This week’s District News from our correspondents across the Rotherham borough:

ANSTON

SALVATION ARMY FOODBANK: Collections for Salvation Army Foodbank can be made at St James’ Church at Anston on Wednesdays 10-11am. Donations of food and toiletries.

ASTON, AUGHTON & SWALLOWNEST

Jeff Blades

Aughton Lane, Aston, S26 2AN. Tel 0114 287 2102 or email [email protected]

5TH AGE: This social group meets every Tuesday, 2pm-4pm at Heighton View Community Centre (off Turnshaw Avenue in Aughton). Open to anyone over 55. Just drop in, ask for Julia. Membership free. Contact [email protected].

VE DAY 80TH ANNIVERSARY: Beacon Lighting at Burgoyne Park, Aughton Lane, Aston on Thursday May 8, 9pm-9.45pm. Beacon to be lit at 9.30pm. Brass Band Concert, Saturday May 10, 2.30pm-4.30pm in Aston Parish Hall. An afternoon of music from Thurcroft Brass Band. Tickets £3 each from Aston-cum-Aughton Parish Hall, 0114 287 9008. Open Day, Sunday May 11, hosted by Aston-cum-Aughton History Group in the Aston Reading Room from 10 am to 4 pm. Displays of photographs, documents and memorabilia to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day. Free entry. Refreshments will be available.

ASTON LADIES CIRCLE: This is a social gathering which meets on the first and third Tuesdays from 7.15pm in the Parish Hall on Rosegarth Avenue. We have speakers on various subjects, suppers, entertainers and trips out. Try us free of charge for your first evening.

ASTON LIBRARY: The crafting ladies meet on Friday morning in Aston Library from 11am to 1pm each week and would welcome more to their group. It’s simply perfect for getting out of the house, doing something just for fun and having a chat and a cuppa with like-minded ladies. Please call in to Aston Library for more information or contact Laura Stubbing at Aston Library for more information at [email protected].

ASTON TARA: Aston Tenants and Resident Association coffee mornings every third Wednesday in the month at Hepworth Drive Neighbourhood Centre. If you want to enjoy a chat or meet a new friend, please call in.

BAPTIST CHURCH SWALLOWNEST LUNCH CLUB: Come and join in the conversations, each Thursday at 12 noon, as we enjoy hot drinks, soup and sandwiches.

BAPTIST CHURCH SWALLOWNEST MEN’S BREAKFAST: Good food and good company. All men welcome, £4 all in. Held on the second Saturday each month at 8.30am at the church and. Booking is helpful but not essential. For further details contact us at the Church Office on 0114 287 9197 and leave a message.

BEREAVEMENT DROP-IN GROUP WITH REV. IAN JENNINGS: Held every third Wednesday in the month at 2 pm in the Narthex at All Saints Church, Aston.

BETHESDA COMMUNITY CAFÉ: Is a place where anyone can drop in for a tea or coffee and maybe some food. It runs on Thursdays between 10am and 2pm in the church building on Mansfield Road, Swallownest. To find out more please get in touch with Bethesda Church.

CHATTERBOX ACTIVITY: A friendly group for pensioners, carers and over 55s meets every Tuesday from 10am to 12.30pm in Central Methodist Church, Lodge Lane, Aston. Lots to do including card games, table tennis, indoor curling, weekly quiz, free raffle and board games. You can have a chat and a cuppa and meet new and old friends, all for £3.

HEART OF KNITTING: The groups meet in the Bethesda on Mondays and Tuesdays. Contact Val on 07748 561520 or email [email protected].

HEPWORTH NEST COMMUNITY DROP-IN GROUP: Hepworth Drive community centre, 42 Hepworth Drive, Swallownest, is a safe space for residents to drop in. The group meets the first Thursday of the month, 11am to 1pm. This informal group session is a great place for you to meet new people and make new friends. You will also be able to learn what is happening in your local community and get involved.

PROSPECTS AT SWALLOWNEST BAPTIST CHURCH: An inclusive service for those with learning difficulties. All welcome! We learn stories from the Bible (sometimes acted out), sing songs together in worship and celebration and end with cake. We meet at Swallownest Baptist Church on the 3 rd Sunday of each month at 3pm. Contacts – Malcolm 07720 776081 or Elizabeth 07594 410801.

BRAMLEY

BRAMLEY SUNNYSIDE WILDCATS GIRLS SESSIONS: For girls aged 5-11 to get involved with football. Sessions Sunday 8.45-10am at Bill Hawes Field, Wroxham Way S66 2UY. Visit www.englandfootball.com/WeetabixWildcats to book 1st session, or contact team at [email protected] or go to www.facebook.com/bramleysunnysidejuniorfootballclub.

CHATTY CAFE: Held on Wednesdays 10am until noon and Thursdays from 1pm until 4pm at Bill Chafer YC. Refreshments can be bought.

ROOMS FOR HIRE: At Bill Chafer YC and the Parish Hall on Cross Street for clubs or parties etc. Details from Parish Office on 01709 544590.

YOUTH CLUB: Held at Bill Chafer YC on Mondays from 5pm -7pm catering for 8-14 years old. There is a tuck shop, sports, and arts and crafts. Entry is free.

VE DAY CELEBRATIONS: Will be held on Sunday 11th May from 12 noon until 4pm at the Bill Chafer YC.

BRAMPTON BIERLOW AND WEST MELTON

BRAMPTON CHRIST CHURCH: Messy Breakfast will be on Sunday April 27 at 9.45am followed by an All Age Family Worship at 10am. If you are in need of help or would like to enquire about Baptisms, Funerals, Weddings or Banns of Marriage please leave a message on the Church answer phone on 01709873210 or email [email protected].

BRINSWORTH

BRINSWORTH COMMUNITY HUB: At The Centre, Brinsworth we have a weekly Community Hub. With the cost-of-living Crisis, many of us are faced with tougher decisions and we want to support our community. There is no judgment and no questions asked simply everyone is welcome. For those wishing to delay putting the heating on for a few hours or those who just want to socialise amongst the community then visit the Community Hub where you will find a free hot meal and a warm safe space. There are recreational games and activities for all the family. The hub takes place at The Centre Brinsworth on Brinsworth Lane, S60 5BU every Wednesday between 3-5pm. There is no need to book just come along, everyone is welcome.

COMMUNITY YOUTH GROUP: Alongside the Hub there is also our Community Youth Group starting at 3.30pm (Term Time only), so whatever the age there is something for everyone.

THE CENTRE CAFE: Come and enjoy a breakfast or lunch at The Centre café. Open Monday – Friday 8.30am – 3pm. The Café even does takeaway!

HIRE: The Centre has two meeting rooms and a large hall to hire 7 days a week. For more information please contact The Centre on [email protected] or call 01709916890 (option 2) Mon to Fri 9am to 2pm.

WHAT’S ON AT THE CENTRE: Monday – 9.30 am - 11.00 am Toddler Group (term time only), 10.00 am - 12.00 noon U3A Writing Class (first Monday in month), 5.30 pm - 6.30 pm Count on Dawn (weight management), 5.45pm – 9pm Bingo (Over 16s only). Tuesday – 9.45 am - 11.30 am Little Movers (2 sessions - term time only), 1.00 pm - 2.00 pm Hearing Aid Clinic (last Tuesday of the month), 6.00 pm - 7.00 pm Pilates with Georgina, 6.30 pm - 7.30 pm Choose to Lose, 7.30 pm - 9.00 pm Rock Choir. Wednesday – 10.00 am - 11.00 am Pilates with Georgina, 11am -1pm U3A Yarn Addicts, 3pm – 5pm Brinsworth Community Hub, 3.30-5.30pm Youth Group (Term Time Only), 5.30 pm - 7.45 pm Dance Factory. Thursday – 9.00 am - 11.00 am and 6.00 pm - 8.00 pm Weight Watchers, 5.00pm – 6.00pm Gentle fitness with Gilly, 7.10 pm - 8.40 pm Yoga with Maria. Friday – 10.00 am - 12.00 noon Good Companions, 12.00 noon – 1.00pm RUWFC Pilates. For further information please contact The Centre on [email protected] or call 01709916890 (option 2) Mon to Fri 9am to 2pm.

