on second Thursday of every month between 5.30 pm and 6.45 pm. IT beginners’ course – learn basic IT and internet skills with Learnmyway.com 10 am – 11 am every Tuesday. Police Drop In – 1 st Tuesday of the month 9.30 and 11 am. FREE – Stories, songs and rhymes – for under 5’s every Monday 11.15 – 11.45 am.

KIMBERWORTH PARK CLUB 50+: The Kimberworth Park Club 50 + meets every Friday at 12 noon till 2.30.at St Thomas Community Hall, High Street, Kimberworth. Bingo, raffle, events, day trips and more. Everyone welcome. After the AGM on 14th February the members voted on an increase in membership fees from £6.00 to £10.00 per year to help cover rising costs and also to help subsidise dinners and trips. The clothing and bric-a-brac stall is open every week, donations always welcome. Please contact P Fairbrother on 07947090607 for more information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

S61 LITTER ACTION GROUP: The S61 Litter Pickers continue their commitment to keep the area as clean as possible. On 27 th April, the volunteers tackled Union Street, Kimberworth Road and part of Holmes Lane, collecting 23 bags of litter. I would like to thank everyone who has helped these past 4 years in clearing well over 10,000 bags of litter in an attempt to make a difference. For details of future litterpicks please see our Facebook page – S61 Litterpickers. If you fancy getting involved with our multi award winning group, please check out our Facebook page or contact Neil on 07960 507582. Volunteers are always welcome, so please come and join us and help make a difference. Equipment is provided.

ROTHERHAM BMX CLUB: Location - Little Common Lane, Kimberworth. WHY NOT GET IN TO BMX RACING? We are here to promote the fun and exciting sport of BMX / MTB Racing which is suitable for anyone aged from 4 to 40+. Cycling is for all genders and abilities. As a club we believe in being inclusive and ensuring that no one is excluded. We aim to attract new riders from our local community. The club has a number of bikes and safety equipment available, which can be hired if you want to give it a try. All sessions are subject to weather, and availability of coaches. To book go to www.rotherhambmx.com/shop or contact us on [email protected].

POPPY SUNCATCHER: Kimberworth Library and Neighbourhood Hub are commemorating the 80th Anniversary of VE Day by crafting Poppy Suncatchers. This is a free event and will take place on Thursday May 8 between 4 and 5pm. Be sure to book your place by either calling into the library or telephoning 01709 558581

KIMBERWORTH PARK

Karen Wilkes

Tel 07930 438313 or email [email protected]

ST JOHN’S CHURCH: Sunday Services at 10.30 a.m. For enquiries, telephone (01709) 551652 On Sunday the church continued its Easter celebrations. Other community activities are continuing as usual. Church members sent birthday greetings to June Speed, a long-time member, who celebrated her 90th birthday yesterday (Wednesday). The Drop-In Café is open today (Thursday) from 11 am to 1 pm. with free drinks and other refreshments. Next Sunday morning at 10.30 there will be a service of Morning Worship. All are welcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

KIMBERWORTH PARK COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIP: Membership of the Community Partnership is open to residents of the estate and to others who work there, whether employed or voluntary. Meetings are held regularly to update members on the developments that have taken place over the past year and the plans for making a difference to the estate. For further information - phone the Community Partnership at the Chislett Centre (01709 559805). On Monday a group of children and parents from Redscope School joined members of the Kimberworth Park Community Partnership to sow a border of wildflowers alongside the approach to the Chislett Centre.

ACTIVITIES AT THE CHISLETT CENTRE: nMonday – Friday 9am – 3pm – Men in Sheds (woodwork/gardening/socialising). Mondays - Knit/Natter – 9.30am – 11.30am, Quiet Group 11.30am – 1.30pm, Sewing group 1.30pm – 3.15pm. Tuesdays – 11.30 am – 1.30pm (Social group for over 50’s). Wednesday – 9.15am – 11am. Craft Group. Last Wednesday of every month – 12 noon – 2 pm – Forget Me Not Memory Café (Social group for people with dementia). Mon/Tues/Wed 10am – 12 noon and Thursday 1pm -3 pm – Community Gym. Thursday 10am – 11am – Gentle Exercise/Keep Fit. Friday 10.30am – 11.30pm – Yoga (chair based or floor mat), 12.pm – 1.pm – Wellbeing/Mindfulness. KPCP is developing a Family Group which aims to create a safe, nurturing and supportive environment where parents and carers, with babies and small children, can come together and share experiences. We hope to build positive relationships, promote child development, and offer emotional and practical support to parents and carers in a friendly and inclusive space. This is a 12 week programme and will run at the Chislett Centre on a Thursday afternoon from 1 – 2.30 pm.

