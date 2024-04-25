​ANSTON

SALVATION ARMY FOODBANK: Collections for the Salvation Army Foodbank can be made at St James’ Church at Anston on Wednesday mornings 10am-11am. Any donations of food and toiletries. please.

ASTON, AUGHTON & SWALLOWNEST

Jeff Blades Aughton Lane, Aston, S26 2AN. Tel 0114 287 2102 or email [email protected]

5TH AGE: This social group meets every Tuesday, 2pm-4pm at Heighton View Community Centre (off Turnshaw Avenue in Aughton). Open to anyone over 55. Just drop in, ask for Julia. Membership free. Contact [email protected].

ASTON LADIES CIRCLE: We would like to welcome any new members to our Tuesday evening social gathering which meets on the first and third Tuesdays from 7.15pm in the Parish Hall on Rosegarth Avenue. We have speakers on various subjects, suppers, entertainers and trips out. Try us free of charge for your first evening.

ASTON TARA: Aston Tenants and Resident Association coffee mornings every third Wednesday in the month at Hepworth Drive Neighbourhood Centre. If you want to enjoy a chat or meet a new friend, please call in.

BAPTIST CHURCH SWALLOWNEST LUNCH CLUB: Come and join in the conversations, each Thursday at 12 noon, as we enjoy hot drinks, soup and sandwiches.

BETHESDA COMMUNITY CAFÉ: Is a place where anyone can drop in for a tea or coffee and maybe some food. It runs on Thursdays between 10am and 2pm in the church building on Mansfield Road, Swallownest. To find out more please get in touch with Bethesda Church.

CHATTERBOX ACTIVITY: A group for pensioners, carers and over 55s meets every Tuesday 10am-12.30pm in Central Methodist Church, Lodge Lane, Aston. Have a chat and a cuppa, all for £3. For information ring Janet on 07989 370593.

HEART OF KNITTING: The groups meet in the Bethesda Mondays and Tuesdays. Contact Val 07748 561520 or email [email protected].

UNITE TODAY!: Unite Today is a new group. Anyone 18+ who knows or cares for an adult that has a learning disability or disorder, but they would need to contact first to ensure suitability. We have a volunteer in place for this. They problem solve and support each other. It is held at the Swallownest Health Centre, Worksop Road, S26 4WD and will meet once a month on the last Thursday of the month, 10am to 12pm. Cost £1. Contact Anita Redfearn 07947 596792 or [email protected].

BRAMLEY

BRAMLEY SUNNYSIDE WILDCATS GIRLS SESSIONS: The perfect way for girls aged 5-11 to get involved with football. Sessions Sunday 8.45am-10am at Bill Hawes Field, Wroxham Way S66 2UY. Visit www.englandfootball.com/WeetabixWildcats to book your first session, or contact the team to find out more at [email protected] or go to www.facebook.com/bramleysunnysidejuniorfootballclub.

BRAMPTON BIERLOW AND WEST MELTON

BRAMPTON CHRIST CHURCH: Messy Breakfast will be at 9.45am on Sunday April 28. This will be followed at 10am by an All Age Family Breakfast. On Wednesday May 10 between 10am and 12 noon the church will be holding an open day to which everyone is welcome. There will be a coffee morning on Saturday May 4. Anyone who is interested in joining our Voluntary Friends of Brampton Graveyard Team would be made welcome. For more information please email [email protected]. Please keep in touch via Facebook - Christchurch Brampton Bierlow – or via the website www.christchurchbramptonbierlow.org. Anyone who would like more information about baptisms, funerals, weddings or banns of marriage please leave a message on the church answer phone on 01709 873210 or email the above email address.

BRECKS

CHARITY FASHION SHOW: Saturday May 11 2-4pm at The Brecks Community Hub raising funds for Rotherham Cancer Care and the Brecks Community Hub. Tickets £10, included a free drink and goodie bag.

BRINSWORTH

CRAFT MARKET: Craft Markets are now on the first Sunday of the Month, except January, July, August and December. Over 50 stalls, packed with homemade crafts and creative creations from out talented crafters. There are a few bric-a-brac stalls too. The next Craft Market is on May 5. The Café in The Centre will be open with a selection of food and refreshments. Timings are 10am to 2pm. If you would like a stall please contact Cheryl on 07580041424.