DALTON, EAST HERRINGTHORPE & THRYBERGH

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

THRYBERGH PARISH COUNCIL: Minutes of a Meeting of Thrybergh Parish Council, held at the Parish Hall on Park Lane in Thrybergh on Thursday March 6 2025. The chair began the meeting with the sad news that current Councillor Terry Knapton had sadly passed away on February 24 and a minute’s silence was held in his memory. Resolved: That the minutes of the previous meeting of Thrybergh Parish Council held on Thursday February 6 2025 be approved as a correct record and signed by the Chair. Matters Arising from Previous Meetings of the Parish Council. Update Council on new planter for Doncaster Road; the installation of the planter is now being discussed by Hobson Nurseries and Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council and it is hoped positive news will be brought to Council at our next meeting. Update on Christmas Pantomime 2025 which will be Dick Whittington; date now confirmed as Saturday December 13, starting at 1:30pm. Vandalised statuettes on the Cenotaph; as discussed at last month’s meeting, there has been further vandalism to the Cenotaph outside the parish hall, with another bayonet being broken off one of the statues. Unfortunately, CCTV footage is inconclusive. Repair work is being investigated and costs will be advised shortly. Parish Council Woodlands on Hollings Lane; it was reported that only one quotation had been received to undertake the necessary tree work. This will now be put to the parish council at the next meeting. VE/VJ Day Celebration in Parish Hall; the upcoming event in the parish hall for Saturday May 10 was discussed and a promotional flyer had been produced, which will be distributed shortly. The bar will open 7-11pm and Miss Trixie Holiday will perform two sets of period style sing-along starting 8-8.45pm and then 9:30-10.15pm. Suitable period music to be played through the PA during the interval and the hall will be decorated with banners, balloons and posters. Tickets will be free and available from the clerk. 188/24 - Items of Report; there were no reports from our Ward Councillors. The hall secretary reported that demand for functions remains strong and bookings for the bar are showing a welcome increase. The clerk attended the CAP meeting Thursday February 27 at Dalton Parish Hall. Several issues were discussed relating to Thrybergh, Dalton and East Herringthorpe; only Thrybergh items will be mentioned here. Following on from last month’s discussions about congestion on the local roads at school leaving time, South Yorkshire Police have checked the area recently and no issues reported. Dog fouling on pavements was discussed and patrols in the area are to be stepped up, particularly around Thrybergh Country Park, Vale Road and Park Lane. Quads and off-road bikes are creating more issues ,with a particular run around the new Chester Hill estate and the path to the country park from March Flatts Road; this may involve the current gate being welded shut and/or a boulder being placed there to deter off-road vehicles. Fly tipping remains problematic, with several recent tips being discussed. There was good news as the recent community skip day in Thrybergh was well attended. 189/24 - Requested by Councillors and/or AOB. The chair reported that we had received a mail from the Silverwood Heritage Society advising that they were working on a special professionally produced documentary, which will tell the story of Silverwood Colliery from the sinking of the shafts to the final days and life in a coal mining community. As part of the documentary and as a way of ensuring that memories, stories and experiences are captured and preserved for generations to come, they will be conducting/recording interviews with the remaining Silverwood Colliery workforce and their families. They have asked if they can use the parish hall as a venue to record these interviews, which will be done sometime in April/May. The press and the public were then invited to leave the meeting. It was resolved that the Parish Council as Trustees approve a grant of £2850.00 to Thrybergh Miners Recreation and Pleasure Ground. The clerk detailed the Financial Risk Assessment for Thrybergh Parish Council; it was resolved that Thrybergh Parish Council accept the Financial Risk Assessment. The clerk detailed the Asset Register of Thrybergh Parish Council; it was resolved that Thrybergh Parish Council accept the Asset Register. Bar Prices for 2025/26; the Council considered new bar prices to be implemented from April 1 2025, with various price increases being applied to all menu items and, in general, prices are increasing by 20-50p, although wine by the bottle will increase by £1.50. The clerk will update the price list for display in the bar. It was resolved that Thrybergh Parish Council increase bar prices as discussed from April 1 2025. Hire of Hall Charges for 2025/26; the Council considered hall hire charges to be implemented from April 1 2025. It was resolved that the hire charge for community bookings be increased to £13.00; the hire charge for funerals be increased to £13.00; the hire charge for full day weddings remain at £100.00; the hire charge for evening functions be increased to £90.00; the hire charge for children’s parties be increased to £50.00; the hire charge for Christenings be increased to £45.00 and £65.00 if with bar; the hire charge for outside agencies be increased to £35.00; the hire charge for Commercial (Business) Bookings increase to £20.00 per hour.

AGM: The Annual meeting of Thrybergh Parish Council will take place on Wednesday May 7 in Thrybergh Parish Hall at 6pm. Anyone may attend, but only registered electors of the Parish may speak and vote during the meeting. The agenda will include Minutes of the 2024 Annual Assembly; Chairman's Report, Year 2024/25; Parish Accounts, Year 2023/24; Any Other Business. The monthly meeting of the Parish Council will follow at 6:30pm.

PARISH COUNCILLORS: Are you interested in your community? Thrybergh Parish Council has vacancies for parish councillors and would very much like to meet you to discuss becoming a parish councillor for Thrybergh. Please contact the clerk on 07455 897038 or email [email protected] for further details.

VE DAY AND VJ DAY: The 80th anniversaries of VE Day and VJ Day occur on May 8 and September 2 respectively this year. Please join us in Thrybergh Parish Hall on Saturday May 10 as the community comes together to remember these auspicious moments. The bar will be open from 7-11pm, with period music from Miss Trixie Holiday and we hope you can all join us. The event will be ticketed, but all tickets are free. For further information and tickets please contact Terry on 07455 897038 or email [email protected].

COUNCILLOR MICHAEL BENNETT-SYLVESTER: Michael had a busy week in the community running up to Easter, delivering Easter event notices in the St. Leonard's Avenue area, holding his councillor advice surgery at Dalton Parish Hall, joining the Community Pantry at Leverton Way, Thrybergh Church Hall and at its new venue at Mowbray Gardens Library and Neighbourhood Hub, and volunteering at the St. Leonard's Church Easter Family Event, amongst others. Michael also took part in the community events last Thursday in Dalton, which included the Community Cafe in Dalton Parish Hall from 9am-12noon and the litter picking event in Magna Park from 10am-12noon, where Michael joined a number of volunteers meeting in the parish hall to carry out a litter pick of Magna Park in Dalton. The litter pick resulted in 20 bags of rubbish being cleared away from the park and hedges surrounding the park. As part of the Great British Spring Clean, a team from the Community Payback service had also cleared around 25 bags of rubbish from the area between the Pet Vet and the Mushroom Roundabout earlier in the month. Last week, Michael also chaired the monthly meeting of the Community Action Partnership, which included councillors, officers from the police, parish councils, and the council's neighbourhood and environmental health teams.

THE BRECKS COMMUNITY HUB: A baby and toddler group runs each Wednesday from 10.30am-12noon during term time. The group is suitable for children aged 0-5 years; the first session is free and then £3 per session after that, which includes a snack and a drink. Parking is also available.

DINNINGTON

DINNINGTON AND DISTRICT ART SOCIETY: Demonstrations in Lyric Theatre, Dinnington. Doors open 6.30pm and demonstration starts 6.45pm for approximately 2 hours. Cost of each demonstration £5. Demonstrations for 2025 are - 13th May Jill Temporal, Wildlife Watercolour and Acrylic; 10th June Helen Tucker, TBC Coloured Pencil and Watercolour; 9th September John Harrison, Landscape Line and Wash; 14th October Frances Daunt, Animal Pastel; 11th November Keith Fish, Landscape Oil.

GREASBROUGH

GREASBROUGH COMMUNITY HISTORY SOCIETY: All meetings cancelled until further notice.

FRIENDS OF GREASBROUGH PARKS: We are receiving loads of appreciation of our work in the park from park users. Tuesday morning is the day we volunteer in the park. Come and join us and find out how rewarding it is to give something back to your community. We have tools and gloves, you can fit the task to your ability, it could be digging, hoeing, pruning, planting or just keeping us supplied with tea. Please come along and join us on Tuesdays at 9.00am in the park pavilion. Our next meeting in the pavilion is on Wednesday May 14.