CHISLETT COMMUNITY GYM: Chislett Centre S61 3JT. Small friendly low cost gym - £3 per session. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 10 – 12 noon. Instructor is GP referral and pre and post natal trained. Individual support and free induction. For information/booking – phone Sam on 07523889765 or email [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH PARK WALKING FOR PLEASURE: Kimberworth Park Walking for Pleasure meets at St. John’s Church on Wednesday mornings at 9.45 am. On 23rd April, the group travelled by cars to Washfield Lane at Treeton. After parking on the lane outside the Cricket Club, we walked along the footpath through Hail Mary Wood – so called because Mary Queen of Scots is said to have crossed through this area on her many travels. The wood was carpeted with bluebells and as we walked along the edge of Treeton Dyke, we spotted a swan on her nest – but no signs yet of her young ones. After emerging onto Washfield Lane we returned to our cars and proceeded to Morrisons at Catcliffe for welcome refreshments. Anyone wishing to join the group should contact Karen Wilkes – email [email protected]. Website can be viewed at https://www.kimberworthwalking.net where a timetable of walks can be viewed as well as a gallery of photos of previous walks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ST JOHN’S GREEN STAKEHOLDER GROUP: The group which consists of residents, business owners, councillors, RMBC housing and estates staff, police, church members, community groups, children and young peoples’ services etc meets regularly at St John’s Church to discuss ideas and problems in the area. A meeting took place on Wednesday 2 nd April at 2 pm where matters were discussed regarding the area. Next meeting 25 th June at 2 pm.

COUNCILLORS SURGERIES AT ST JOHN’S CHURCH: Councillor Simon Currie - Third Monday of the month – 5 pm to 7 pm. Councillor Gill Garnett – First Thursday of the month – 11.30 am – 12.30 pm along with Council Housing and Local Policing Team.

KIMBERWORTH PARK CLUB 50+: The Kimberworth Park Club 50 + meets every Friday at 12 noon till 2.30.at St Thomas Community Hall, High Street, Kimberworth. Bingo, raffle, events, day trips and more. Everyone welcome. After the AGM on 14th February the members voted on an increase in membership fees from £6.00 to £10.00 per year to help cover rising costs and also to help subsidise dinners and trips. The clothing and bric-a-brac stall is open every week, donations always welcome. Please contact P Fairbrother on 07947090607 for more information.

KIMBERWORTH PARK TARA: Open for breakfasts, Monday to Wednesday 9 – 11 am. Byrley Road. Clothes, bric-a-brac, toys, books, DVDs etc are on sale. Donations welcome. MUSICALITY - Meet 11.30 am Thursdays, Chislett Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

S61 LITTER ACTION GROUP: The S61 Litter Pickers continue their commitment to keep the area as clean as possible. For details of future litterpicks please see our Facebook page – S61 Litterpickers. If you fancy getting involved with our multi award winning group, please check out our Facebook page or contact Neil on 07960 507582. Volunteers are always welcome, so please come and join us and help make a difference. Equipment is provided.

ROTHERHAM BMX CLUB: Location – Little Common Lane, Kimberworth, Rotherham. We are here to promote the fun and exciting sport of BMX / MTB Racing which is suitable for anyone aged from 4 to 40+. Cycling is for all genders and abilities. As a club we believe in being inclusive and ensuring that no one is excluded. We aim to attract new riders from our local community. The club has a number of bikes and safety equipment available, which can be hired if you want to give it a try. All sessions are subject to weather, and availability of coaches. To book go to www.rotherhambmx.com/shop or contact us on [email protected] .

BARKERS PARK BOWLING CLUB: We are based just off Redscope Crescent in the park - post code S613LY. There is usually ample space in the free car park. We bowl outdoors all year round, weather permitting, and have facilities onsite for less able and disabled players, including toilets. We can also provide refreshments for anyone who wants to come and have a look round and a chat. Anyone is welcome to come in if there is a member there and enquire about times, procedures and even "have a go” at crown green bowling. We have a stock of various sized bowls. Even if there is a game in progress, do not be afraid to come in. There will be someone there prepared to answer any questions you may have or you are welcome to just sit and watch for a while. My name is Dave. I am club secretary. My phone number should you wish to get in touch for further information is 07837460152 and my e-mail address is [email protected].

MASBROUGH

ST PAUL’S CHURCH: Sunday the 27th of april, the 2nd Sunday of Easter, Mass was at 10.30 am , the service was led by the Rev Sue Armstrong, assisted by the Rev Lizzie. Rev Lizzie read the gospel and also gave the sermon. Their servers were Alan Oxley and Peter Stribbley, also the Rev Lizzie assisted. Refreshments where served by David Matthews, Synthia Stribbley and Sandra Smith. The small groups meetings continues on Mondays at St Paul’s at 7.30pm, except for the Bank Holiday Monday. Sunday the 4th of May Holy Communion is at 10.30am at which everyone is most welcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ST BEDE’S CHURCH: Last Sunday 27th was the second Sunday of Easter also known as Divine Mercy Sunday. Masses during the week were celebrated for Michael Tierney[birthday], Pr. Intention, Jordan and Gaughan family, Frank Woulfe [LD], Michael Tooley - birthday anniversary, Brinkley Family and Joan O’Hanrahan. A book of condolence has been opened on-line for the people of Hallam to record messages of remembrance and prayers for Pope Francis. It can be accessed via the link below, or the Hallam diocesan website (Hallam.diocese.com) or through the diocesan social media channels. https://hallam-diocese.com/pope-francis/ HALLAM JUBILEE EVENTS Jubilee of People with Disabilities There will be a Mass with anointing to celebrate the Jubilee of People with Disabilities on Saturday 31st May at 12.00 noon at the Shrine of Our Lady of Doncaster at St Peter in Chains Church. Accessibility information can be foundatwww.stpetersdoncaster.co.uk/about-5 Jubilee of Marian Spirituality There will be a Mass to celebrate the Feast of Our Lady of Doncaster on Wednesday 4th June at 12.00 noon at St Peter in Chains, Doncaster. Abortion: Impact and Tragedy. Let's talk about it! There will be a Pro-Life Mass at 10.00am on Saturday 7th June at Mother of God Church, Abbeydale Road, Sheffield. The celebrant will be Bishop Ralph Heskett and Mass will be followed by a talk from distinguished pro-life speakers, Isabel Vaughan Spruce, (Director of the March for Life UK), Rachel McKenzie, with her personal testimony and involvement in Rachel's Vineyard, and John Edwards from St Colette's Pregnancy Centre. Light lunch and refreshments provided. Day of Prayer for Survivors of Abuse: Join Bishop Ralph for a Service of Love and Prayers on Tuesday 20th May, at 7.00pm, at St. Theresa's Parish Hall, 311 Queen Mary Rd, Sheffield, S2 1EA. All are welcome to join together as an active demonstration of our love and support for all survivors of abuse.

