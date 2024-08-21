worries: Jake Richards MP listens to residents at the recent public meeting in Whiston Parish Hall to discuss speeding

This week’s District News from across the Rotherham borough:

ANSTON

SALVATION ARMY FOODBANK: Collections for the Salvation Army Foodbank can be made at St James’ Church at Anston on Wednesday mornings 10am-11am. Any donations of food and toiletries. please.

ASTON, AUGHTON & SWALLOWNEST

Jeff Blades

Aughton Lane, Aston, S26 2AN. Tel 0114 287 2102 or email [email protected]

5TH AGE: This social group meets every Tuesday, 2pm-4pm at Heighton View Community Centre (off Turnshaw Avenue in Aughton). Open to anyone over 55. Just drop in, ask for Julia. Membership free. Contact [email protected].

ADULT CRAFT SESSIONS AT ASTON LIBRARY: Come and join our friendly crafters every Friday, from 11am to 1pm. A new craft each week, such as wreath making, decoupage, macramé, glass painting. All skill levels welcome. Small contribution for the session of no more than £5. Booking is essential, so please call Aston Library on 01709 254134.

ASTON-CUM-AUGHTON HISTORY GROUP: Takes a break in August. We will be back in the Reading Room on Monday September 2 from 7pm to 9pm.

ASTON LIBRARY CHATTERBOOKS DROP-IN SESSIONS: Come and join us at Aston Library for our free sessions. From 3.30pm to 4pm on the first Thursday of every month chat to our friendly staff about your favourite books, authors, illustrators and characters. For children from 5-11 years. Cost free.

ALL SAINTS CHURCH ASTON COFFEE MORNING: In the Narthex, 2nd Friday of each month, 10am–12 noon.

ASTON LADIES CIRCLE: We would like to welcome any new members to our Tuesday evening social gathering which meets on the first and third Tuesdays from 7.15pm in the Parish Hall on Rosegarth Avenue. We have speakers on various subjects, suppers, entertainers and trips out. Try us free of charge for your first evening.

ASTON TARA: Aston Tenants and Resident Association coffee mornings every third Wednesday in the month at Hepworth Drive Neighbourhood Centre. If you want to enjoy a chat or meet a new friend, please call in.

BAPTIST CHURCH SWALLOWNEST SUMMER ACTIVITIES: We have lots of activities taking place this summer, including - Summer Club every Tuesday in August, 1pm to 2.30pm, for ages 0-11 years, includes activities, games and crafts; Lunch Club every Thursday, 12pm to 2pm, £2 per session.

BAPTIST CHURCH SWALLOWNEST LUNCH CLUB: Come and join in the conversations, each Thursday at 12 noon, as we enjoy hot drinks, soup and sandwiches.

BAPTIST CHURCH SWALLOWNEST MEN’S BREAKFAST: Good food and good company. All men welcome. £4 all in. Held on the second Saturday each month at 8.30am at the church. Booking is helpful but not essential. For further details contact us at the church office on 0114 287 9197 and leave a message.

BEREAVEMENT DROP-IN GROUP WITH REV IAN JENNINGS: Held every third Wednesday in the month at 2pm in the Narthex at All Saints Church, Aston.

BETHESDA COMMUNITY CAFÉ: Is a place where anyone can drop in for a tea or coffee and maybe some food. It runs on Thursdays between 10am and 2pm in the church building on Mansfield Road, Swallownest. To find out more please get in touch with Bethesda Church.

CHATTERBOX ACTIVITY: A friendly group for pensioners, carers and over 55s meets every Tuesday from 10am to 12.30pm in Central Methodist Church, Lodge Lane, Aston. Lots to do including card games, table tennis, indoor curling, weekly quiz, free raffle and board games. You can have a chat and a cuppa and meet new and old friends, all for £3. For more information ring Janet on 07989 370593.

HEART OF KNITTING: The groups meet in the Bethesda on Mondays and Tuesdays. Contact Val on 07748 561520 or email [email protected].

HEPWORTH NEST COMMUNITY DROP-IN GROUP: Hepworth Drive Community Centre is a safe space for residents to drop in, have a confidential chat and offload concerns or worries they may have. The group meets the first Wednesday of the month, 11am to 1pm. It can help with peer support, cost of living and finance support, alcohol and drugs support, mental health support and community improvement opportunities. The informal group session is a great place for you to meet new people and make new friends. You will also be able to learn what is happening in your local community and get involved.

PROSPECTS: An inclusive service for those with learning difficulties. All welcome. We learn stories from the Bible (sometimes acted out), sing songs together in worship and celebration and end with cake. We meet at Swallownest Baptist Church on the 3rd Sunday of each month at 3pm. Contacts - Malcolm 07720 776081 or Elizabeth 07594 410801.

BRAMLEY

BRAMLEY SUNNYSIDE WILDCATS GIRLS SESSIONS: The perfect way for girls aged 5-11 to get involved with football. Sessions Sunday 8.45am-10am at Bill Hawes Field, Wroxham Way S66 2UY. Visit www.englandfootball.com/WeetabixWildcats to book your first session, or contact the team to find out more at [email protected] or go to www.facebook.com/bramleysunnysidejuniorfootballclub.

BRAMPTON BIERLOW AND WEST MELTON

BRAMPTON CHRIST CHURCH: Messy Breakfast will be a 9.45am on Sunday August 25 and followed at 10am with an All Age Family Service. On Tuesday August 27 at 10am there will be Holy Communion followed by refreshments and prayer. On Wednesday August 28 the church will be open between 10am and 12 noon. Anyone in need of help or would like to enquire about baptisms, funerals, weddings or banns of marriage please leave a message on the church answer phone on 01709 873210 or email [email protected].

BRINSWORTH

DRAG BINGO AT THE CENTRE: Come and take part in The Centre’s first Drag Bingo on Saturday September 14, doors open from 5pm. This is a ticketed event for over 18s only. The night promises a night of fun, entertainment and prizes, one not to be missed! To enquire, please email [email protected] or telephone 01709 916890 option 2 Monday-Friday 9-2pm.