BINGO: Bingo every Monday evening at The Centre. Doors open at 5.30pm, Bingo starts at 6.30pm till 9pm. Don’t forget your dabbers.

THE CENTRE CAFE: Come and enjoy a breakfast or lunch at The Centre Café. Open Monday–Friday 8.30am–3pm. The Café even does takeaway.

THE CENTRE: The Centre has two meeting rooms and a large hall to hire 7 days a week. For more information please contact The Centre on enquiries@thcentrebrinsworth. co.uk or call 01709916890 (option 2) Monday to Friday 9am to 2pm. Monday – 9.30am-11am Toddler Group (term time only), 10am-12 noon U3A Writing Class (first Monday in month), 5.30pm-6.30pm Count on Dawn (weight management), 7pm-9pm Andys Man Club, 5.45pm–9pm Bingo (Over 16s only). Tuesday – 9.45am-11.30am Little Movers (2 sessions - term time only), 10am–11am RUFC Dance, 1pm-3pm Hearing Aid Clinic (last Tuesday of the month), 6pm-7pm Pilates with Georgina, 6.30pm-7.30pm Choose to Lose, 7.30pm-9pm Rock Choir. Wednesday – 10am-11am Pilates with Georgina, 11am-1pm U3A Yarn Addicts, 3pm–5pm Brinsworth Community Hub, 3.30-5.30pm Youth Group (term time only), 5.30pm-7.45pm Dance Factory. Thursday – 11am- 12 noon Rehab Fitness Class, 9am-11am and 6pm-8pm Weight Watchers, 7.10pm-8.40pm Yoga with Maria. Friday – 10am-12 noon Good Companions, 12pm-1pm RUFC Pilates. For further information please contact The Centre on [email protected] or call 01709916890 Monday to Friday 9am to 2pm.

THE LIBRARY: The Brinsworth Library is open on a Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. Free to join. Lots of activities for all ages, including seniors club at 11am every Thursday. Rhyme Time at 10am to 10.30am every Thursday and open to all and is free for toddlers.

CATCLIFFE

PARISH COUNCIL: All business can be dealt with by emailing the clerk at [email protected] or telephoning 01709 837550 / 07783 001496 where an answerphone is in operation. All calls will be answered but please remember hers is a part time post. See www.catcliffeparishcouncil.com. or the Facebook page for regular updates.

DALTON, EAST HERRINGTHORPE & THRYBERGH

CLLR MICHAEL BENNETT-SYLVESTER: Michael has been out in the local community again, visiting the St Gerard’s Soup Slurpers last week and holding his regular councillor advice surgeries. As a result, Michael reported a number of issues raised by local residents, including problems with communal bins in East Herringthorpe and fly-tipping issues. Michael also spent some time in Dalton speaking to traffic management and the highways department regarding the roadworks last week and the traffic congestion they caused throughout the area. Cllr Michael Bennett-Sylvester’s next surgery will be on Wednesday May 1 from 6pm to 8pm in Dalton Parish Hall. Michael can also be contacted on 07432509987, by e-mail to [email protected] or by post to 24, Garbroads Crescent, Thrybergh, Rotherham S65 4AW.

FRUIT TREES: 16 fruit trees were recently planted behind Thrybergh Parish Hall and on Vale Road for the benefit of the local community. Six have so far been vandalised and broken; CCTV footage has been looked at and passed on the the police. If anyone has any information regarding this, please report it by telephoning 101.

FRIENDS OF DALTON AND EAST HERRINGTHORPE AND THRYBERGH GREEN SPACES: The group holds a number of regular activities for local residents to get involved with, including flower arranging held every other Wednesday at Warrener’s Drive Neighbourhood Centre. The centre is also the venue for a keep fit class every Thursday morning from 11am-12 noon. For more information on these and other events, email [email protected].