MEXBOROUGH & SWINTON

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

CHILDREN'S CRAFTING EVENT: Cristina’s Junior Crafting Club is coming to Swinton Library in May. This is a free event for children aged 8 years and over with their families. Places are limited to 10 each date, so you will need to book your place. The dates are - Saturday May 3 - 10am to 12 noon, Saturday May 17 - 10am to 12 noon andmWednesday May 27 - 2pm to 4pm. This is a free event, call in now or telephone 01709 254615 to secure your place on this special event. Please note, some of these crafting activities will require adult supervision.

SWINTON PRECINCT: Thank you to everyone who took the time to take part in the recent consultation for the future plans for Swinton Precinct. The consultation is now closed, and designs are now being drawn up; in the interim, work will begin in May on Swinton Library's reading garden extension.

SWINTON LIBRARY: A number of creative sessions are coming up at the library, including poetry writing sessions with Ray Hearne. The free sessions are planned for May 27, June 24, July 29 and August 26, from 2-4pm, and are suitable for people of all abilities aged over 18 years. No booking is required, just turn up at one of the sessions to take part. Cristina's Junior Crafting Club will take place at the library in May. The free sessions are suitable for children aged eight years and over, and will run on Saturday May 3 and 17, from 10am-12noon and on Wednesday May 28, from 2-4pm. Places are limited and booking is essential, so pop in to the library to book a place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

POTTERY PONDS: The second of the new picnic benches will soon be installed at Pottery Ponds, having been funded through the Swinton and Rockingham Ward budget. The local community space is a lovely place to visit and the benches will be a welcome addition. To bring the local community together, a Teddy Bears Picnic will be held at Pottery Ponds on Friday August 1; more details to follow. If anyone has any ideas or suggestions on how to improve the local community, these can be emailed to the local Neighbourhood Coordinator at [email protected].

VE DAY CELEBRATIONS: The planned VE celebration event in Swinton is nearly here. The VE80 Victory in Europe celebration day, brought to the community by Swinton Community Focus Group, will take place on Saturday May 10 at Swinton Precinct and will include entertainment, free children's face painting, arts and craft activities, Swinton at War presentation, a mini museum, talks from Swinton Heritage Group, war games table, stalls and much more. The event will take place from 10am-2pm and is funded by Swinton and Kilnhurst Ward Councillors.

THE FITZWILLIAM ESTATE: The Fitzwilliam Estate Tenants and Residents Association (TARA) recently held an Easter event on the estate for the community to join in. Families who attended the fun day could get involved in a range of activities, including face painting, arts and crafts, seed planting and lawn games, amongst others. The event also raised over £200 to go towards future events.

COMMUNITY CLEAN UP EVENTS: A number of events have taken place in Swinton recently to help keep the local community clean and tidy. Residents from the Fitzwilliam Estate joined officers from Rotherham Council's Neighbourhood team and Rotherfed to carry out a litter pick before their planned Easter event. A community skip day was held on Grange Road, enabling local residents to dispose of their unwanted items. A community litter pick also took place in the surrounding area on the day, plus an estate walkabout by local ward councillors, officers from South Yorkshire Police and Rotherham Council's Neighbourhood team. The canal basin also had a good clean up on Sunday April 13, when local volunteers and ward councillors joined with volunteers from the Canal and River Trust to carry out a major litter pick and clean up event of the canal and the surrounding paths. On Wednesday April 23, volunteers from Swinton Community Focus Group and Swinton and Kilnhurst Clean Up Crew carried out a litter pick around the Woodman roundabout area and Creighton Woods, resulting in six bags of rubbish being removed, along with some discarded items, including a traffic cone. Well done to everyone who used their free time to keep their community clean from litter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SWINTON LOCK ACTIVITY CENTRE: Two of the centre's groups, Swinton Sheds and Men in Sheds, are looking for donations for their new 'A'Lock'Ment' project. Donations they are hoping to receive include top soil, fruit plants, garden sleepers, gardening tools, plus anything else that can be used to create an allotment. For more information, visit the group's Facebook page.