THE CENTRE FOOD DELIVERY SERVICE: Imagine enjoying your favourite freshly brewed coffee, delectable cakes, homemade sandwiches and much more, without ever leaving the comfort of your home or office. Our delivery service is designed with convenience and quality in mind. Simply place your telephone order before 11am to secure a delivery slot between 11am-1pm. Call the café on 01709 916893. Our café is located within the heart of the Brinsworth community and now we’re thrilled to extend our hospitality straight to your doorstep. Whether you’re craving a morning pick-me-up, a midday lunch, or a sweet treat, we’ve got you covered. With rotating daily specials and full café menu available to order, there’s plenty to choose from. Treat yourself to the convenience and comfort of our local café delivery service today and let us bring a smile to your day with every delicious bite and sip. Open Monday-Friday 8.30am-3pm. Looking for a gift? Why not buy our afternoon tea voucher, a perfect gift to show you care.

HIRE: The Centre also has two meeting rooms and a large hall to hire 7 days a week. For more information please contact The Centre on [email protected] or call 01709916890 (option 2) Monday to Friday 9am to 2pm.

WHAT’S ON IN THE CENTRE: Monday – 9.30am - 11am -Toddler Group (term time only), 10am-12 noon U3A Writing Class (first Monday in month), 5.30pm-6.30pm Count on Dawn (weight management), 7pm-9pm Andys Man Club, 5.45pm – 9pm Bingo (over 16s only). Tuesday – 9.45am-11.30am Little Movers (2 sessions - term time only), 10am-11am RUFC Dance, 1pm-3pm Hearing Aid Clinic (last Tuesday of the month), 6pm-7pm Pilates with Georgina, 6.30pm-7.30pm Choose to Lose, 7.30pm-9pm Rock Choir. Wednesday – 10am-11am Pilates with Georgina, 11am-1pm U3A Yarn Addicts, 3pm-5pm Brinsworth Community Hub, 3.30-5.30pm Youth Group (term time only), 5.30pm-7.45pm Dance Factory. Thursday – 11am-12 noon Rehab Fitness Class, 9am-11am and 6pm-8pm Weight Watchers, 7.10pm-8.40pm Yoga with Maria. Friday – 10am-12 noon Good Companions, 12pm-1pm RUFC Pilates. For further information, please contact The Centre on [email protected] or call 01709916890 Monday to Friday 9am to 2pm.

CATCLIFFE

FLOOD UPDATE: Residents have begun slowly rebuilding their lives following the disastrous floods of October 2023. Council tenants have been able to return to their refurbished bungalows but many of the private homeowners are still living in caravans on their driveways until their properties are completely available. Despite assurances given at the time of the floods by Sarah Champion MP and constant requests from affected residents since then, neither RMBC or the Environment Agency have been able to arrange a public meeting. Residents are wanting to know why their properties were once again flooded, what improvements are to be made and what assurances can be made for the future. Private owners in particular are claiming their properties are running at negative equity.

COFFEE POT: The Coffee Pot meet every Tuesday at St Mary’s from 10am. Plenty of tea/coffee, toast, tea cakes, buns and cakes etc and all for a voluntary donation. Best of all is the chance for a good natter with friendly locals putting the world right. There will be no session on Bank Holiday Tuesday August 27.

WARD COUNCILLORS: Terry Adair - [email protected], telephone 07886520586. Jamie Baggaley – [email protected], telephone 07903425071.

PARISH COUNCIL: Contact clerk at [email protected]. Telephone 01709 837550/07783 001496.

RIVERS TEAM: On Sunday September 1, the Bishop of Sheffield, Rt Rev Dr Pete Wilcox, will be joining the Sunday morning service at St Lawrence’s to commission the team who will run the new regular Sunday congregation at St Mary’s in Catcliffe. The new service will then begin each week from Sunday September 8. Visit http://www.therivers-team.com/ for further details.

DALTON, EAST HERRINGTHORPE & THRYBERGH

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

PREMISES LICENCE: A new off-licence that is opening in Thrybergh has applied for a premises licence. Thrybergh Local, on Oldgate Lane, has applied for a licence to sell alcohol, for the consumption off the premises, from Monday to Saturday between 8am and 11pm, and between 9am and 10pm on Sundays. Anyone wishing to express an opinion regarding this application can do so until September 10 by emailing [email protected].

COUNCILLOR MICHAEL BENNETT-SYLVESTER: Michael has been busy in the local community, holding his regular councillor advice surgeries at Dalton Parish Hall on Monday evenings, Thrybergh Parish Hall on Thursday evenings and the Dignity offices at East Herringthorpe Cemetery on Saturday mornings, as well as the Open Arms Community Support Hub, which was held at Silverwood Miners in Dalton last Monday. The hubs give out a wealth of advice and support on the cost of living, and can help local residents who may be being targeted by loan sharks. Michael also dropped in to Leverton Way to speak to residents about the ongoing roofing works and discuss any issues they may have. Last Thursday, Michael joined other ward councillors and the neighbourhood co-ordinator at the Community Consultation which took place at the Dalton Community Cafe in Dalton Parish Hall. The aim of the consultations is to allow residents to share their opinions on the proposed local ward priorities which will shape the ward plan. Michael regularly raises issues to Rotherham Council that are directly affecting local residents, including the condition of local roads. Michael has now received communication that St Leonard’s Avenue and Oldgate Lane should be included for resurfacing works within the next financial year. Another long-term issue affecting local residents is a number of boarded up properties on Laudsdale Road. This has been an ongoing problem for a number of years that Michael has consistently raised with the Rotherham Council; the properties were scheduled to go to auction on August 15, but, unfortunately, the properties were withdrawn from the auction. Michael will keep pressing for a resolution to the problem.

COFFEE MORNING: A weekly coffee morning is held at St Leonard’s Church Hall on Park Lane in Thrybergh. The coffee morning takes place every Friday from 9.30-11am and includes cakes, clothes, bric-a-brac and refreshments, plus the opportunity to have a chat and a catch up over a hot drink. Everyone is welcome.

THRYBERGH ACADEMY: Students at the school recently took part in a Colour Dash. The event was held on the last day of term before the summer holidays to raise money for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice. Everyone had a great time and an amazing £2,186.16 was raised for the hospice. Thank you to everyone who took part, to all those who supported the event and to all those who raised or donated money.