GREASBROUGH COMMUNITY BOWLING CLUB: GCBC welcomes any one who would like to learn to play crown green bowls, we give 2 free games and tuition from our friendly members. Then £3 a game after that. If you would like to join our club, It is £12 a month. We pay all other costs apart from 50p for tea and biscuits. We have club bowls to loan. We are open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 17.30 and weekends at 10.30. For more information ring John Byers on 07715 067335 or Maureen Taylor on 07904 517226. Sunday April 13 - 21up Phil Patterson cup heat, Mick Wilson; 21up doubles, Joe Guest and Kenny Herbert, John Byers and Maureen Taylor. Monday April 14 - Trophy heats: Arthur King Trophy, Mick Lloyd; Phil Patterson trophy, Colin Crossland; 2up doubles, Jim Lowe and Dot Payne. Tuesday April 15 - VETS singles, at Brinsworth, Brinsworth 'A' 8 Greasbrough 0. Wednesday April 16 - 21up triples, Adele Pearson, Mick Wilson and John Byers. Thursday April 17 - VETS doubles, Greasbrough 8 Valley Park 'A' 0. Friday April 18 - Greasbrough 4 Brinsworth 'B' 4. Saturday April 19 - Phil Patterson Trophy Heat, Martyn Heap; 21up singles,Chris Mason; 21up doubles, Jim Llowe and Maureen Taylor; Saturday League at Anston, Greasbrough 5 Anston 3.

KILNHURST

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

COUNCIL HOME SURVEY: Local council tenants will soon be receiving letters from Rotherham Council and building surveyor, MLCS3, with information and appointment dates regarding a survey of the condition of local council homes. MLCS3 will be carrying out a survey to assess the condition of council homes in the borough, which will help the council update its records and plan for maintenance and improvement works. A variety of things will be checked during the survey, including kitchens, bathrooms, windows, doors and heating, plus an energy efficiency assessment will also be undertaken. The team will be carrying photo ID when they carry out the planned appointments. For more information, visit www.rotherham.gov.uk/housing/stock-condition-survey.

ST THOMAS’ CHURCH: Tommys Tots, the baby and toddler group, was held last Tuesday from 1.30-3pm. The group runs each Tuesday during term time and includes toys, songs, snacks and a bible story time.

COMMUNITY CARE: Local residents are being asked to help to keep our community clean and tidy by reporting any incidences of fly-tipping, graffiti, dog fouling, potholes and overflowing bins to Rotherham Council, by either emailing [email protected] or by visiting https://www.rotherham.gov.uk/homepage/52/steet-care-and-cleaning.

CRIME PREVENTION: With the warmer summer months coming up, South Yorkshire Police have issued some safety tips to keep your vehicle safe this summer. These include ensuring your windows are closed when you leave the vehicle and your vehicle is locked, fitting a steering wheel lock, and not leaving valuables in sight in the vehicle. For more information on how to keep your vehicle safe and less of a target to thieves, visit https://orlo.uk/64ahQ.

ST THOMAS’ C of E PRIMARY ACADEMY: The school welcomed the children back for the Summer term after their Easter break, holding a Celebration Assembly on Tuesday to celebrate those who achieved ‘Learner Bee of the Week’, and bronze, silver and gold Reading Awards. Well done to Class 2 who were last week's weekly class attendance winners with an amazing 100% attendance. To promote good attendance in school, all pupils who achieve 100% attendance and who are in school on time each day, will have their name put into a prize draw each week, with the child who's name is drawn winning a prize. The children have enjoyed lots of Easter activities, including visiting St. Thomas’ church for an Easter service, taking part in an egg and spoon race and egg rolling competitions, plus making Easter cards to take home. There was also an egg decorating competition and an Easter raffle, which raised over £80 to go towards the refurbishment of the school library.

KIMBERWORTH

Karen Wilkes

Tel 07930 438313 or email [email protected]

THE SALVATION ARMY: 158 High Street, Kimberworth S61 2BE. Telephone 01709 558435. Email [email protected]. Sundays 10.30am for our relaxed and relevant church gathering. Tuesday 0930-1030: coffee morning, 1030-1130: bible study group. Wednesday 0900-1100 play group - for preschoolers and their grown-ups! Friday 0900-1000 prayer space.

ST THOMAS’ CHURCH: Peter Street, Kimberworth. Holy Communion Services are every second and fourth Sunday. Family Service on the first Sunday of the month and the All-AGE service with potential baptisms on the third Sunday. All Services start at 10am. Coffee mornings are held in the Community Hall on the first Wednesday of the month 10am to noon, there is cake! Good Companions are on the first and third Thursday between 1.30 and 3.30 pm. All welcome for chatter and bingo. For enquiries about baptisms or weddings please contact Rev Diane Etchell by email, [email protected]. For any further information to hire the Community Centre, please contact Rachel on [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH LIBRARY: Church Street, Kimberworth. Tel: 01709 558581. Opening Times – Monday and Tuesday 9.30 am – 1pm, Wednesday closed, Thursday 1.30 pm – 7 pm, Friday 1.30 pm – 5.30 pm, Saturday 9.30 am – 1 pm, Sunday closed. Knit and Natter – every Thursday 2.30 – 4.30 pm, experienced and beginners welcome. Readers’ Group – once a month on second Thursday of every month between 5.30 pm and 6.45 pm. IT beginners’ course – learn basic IT and internet skills with Learnmyway.com 10 am – 11 am every Tuesday. Police Drop In – 1 st Tuesday of the month 9.30 and 11 am. Free stories, songs and rhymes for under 5s every Monday 11.15 – 11.45 am.

KIMBERWORTH PARK CLUB 50+: The Kimberworth Park Club 50 + meets every Friday at 12 noon till 2.30 at St Thomas’ Community Hall, High Street, Kimberworth. Bingo, raffle, events, day trips and more. Everyone welcome. After the AGM on 14th February the members voted on an increase in membership fees from £6.00 to £10.00 per year to help cover rising costs and also to help subsidise dinners and trips. The clothing and bric-a-brac stall is open every week, donations always welcome. Please contact P Fairbrother on 07947090607 for more information.

S61 LITTER ACTION GROUP: The S61 Litter Pickers continue their commitment to keep the area as clean as possible. This weekend saw our group celebrate its 4h Anniversary. It was clear from the very first Litterpick we did that we had a serious litter emergency locally. Luckily we have some amazing people who refuse to live in an area with litter up to our knees. I would like to thank everyone who has helped these past 4 years in clearing well over 10,000 bags of litter in an attempt to make a difference. For details of future litterpicks please see our Facebook page – S61 Litterpickers. If you fancy getting involved with our multi award winning group, please check out our Facebook page or contact Neil on 07960 507582. Volunteers are always welcome, so please come and join us and help make a difference. Equipment is provided.

ROTHERHAM BMX CLUB: Location - Little Common Lane, Kimberworth. WHY NOT GET IN TO BMX RACING? We are here to promote the fun and exciting sport of BMX / MTB Racing which is suitable for anyone aged from 4 to 40+. Cycling is for all genders and abilities. As a club we believe in being inclusive and ensuring that no one is excluded. We aim to attract new riders from our local community. The club has a number of bikes and safety equipment available, which can be hired if you want to give it a try. All sessions are subject to weather, and availability of coaches. To book go to www.rotherhambmx.com/shop or contact us on [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH PARK

Karen Wilkes

Tel 07930 438313 or email [email protected]

ST JOHN’S CHURCH: Sunday Services at 10.30am. For enquiries, telephone (01709) 551652. Church members joined the Good Friday Walk of Witness in the town centre and this was followed by a time of meditation at St John’s. Easter Sunday was celebrated with a morning service of Holy Communion. On Tuesday and yesterday (Wednesday) the church hosted the Open Arms event organised by Rotherfed and Citizens’ Advice, offering support with cost of living challenges. Other community activities are now all back to usual after the holidays. The Drop-In Café is open today (Thursday) from 11 am to 1 pm. Next Sunday morning at 10.30 there will be a service of Morning Worship, continuing the Easter celebration. All are welcome.