ST. MARGARET'S PARISH CHURCH: On Saturday June 7, the church will be having a plant sale from 9.30am-12noon in the Vicarage Garden and refreshments will be served throughout the morning. All proceeds will go to the community hall project. The church will also be holding an afternoon concert this summer. 'Organ Concert and Cakes' will take place on Sunday July 20 at 3pm and will include an afternoon of film music, including Queen, ABBA, Interstellar and more, performed by Chris, the church organist. Cream tea refreshments will be served and all proceeds will go towards the new community hall fund. Tickets cost £5 and are available from the church.

CAR BOOT: The Spirit of Mexborough community group will be holding their next car boot sale on Sunday June 8. Sellers at the event can arrive between 7-7.45am and have a pitch for £5, and buyers can arrive from 8am. The car boot will be held at Mexborough Business Centre, on College Road in Mexborough and refreshments will be available.

VE DAY STREET PARTY: On Monday May 5, the Spirit of Mexborough will be holding a VE Day 80th Anniversary Street Party on Mexborough High Street from 11am-3.30pm. The group has arranged for the road to be closed on Mexborough High Street so a 1940's style street party can be held. The event will include free children's face painting, plus children's games including hopscotch and hula hoops, refreshments, 1940s entertainment provided by a brass band and much more. The Victoria Cross Trust will also attend the event, bringing with them a variety of displays. After the street party, the group will also be holding a Summer Carnival, which will include Mexborough's first 'It's a Wipeout 2025'.

RAWMARSH & PARKGATE

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

THE SALVATION ARMY: In Rawmarsh. Regular activities - Tuesdays coffee morning 10am-12.30pm, parent and toddlers 9.30-11am; Fridays dementia support group 12 noon-3pm. Sunday Worship 4pm. For information, email [email protected] or call captain Sandra Chamberlain 01709 524653. Meet at Salvation Army church and community centre, Quarry Street (opposite the Stagecoach bus garage) S62 7DB.

COMMUNITY PANTRY VAN: Every week, on Wednesday between 9.45am and 10.45am, you can go along to Rawmarsh Library and Neighbourhood Hub Barbers Avenue, and for £4, you can take your own bag and fill it with Bread, Protein, Tins, Pasta, Vegetables, Fruit and Frozen items. This is not means tested and is working alongside Rawmarsh East and West Ward Councillors.

THE HIGH STREET CENTRE: Has a new weekly group for anyone in Rawmarsh or Parkgate over the age of 60 years. A new get together, social activity - watch a film and enjoy refreshments while making new friends. Go along on Thursday May 1 at 12 noon for an informal cuppa and more information on this new Cinema Group. Please contact Nicola on 01709 719478 if you have any questions. Everyone welcome.

FREE DOGGIE BAGS: Rawmarsh Ward councillors are working hard to help keep local streets clean and you can now collect free doggie bags from Rawmarsh Library and Neighbourhood Hub on Barbers Avenue during opening hours. Monday to Thursday 9am to 5.30pm, Friday 9am to 5pm and Saturday 9am to 1pm. This is being funded from the Rawmarsh East and West Ward budgets. Help keep local streets clean.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RAWMARSH METHODIST CHURCH: The General Church Meeting took place during the morning service on Sunday April 27. On Tuesday April 29 the Prayer Meeting was held and was followed by the Chit Chat Cafe. On Sunday May 4, the service will be led by the Minister and Holy Communion will be celebrated. Items for the Food Bank will be gratefully received and coffee will be served in the the Hall after the morning service. Everyone is welcome to any activity or meeting, all are held in the High Street Centre.

VOLUNTEERING: A lot of community events and groups rely on the hard work of their volunteers to provide vital support to the local community, including the junior parkrun held every Sunday in Rosehill Park which gives young people the opportunity to get fit in a safe and fun environment, Rawmarsh Foodbank which provides three day emergency food parcels for those in need, and Rawmarsh and Parkgate Friends of Green Spaces which holds weekly litter picking sessions around the ward. If you have some spare time and would like to help out in your local community, either contact the relevant community group via their Facebook page or contact Voluntary Action Rotherham at https://www.rotherham.org.uk/i-want-to-volunteer.

RAWMARSH FOOD BANK: Volunteers at the food bank are always grateful for all the donations received, which enable them to make up the emergency food parcels. Most people probably think that the food bank provides just food for those in need in the community, however the volunteers also provide advice, support, a listening ear, kindness and empathy to those struggling, and a warm welcome to those that need help. There are still vacancies for volunteering opportunities at the food bank; if you are interested, visit https://rawmarsh.foodbank.org.uk/ for more information.

RAWMARSH AND PARKGATE FRIENDS OF GREEN SPACES: Volunteers from the group met last Friday on Forge Way in Parkgate to carry out a litter pick of the surrounding area. The group cleared Forge Way, as well as both sides of the Fitzwilliam Canal opposite McDonalds, filling 38 bags full of rubbish and clearing away a number of discarded items. On Friday May 2, the group will be meeting on Greasbrough Lane at 10am for their weekly litter pick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RAWMARSH RUNNERS: The Easter Egg Chase, organised by the group for Easter Sunday was a great success, with lots of the community taking part and a special appearance from the Easter Bunny. Thank you to all the volunteers who gave their free time to make the free family event happen and to everyone who took part.