DINNINGTON

DINNINGTON AND DISTRICT ART SOCIETY: Demonstrations are held in the Lyric Theatre, Dinnington. Doors open at 6.30pm and the demonstration starts at 6.45pm for approximately 2 hours. The cost of each demonstration is £5. September 17 – Rob Wilson, Urban Scene in Multi Media. October 22 – Terry Chipp, subject TBC in Acrylic. November 19 – Paul Talbot-Greaves, Landscape in Watercolour. Dinnington and District Art Society exhibition is on Friday September 6 and Saturday September 7 at The Resource Centre, 131 Laughton Road, Dinnington, Sheffield S25 2PP. Doors open at 10am until 3pm both days. Original art for sale by local artists. Free entry. Tea and coffee available.

GREASBROUGH

GREASBROUGH COMMUNITY HISTORY SOCIETY: All meetings are cancelled due to ill health until further notice.

ST MARY’S CHURCH: Sunday August 18 – 10.30am Service of the Word led by Margaret Hollingsworth who also gave the talk, Patricia Brown led prayers, Jean Harrison served refreshments. Monday August 19 – 2pm Craft Club met in the School Room; 7pm Masbrough Community Choir held their rehearsals. Sunday August 25 – 10.30am will be a Service of the Word led by Sian Johnstone. Saturday September 28 – 4pm concert by Masbrough Community Choir, A Movie Matinee; tickets £5, children free.

GREASBROUGH PARK VOLUNTEER GROUP: We meet every Tuesday morning at Greasbrough Park Pavilion. We would very much appreciate more volunteers to come and join us. The new shrubs have now been planted, but the beds need hoeing every week to keep them weed free. There are lots of jobs to suit all abilities. If you can’t come on Tuesdays, please come and talk to us at the pavilion in the park so that we can arrange a suitable time for you to come and help us. Refreshments are provided. Ring Maureen on 07904517226.

GREASBROUGH COMMUNITY BOWLING CLUB: We are open on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 5.30pm, weekends at 10.30am. League games are in the afternoon at 1.30pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays and at 6pm on Tuesdays and Fridays except when we play away at the competing club’s green. Come and meet our friendly members who will be only too pleased to help you if you have never played before. Any queries? Ring John Byers on 07715 067335 or Maureen Taylor on 07904 517226. Monday August 5 - Brinsworth ‘C’ 2 Greasbrough 6. Tuesday August 6 - Brinsworth ‘A’ 6 Greasbrough 2. Wednesday August 7 - Fullwood Rose Bowl, Martyn Critchlow and Mick Cilenti. Thursday August 8 - Phil Evans Doubles, Martyn Heap and Kenny Herbert; 21up triple Michael Wilson, Mick Foxcroft and Adele Pearson. Saturday League - Greabrough 7, Maltby 1. Sunday August 11 - 21up Alan Goddard and Maureen Taylor; Round Robin Colin Crossland, Phil Evens; Doubles, Kenny Herbert and Mick Wilson. Monday August 12 - Arthur King Trophy, Dave Bibby; Philip Patterson Trophy, Martyn Critchlow; mid-week, Marquis ‘B’ 6, Greasbrough 2. Tuesday August 13 - VETS singles, Greasbrough 7, Valley Park ‘D’ 1. Wednesday 14 - 21up doubles, Mick Wilson and Ian Garfitt; Dave Mee Trophy, Maureen Taylor. Thursday August 15 - VETS doubles, Treeton 6, Greasbrough 2. Friday August 16 - doubles, Treeton 8, Greasbrough 0. Saturday August 17 - 21up doubles, John Byers and Chris Mason, Alan Goddard and Maureen Taylor.

KILNHURST

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

ST THOMAS’ CHURCH: The service last Sunday continued the series in Luke 9, Training for Team Jesus. The children’s groups ran as usual and refreshments were served afterwards.

CHILDMINDER BRIEFING SESSIONS: Rotherham Early Years and Childcare Service is offering free Childminder Briefing Sessions for anyone who is interested in becoming a childminder. The sessions will provide those interested with the information needed to become a childminder. Forthcoming dates for the sessions are Tuesday September 17 10-11am, Tuesday October 8 6-7pm, Thursday November 14 1-2pm and Thursday December 12 6-7pm. Places can be booked via the link https://forms.office.com/e/3AnZseMwWC or by emailing [email protected].

MENTAL WELLBEING: For anyone who may be finding it difficult to talk about their mental wellbeing or who is struggling with negative or suicidal thoughts, there are local support services available that can provide help. Be The One Rotherham aims to work to reduce the number of lives lost to suicide in Rotherham. For more information, visit be-the-one.co.uk or visit the group’s Facebook page, Betheonerotherham.

KIMBERWORTH

Karen Wilkes

Tel 07930 438313 or email [email protected]

KIMBERWORTH PARK 50+ CLUB: The Kimberworth Park 50+ Club now meets every Friday 12-2.30pm at St Thomas’s Community Hall, Kimberworth. Everyone welcome from anywhere in the area. Cash prize bingo and raffles, trips out, events, and more. Refreshments served at half time. Come along, give it a go, meet new people, you might enjoy it. For further information, please contact Pauline Fairbrother on 07947090607.

THE SALVATION ARMY: 158 High Street, Kimberworth S61 2BE. Telephone 01709 558435. Email [email protected]. Sunday – 10.30am for our relaxed and relevant church gathering. Tuesday – 9.30-10.30am coffee morning, 10.30-11.30am bible study group. Wednesday – 9-11am play group for pre-schoolers and their grown-ups. Thursday – youth group. Friday – prayer gathering. Follow us on Facebook.

SUMMER ACTIVITIES FOR ALL AGES – AUGUST 27-30 1PM-3PM: Playground and café open each afternoon. Tuesday 27th – Craft Café. Wednesday 28th – Circus skills. Thursday 29th – Biscuit making. Friday 30th – Sports. Adult supervision required for all children, please.

ST THOMAS’ CHURCH: Peter Street, Kimberworth. Our services are at 10am each Sunday. Baptisms and all age services are the third Sunday of each month. Lots of fun for all the family. For any further information for banns, weddings, christenings or the graveyard , please contact Rev Diane on [email protected]. Follow us on Facebook - St Thomas Church – Kimberworth. Other dates to note for the community centre – coffee mornings are 10am to noon on the first Wednesday of the month; if you live alone or just want some company, please come to our Good Companions session 1.30pm to 3.30pm the first and third Thursday of each month, a warm welcome awaits you. For any further information to hire the community centre, please contact Rachel at [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH LIBRARY: Church Street, Kimberworth. Knit and Natter – every Thursday 2.30-4.30pm, experienced and beginners welcome. Readers’ Group – once a month on second Thursday of every month between 5.30pm and 6.45pm. IT beginners’ course – learn basic IT and internet skills with Learnmyway.com 10am-11am every Tuesday. Free stories, songs and rhymes for under 5s every Monday 11.15–11.45am.