YOUTH THEATRE CLUB: Young people aged 6-18 years who are interested in drama and theatre are being encouraged to attend a Youth Theatre Club held every Saturday during term time. The club’s activities include the chance for young people to develop acting skills, teamwork performance skills, get involved with community projects and take part in shows. Sessions are £6 per person and take place each Saturday from 11am-1pm at the Annex Building of the Civic Theatre on Catherine Street in Rotherham. For more information and to register, email [email protected] or [email protected].

THRYBERGH PRIMARY SCHOOL: As part of the Wickersley Partnership Trust, children from the school were able to enter an Easter competition. This involved submitting an Easter-themed selfie or photograph or creating a design for the competition. The winners have now been chosen, five in total, with a pupil from Thrybergh Primary School being one of the winners. Congratulations to all of the winners, who received a certificate and an Easter egg, and to everyone who took part in the competition.

THRYBERGH ACADEMY: Last week was Physical Wellbeing Week for the secondary schools who are part of the Wickersley Partnership Trust. During form time, a number of key issues and themes were covered, including discussions around getting better sleep, and anxiety and stress around exam time. The school is holding its Core Murder Mystery Transition Evening for Y6 students this week, giving families the opportunity to visit the school and for prospective students to have a look at the English, Maths and Science facilities. Red Heart Theatres visited Y9 and Y10 students last week to put on a number of performances for them, including Jekyll and Hyde.

ANDYS MAN CLUB: With the bank holiday weekend not far away, the group is holding two Walk & Talk events for men and their friends and families to get involved with. One will be held at Thrybergh Country Park, meeting at 10.30am at the cafe to walk the 1.7 miles around the reservoir and another session will be held by the group on May Day, Monday May 6, at Rother Valley Country Park, to walk the roughly three miles around the park, with a stop half way around at the cafe. For anyone interested in joining this event, the group will be meeting at 10.30am in the free car park on Rother Valley Way S20 3RW. There are four Andys Man Clubs in Rotherham that are open to any man aged 18-plus, with no pressure to talk and no judgements passed. Just turn up on a Monday evening, excluding bank holidays, from 7-9pm and take things at your own pace. The clubs in Rotherham can be found in Tesco Community Rooms on Drummond Street in Rotherham, S65 1HY, at The Centre on Brinsworth Lane in Brinsworth, S60 5BU, at Dearne Community Fire Station on Manvers Way, Wath, S63 5DN, and at the Brooklands Club on Rotherham Road in Maltby, S66 8NA. On the last Monday of each month at 12 noon, Rotherham Radio will also be running ‘andys man club takeover’ for one hour, which will include discussions on men’s mental health and talking to men who have had support from Andys Man Club. For more information about this and Andys Man Club, visit their Facebook page, Andys Man Club Rotherham.

DINNINGTON

DINNINGTON AND DISTRICT ART SOCIETY: Demonstrations are held in the Lyric Theatre, Dinnington. Doors open at 6.30pm and the demonstration starts at 6.45pm for approximately 2 hours. The cost of each demonstration is £5. May 21 – Rosie Smith, Garden Bird in Watercolour. June 11 – David Moore, Subject TBC in Ink, black coffee and Gold leaf. September 17 – Rob Wilson, Urban Scene in Multi Media. October 22 – Terry Chipp, subject TBC in Acrylic. November 19 – Paul Talbot-Greaves, Landscape in Watercolour.

LYRIC THEATRE: May 1 - Scottish dancing.

GREASBROUGH

ST MARY’S CHURCH: Sunday April 21 – 10.30am Holy Communion led by Rev Julie Bacon who gave the sermon prayers and Communion. Sian Johnstone read the first bible reading. Monday April 22 – 7pm Ali Middleton was licensed by Bishop Pete Sheffield as pioneer oversight minister to the 5 Parishes Rawmarsh, Kimberworth, Kimberworth Park, Thorpe Hesley and Greasbrough. Wednesday April 24 - 7pm Masbrough Community Choir held their rehearsals. Sunday April 28 – 10.30am will be a Service of the Word led by Sian Johnstone. Saturday May 18 – concert by Masbrough Community Choir, tickets £6.50. pay on the door, refreshments and raffle.