ANDY’S MAN CLUB: There are six groups now running in Rotherham; groups near Rawmarsh include the new group that opened recently at Swinton Civic Hall, and a group in Tesco Community Rooms on Drummond Street in Rotherham. The groups are open to any man aged 18 plus and run every Monday from 7-9pm, excluding bank holidays. For more information, visit the Facebook page of Andys Man Club Rotherham or visit the website at https://www.andysmanclub.co.uk/.

WATH & MANVERS

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

DEARNE ARTS: Wath’s community art studio at 18a High Street opposite the post office. Art lessons Monday 7-9pm, places available, over 18s only. Friday 7-9pm – Rotherham Society of Arts and crafts, contact [email protected] for information and to book. Wednesday 10am-12pm and Thursday 1-3pm open studio sessions for arts and crafts, no need to book, just bring your own work, £6 per session.

WENTWORTH

HARLEY MISSION CHURCH: There are a number of services and activities coming up in May, including the next coffee morning, which will be held at Harley Mission Rooms on Saturday May 3 from 10am-12noon. All are welcome. On Sunday May 4, Holy Communion will be held at 9.30am and on Sunday May 11, Messy Church will be held at 4pm. The Friday Friends and Chat group will also take place on Friday May 25 at 10am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

COMMUNITY SPEED WATCH: South Yorkshire Police are coordinating a Community Speed Watch initiative which aims to involve volunteers to help make their community a safer place. Volunteers monitor the speed of vehicles at designated places with a handheld speed gun; the information is then recorded and passed on to the police who issue warning letters to drivers who break the speed limit. The initiative is open to community groups, as there is a requirement to have at least four people taking part as Community Speed Watch Volunteers, and there is an initial outlay of around £600 to buy the equipment needed to run a scheme. For more information and to register your interest, email [email protected].

WENTWORTH VILLAGE COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: The community group is organising an event to commemorate VE Day. On Thursday May 8, an event honouring the VE Day Veterans will take place in the village car park from 8-10pm, and will include guest speakers, music and a special remembrance ceremony. 40s music will be played from 8pm, the Lighting of the Beacon will take place at 9.30pm, fish and chips will be on sale in the main car park, and refreshments will be available in the Mechanics Institute. For more information, visit the group’s Facebook page.

WHISTON

Elaine Reynard

Tel 07825 558070 or email [email protected]

WHISTON COMMUNITY KITCHEN/HUB: Please note that Whiston Community Kitchen/Hub will be closed on Wednesday May 7 owing to Linda’s preparations for the VE Day Celebration Event on May 8. Our apologies for the inconvenience, but we can assure you that it will be ‘service as usual’ on the following Wednesday, May 14.

WHISTON’S VE DAY CELEBRATION EVENT: A reminder that tickets are now on sale for the Whiston VE Day Celebration on Thursday May 8 in Whiston Parish Hall. This special date in 2025 is the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day commemorating the end of World War 2 in Europe and we will mark the occasion with an ‘afternoon tea’ in the Parish Hall, with entertainment provided by our singer, Victoria May. We hope as many of our local residents will come along to support and enjoy this joint venture between Linda’s Bakehouse and Whiston Parish Council, and also reflect on the significance of this special day. The Event will run from 12 noon until 3.00pm, and you are welcome to join us for the full three hours, or at anytime within that three hour period. Tickets are limited to 100 people and will be sold on a first come, first served basis. To add to the occasion, please feel free to dress up in your 1940s ‘finery’ and definitely wear or bring along your own or your family medals. Also, if you have any memorabilia relating to the Second World War, do bring it along for others to see. Tickets are £6.00 per person and can be obtained on Wednesdays directly from the Whiston Community Hub in the Parish Hall or they can be booked by contacting Linda on: 01709 541515 (please leave your name/number if no reply). Alternatively you can book a place by calling me on the number given above. We would love to see you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ROADWORKS UPDATE - SITWELL WARD: Please note the following planned roadworks which could affect travel: East Bawtry Road: Ongoing - 03/07/25 (RMBC) Resurfacing night closure; Worrygoose Roundabout: 27/05/25 - 23/06/25(RMBC) Resurfacing night closure; Grange Road: 01/05/25 - 06/05/25 (BT) Replace pole multi-way signals; Little Common Lane: Ongoing - 01/05/2025 (RMBC) Resurfacing road closure; The Gorse: 28/04/25 - 02/05/2025 (RMBC) Resurfacing road closure; Redrock Road: 12/05/25 - 15/05/25 (Yorkshire Water) Install new water supply - two way signals; Bentfield Avenue: Ongoing - 18/07/25 (RMBC) Resurfacing road closure.