S61 LITTER ACTION GROUP: The S61 Litter Pickers continue their commitment to keep the area as clean as possible. On the weekend of August 17/18, the group tackled New Wortley Road, filling 32 bags of litter. Other areas covered by the volunteers were Thornhill, Fenton Road and Upper Wortley Road. To discover what volunteers have been up to right across the Rotherham area, please check out the new Rotherham Litterpickers Facebook page. The S61 Litter Pickers future events can be viewed on our Facebook page. If you fancy getting involved, please check out our Facebook page or contact Neil on 07960 507582. Volunteers are always welcome, so please come and join us and help make a difference. Equipment is provided.

ROTHERHAM BMX CLUB: Location - Little Common Lane, Kimberworth. WHY NOT GET IN TO BMX RACING? We are here to promote the fun and exciting sport of BMX/MTB Racing which is suitable for anyone aged from 4 to 40+. Cycling is for all genders and abilities. As a club we believe in being inclusive and ensuring that no one is excluded. We aim to attract new riders from our local community. The club has a number of bikes and safety equipment available, which can be hired if you want to give it a try. Coaching sessions - Monday evenings 6-8pm (beginners 6-7pm, advanced 7-8pm, free for ages 10-18 , under 10s are charged at £4 per session). Gates session - Thursday 6-8pm (for experienced riders of all ages, £5 charge for those using the start system, free if only accessing the track). All sessions are subject to weather, and availability of coaches. To book go to www.rotherhambmx.com/shop or contact us on [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH PARK

Karen Wilkes

Tel 07930 438313 or email [email protected]

ST JOHN’S CHURCH: Sunday services at 10.30am. For enquiries, telephone 01709 551652. On Sunday morning, there was a service of Morning Worship. The Drop-in continues to take a break but there will be a councillor surgery at the church hall today (August 22) between 5pm and 7pm. On Sunday, at 10.30am, there will be a service of Holy Communion. All are welcome.

KIMBERWORTH PARK CLUB 50+: The Kimberworth Park 50+ Club now meets every Friday 12-2.30pm at St Thomas’s Community Hall, Kimberworth. Everyone welcome from anywhere in the area. Cash prize bingo and raffles, trips out, events, and more. Refreshments served at half time. Come along, give it a go, meet new people, you might enjoy it. For further information, please contact Pauline Fairbrother on 07947090607.

COUNCILLORS’ SURGERIES: Cllrs Gill Garnett and Simon Currie will be holding surgeries at St John’s Church every 3rd Thursday from 5pm until 7pm, however this month it is on August 22.

ST JOHN’S GREEN STAKEHOLDER GROUP: The group which consists of residents, business owners, councillors, RMBC housing and estates staff, police, church members, community groups, children and young peoples’ services etc meets regularly at St John’s Church to discuss ideas and problems in the area. The next meeting is on September 4 at 3.30pm.

KIMBERWORTH PARK COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIP: Membership of the Community Partnership is open to residents of the estate and to others who work there, whether employed or voluntary. Meetings are held regularly to update members on the developments that have taken place over the past year and the plans for making a difference to the estate. Next meeting September 18 at 3.30pm. For further information, phone the Community Partnership at the Chislett Centre on 01709 559805.

KIMBERWORTH PARK WALKING FOR PLEASURE: Kimberworth Park Walking for Pleasure meets at St John’s Church on Wednesday mornings at 9.45am. On August 14, the group walked through Kimberworth down to Masbrough Cemetery, descending to Meadowbank Road and down to the canal path. From there, we proceeded to Meadowhall – some of us having something to eat and drink before returning to base at Kimberworth Park. Anyone wishing to join the group should contact Karen Wilkes – email [email protected]. Website can be viewed at https://www.kimberworthwalking.net where a timetable of walks can be viewed as well as a gallery of photos of previous walks.

S61 LITTER ACTION GROUP: The S61 Litter Pickers continue their commitment to keep the area as clean as possible. On the weekend of August 17/18, the group tackled New Wortley Road, filling 32 bags of litter. Other areas covered by the volunteers were Thornhill, Fenton Road and Upper Wortley Road. To discover what volunteers have been up to right across the Rotherham area, please check out the new Rotherham Litterpickers Facebook page. The S61 Litter Pickers future events can be viewed on our Facebook page. If you fancy getting involved, please check out our Facebook page or contact Neil on 07960 507582. Volunteers are always welcome, so please come and join us and help make a difference. Equipment is provided.

CHISLETT COMMUNITY GYM: Chislett Centre S61 3JT. Small friendly low cost gym - £3 per session. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 10am–12 noon. Instructor is GP referral and pre- and post-natal trained. Individual support and free induction. For information/booking, phone Sam on 07523889765 or email [email protected].

BARKER’S PARK BOWLING CLUB: We bowl all year round and have our own winter league. Bowling is a friendly way to spend a couple of hours for young and old alike and if you do not want to bowl come and join us for a cup of tea and a chat. The bowling club also has facilities for disabled players. We have bowling aids for those who cannot bend, and specially adapted wheelchairs are available to use on the greens, but the player will need to be accompanied by a carer to use one of these. New members welcome – please contact the club on 07837460152. If any group, or collection of individuals want to have a friendly bowl, please let me know and we will see what we can organise.

KIMBERWORTH PARK TARA: Open for breakfasts, Monday to Wednesday 9-11am. Byrley Road. Clothes, bric-a-brac, toys, books, DVDs etc are on sale. Donations welcome. A meeting to discuss community issues is held at 11am on the first Wednesday of every month.

MUSICALITY: Meet 11.30am Thursdays, Chislett Centre.