KILNHURST

SHILOH ROTHERHAM - HOMELESS SUPPORT: Shiloh Rotherham is a charity offering support to adults who are homeless. The team provides support to those in need both at their Support Centre and in the community. Services include advice and support, health and wellbeing, skills and training, and practical support. The charity is currently asking for donations of adult bikes, either new or in very good condition, to use on their bicycle maintenance course. The course and having access to a bike helps with the independence of people that access the services of Shiloh, as well as teaching them new skills and helping them to access their local community. For more information regarding this or to help with any other donations, visit shilohrotherham.org.uk or email [email protected].

ST THOMAS’ CHURCH: The Sunday service was one of Morning Prayer, continuing the series of Bible talks from the book of Hebrews. The children’s groups ran as usual, with refreshments served afterwards.

KIMBERWORTH

Karen Wilkes Tel 07930 438313 or email [email protected]

THE SALVATION ARMY: 158 High Street, Kimberworth S61 2BE. Telephone 01709 558435. Email [email protected], SUNDAY - 10.30am for our relaxed and relevant church gathering. TUESDAY - 9.30-10.30am coffee morning, 10.30-11.30am Bible Study Group. WEDNESDAY – 9-11am playgroup for pre-schoolers and their grown-ups. THURSDAY – Youth Group. FRIDAY – Prayer Gathering. Follow us on Facebook for our special events.

ST THOMAS CHURCH: On Peter Street, Kimberworth. Our services are at 10am each Sunday. Baptisms and all age services are generally the third Sunday of each month - the next is June 16. Lots of fun for all the family. Other dates to note for the Community Centre – coffee mornings are 10am to noon on the first Wednesday of the month - the next is May 1. If you live alone or just want some company, please do come to our Good Companions session 1.30pm to 3.30pm the first and third Thursday of each month - the next are May 2 and May 16. For any further information for banns, weddings, christenings or the graveyard, please contact Rev Diane on [email protected].

S61 LITTER ACTION GROUP: The S61 Litter Pickers continue their commitment to keep the area as clean as possible. On April 21, we passed the milestone of 7,500 bags filled since we started 3 years ago. Volunteers have been out tackling various litter hotspots around the area and are always welcome, so please come and join us and help make a difference. Equipment is provided and details of future litter picks can be found on our Facebook page or contact Neil on 07960 507582.

KIMBERWORTH PARK

Karen Wilkes Tel 07930 438313 or email [email protected]

ST JOHN’S CHURCH: On Sunday, there was a service of Morning Worship at 10.30am and on Monday evening, members of the church attended the licensing service of Ali Middleton as pioneer minister in the Mission Area (also including Kimberworth, Thorpe Hesley, Greasbrough and Rawmarsh). The art and crafts course resumed yesterday (Wednesday) and the drop-in is open today (Thursday) from 11am to 1pm with free coffee, tea and cake. On Sunday at 10.30am there will be a service of Holy Communion. All are welcome. For enquiries, telephone 01709 551652.

KIMBERWORTH PARK WALKING FOR PLEASURE: Kimberworth Park Walking for Pleasure meets at St John’s Church on Wednesday mornings at 9.45am. On April 17, the group walked down through Kimberworth Park and Wingfield and into Scholes Wood, before turning off towards Oaks Lane and Kimberworth Park Road and back to St John’s Church for refreshments. On April 19, the walking group and church members joined together at the church for a pie and pea supper, with a general knowledge quiz and a Dingbat quiz and an opportunity to chat especially with former members of the walking group. Anyone wishing to join the group should contact Karen Wilkes – email [email protected]. Website can be viewed at https://www.kimberworthwalking. net where a timetable of walks can be viewed as well as a gallery of photos of previous walks.

KIMBERWORTH PARK CLUB 50+: The Kimberworth Park Club 50+ meets in The Black Hut on Kimberworth Park Road (next door to Redscope School) every Wednesday from 12 noon to 2.30pm. We play three cash prize bingo games and have four cash prize raffles. At half time we have hot drinks with cakes or biscuits, all for £4.50. We have clothing and bric-a-brac sales, Donations welcome. Please phone P Fairbrother on 07947090607 for more information or Phil Moody on 07842547017 for room hire or karate/fitness sessions.