WHISTON PARISH CHURCH: During Holy Week there was Compline on the first three days of the week at 9.00pm. Ray Gallagher, our choirmaster, was the cantor and leader of the service and three other members of the choir sang the responses. Rev Sue Davies presided at the mid-week Holy Communion on the Wednesday at 10.30am. On Maundy Thursday members of all three churches in the Mission Area gathered for Holy Communion at 7.00pm. Rev Karen celebrated, Rev Caroline preached, they both washed the feet of some members of the congregation, Rev Sue Davies read the Gospel, Rev Louise led the intercessions and they all took part in the stripping of the altars along with Patrick, who was also Communion Assistant with Sharon from St James. Ray was the organist and choirmaster for the joint choir. On Good Friday morning a large group of children had a fantastic time with an Easter egg hunt all organised by our Children’s Family Worker, Lucy Luckock and later there was a 3.00pm devotion service led by Rev Louise and Patrick, our Lay Reader. On Easter Sunday morning Rev Karen presided and preached at the Holy Communion service. Janet and Don Watson welcomed people into church. Patrick carried the Easter candle from the back of church and each member of the congregation was given a candle to light from it for the singing of the first hymn. The church was beautifully decorated by the ladies from the Flower Club, and cards in memory of loved ones departed had been written by Jan Teale and placed on the side altar amongst flowers and greenery. Refreshments were served after the service by Kathryn Jackson and James Ramsden. In the evening there was a Festal Choral Evensong led by Ray for the music and Patrick for the liturgy. Patrick preached and led the intercessions. The first lesson was read by Colette White and the second by Elizabeth Hacon. The choir sang very well a number of items including the Easter Anthems to a setting by our late organist, Graham Cook. They sang the Te Deum at the end of the service. An appeal was launched on Easter Sunday as we need to raise funds for replacing drainpipes and gutters as the present ones are causing dampness in the fabric of the church. More details of the work we are planning will be given over the next few weeks. Little Fishes did not meet on Easter Monday. Rev Louise presided at the Wednesday Communion after Easter and afterwards people enjoyed refreshments and fellowship as usual. On Thursday the Open the Book team presented a Bible passage to children in three local schools. On Sunday morning Rev Louise presided at the Holy Communion on the second Sunday of Easter and Rev Karen preached. Children from StarFish Gang met at the same time and enjoyed their activities. Malcolm Ellson read the lesson, Marilyn Ellson led the intercessions and both served refreshments afterwards. On Sunday evening the young people met for YouthZone at 6.00pm at St Cuthbert’s. If any young people (year 6 upwards) wish to join them, let Lucy know. They usually meet twice per month on a Sunday evening. On Monday morning Little Fishes had a good session this week as they will not meet again next week because of the Bank Holiday. PCC met on Zoom on Tuesday evening and the weekly Communion Service took place on Wednesday at 10.30am. Next Sunday, for the Third Sunday of Easter, the Parish Communion with Starfish Gang will be at 9.45am. On Sunday May 11 Parish Communion and Starfish Gang will be at 9.45am, Refresh@4 will be at 4.00pm and at 6.00pm people will be invited to a “Come and sing Choral Evensong”. Note also that Church will be Open on May 17 from 10.00am to 2.00pm and refreshments, together with and homemade cakes and biscuits, will be available. To make arrangements for weddings, please ring 01709 519025 or email: [email protected] and for baptisms contact 01709 836052 or email: [email protected]. For information regarding children and young people activities be in touch with Lucy Luckock on 07707 863901. For further information, contact our Oversight Minister: Rev Karen Skidmore on 01709 836052 or Churchwarden Alan Teale on 07803 021201; or see the church website www.whiston-parish-church.org.uk or Facebook page. Email: [email protected].

WHISTON METHODIST CHURCH: Last Sunday morning's service was led by Elizabeth Hambrey with Robert Hambrey also taking part. The organist was Charlotte Pinder. The Chapel Crafters met on Tuesday and the Community Coffee Morning was on Thursday. Next Sunday there will be a morning service at 10.30am led by Church members and at 6.00pm the evening service will be led by Rev Andrew Fox. The annual Plant Sale will take place on Saturday May 10 from 10.00am to 12 noon. Why not come along for good value plants?

BROOM METHODIST CHURCH: Our service on Sunday was led by Margaret Backhouse and Pat Latham. They used the themes of Music, Literature, Art and Dance to illustrate the love of God through the Arts. Illustrations of the use of music and song to praise God were read from the bible. Our service next Sunday will be led by Rev Andrew Fox and will be a joint service at Broom with members from Clifton. Little Boat Toddler Group continues every Thursday during Term time from 9.30am to 11.00am. Our next Tuesday@Broom will be on Tuesday May 13 from 10.00am to 12 noon. Broom Methodist Church will be hosting Focus Group sessions to discuss local transport issues on Wednesday May 7 at 2.00pm and on Friday May 9 at 4.30pm. In addition, Rotherfed will be holding an all day advice service for Sitwell Ward on Friday May 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WHISTON HERITAGE SOCIETY: The next meeting of the Heritage Society will take place next Tuesday, May 6, at Whiston Parish Hall, Well Lane, Whiston, Rotherham S60 4HX, at 7.15pm for a 7.30pm start. Our talk will be: ‘The 1893 Miners’ Lockout in Rotherham’ by Dr Joe Stanley. Join us as Dr Stanley returns to discuss the 1893 Miners’ Lockout - the largest industrial dispute in Britain of the late-Victorian era, and the impact it had on the Rotherham area. The strike impacted every major coalfield across the country and saw approximately 300,000 coal miners walk out in a dispute over wage cuts. The entry fee is £3.00 per person, with refreshments included. Please see our website for full details: www.whiston-heritage-society.co.uk. This will be followed by: June 3: - ‘A History of Whiston Manorial Barn’;July 1: - ‘Tour of Whiston Methodist Church’ by Rev Jenny Park; August 5 - ‘Even More Unseen Photos and Videos of Rotherham’ by Matthew Hopps/Hazel Hopps. We look forward to seeing you at any of our meetings, where you may just gain an insight into the fascinating history of the area in which we live.