MASBROUGH

ST BEDE’S CHURCH: Last Sunday August 18 was the 19th Sunday in Ordinary time. Masses were celebrated for Des Jenkinson, People of the parish, Bogusia Jalowiczor, John [A] and Ann Horsley and Pr. intentions. ARE YOU LOOKING FOR A LATE CATHOLIC GAP YEAR? Do you know anybody who is Catholic, aged around 18 to 22 and has still not got anything lined up for the year ahead? Castlerigg Manor (the Diocese of Lancaster Retreat Centre, located in the Lake District) are still looking for young people to join their youth ministry internship scheme. The scheme provides comprehensive training and experience as well as accommodation and food for the year, and a stipend each week. Anyone who is interested can check out castleriggmanor.com join the team, or email Jack Regan at [email protected]. A message from Bishop Ralph - “Brothers and Sisters. A note to thank you for your participation in and completion of the recent survey about our future together as the Diocese of Hallam. I am really grateful to you for taking the time to take part. Your submissions are being looked at over the summer with a view to sharing the findings at the end of September, and planning the next step.”

ST PAUL’S CHURCH: Sunday July 18 – 12th Sunday after Trinity. The service was led by Rev Justine Smith with the sermon delivered by Rev Lizzie. Prayers by Jayne Spaven, servers were Alan Oxley and Peter Stribbley. Readings by Carole Whiting - Proverbs 9. 1-6, Psalm 34: 9-14, Ephesians 5 15-20. Gospel John 6 51-58 read by Rev Lizzie. St Paul’s took part in Ferham Park Fair on Saturday – everyone who attended had a wonderful time. Sunday August 25 - Holy Communion (Common Worship) starting at 10.30am, everyone welcome. Friday August 30 – Breakfast at St Paul’s, toast, crumpets or toasted teacakes with tea or coffee £3. – all in aid of the new heating system for St Paul’s. Monday September 23 – 7pm at Rotherham Minster, the licensing of Rev Sue Armstrong as an associate vicar of St Paul’s and Rotherham Minster. Friday September 27 – 10am until 2pm we will be hosting Macmillian Coffee Morning, please come along and support this amazing charity.

MEXBOROUGH & SWINTON

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

MEXBOROUGH FOODBANK: It’s been a busy few weeks for the volunteers at the foodbank, who continue to provide upwards of 20 food parcels every week to people in need in Mexborough, Denaby and Conisbrough. Most of the food parcels are delivered by the foodbank’s volunteer drivers. Due to volunteer holidays, the foodbank is now closed until week commencing September 2, however in the case of urgent or exceptional circumstances, food parcels will still be provided by Communities South and Mexborough Family Hub. Thank you to the continued hard work and dedication of all the volunteers at Mexborough Foodbank and to everyone who supports it through regular donations via local food donation points.

SOCIAL AFTERNOONS: A new weekly social event is taking place in Mexborough from the end of this month. A Wednesday weekly social afternoon will take place every Wednesday from 12-3pm at Mexborough Athletic Club on New Oxford Road, starting on Wednesday August 28. The social afternoon is open to everyone to come and meet up with other people in the afternoon, instead of always going out in the evening, to enjoy listening to music, chatting and making new friends. Admission is £3 and there is ample parking, plus a bus stop nearby. For more information, either email [email protected] or telephone 07779 983324.

CHRONIC PAIN SUPPORT: A chronic pain peer support group will meet on Wednesday August 28 from 1-2pm at Mexborough Baptist Church and Community Centre on Hollingworth Close in Mexborough. The group is free to attend, with no booking required, and will give local residents the opportunity to meet up with like-minded people, share their experiences and listen to guest speakers. For more information, either telephone 01302 736440 or email [email protected].

MEN IN SHEDS: A men’s mental health group meets every Friday at Swinton Lock Activity Centre on Dun Street. Men in Sheds is a male support group that provides a safe space for men to meet up and learn woodworking skills, whilst chatting and making new friends. The group runs on Friday afternoons from 3pm at the centre and is funded by Voluntary Action Rotherham as part of a NHS Mental Health Support Grant. For more information, telephone 01709 578778 or just come along on the day to the group.

HEALTH AND WELLBEING CONSULTATION: Doncaster Council is carrying out a LGBTQ+ Health Needs Assessment and is inviting local residents to take part. The Public Health team would like to find out more about the health and wellbeing of LGBTQ+ residents who live in Doncaster and are aged 16 years and over, and their experiences of services in Doncaster. Anyone wishing to complete the survey can do so by visiting forms.office.com/e/wFsens0KKb. For more information, email [email protected].

ACTION 4 MEXBOROUGH: Local residents are being invited to come along to a drop-in at Mexborough Community Hub on Friday September 20 at 1pm. The idea is for residents to pop in for a chat over a hot drink, meet up with other residents, along with staff from Well Doncaster to find out what support there is for residents and the local community. There is no need to book, just turn up on the day. Refreshments will be provided and there is parking available at the hub, which can be found on New Oxford Road in Mexborough.

CHANGE OF BUS ROUTE: A proposed change to the 221 bus route has attracted concerns from local residents, who have raised the issue with local ward councillor Sean Gibbons. The bus service is proposed to be rerouted along Harlington Road and Plumpton Avenue to then join the existing route on Coniston Road. This change in the route is due to the fact that the new electric buses are longer than the previous buses used on the route and therefore they are struggling to access the junction at the end of Morton Road, due to cars being parked on both sides of the road. A petition has now been started by some local residents against these changes to the bus route and Councillor Gibbons is urging anyone who has any concerns about the proposed changes to email him at [email protected] with their name, address and concerns which he will then raise with South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority and Stagecoach.

DOG DAISY TARA: Members of the tenants and residents association met earlier in the month with the CEO of St Leger Homes Doncaster and local ward councillor Sean Gibbons to discuss a variety of issues affecting the local community, including black mould, ventilation, and loft insulation, amongst others. The TARA meetings are a good way for residents to raise any issues or concerns they may have. Dog Daisy TARA meets on the first Thursday of every month at 6pm and all local tenants and residents are welcome to attend. The next meeting will be held on Thursday September 5.

FLY-TIPPING: Local residents have again voiced their concerns regarding fly-tipping on Harlington Road and at the side of Hirst Gate Flats in Mexborough. Local ward councillor Sean Gibbons has raised the issue with Doncaster Council, sending a number of emails requesting that the Enforcement team at the council send officers to visit the area and take the relevant steps to clear up the area. If anyone has any local issues they need to report, this can be done by either telephoning Doncaster Council on 01302 736000 or by visiting https://www.doncaster.gov.uk/report-it.