KIMBERWORTH PARK COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIP: Membership of the Community Partnership is open to residents of the estate and to others who work there, whether employed or voluntary. Meetings are held regularly to update members on the developments that have taken place over the past year and the plans for making a difference to the estate. For further information - phone the Community Partnership at the Chislett Centre (01709 559805).

ACTIVITIES AT THE CHISLETT CENTRE: Monday – Friday 9am – 3pm – Men in Sheds (woodwork/gardening/socialising). Mondays - Knit/Natter 9.30am – 11.30am, Quiet Group 11.30am – 1.30pm, Sewing group 1.30pm – 3.15pm. Tuesdays – 11.30 am – 1.30pm (Social group for over 50s). Wednesday – 9.15am – 11am Craft Group. Last Wednesday of every month – 12 noon – 2 pm Forget Me Not Memory Café (Social group for people with dementia). Mon/Tues/Wed 10am – 12 noon and Thursday 1pm -3 pm Community Gym. Thursday – 10am – 11am Gentle Exercise/Keep Fit. Friday – 10.30am – 11.30pm Yoga (chair based or floor mat), 12pm – 1pm Wellbeing/Mindfulness.

KPCP: Is developing a Family Group which aims to create a safe, nurturing and supportive environment where parents and carers, with babies and small children, can come together and share experiences. We hope to build positive relationships, promote child development, and offer emotional and practical support to parents and carers in a friendly and inclusive space. This is a 12 week programme and will run at the Chislett Centre on a Thursday afternoon from 1 – 2.30 pm.

CHISLETT COMMUNITY GYM: Chislett Centre S61 3JT. Small friendly low cost gym - £3 per session. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 10 – 12 noon. Instructor is GP referral and pre- and post-natal trained. Individual support and free induction. For information/booking, phone Sam on 07523889765 or email [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH PARK WALKING FOR PLEASURE: Kimberworth Park Walking for Pleasure meets at St. John’s Church on Wednesday mornings at 9.45 am. On 16th April, the group walked down through Kimberworth and passed through Masbrough Cemetery and down to Meadowbank Road crossing over and making our way to the canal footpath. Proceeding to Rotherham Town Centre, we made our way to the Bluecoats restaurant for eats and drinks. From there we went to the Town Hall, having been invited to meet the Mayor Councillor Sheila Cowen. We were then given a tour of the Town Hall by Steven and viewed the council chambers, the regalia and the tribute to Ian McKay the Rotherham Victoria Cross recipient who gave his life in the Falklands conflict. We were then presented with a lapel badge depicting the Rotherham Coat of Arms. Anyone wishing to join the group should contact Karen Wilkes – email [email protected]. Website can be viewed at https://www.kimberworthwalking.net where a timetable of walks can be viewed as well as a gallery of photos of previous walks.

ST JOHN’S GREEN STAKEHOLDER GROUP: The group which consists of residents, business owners, councillors, RMBC housing and estates staff, police, church members, community groups, children and young peoples’ services etc meets regularly at St John’s Church to discuss ideas and problems in the area. A meeting took place on Wednesday 2 nd April at 2 pm where matters were discussed regarding the area. Next meeting 25 th June at 2 pm.

COUNCILLORS’ SURGERIES AT ST JOHN’S CHURCH: Councillor Simon Currie - Third Monday of the month 5 pm to 7 pm. Councillor Gill Garnett – First Thursday of the month 11.30 am – 12.30 pm along with Council Housing and Local Policing Team.

KIMBERWORTH PARK CLUB 50+: The Kimberworth Park Club 50 + meets every Friday at 12 noon till 2.30 at St Thomas’ Community Hall, High Street, Kimberworth. Bingo, raffle, events, day trips and more. Everyone welcome. After the AGM on 14th February the members voted on an increase in membership fees from £6.00 to £10.00 per year to help cover rising costs and also to help subsidise dinners and trips. The clothing and bric-a-brac stall is open every week, donations always welcome. Please contact P Fairbrother on 07947090607 for more information.

KIMBERWORTH PARK TARA: Open for breakfasts, Monday to Wednesday 9 – 11 am. Byrley Road. Clothes, bric-a-brac, toys, books, DVDs etc are on sale. Donations welcome.

MUSICALITY: Meet 11.30am Thursdays, Chislett Centre.

S61 LITTER ACTION GROUP: The S61 Litter Pickers continue their commitment to keep the area as clean as possible. This weekend saw our group celebrate its 4th Anniversary. It was clear from the very first Litterpick we did that we had a serious litter emergency locally. Luckily we have some amazing people who refuse to live in an area with litter up to our knees. I would like to thank everyone who has helped these past 4 years in clearing well over 10,000 bags of litter in an attempt to make a difference. For details of future litterpicks please see our Facebook page – S61 Litterpickers. If you fancy getting involved with our multi award winning group, please check out our Facebook page or contact Neil on 07960 507582. Volunteers are always welcome, so please come and join us and help make a difference. Equipment is provided.

ROTHERHAM BMX CLUB: Location - Little Common Lane, Kimberworth, Rotherham. We are here to promote the fun and exciting sport of BMX / MTB Racing which is suitable for anyone aged from 4 to 40+. Cycling is for all genders and abilities. As a club we believe in being inclusive and ensuring that no one is excluded. We aim to attract new riders from our local community. The club has a number of bikes and safety equipment available, which can be hired if you want to give it a try. All sessions are subject to weather, and availability of coaches. To book go to www.rotherhambmx.com/shop or contact us on [email protected].

BARKERS PARK BOWLING CLUB: We are based just off Redscope crescent in the park - post code S613LY. There is usually ample space in the free car park. We bowl outdoors all year round, weather permitting, and have facilities onsite for less able and disabled players, including toilets. We can also provide refreshments for anyone who wants to come and have a look round and a chat. Anyone is welcome to come in if there is a member there and enquire about times, procedures and even ‘have a go’ at crown green bowling. We have a stock of various sized bowls. Even if there is a game in progress, do not be afraid to come in. There will be someone there prepared to answer any questions you may have or you are welcome to just sit and watch for a while. My name is Dave. I am club secretary. My phone number should you wish to get in touch for further information is 07837460152 and my e-mail address is [email protected].

MALTBY

MALTBY LOCAL HISTORY SOCIETY: Maltby Local History Society’s April meeting was a fascinating illustrated talk about Rotherham-area maps which was given by Tony Dodsworth at the Wesley Centre on Blyth Road, Maltby. The maps shown ranged from estate plans to enclosure and tithe maps as well as some which illustrated transport and industrial developments The venue, which has a very large screen, enabled the fine detail of the featured maps to be very greatly enlarged to the delight of both audience and speaker. Tony drew attention to the capacity of maps to include far more information, seen from above, in a small space than that which could be conveyed in writing. This was summed up in the quotation ‘A map makes birds of us all.’ The next meeting of the Society will be its Annual General Meeting to be held at the Wesley Centre at 2pm on Thursday 15 th May. This will be followed by a light-hearted competition. Non-members are welcome to attend. Anyone wishing to contact the society is invited to email the Society’s address [email protected] or to get in touch by telephone on 01709 812035.

MASBROUGH

ST PAUL’S CHURCH: Sunday the 20th of April, being Easter Sunday, a service enjoyed by all. Tthe service was led by the Rev Phil Batchford, assisted by the Rev Lizzie. Lizzie read the gospel and also did the sermon. The servers where Peter Stribbley and Alan Oxley. Refreshments where served by Bev Smith and Sandra Smith. Upcoming is the restart of the small groups, commencing on the 28th of April at St Paul’s Church, Masbrough, at 7.30pm on a Monday for 5 weeks (except for the bank holiday), everyone welcome, come along and see what it’s all about. Sunday the 27th of April the Mass is at 10.30am. Also at 4.30pm there is our monthly Taize Service, everyone welcome at both services.