WHISTON YOUTH CLUB: When the Sun shines, so does Whiston Youth Club! We have had a really lovely couple of weeks down at the group. We have taken advantage of the warm weather and our new sports equipment which was purchased with our most recent grant funding. Our Juniors have been using the outdoor space around the hall to play lots of sports and have a lot of fun - including racing - yes the staff had to take part too! We have also been joined by representatives from Rotherham Children’s Capital of Culture over the last few weeks, as our Senior Group are taking part in the WOWsers project. This involves a professional photographer coming into session to teach our young people all about photography and to plan a photoshoot around the identity and the voice of the young people here in Whiston. This work will culminate in a large exhibition in Rotherham Town Centre on May 10, which we hope a number of our amazing young people will attend! As the Summer months approach, we will be spending more time outdoors so why not pop down and see us? Each week, on a Thursday, we open from 6.00pm and we welcome anyone new. Don’t forget it’s free for your first session! For more information simply search Whiston Youth Club on social media. Find us by: Email: [email protected]/Phone: 07842442952/Facebook: www.facebook.com/whistonyouthclub/Twitter: www.twitter.com/whistonyouth/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whiston_youth_club/Website: www.whistonparishcouncil.com.

WHISTON PARISH CHURCH CRICKET CLUB: The season has now begun with all three senior teams in action and the Belles starting their softball campaign. The club is delighted that the practice net cage facility is now complete, which will prove to be a terrific asset for coaching and practice. A reminder that social memberships are due for renewal or can be purchased for the new season. Membership (£20) can be paid for at the bar.

WHISTON ALLOTMENT AND GARDEN SOCIETY: Whiston Allotment Shop has now re-opened for the summer months and will be open on the following Saturdays from 10.00am - 12 noon: May 3/10/17/24/31; June 14/21; July 5/12; August 2/16 and Saturday September 6. From that date the shop will be closed to the public but will remain open to plot holders. We carry a full range of composts, together with fertilisers, liquid feeds, canes, manure and much more. We can supply for large orders - please ask in the Allotment Shop for more information. A Price List is available on the Noticeboard outside the Shop. We are located at: Bank View, Whiston, Rotherham S60 4EZ, and look forward to seeing everyone again this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LITTLE FISHES: Baby and Toddler Group meet every Monday during term time at Whiston Parish Hall from 9.30am until 11.00am. We look forward to welcoming new families.

SUNBEAMS: Baby and Toddler Group meet every Tuesday during term time at St Cuthbert’s Church Hall, Herringthorpe, from 9.30am until 11.00am. We look forward to welcoming new families.

ROTHERHAM PROBUS GROUP: The next Group meeting will be on Tuesday May 6 with a talk entitled - ‘Fascinating Greenwich (GMT/the Meridian Line) by Kevin Lennox. This will be followed by the following programme of talks and visits, taking us to the Summer Break in July: May 13 - ‘The early English Church, the worldly Saint and Bede’ by Philip Ashe; May 20 - ‘Street Names of Central Sheffield’ by David Templeman; June 10 - ‘Edward Dunn MP’ by Alice Rodger’s; July 1 - ‘A funny thing happened on the way to the Crematorium’ by Jane Price, July 8 – ‘Missing - an exploration of some well known and less well known missing person cases including those that ended in murder investigations’ by Stuart Chapman; July 15: - ‘The year without a summer 1816 - Climate change?’ by Judith Headley. In June we have two visits planned - the first on June 3 to Sheffield Manor Lodge at a fee of £8.00 per person and the second on June 24 to Whiston Parish Church, with a talk on its history. We would love to welcome new members, so if you are retired, irrespective of age, please come along and join us. The Group meet at Broom Lane Methodist Church on Tuesday mornings at 10.00am for 10.30am.

WICKERSLEY

ST ALBAN’S CHURCH: The St Alban’s Church Flower Festival took place last weekend, and there were many visitors. The theme of the displays was Marriage, and there were wedding dresses, accessories and photographs along with themed flower arrangements. The St Alban’s wedding registers were on display, and there was an organ recital by our musical director, Cory Lovell, on the Saturday afternoon. Services on Sunday were Communion at 9.15 am, an All Age Service at 10.45 am and a special celebration of Thanksgiving for Marriage at 6 pm. The Friday Coffee Mornings continue in the Barn from 10 am to 12 noon, with the proceeds going to raising funds for the new church heating system. Coryllion Choir are performing in concert in church on Saturday 10 May at 7 pm. The concert title is Feel the Spirit (John Rutter) and all are welcome. The choir are celebration the tenth anniversary of their formation. No tickets needed - donations welcome on exit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WICKERSLEY NEIGHBOURHOOD GROUP (WING): Representatives of Clark and Partners Ltd visited the group on Wednesday 23 April to offer advice about mobility aids. There was a Beetle Drive at the meeting on 30 April, with a raffle and lottery draw. WING is a social group for the elderly or isolated in the Wickersley area, and meetings are in the Barn Church Hall on Church Lane, Wickersley, S66 1ES from 1.30 pm to 3.30 pm every Wednesday in term time. New members are always welcome, and transport from your home to and from WING can be arranged by phoning the secretary, Anne Hudson, on 01709-542873. Offers of voluntary help at the group are also welcome, either with activities, refreshments or bus escort duties.