MICROCHIPPING EVENT: Due to the popularity of the recent microchipping event, a further event has been booked in for Friday August 30 at Mexborough Community Hub. At the last event, some people raised the issue that not everyone could attend due to work commitments, therefore this time the event will take place from 4-7pm. The microchipping will cover a variety of animals, including dogs, cats, rabbits and ferrets and will cost £10 per pet. No appointment is needed to attend, just turn up on the day.

DON CATCHMENT RIVERS TRUST: Volunteers from the trust regularly join forces with local residents to carry out litter picks of the local areas. The trust is also currently running a photography competition, with a chance to win a £50 voucher, have your photograph exhibited and win a free copy of the trust’s 2025 charity calendar. Help to tell the story of the River Don by submitting your photographs of the Doncaster area, by the closing date of September 30 at midday. For more information, visit https://buff.ly/3UqCNYT.

FASHION SHOW AND SALE: St Margaret’s Parish Church in Swinton will be the venue for a fundraising fashion show and bargain clothes sale in September. The event will take place on Wednesday September 18 at 6.30pm and will include a fashion show with local models, plus a range of clothes for sale from retailers such as Next, Topshop, New Look, River Island, Marks and Spencer and more. Tickets for the event cost £3 each or two for £5 and can be purchased either from the church or telephoning 07585 339199.

RAWMARSH & PARKGATE

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

THE SALVATION ARMY: In Rawmarsh. Regular activities: Tuesdays - coffee morning 10am-12.30pm, parent and toddlers 9.30-11am; Fridays - dementia support group 12 noon-3pm. Sunday Worship 4pm. For further information, email [email protected] or call captain Sandra Chamberlain 01709 524653. Meet at The Salvation Army Church and Community Centre, Quarry street (opposite the Stagecoach bus garage) S62 7DB.

ST NICOLAS CHURCH CENTENARY: St Nicolas’ Church on Kilnhurst Road recently marked a significant milestone with its centenary celebrations. A commemorative foundation stone was laid by Theophilus Percy Ring, Canon of Lincoln, on July 29, 1924. This year the church hosted a series of events to commemorate this historic occasion. An open day on Saturday, July 27 allowed the local community to explore the church, admire memorabilia and delve into the area’s history through a captivating display by the local history group. A service of Thanksgiving, led by the Bishop of Beverley, on Sunday, July 28 was a highlight of the celebrations. Joined by 20 priests from the Hickleton Chapter and honoured guests including Fr Willet, who has been a huge support to the chruch, and Madam Mayor Mrs Sheila Cowen, the service was a fitting tribute. Madam Mayor said she felt quite emotional and was very impressed with the occasion. The festivities concluded with a celebratory buffet and the sharing of a special centenary cake. St Nicolas’ Church extends a warm welcome to all to join their services on Tuesdays at 10am and Sundays at 11am. The church encourages community support to ensure its continued presence in the area.

THE HIGH STREET CENTRE: Are holding a new session, Beginner Flower Arranging, from August 27. This is £20 per person and you can book your place by calling in or phoning them on 01709 719478.

RAWMARSH METHODIST CHURCH: The preacher at morning service on Sunday August 11 was Chris Houghton. The Prayer Group will start again early September. The Chit Chat Cafe is open as usual. Morning service on Sunday August 18 was led by the minister Rev Louise Makin. The service included a baptism. All services and activities are held at the High Street Centre and everyone is more than welcome to go along.

COMMUNITY COURSES: Two community courses will be held at Rawmarsh Library from September. A sugar craft and cake decorating class will take place at the library every Thursday from 12.30-3pm. The classes are suitable for everyone and will give people the chance to meet new people and learn some new skills. A family history course will also be held every Thursday from 9.30am-12 noon at the library. This is a free course, suitable for both beginners and those who have some experience of researching family history and will involve using computers to research your family history. Some computers will be available, but people are welcome to bring their own. Both courses will start on Thursday September 12, running through to Thursday December 5. To book a place on either of the courses, please telephone either 07974 392019 or 07791 754034.

JUNIOR PARK RUN: A weekly park run is held in Rosehill Park in Rawmarsh. The park run is a free timed 2k event which is suitable for children aged 4-14years and is a great way for children to keep fit and make new friends. Held every Sunday at 9am, the run is open to all and is safe to take part in. The organisers of the park run are always on the lookout for volunteers to help out each Sunday. If you can help, please drop them a message on their Facebook page, Rosehill Victoria Junior Parkrun.

WALK AND CHAT TOGETHER: A new weekly adult social group has started at the High Street Centre in Rawmarsh. Walk and Chat Together aims to organise weekly walks in local green spaces for local residents to join in, with the aim of getting people out into the fresh air and meeting new people. The walks will be a minimum of two miles and will be in a variety of local parks each Thursday, with some routes being scooter friendly. The group is for adults over the age of 18 years and suitable footwear and walking clothes will be needed. Booking is required and to join the group, an informal meeting will need to be arranged at the High Street Centre to complete a health questionnaire and paperwork. For more information and to book a place, either telephone 01709 719478 or email [email protected].

RANSS: Rotherham Adult Neurodiversity Support Services (RANSS) offers support, information and activities to adults with autism and/or ADHD who are registered with a Rotherham GP. Activities include a weekly wellbeing walk, an allotment project, a gaming group and regular meet up events. The support service is a vital and popular facility and, as such, is looking for volunteers to help with the various activities that take place each week. Group Activity Volunteers are needed for the Gaming Group, which is held on Monday evenings from 5-7pm at Riverside House Library, and the Allotment Project, which is held in Rawmarsh on Wednesday afternoon from 1-5pm. For more information, either telephone 01709 296262 or email [email protected]. If anyone has any old TVs, consoles, or console games that they would like to donate to the Gaming Group, or any bags of compost or wood chippings they would like to donate to the Allotment Project, please contact RANSS to discuss how you can help.