ST JOHN’S GREEN STAKEHOLDER GROUP: The group which consists of residents, business owners, councillors, RMBC housing and estates staff, police, church members, community groups, children and young peoples’ services etc meets regularly at St John’s Church to discuss ideas and problems in the area.

KIMBERWORTH PARK COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIP: Membership of the Community Partnership is open to residents of the estate and to others who work there, whether employed or voluntary. Meetings are held regularly to update members on the developments that have taken place over the past year and the plans for making a difference to the estate. Phone the Community Partnership at the Chislett Centre on 01709 559805. Next meeting June 12 3.30pm.

S61 LITTER ACTION GROUP: The S61 Litter Pickers continue their commitment to keep the area as clean as possible. On April 21, we litter picked Upper Wortley Road from Admirals Crest to Scholes Lane and filled a whopping 36 bags. This weekend we celebrated our group’s 3rd anniversary and it was fitting that we passed the milestone of 7,500 bags filled. Next weekend our volunteers will be tackling areas across our postcode that need our attention. If you fancy getting involved, please check out our Facebook page or contact Neil on 07960 507582. Volunteers are always welcome, so please come and join us and help make a difference. Equipment is provided.

BARKER’S PARK BOWLING CLUB: We bowl all year round and have our own winter league. Bowling is a friendly way to spend a couple of hours for young and old alike and if you do not want to bowl come and join us for a cup of tea and a chat. The bowling club also has facilities for disabled players. We have bowling aids for those who cannot bend, and specially adapted wheelchairs are available to use on the greens, but the player will need to be accompanied by a carer to use one of these. We are hoping to organise a bowling tournament in July. New members welcome – please contact the club on 07837460152.

CHISLETT COMMUNITY GYM: Chislett Centre S61 3JT. Small friendly low cost gym - £3 per session. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 10am–12 noon. Instructor is GP referral and pre- and post-natal trained. Individual support and free induction. For information/ booking, phone Sam on 07523889765 or email [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH PARK TARA: Open for breakfasts Monday to Wednesday 9–11am. Byrley Road. Clothes, bric-a-brac, toys, books, DVDs etc are on sale. Donations welcome. A meeting to discuss community issues is held at 11am on the first Wednesday of every month.

TAI CHI CLASSES FOR SENIORS: Mondays 10.30am to 11.30am at the Black Hut on Kimberworth Park Road. Contact Peter on 01709 547918.

MUSICALITY: Meet 11.30am Thursdays, Chislett Centre.

MALTBY

MARIES SMILE: On Saturday April 27, the Maries Smile group and Macmillan Cancer Care will be holding their coffee morning in the Bevan Crescent Community Centre in Maltby, commencing at 10am. A grand raffle and a cake stall will be available. All monies raised will be used to support cancer victims and their families through their difficult times. Tom Ingall, from the BBC’s Look North will be in attendance.

MASBROUGH

ST BEDE’S CHURCH: Calling all crafters! If you are skilled at knitting, crochet or sewing, Rotherham Hospice needs pairs of handmade hearts, approximately 5 inches in size, to give to patients and their families as a way of keeping them connected when they cannot be together. Any colour and style are welcome and there are some example knitting patterns available in the porch. Any completed hearts may be given to Veronica Horan or handed in at the office. Thank you. Rotherham United Churches events – Saturday April 27 Rotherham Day of Prayer 4-6pm at Rotherham Minster; Sunday July 14 2-4pm a United Churches celebration and picnic at the Bandstand, Clifton Park, more details to follow soon; Saturday September 7 and Sunday September 8 a United Churches tent at the Rotherham Show with craft activities for children, prayer, worship and testimonies, if you are able to help please contact Tim Swansbury at [email protected]. Masses during the week were celebrated for Eileen Owen’s, People of the Parish, Joan O’Hanrahan, Brown and Clark Family, Fr Anthony [LD], Stephen Booth [LD], Peter Davison and Stella Gilmartin. Tuesday April 23 was the feast of Saint George [Martyr] and Thursday April 25 the feast of Saint Mark [Evangelist].