ST BEDE’S CHURCH: Last Sunday 20th April was Easter Sunday - the feast of the Resurrection of the Lord. Masses during the week were celebrated for the Barras, Leese and Wilmot families, Joan O’Hanrahan, Clarke and Brown family, Teddy Kelly [A], Mick Sharp [A], Michael Deehan [A] and the sick of the Mullaney family. TEAM TED FOUNDATION – Supporting Children with Cancer UK – Mrs Wassell is running the 2025 TCS London Marathon for Children with Cancer. She will be running in memory of Teddy Kelly to fundraise for the Team Ted Foundation (TTF). TTF aims to provide relief to children suffering with terminal illnesses through its provision of grants to allow the children to access a memorable and comfortable end of life experience. The London Marathon is this coming Sunday 27th April - Mrs Wassell would really appreciate your help in fundraising for TTF. If you would like to donate, please visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/amanda-wassell-1. RING O’ BELLS LUNCH GROUP – The next get together for lunch, in good company and with a quiz and raffle will take place on Tuesday 6th May. All welcome! ST BERNARD’S COMMUNITY CHARITY IRISH NIGHT – Friday 9th May, 7.00pm – late! £10 per ticket (food included, but bring your own drinks). A fantastic night of Irish entertainment, music and fun at St Bernard’s High School Sports Hall with live acts, the Emerald Step Dancers, a raffle and Irish Bingo. All proceeds will go to ‘bemorefab’ Childrens’s Cancer Charity and Mary’s Meals. (Entry is over 18s only). For tickets, please contact Tammy on 07799 044969. Missio wish to thank St. Bede’s parish for raising £1,423 in 2024 through the Red Boxes and direct giving. They are grateful for the continued support and prayers for the global church despite the challenging times we live in. Essential support enables Missionary Priests to go out to some of the most remote areas to share the Sacraments and the message of the Gospel with their communities. Red boxes are available from the church repository if anyone would like to take one into their home. Diocesan Pilgrimage to Walsingham – Saturday, 26th July -There will be a coach from Rotherham centre. Further details regarding times will be published later. To book please contact Joseph Durham by emailing [email protected] or phone 07939 “We Believe Festival”: A festival of Catholic Life celebrating the Jubilee Year of Hope, with parishes and families in mind. Four days of music, keynotes, conversation ,worship, 25th-28th July 2025, in the beautiful surroundings of St Mary’s College, Oscott, Sutton Coldfield. Featuring Dr Gianna Emanuela (daughter of St Gianna Molla), Fr Paul Murray, Mgr Michael Nazir-Ali, AnMari, Fr Toby Lees & many more. Pilgrim-attendees can choose to come for the whole weekend (camping, staying locally or coming from home) at an adult ‘Early Bird’ rate of £70, or for a day for £40. Early Bird Tickets are available to purchase now by visiting www.webelievefestival.com.

MEXBOROUGH & SWINTON

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

CREIGHTON WOODS: After a number of collisions and accidents last year which caused serious damage to the Lych Gate at Creighton Woods, works have finished to rebuild the gate.

CARERS GROUP: On the last Tuesday of each month from 2-4pm, a carers group will be held in Swinton Library for carers and the person they care for. For more information, telephone 01709 360272.

ST MARGARET'S PARISH CHURCH: A special service was held last week in church to remember those who served on the Minesweeper HMS Kingston Jacinth and those who lost their lives on January 12 1943. The service was attended by the Lord Mayor of Hull, the Deputy Mayor of Rotherham, plus representatives from a variety of armed forces organisations and local residents. A plaque to honour the crew of HMS Kingston Jacinth was also unveiled at the service.

BREAK-INS: Local residents are being urged to be vigilant after a second break-in in the Swinton area recently. Advice includes keeping doors and windows locked when not in use, considering upgrading existing locks to anti-snap barrels, and reporting any suspicious behaviour to the police. Any information regarding a crime or attempted crime can be reported by telephoning 101 or, in an emergency, 999.

MEXBOROUGH EVENTS COMMITTEE INCLUSIVE (MECI): The community group held one of their regular meetings recently and discussed the planning for one of their forthcoming events, Mexborough by the Sea - Pirates and Princesses. The event will take place on Saturday June 28 from 11am-3pm on Mexborough High Street and will include lots of free fun activities. More details to follow.

MEXBOROUGH STAR WARS DAY: On Sunday May 4, Mexborough Music Festival returns to the town. Mexborough Star Wars Day will include a great line-up of musicians playing at a variety of venues across the town, including Ska/Mod at the Boy and Barrel at 1.30pm, Rock and Pop at the Gorilla Bar at 4pm, and Through the Decades at the Montagu Arms at 6.30pm, plus much more. For more information visit the Facebook page of Mexborough Events Committee Inclusive (MECI).

LITTER PICK: Volunteers from Wath, West Melton and Brampton Litter Pickers carried out a litter pick along Whitelea Road in Mexborough last week. The area is a fly tipping hot spot, and the team cleared away 38 bags of rubbish from the road and surrounding bushes etc, making the area look a better place once again. The team is always looking for new volunteers, so if you have a few spare hours, visit their Facebook page and drop them a message.

MEXBOROUGH POSITIVE ACTION GROUP: The next meeting of the Mexborough Positive Action Group (PACT) will take place on Tuesday April 29 at Mexborough Library on John Street, from 2.30-3.30pm. The meeting will give people who are interested in making Mexborough a better place to live, and who have any positive ideas, the opportunity to meet up with other residents, along with members from Well Doncaster, Doncaster Council and Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team. For more information, email [email protected].

MEXBOROUGH LIBRARY: The newly refurbished library opened on Tuesday with a number of fantastic improvements, including the children's reading area downstairs, and the Community Room at the rear of the library, which will host all the usual regular community groups, such as B:Friend, the Social Cafe and Mexcraft. Pop along and take a look.

TOWN CENTRE INVESTMENT: As part of £18million that Doncaster will receive from the government for regeneration projects, Mexborough town centre is hopefully in line for some improvements; proposed works could include improvements to shop fronts, upgrades to roads and footpaths, improvements to the market area and upgrades to community safety, including lighting and CCTV.

RAWMARSH & PARKGATE

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

THE SALVATION ARMY: In Rawmarsh. Regular activities - Tuesdays coffee morning 10am-12.30pm, parent and toddlers 9.30-11am; Fridays dementia support group 12 noon-3pm. Sunday Worship 4pm. For information, email [email protected] or call captain Sandra Chamberlain 01709 524653. Meet at Salvation Army church and community centre, Quarry Street (opposite the Stagecoach bus garage) S62 7DB.

RAWMARSH AND PARKGATE LOCAL HISTORY GROUP: The next meeting of the Group is on Saturday April 26 when Martin Rowley will present 'Sheffield Gang Wars 1921-1926'. This is the fascinating story of a wave of criminality in the city of Sheffield over a century ago that severely tested the forces of law and order. It will provide the audience with an insight into life in South Yorkshire, at a time of depression and high unemployment and almost exactly 100 years ago. As usual the meeting will be in the Rawmarsh High Street Centre and start at 2.30pm. The entrance fee will be £2 for all. Free refreshments will be served following the presentation. There were well over 50 people at the last meeting so we are hoping for another bumper crowd.

9TH ROTHERHAM SCOUT GROUP: Beavers and Cubs had a joint night recently. They made bunny ears for Easter from circles of card measured to fit their heads. They then decorated them with foam stickers of eggs, bunnies and flowers, cut out 2 ears from card and stuck cotton wool onto them. Everyone had an enjoyable time. They also played team games including egg and spoon, races, and ball and bean bag races. Reggie completed his Experiment Award with some writing about how magnets work, well done. The whole group are continuing to collect tinned foods or packets as donations towards Easter food hampers please donate what you are able. The raffle was drawn on April 14. The scouts of the group didn’t meet, they were ‘on holiday’.

WATER BUTT COLLECTION: Local residents can collect a free water butt and compost bin on Friday April 25 from Rawmarsh Depot on Barbers Avenue. Collection can only be made between 12-2pm and on this date only, and proof of address must be presented. The water butts and compost bins have been funded by the Rawmarsh East and West ward budgets, with the aim of working towards the ward priority of improving the environment.

THERAPY SESSIONS: Due to funding from the Rawmarsh Ward budgets, Crossroads Care Rotherham are now offering a free therapy session for unpaid carers living in Rawmarsh. The sessions, lasting around 30-45 minutes, include hypnotherapy in your own home, or a variety of therapies at Head Office. For more information, visit www.crossroadsrotherham.co.uk; to book a place, telephone 01709 380272.