RAWMARSH AND PARKGATE FRIENDS OF GREEN SPACES: Volunteers from the group met up in Rosehill Park last Friday to carry out one of their regular litter picks. The park was looking a lot cleaner due to the work put in by the organisers of the recent fayre, Streetpride and some of the group’

s volunteers. Some of the group carried out a litter pick along Warren Vale and Old Warren Vale, whilst others litter picked on Nicholas Road, Heatons Bank and Kilnhurst Road on their way to Rosehill Park. As a result, the volunteers cleared a very large area of the local community, filling approximately 20 bags with rubbish. Thanks to all the hard work of the volunteers, the area looked really good when they had finished. Well done to all involved.

WATH & MANVERS

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

DEDICATE A LIGHT: Bluebell Wood have announced the return of Light Up The Lake on Saturday September 21, 5.30pm to 8.30pm at Manvers Lake. This is your chance to remember those you love, while making new memories along the way. Dedicate a light today and add your own personal message that will join hundreds of others, twinkling over the lake in a stunning sunset display. You are warmly welcomed to join everyone on the night and experience the breathtaking beauty, light up the night, spend time together and watch the memories of loved ones shining brightly against the serene surface of the water. Every eco-friendly lantern dedicated helps the hospice light up the lives of local families. With your support, parents and carers can make magical memories with their child that will last a lifetime. For more information and to watch last year’s event please see the link https://www.bluebellwood.org/Pages/Events/Category/our-events.

WENTWORTH

CHRISTMAS FAIR: It’s not really that far away! Wentworth Village Community Association is looking for stall holders for their annual Christmas Fair. The fair will be held on Sunday December 8. Anyone interested in holding a stall can message the group via their Facebook page, Wentworth Village Community Association.

BIG DINO TAKEOVER: The school summer holidays are nearly over, but the Big Dino Takeover is still running at Wentworth Garden Centre until Tuesday September 3. The event takes place every day from 10am-4pm in the Historic Gardens, with a Dinosaur Discovery Trail for children to take part in to try and find some very life sized dinosaurs. Other activities at the Family Farm include a daily dino egg and spoon race relay, a dino fossil dig and a craft room where children can make their very own paper dinosaur. For more information, visit www.wentworthgardencentre.co.uk.

WHISTON

Elaine Reynard

Tel 07825 558070 or email [email protected]

WHISTON PARISH COUNCIL: Parish Council is currently on August recess, so the next meeting will be on Monday September 16 at 6.30pm in Whiston Parish Hall. Please remember that if there is any matter you wish to raise with us, the first 15 minutes of each meeting is given to Public Representation. Alternatively you can email the parish clerk at [email protected] or call 07712 305729.

SITWELL WARD COUNCILLORS - ROADWORKS REPORT: The following roadworks/road closures will be effective in the local area in the near future on the dates shown – Broom Road 19/08/24-03/09/24 (RMBC stop-go boards, road survey); Herringthorpe Valley Road 02/09/24-17/09/24 (RMBC road closure, road survey); Wickersley Road 26/08/24-10/09/24 (RMBC lane closure, road survey); Brecklands 02/09/24-17/09/24 (RMBC road closure, road survey); Hallam Road ongoing-31/03/25 (RMBC road closure, resurfacing); Woodfoot Road ongoing-31/03/25 (RMBC road closure, resurfacing); Moorgate 19/08/24-23/08/24 (Cityfibre multi-way signals, excavation work); Moorgate ongoing-31/08/24 (RMBC two-way signals, puffin crossing); West Bawtry Road 08/09/24-08/09/24 (RMBC lane closure, central reservation maintenance - this will be between 6.30am and 3.30pm); West Bawtry Road 09/09/24-19/09/24 (MUA lane closure, excavation work - this is by the Shell garage at Canklow roundabout); Stag Roundabout 02/09/24-17/09/24 (RMBC lane closure, road survey); East Bawtry Road 08/09/24-08/09/24 (RMBC lane closure, central reservation work - this will be between 6.30am and 3.30pm); Hall Close Avenue 19/08/24-23/08/24 (RMBC road closure, resurfacing); Worry Goose Lane 08/09/24-08/09/24 (RMBC lane closure, essential ground maintenance).

WHISTON PARISH CHURCH: Sunday August 18 was the twelfth Sunday after Trinity. Rev Adrian Bateman preached and presided at the 9.45am Parish Eucharist. Margaret Tupling provided the New Testament reading and Val Dunsford led prayers of Intercession. The organist was Ray Gallagher. The congregation sang three hymns in the absence of the choir who are taking a summer break. Janet Watson and Emma Bradbury served light refreshments after the service, and there was also the opportunity to visit the Mothers’ Union Table, selling homemade or homegrown products, with proceeds going to MU Diocesan projects. On Monday August 19 the Healing Prayer Group met from 3pm. On Wednesday August 21 the midweek Holy Communion service at 10.30am was followed by refreshments and fellowship. At 1pm the funeral service for Kenneth Chapman took place. Later in the afternoon, the Mothers’ Union enjoyed an outing to Winthrop Gardens, Wickersley, followed by a cream tea. Next Sunday will be the thirteenth after Trinity. The Parish Eucharist will be celebrated from 9.45am and followed by refreshments. All welcome. The next meeting of the Natter Group will be on Monday September 2, between 10.30am and 11.30am, in the Parish Hall. Starfish Gang meetings for children and young people and their leaders will recommence in church on Sunday September 8 at 9.45am. To arrange weddings, please ring 01709 519025 or email [email protected]. For baptisms, please ring 01709 836052 or email [email protected]. For information regarding children and young people’s activities, please contact Lucy Luckock on 07707863901. For further information, please contact our oversight minister, Rev Karen Skidmore, on 01709 836052 or churchwarden Alan Teale on 07803 021201; or see the church website www.whiston-parish-church.org.uk or Facebook page. Email [email protected].

WHISTON METHODIST CHURCH: Rev Jenny Park led last Sunday morning’s service with Elizabeth Whitehorn reading both bible readings. The organist was Carol Newman. The Chapel Crafters met on Tuesday. The community coffee morning was on Thursday followed by Vintage Messy Church. On Bank Holiday Monday, August 26, there will be a coffee morning from 10am until 12 noon. There will be a book sale, a cake stall and a raffle. Everyone is welcome to join us at this event, with all the monies raised going to the roof appeal. There will not be a service on Sunday August 25 as members will be attending a United Service at 10am at Broom Methodist Church.