ST PAUL’S CHURCH: Sunday – 4th Easter, Holy Communion service conducted by Rev Justine Smith, sermon given by Rev Sue Armstrong. Prayers by Gail Bagshaw, readings by Peter Stribbley. Servers Alan Oxley and Peter Stribbley. Organist Felicity Atkinson. St Paul’s Choir sang. Refreshments served by Jane Yates and David Matthews. Friday April 26 - light breakfast 10am till 12 noon £3. This is to raise money for a new boiler, open to everyone. Saturday April 27 – jumble sale, again to raise money to replace our old boiler. Next service Sunday April 28 starting at 10.30am - Holy Communion. Sunday April 28 – Taize service, a quiet reflection service with chants to music, prayers, bible reading, starting at the new time of 4.30pm. Sunday May 12 – APCM will be held after the Sunday service 12 noon. Saturday June 1 - Spring Fair starts at 11am, everyone welcome.

MEXBOROUGH & SWINTON

DOG DAISY COMMUNITY GROUP: Derwent Road in Mexborough. The group meets every Monday between 10am and 4pm. They knit, crochet and sew - any crafts you would like to do. If you would just like to go along for a cuppa and a chat, that is great too. Everyone is welcome.

SINGING TOGETHER: Barnburgh Male Voice Choir will be singing with Barnburgh Village Singers on Thursday April 25 at 7pm. The event will take place at St Margaret’s Church in Swinton and all proceeds are for St Margaret’s Community Hall Project. The tickets are £8 each and available on the door.

LITTLE BOAT CLUB: Held at St John’s Methodist Church in Mexborough every Monday between 9.30am and 11am. The group is for babies and toddlers and everyone is welcome. For more information please call 01709 372863 or send a text to 07706719876 or just go along.

DOUBLE YELLOW LINES: Local residents on Walker Street and Dunn Street have recently contacted their local ward councillors regarding the double yellow lines on their streets. Apparently, these lines were originally put there many years ago due to problems with parking when there were four pubs open in the area. This is no longer the case, as all four pubs have since closed. Local ward councillors have contacted Rotherham Council to look into the issue, with a view to having the double yellow lines removed. Because of this, local residents will be consulted before any action takes place to gauge their views on the matter.

SUMMER EVENT: A Community Fair and Beer Festival will be held on St. Margaret’s Church Field on Saturday July 6. The event will take place from 12-6pm and will include craft stalls, live music, a dog show, food and drink, children’s rides, and much more. Entry is free to the fair, with a small entry fee to the Beer Festival. Anyone interested in having a stall at the event can email [email protected] for more information.

ST MARGARET’S PARISH CHURCH: The recent Spring Sing Song that was held in the church last Saturday proved really popular, with around 80 people attending the event. The next church coffee morning will take place on Saturday May 11 from 10-11.30am. All are welcome.

FOOTPATH CLOSURE: With works ongoing in Swinton town centre as part of its redevelopment, from Monday April 29, the footpath that runs from the area in front of the Civic Centre to the car park behind it will be closed until the middle of June. The footpath that runs from Highcliffe Drive past the old library building will also be closed until further notice. These closures are in place to allow the safe demolition of the old library, in preparation of the opening of a new refurbished library later in the year in the former Customer Service Centre building.

SWINTON LOCK ACTIVITY CENTRE: The centre has big plans afoot to develop and landscape the outside space and is looking for volunteers to help with the grounds work, landscaping, litter picking and general gardening. A complementary meal and refreshments are provided to anyone who volunteers at the centre. For more information, telephone 01709 578778. Existing volunteers have been busy building the base of the pond, the foundation for the rockery, and the herb garden. Once the new garden area and pond is complete, the next project is to create a community garden area to help with loneliness and isolation. With this in mind, the centre is looking for donations of plants, flowers, shrubs, herbs, planters, garden furniture and garden decorations. For more information, either email [email protected] or telephone the centre. The centre provides support to local residents of Swinton and the surrounding areas, helping over 150 people each week by running boat trips, the men’s mental health group Men in Sheds, a women’s group and a youth club, amongst others. An adult and family support service is also available at the centre, which provides help and support with benefits, filling in forms and finances. For more information, telephone Sam at the centre. The next community boat trip day will be held on Sunday May 19 and tickets will cost £5 per person. To book a trip, visit www.swintonlock.org.