ABOUT ROTHERHAM

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

FIBROMYALGIA GROUP: Based at the Herringthorpe United Reformed Church at the Stag roundabout. Meet on 1st Saturday in month 12-2pm. Saturday May 3 - choice of two walks; First is a leisurely 5.5 mile walk at Wombwell Ings and Gypsy Marsh along the Trans Pennine Trail to Darfield, led by Bob Edley 07836582077. meet at 10.00 in RSPB Old Moor CP, S73 0YF; second walk is a 10 mile moderate walk, the Five Churches walk, visiting the churches of Anston, Todwick, Harthill, Wales and Thorpe Salvin led by Janet Huddleston 07951835611, meet at 10.00 in St Peter and St Paul’s CP Todwick by the children’s play area, S26 1HN. Wednesday May 7 – Rotherham Ring Route, stage 5, Firbeck. Roche Abbey, Maltby, Laughton, a moderate 11 mile walk led by Chris Parrott 07817542303, meet at 10.00 at Firbeck church, S81 8JY. Saturday May 10 – choice of two walks; first one is a moderate 7.8 mile walk from Beauchief to Norton Woodseats and Graves Park led by June Peach 07827857158, meet at 10.00 at Beauchief, roadside parking on Abbey Lane S8 7BD; Second walk is part of Wickersley Walking Festival, a leisurely 5.5 mile walk around ancient and modern Silverwood led by Glenna Briggs 07816949598, meet at 10.00 in Wickersley Park CP, Warren Road, Wickersley S66 2HG. See ramblers.org.uk/rotherham-metro for more information.

VOLUNTEER: As a not-for-profit organisation, Grimm & Co relies on the support, enthusiasm and hard work of a team of volunteers. From introducing newcomers to their magical story in the apothecary to helping imaginations grow as a writing mentor, it takes a diverse set of people with a range of different skills to make the Grimm vision a reality. If you have a little free time on your hands (even just one morning or afternoon each month) and you’d like to get involved, the team would love to welcome you on board. No matter where your skills and interests lie, there will be a role that suits you. For more information, either see the website https://grimmandco.co.uk/volunteering/. Come and join our team give them a call - 01709 829750 or call in and have a chat. Everyone welcome.

VE DAY COMMEMORATION: On May 8 between 10 and 11am, Clifton Park Museum will be hosting a special commemoration event in the Archives Searchroom. Those who served, both on the front lines and at home will be honoured. There will also be information on how Rotherham has celebrated VE Day through the years. Original archival materials will be on display and available for handling, however to help preserve these valuable documents, no food or drinks can be taken into the room. Everyone welcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

USED INK CARTRIDGES: Winthrop is now a public collection point for 'recycle4charity'. They can now collect all brands of used ink cartridges to raise funds for Winthrop, towards all the various well-being activities they organise and support. Please call and drop them in the box, which is just inside the cafe whenever you have any to dispose of.

VE DAY AT WINTHROP: Winthrop are holding special VE80 Afternoon Tea Events on Tuesday May 6 and Thursday May 8. With the new Café and gardens layout now fully open there will be flags and bunting, VE80 themed bakes and everyone is invited to wear their best 1940’s attire! Places are limited so please call down and make your booking as soon as possible to avoid disappointment. Tickets are £20 per person and as always, cash only please.

SILVERLINE HELPLINE: Offers friendship, conversation and support to older people aged 55 hyhears and over. Whatever the day or time, you can pick up the phone and speak to one of the friendly Silver Line team members. Whether you’d like to exchange a quick “good morning” with someone, fancy a chat about how your day has gone, or need a trusted listening ear to share your thoughts and feelings with, the whole team are there to talk. The team is also there if you have any worries or questions, depending on what kind of support you need, they can direct you to certain services, groups or resources that may help. And remember, the service is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, even if you're in touch with your family and friends, it may not be possible to reach out to them when it’s very late at night or very early in the morning. Call free on 0800 4 70 80 90.

NOTE TO READERS AND CONTRIBUTORS

We do our best to keep our District news information as accurate as possible but in order to do so we need local organisations to let us know of any events and changes to programmes and contacts etc.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can get in touch with us at any time either directly via [email protected] or through our many contributors who are listed above.

Since details can change, always check with the organisation before visiting to ensure that an event or facility is still being offered.

The Advertiser takes no responsibility for any inaccurate details in the District News pages.

We always enjoy receiving your news items so keep them coming in.