VE DAY CELEBRATION: To commemorate the 80th Anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE Day), a special VE Day event will take place on Friday May 2 from 11am-2pm at The High Street Centre in Rawmarsh. The event will include a buffet, military vehicles, games, plus a 1940s quiz and 1940s singer. For more information and ticket prices, telephone The High Street Centre on 01709 719478.

RUNNING SESSIONS: Rawmarsh Runners and Runstars are back again, holding weekly running sessions in Rosehill Park on Mondays, during term time, at 6pm. Running is a great way to make friends, improve fitness, reduce stress, have fun and build confidence. The sessions are free to attend, with a yearly subscription of £5 for children, which includes a free Runstar t-shirt, and £10 for adults, which covers insurance costs, and volunteer training with England athletics. The sessions are relaunching on Monday May 5, with a fun introduction event; everyone is welcome and there is no need to book, just turn up at 6pm and look for the group's flag. The usual running sessions will then commence on Monday May 12.

DOG POO BAGS: Local ward councillors are urging local residents to be responsible when walking their dogs and pick up after them, to keep the community clean and safe. With this in mind, free dog poo bags have been funded from the Rawmarsh ward budgets and are available to collect from Rawmarsh Library and Neighbourhood Hub, helping with the aim of the ward priority of improving the physical environment.

SPRING EVENT: Rawmarsh Library and Neighbourhood Hub will be holding a Spring Event on Saturday April 26 from 10.30am-12noon. The free event is suitable for children aged 4-12 years and will include spring collage crafting activities.

RAWMARSH FOODBANK: Volunteers at the food bank are currently low on tinned tomatoes, tinned sweetcorn, long life fruit juice, instant hot chocolate, and tinned fish such as tuna; they currently have plenty of baked beans, cereal and milk. The team is still looking for new volunteers, so if you have a few spare hours and would like to join them, please visit www.rawmarsh.foodbank.org.uk/. If you or someone you know are in a financial crisis and need urgent help, telephone 0808 208 2138 Monday-Friday from 9am-5pm. A local referral agency, including schools, doctors, mental health support workers, social care workers and housing officers, may also be able to issue a foodbank voucher.

RAWMARSH METHODIST CHURCH: On Sunday April 20 (Easter Sunday) the morning service was led by Chris Houghton , On Tuesday April 22, the Prayer Group met. The Chit Chat Cafe will be closed until Tuesday April 29. On Sunday April 27 the service will be led by the Minister Rev Louise Makin. The General Church Meeting will be held as part of this service. All are welcome to services and activities.

RAWMARSH LEISURE GROUP: Members are holding their final meeting on April 29 at 2pm. The talk on this date will be ‘Lost Places in the Area’ at The Old School on Harding Avenue in Rawmarsh - S62 7HD. The group are sadly folding due to lack of support but would like to thank members for all their support over the years.

WATH & MANVERS

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

DEARNE ARTS: Wath’s community art studio at 18a High Street opposite the post office. Art lessons Monday 7-9pm, places available, over 18s only. Friday 7-9pm – Rotherham Society of Arts and crafts, contact [email protected] for information and to book. Wednesday 10am-12pm and Thursday 1-3pm open studio sessions for arts and crafts, no need to book, just bring your own work, £6 per session.

DRAGON BOAT RACE 2025: Taking place once again at Manvers Lake on Saturday July 12. Why not join the excitement and get ready for the biggest and best Dragon Boat Race yet as it returns for its 8th year, the event promises more teams and more excitement than ever before. This is your chance to be part of something truly memorable and test your endurance to be first across the line, you row to the beat of the drum as your heart races faster towards the finish line. This is the moment you and your team have been training for and as the cheers from the crowd fade into the distance, you dig in for one final push. Does this like fun? Then don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to support a great cause. Entry is £350 and minimum fundraising per boat is £1,000. Each boat can hold a maximum of 18 people, but you can race with as few as 14 people. There is a raffle to help with fundraising and each participant will receive a book of 25 raffle tickets to sell before the event. Each ticket is priced at £1 each and all raffle prizes will be provided by Bluebell Wood. For more information or to register please see the link https://tinyurl.com/ykrswks9.

WENTWORTH

MESSY CHURCH: A great time was had by everyone who attended the recent messy church at Harley Mission Rooms. The next meeting will take place on Sunday May 11 at 4pm, and will include activities, stories and songs; everyone is welcome to attend.

COFFEE MORNING: A coffee morning will be held on Saturday May 3 at 10am at Harley Mission; all are welcome.

PLANT AND BRIC-A-BRAC SALE: On Friday May 16 and Saturday May 17 from 10.30am-5.30pm, a plant and bric-a-brac sale will be held in Harley. All the plants for the event have been grown locally by volunteers and visitors to the event will be able to ask for advice on a range of gardening topics. Refreshments will be available inside the Mission Rooms, so please come along and take a look.

HOLY TRINITY CHURCH: The Annual Parochial Church Meeting will take place in church after the service on Sunday May 11; elections to the Parochial Church Council will also be held at the meeting. The PCC has a variety of responsibilities, including the church's finances and buildings, working with the vicar to promote the mission of the church, and ensuring policies and procedures are fit for purpose, amongst others. There are four places available in this year's election and anyone interested in standing for election can speak to one of the churchwardens for more information.

VE DAY CELEBRATIONS: To mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe, a special event will be held in Wentworth. On Thursday May 8, a remembrance event will take place in the village car park from 8-10pm, which will include guest speakers, music and the lighting of the beacon at 9.30pm. Refreshments will be served in the Mechanics Hall and there will also be a fish and chip van. All are welcome. On Friday May 9 at 7pm, there will be a special VE Day concert in Harley Mission Rooms and on Saturday May 10 from 10am-12noon, there will be an exhibition of quilts in the Mission Rooms, which have been made by volunteers to donate to local veterans. Refreshments will be available.

CHURCHES’ OPEN DAY: On Saturday May 10, an open day will be held in Wentworth to give people the opportunity to learn more about the two churches in the village. Both of the churches are called Holy Trinity, with the old church being rebuilt around 1682 and the new church being commissioned in 1877. The open day starts at 10am, and guided tours will take place around both churches at 11am and 2pm, with each tour lasting about 40 minutes. Please meet in the new church for the tours. Refreshments will be available at lunchtime, along with live music.

CHRISTIAN AID WEEK: The week of national fundraising for Christian Aid will take place from May 11. Information about the work of Christian Aid will be discussed at the all-age service in Holy Trinity Church on May 11, where donation envelopes will also be available. As part of the churches' open day on May 10, a fundraising coffee morning will also take place in the church, with all monies raised going to Christian Aid.

WHISTON

Elaine Reynard

Tel 07825 558070 or email [email protected]

WHISTON’S VE DAY CELEBRATION EVENT: VE Day 2025, which falls on Thursday May 8, marks the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, commemorating the end of World War II in Europe. This signifies the celebration of 80 years of peace following the conclusion of the war. It’s a time for reflection, remembrance, and gratitude for the sacrifices made by those who fought and supported the war effort, and celebrations will be held nationwide. To mark this special occasion, Whiston Parish Council, in conjunction with Linda’s Bakehouse, have organised a buffet and musical entertainment in the Parish Hall to take place on May 8 from 12 noon to 3.00pm with tickets limited to 100 people and a cordial invitation is extended to everyone to join us to celebrate this special day. Tickets are £6.00 per person and can be obtained on Wednesdays directly from the Whiston Community Hub in the Parish Hall or they can be booked by contacting Linda on 01709 541515.