BROOM METHODIST CHURCH: Our service on Sunday was a joint act of worship at Clifton Methodist Church. The preacher was Jonathan Hood whose theme was ‘Sport and running the race of life for the grace of God’. Our service next week will be a United Circuitservice starting at 10.30am. A reminder that Tuesday@Broom will be running on the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays of the month from September.

WHISTON PARISH CHURCH CRICKET CLUB: The 1st XI made history at Sprotbrough on Sunday by winning the Whitworth Cup for the first time. They overcame Wickersley in an entertaining encounter by 50 runs. Well done Whiston!

WHISTON ALLOTMENT AND GARDEN SOCIETY - GARDEN SHOP: Our garden shop is open to the public every Saturday from 10am to 12 noon. We have a full ranges of composts, fertilisers, and canes, to bagged manures, bedding plants, vegetables, feeds, and much more. Become an affiliated member for £2 per year and receive further discounts on your orders. Find us at Whiston Allotment and Garden Shop, Bank View, Whiston, Rotherham, South Yorkshire, S60 4EZ (What3words location w3w.co/third.worker.rocky). Would you like an allotment plot? Ever dreamed of growing your own vegetables? Why not put your name down on our waiting list for a plot in Whiston? Just email your full name, contact number and email address to [email protected].

WICKERSLEY

ST ALBAN’S CHURCH: Services on Sunday were Communion at 9.15am led by Rev Joan Ashton, All Age Worship at 10.45am led by Rev Matthew Lawes, and Evening Prayer at 6pm. Today, Thursday August 22, there will be a Morning Prayer Service at 10am, led by Andrew Rose. A Memorial Service has been arranged for Sunday September 15 at 6pm. This service will be particularly for relatives and friends of people whose funeral services were conducted at St Alban’s during the last few months, though all are welcome to attend. Candles will be lit during the service in memory of loved ones. Harvest Festival will be celebrated on Sunday September 29, and gifts of non-perishable goods (in packets, tins, bottles and jars) are welcome at all services that day, and these gifts will be passed to the Rotherham Foodbank for needy individuals and families in the borough.WICKERSLEY NEIGHBOURHOOD GROUP (WING): The next meeting of WING will be on Wednesday September 11 at 1.30pm in the Barn, Church Lane, Wickersley, S66 1ES. Information about this group can be obtained from Anne Hudson, our secretary, on 542873. Our members are elderly or isolated people in the local area who meet together on Wednesdays in term time for social time and a variety of activities and refreshments. Lifts can be arranged for new members from their homes to the Barn meetings. Please contact Anne if you wish to visit WING and you need a lift on the Community Bus for the first meeting in September.

ABOUT ROTHERHAM

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

FIBROMYALGIA GROUP: Based at the Herringthorpe United Reformed Church at the Stag roundabout. Meet once a month on the first Saturday in every month at 12pm-2pm. Feel free to join us everyone is welcome.

A LEVEL RESULTS DAY: Students from schools and colleges across Rotherham have performed well in A Level results published on August 15. According to early analysis of available data, local students have achieved a pass rate of 97.7% (grades A* to E) which is up 1.3% on last year’s figure for Rotherham. Nationally the number of students achieving A*- E grades (Pass rate) has not yet been released but Ofqual expects national results in 2024 to be broadly similar to those seen in 2023, bringing grades back in line with 2019 levels.

MARKET REDEVELOPMENT: Work is underway on the redevelopment of Rotherham Market as contractors begin works in the outdoor market and underground car park. Currently, the former outdoor market space flooring has been stripped while downstairs works have begun to strengthen the foundations of the outdoor market space. Preparation work for demolition has also begun on the former Drummond Street shops – also known as the Guardian Centre buildings which are set to be demolished in the autumn to make way for a brand-new library building. Following the demolition of Drummond Street shops, the outdoor market canopy will be removed in stages. Covering over 3,500sqm of the market, removing the structure will be a very complex operation. A crane will be moved on site during the removal. The Indoor Market remains open throughout the redevelopment, with a range of stalls and products available from local traders. Outdoor markets, such as the Tuesday Market, have been relocated to Effingham Street while the project is under way.

CREATIVE WALK: Flux Rotherham are hosting a Creative Walk from Greasbrough Dam to Wentworth Woodhouse on Saturday August 24 from 11am. A scenic walk followed by a pewter stone workshop led by artist Laura Baxter at the WE Wonder Festival. The walk will be guided by Elizabeth Harwood and her team from Winthrop Wednesday Walkers. During the jewellery workshop, you will have the opportunity to try outdoor pewter casting and create a piece of nature-inspired art to take home or wear. The casting is one stone per family. The meeting space is at Greasbrough Park at 11am. Please use the parking spaces around the park. The walk is approximately 1.5 miles, very gentle, all on proper paths, and suitable for all abilities, including pushing prams. You will need to make your own way home after the festival. The walk is accessible for both adults and children. This is a FREE event and places must be booked using the link https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/flux-rotherham-tickets/t-qjqemgx?ct=t(EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_10_20_2022_13_58_COPY_01).

LLOYDS BANK TOUR OF BRITAIN MEN: Is returning to Rotherham for the first time in almost 20 years this September, as South Yorkshire gears up to hold the third stage of Britain’s National Tour. Stage 3 of the race, on Thursday September 5, will head from Sheffield to Barnsley, taking in Rotherham and Doncaster during the route. The race last came to South Yorkshire in 2007 when a stage started from Rother Valley Country Park. Deputy leader and cabinet member for social inclusion and neighbourhood working, Cllr Dave Sheppard, said: “The Tour of Britain travelling through Rotherham during this South Yorkshire Stage is a fantastic opportunity for the borough, to showcase some of our beautiful scenery, provide a boost to cycling - whether as a leisure activity, as a sustainable mode of transport or as a competitive sport - and of course to benefit businesses in the area. We know our communities and schools will look forward to giving the teams and spectators a warm Rotherham welcome.” This year will mark the first time that a stage of the Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain Men has started in Sheffield, with the city having hosted stage finishes on 3 occasions between 2004 and 2006, while for Barnsley it will be a first visit by the Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain Men. Since the last visit to South Yorkshire by the Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain Men, the area has famously hosted a stage finish of the Tour de France (2014), as well as 4 stages of the Tour de Yorkshire (2 starts and 2 finishes) between 2016 and 2019. For more information, please see the link https://www.southyorkshire-ca.gov.uk/tourofbritain2024.