WHISTON PARISH COUNCIL: The April meeting of Whiston Parish Council took place on Monday, April 14. The meeting began with the introduction of Tracey Gammons, representing White Woods Primary Academy Trust, which incorporates Whiston J&I School and Whiston Worrygoose School. Tracey was interested to hear ways in which our local schools could be further involved and integrated with Parish Council, particularly in terms of activities and events, and a number of suggestions were discussed. The Clerk reported that RMBC who this year are hosting Children’s Capital of Culture, have received notification that funding has been approved to recruit 25 young people to act as Heritage Producers and Whiston Parish Council have been accepted to act as a host, with Jordan to undertake this hosting role. The reports of the Responsible Finance Officer were received and agreed. The Clerk then reported on the following items: Under the Council’s Strategic Action Plan 2025, we are progressing respective themes including specific actions on a) Environment: Two quotations have now been received for the possible addition of Solar Panels to the Parish Hall roof. Councillor Elliott is to have further discussions with the Companies involved and will also obtain a third quotation. Digital display signage is now installed within the Parish Hall and will be fully operational shortly. b) Communications: the new Whiston Parish Council website and Facebook page are now ready to go live. c) Well-being: prospects for the installation of a cycle rack at a suitable location in Whiston were discussed, as RMBC have notified that this cannot be placed on the highway or on public land. Ward Councillor Fisher and Bower agreed to take this matter for discussion at the next Ward Councillor meeting. NALC guidance and scope for promoting healthier communities in support of helping tackle mental health issues, loneliness, violence against women and children and dementia friendliness were discussed, and certain Councillors elected to look at ways in which Parish Council could offer support. The Clerk gave details of the online meeting which had taken place with the Event Foundry to discuss this year’s Whiston Gala on Saturday July 5. This year’s event is intended to be along the lines of a ‘Village Fete, and along with the usual mix of entertainment, food, drink etc, there will be senior and junior competitions, including ‘Bake Off’. Also,Abi Cobb, representing Rotherham as Children’s Capital of Culture, has indicated an interest in being involved and will be organising events to take place on The Green in the Village on the day. Our VE Day celebration event on May 8, subsidised by Parish Council, has been organised in conjunction with Linda’s Bakehouse and tickets, priced £6 each are now on sale (see previous item). Our grant application to Pilgrims Trust in relation to possible funding towards the renewal of the thatched roof of the Manorial Barn has been accepted at stage 1 and will now be progressed to stage 2. Arrangements are progressing for the clearing of Himalayan Balsam and we are liaising with Ranger, Harry Winfield, from RMBC. Two weekend dates have been agreed for a Sunday in June and a Sunday in July and further volunteers would be most welcome - please contact the Parish Clerk on 07712 305729. The Summer Parish Newsletter is currently being compiled, with a final date for submission of copy items of Friday April 25 - please submit to [email protected]. Ward Councillors then reported on various items, including: play equipment at Greystones Road has been renewed, there have been reports of fly tipping on Pleasley Road, the markings on High Street have been re-done, and the sign on Moorhouse Lane has been replaced. Members items discussed included: the increase in the amount of dog fouling which is taking place locally, which is totally dependent upon owners acting responsibly and ensuring they clean up after their dogs and use the relevant bins. Councillor Griffin gave a report on the walk-in session arranged by Exagen in relation to their proposed application for a Solar Farm in the local area, and Councillors Fisher and Reynard gave details of the online meeting with Whitestone regarding their proposed Solar Farm. Whitestone had reported that the area to be covered with solar panels is now planned to be 25% smaller than the original plan. The next meeting of Parish Council will be Monday May 19 at 6.30pm. This will be preceded by the Annual Assembly at 6.00pm.

WHISTON GALA 2025 - SATURDAY JULY 5: An online meeting was held on April 14 with the Event Foundry to discuss arrangements for this year’s Whiston Gala on Saturday July 5, which are well under way. This year the event will take place in the centre of the Village and will take the form of a typical ‘Village Fete’ with the usual mix of entertainment, stalls, food and drink outlets, and this year we will incorporate a competitive element with both a Junior and Senior ‘Bake Off’ and dog competitions. Rotherham Capital of Culture will also be organising and hosting a number of activities on The Green. Save the date and watch this space for further details as we get nearer to July!

ROADWORKS UPDATE - SITWELL WARD: The following roadworks are due to take place in various areas of Sitwell Ward in the foreseeable future and could impact on local traffic: - Moorgate Road 27/04/25-27/04/25 (RMBC) - Lane closure ground maintenance between 6.30am to15-30; - Little Common Lane/Moorhouse Lane/Royds Moor Hill 23/04/25-25/04/25 (RMBC) - Road closure for carriageway surface dressing; - Worry Goose Lane 27/04/25-27/04/25 (RMBC) - Lane closure for ground maintenance from 6.30am to 5.30pm.

WHISTON PARISH CHURCH: The report on the activities of during Holy Week and Easter week will be given next week. Today (Thursday)The Open the Book team will visit three local schools. On Sunday April 27 Parish Communion with Starfish Gang will be at 9.45am and YouthZone will meet at 6.00pm. Little Fishes will have a session on April 28 between 9.30am and 11.00am in the Parish Hall. Midweek Communion takes place every Wednesday at 10.00am. In May Refresh@4 will be on May 11 at 4.00pm and on the same day at 6.00pm there will a special Choral service to which all are invited: “Come and Sing Choral Evensong”. Natter will be on the second Monday of the month. (12th). The next Church Open Day will be on Saturday May 17 from 10.00am to 2.00pm, and refreshments and homemade cakes will be available. All are very welcome at all services and activities. To make arrangements for weddings, please ring 01709 519025 or email: [email protected] and for baptisms contact 01709 836052 or email: [email protected]. For information regarding children and young people activities be in touch with Lucy Luckock on 07707 863901. For further information, contact our Oversight Minister: Rev Karen Skidmore on 01709 836052 or Churchwarden Alan Teale on 07803 021201; or see the church website www.whiston-parish-church.org.uk or Facebook page. Email: [email protected].

WHISTON METHODIST CHURCH: Rev Andrew Fox led both the Good Friday and the Easter Sunday morning services. The Coffee Morning on Bank Holiday Monday was well attended and proceeds were for the chapel roof and fabric appeal. The Chapel Crafters met on Tuesday at midday. The Community Coffee morning is every Thursday from 10.00am to11.30am. Next Sunday morning's service will be organised and led by church members. The annual plant sale will be on Saturday May 10 from 10.00am to 12noon. There will be a selection of bedding and perennial plants, tomatoes and more. All are welcome.

BROOM METHODIST CHURCH: Our Service on Palm Sunday (5th in Lent) was led by Gedeon Bihonzi. During Holy Week in the buildup to Easter, we held a Maundy Thursday Service and a sunrise service at Boston Castle 5.30am on Easter Sunday. The Easter Service at Broom on Easter Sunday was led by Rev Andrew Fox. Our service on April 27 will be led by Margaret Backhouse. During the Holy Week, Easter Experience sessions were held for three year 2 classes from Sitwell. They were taken through the Easter Story through a series of tableaux. The 11th Whiston Brownies were also able to have the experience during their Tuesday meeting session. Little Boat Toddler group runs every Thursday during term time 9.30am to 11.00am. A warm welcome to toddlers and carers. Tuesday@Broom continues to meet every 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month from 10.00am - 12 noon. Come along for conversation, crafts, quizzes, and refreshments. Next meeting is on Tuesday May 13.

WHISTON HERITAGE SOCIETY: The next meeting of the Heritage Society will take place on Tuesday May 6 at Whiston Parish Hall, Well Lane, Whiston, Rotherham S60 4HX, at 7.15pm for a 7.30pm start. Our April talk will be: ‘The 1893 Miners’ Lockout in Rotherham’ by Dr Joe Stanley. Join us as Dr Stanley returns to discuss the 1893 Miners’ Lockout - the largest industrial dispute in Britain of the late-Victorian era, and the impact it had on the Rotherham area. The strike impacted every major coalfield across the country and saw approximately 300,000 coal miners walk out in a dispute over wage cuts. The entry fee is £3.00 per person, with refreshments included. Please see our website for full details: www.whiston-heritage-society.co.uk. We look forward to seeing you at our next meeting.

WHISTON YOUTH CLUB: Our Youth Club here is Whiston is a great success story and its success is testimony to the great group of people who run it! For anyone who is thinking of joining, or whose children are thinking of joining, you may wish to know what it can offer: Whiston Youth Club is a fully inclusive group for all young people aged 7-11 (our Junior group) and 11-18 (our senior group). Both of these groups run every Thursday during school term time: Junior Group - 6.00pm to 7.00pm and Senior Group - 6.00pm to 8.30pm. Both sessions are held at Whiston Parish Hall on Well Lane. Each session is £1 entry (first session free) and there is a discounted tuck shop on offer each week, including free toast and fruit! All staff undergo regular Safeguarding training and hold enhanced DBS checks. Each week there are crafts, games, activities, music, snooker, table football, discussions and our latest edition is our fidget box, sensory resources for our young people when then need them - these are available to both Junior and Senior groups and have been well received so far. There is no need to book in advance although if you would like some more information you can contact us via the following methods: Email: [email protected]/ Phone 07842442952/ Facebook: www.facebook.com/whistonyouthclub/Twitter: www.twitter.com/whistonyouth/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whiston_youth_club/Website: www.whistonparishcouncil.com. Why not come along?

WHISTON PARISH CHURCH CRICKET CLUB: The season is now up and running with cricket on Saturdays and Sundays. There is also junior cricket and training for both seniors and juniors during the week. The club has had to re-engineer the septic tank soak away at the top of the ground. We are hoping that the problem of smells will be solved. We are also hoping that the net cage facility will be completed shortly. A reminder that social membership can be purchased or renewed at the bar for £20.

WHISTON ALLOTMENT AND GARDEN SOCIETY: Whiston Allotment Shop has now reopened for the summer months and will be open on the following Saturdays from 10.00am - 12 noon: May 3/10/17/24/31; June 14/21; July 5/12; August 2/16 and Saturday September 6. From that date the shop will be closed to the public but will remain open to plot holders. We carry a full range of composts, together with fertilisers, liquid feeds, canes, manure and much more. We can supply for large orders - please ask in the Allotment Shop for more information. A Price List is available on the Noticeboard outside the Shop. We are located at: Bank View, Whiston, Rotherham S60 4EZ, and look forward to seeing everyone again this year.

LITTLE FISHES: Baby and Toddler Group meet every Monday during term time at Whiston Parish Hall from 9.30am until 11.00am. We look forward to welcoming new families.

SUNBEAMS: Baby and Toddler Group meet every Tuesday during term time at St Cuthbert’s Church Hall, Herringthorpe, from 9.30am until 11.00am. We look forward to welcoming new families.

ROTHERHAM PROBUS GROUP: The next Group meeting will be on Tuesday April 29 with a talk entitled ‘Here today Ghan tomorrow Part 2 (a 3000 mile train ride) by Chris Freeman. This will be followed by: May 6 - ‘Fascinating Greenwich (GMT/the Meridian Line) by Kevin Lennox; May 13 - ‘The early English Church, the worldly Saint and Bede’ by Philip Ashe; May 20 - ‘Street Names of Central Sheffield’ by David Templeman. In June we have two visits planned - the first to Sheffield Manor Lodge and the second to Whiston Parish Church. We would love to welcome new members, so if you are retired, irrespective of age, please come along and join us. The Group meet at Broom Lane Methodist Church on Tuesday mornings at 10.00am for 10.30am.

WICKERSLEY

ST ALBAN’S CHURCH: Services on Easter Day were at 10 am and 6 pm. The Friday Coffee Mornings resume on April 25 and continue through April and May from 10 am to 12 noon, raising funds for our new heating system. The St Alban’s Flower Festival begins on Saturday 26 April at 10 am, and church will be open that day until 4.45 pm, with a music recital from 4 pm to 4.45 pm. Church will also be open for visitors again on Sunday 27 from 2 pm to 4 pm. The floral displays are on the theme of Marriage, and there will be an exhibition of wedding dresses and accessories, and a chance to look at the church wedding registers from previous years. Refreshments will be available for visitors on both days. Coryllion Choir are performing in concert in the church on Saturday 10 May at 7 pm (no tickets needed - retiring collection instead) and the Annual Parochial Church Meeting will be held this year on Thursday 15 May at 7 pm in church.

WICKERSLEY NEIGHBOURHOOD GROUP (WING): The Easter Party was held on Wednesday 16 April, with hot cross buns and cakes for all the members. Raffle prize winners were Janet Payne, Alec Stubbs, Jackie English, Dorothy Bury, Maureen Wagstaff, Hughie Boyles, Audrey Churnside, Elaine Wilson, John Mangham, Pauline Fisher and Gill Haggie. The next meeting of WING is on 23 April when a representative of Clarke and Partners, Mobility Specialists will come to describe what the firm have to offer to help any people who have mobility problems. On 30 April there will be a Beetle Drive at the meeting. WING meets weekly on Wednesdays in term time from 1.30 pm to 3.30 pm in the Barn on Church Lane, Wickersley.

ABOUT ROTHERHAM

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

FIBROMYALGIA GROUP: Based at the Herringthorpe United Reformed Church at the Stag roundabout. Meet on 1st Saturday in month 12-2pm.

SPECIALIST BEDS: Rotherham Hospice are trying to raise £70,000 to fund 14 specialist new beds for the Inpatient Unit there. Already, thanks to the generosity of supporters, they are 65% of the way there. These specialist beds are more than just furniture, they offer comfort in pain, dignity in vulnerability, and closeness when words aren’t enough. Some of the life-changing benefits of them are pressure relief to ease discomfort and improve sleep, ease of repositioning for mealtimes, breathing, and independence, have a cuddle bed functionality so families can lie side by side, fall prevention and advanced safety features for peace of mind and they are adaptable for patients’ needs and staff care. Every year, more than 400 local people go into the Hospice for end-of-life care. With your help, every one of them can have the dignity, safety and comfort they deserve. Rotherham Hospice is an independent charity which provides all care free of charge. This costs £6 million every year. Some money comes from the local NHS Clinical Commissioning Group, the rest, £3 million, is raised through fundraising activities.The Hospice are suggesting a special Pyjama Day - a fun and meaningful way to raise funds towards these special beds. Getting involved is easy, pick a day that suits you, wear your favourite pyjamas, then donate and help buy a bed. For more information, please see the link https://www.rotherhamhospice.org.uk/.

VOLUNTEER POLICE CADETS: Recruitment is now open to all young people who live in South Yorkshire. Applicants need to be 15 years old by August 31, 2025 and no older than 17 years of age by May 31, 2026. Applications will close on April 30, 2025 and all completed application forms will be paper sifted in early May. All candidates invited to interview will be notified by email the week commencing May 19, 2025. All interviews will take place on Wednesday evenings during June. Successful candidates must attend a 2 day mandatory induction programme - the 1st induction day will be on either July 31 or August 18, 2025, the 2nd will be on either August 1, August 19 or August 21, 2025. Cadets meet every Wednesday evening between 6 and 8pm during term-time and there is an expectation that you will attend every week. There is a cadet group in each of the 4 South Yorkshire Districts. (Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield). The scheme aims to provide a safe space for young people to develop employability skills through activities to enhance team working, communication and build confidence. Cadets will also have visits from policing departments such as the Dog Training, Roads Policing and Crime Scene Investigation. As a cadet you will also be able to volunteer for other activities working with District officers and PCSOs in the evening or on a weekend for example Remembrance Parades, Rotherham and Penistone Shows, Test Purchasing and leaflet drops. Uniforms are issued to successful cadets, but plain black shoes/boots will need to be provided by the applicant. To apply please see this link https://tinyurl.com/23dwv5m7.

ROTHERHAM METRO RAMBLERS: Saturday April 26 – a 11 mile moderate walk, Lineacre Reservoirs and Cordwell Valley led by Tony Ryder 07771587119, meet at 10.00 in Peacock Pun CP, Cutthorpe. S42 7AS. Wednesday April 30 – Towton Battlefield Walk a moderate 10 mile walk led by Ivor Wilson 07743135028, meet at 10.00 in large layby on left just past Crooked Billet pub on right LS24 9QN. Saturday May 3 - choice of two walks - First is a leisurely 5.5 mile walk at Wombwell Ings and Gypsy Marsh along the Trans Pennine Trail to Darfield, led by Bob Edley 07836582077, meet at 10.00 in RSPB Old Moor CP, S73 0YF; Second walk is a 10 mile moderate walk, the Five Churches walk, visiting the churches of Anston, Todwick, Harthill, Wales and Thorpe Salvin led by Janet Huddleston 07951835611, meet at 10.00 in St Peter and St Paul’s CP Todwick by the children’s play area, S26 1HN. See ramblers.org.uk/rotherham-metro for more information.

NOTE TO READERS AND CONTRIBUTORS