MEXBOROUGH NEIGHBOURHOOD NETWORK: Volunteers have been busy as usual, carrying out a number of litter picks in the local community, including on Lambeth Walk, Park Road, Kelvin Street and Alexandra Road, to name but a few. One of the volunteers also reported some smashed glass in the park on Park Road, and reported this to the customer service department at Doncaster Council, who promptly had the area cleared.

MONTAGU HOSPITAL: Construction is underway at the back of the hospital on a new building that will house a medical imaging facility. At the moment, the Community Diagnostic Centre is operating from mobile scanning units, but the new facility will house new MRI and CT suites, as well as having its own independent substation to provide power to the unit. It is hoped the new facility will be up and running by next Spring.

MEXBOROUGH FOODBANK: Volunteers at the foodbank continue to see more local families and individuals turning to the services of the foodbank. So far this month, 57 food parcels have been provided to those in need in the local community. Most of the food parcels have been delivered by volunteer drivers at the foodbank, with a small amount of parcels being delivered to Mexborough Family Hub. Anyone needing help from the foodbank needs to be referred from one of the community partners, including Doncaster Council, St Leger Homes Doncaster, Mexborough Family Hub, Denaby and Conisbrough Family Hub, Community First Credit Union Ltd, local schools and GPs, amongst others. Thank you to everyone who donates, including M A C Metalcraft Ltd for the recent donation of Easter sggs, Paws 4 a Break for the doggy treats, Lidl, Aldi, the Co-op in Swinton and Farmfoods in Mexborough, as well as customers who regularly fill the drop-off points with donations. Anyone wishing to support the foodbank with larger donations, can email them at [email protected].

COUNCILLOR SURGERY: At the recent councillor advice surgery held by Cllr Gibbons, a number of residents attended and raised a variety of issues and concerns. These included issues with council tax, housing, dog fouling in the cemetery, the state of the roads, fly-tipping, speeding and parking around schools, amongst others. The monthly surgery is a good opportunity to speak to your local councillor and discuss any problems you may have. The next surgery will be held on Saturday May 18 from 10-11am at Mexborough Library. Cllr Gibbons has been chasing up a number of issues recently raised by local residents, including the length of grass around properties in Mexborough belonging to St Leger Homes - the wet weather has delayed the grass cutting, but it is now scheduled to start soon. The ongoing issue of potholes around the area has also been chased again, as have the issues with the resurfacing of Ascot Close. Other issues being investigated include fly-tipping at the old South Yorkshire Pub and on Wath Road, overflowing bins around the area, the completion of improvements to the play area in Adwick Road park and the loose Yorkshire Water manhole covers on Swinton Road and Lower Dolcliffe. If you have any concerns about your local community, email [email protected].

RAWMARSH & PARKGATE

Mrs Jill Rhodes Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

THE SALVATION ARMY: In Rawmarsh. Regular activities: Tuesdays - coffee morning 10am-12.30pm, parent and toddlers 9.30-11am; Fridays - dementia support group 12 noon-3pm. Sunday Worship 4pm. For further information, email [email protected] or call captain Sandra Chamberlain 01709 524653. Meet at The Salvation Army Church and Community Centre, Quarry street (opposite the Stagecoach bus garage) S62 7DB.

RAWMARSH METHODIST CHURCH: On Sunday April 21 the service was led by Peter Drabble. On Tuesday April 23 the Prayer Group met and the Chit Chat Cafe was open for snacks etc. The morning service on April 28 will be led by Mrs Chris Houghton. All are welcome to any of the services or activities which are all held in the High Street Centre.

RAWMARSH FOODBANK: The foodbank is now partnering with Tesco in Wath, which will host a collection point near the checkouts for donations of items bought in store for the foodbank. Donations can also be dropped off at the Drop-In Centre on Harding Avenue in Rawmarsh, Rawmarsh Community Library and the High Street Centre in Rawmarsh. All donations are always gratefully received, including the recent generous donations of food and toiletries from local group Rawmarsh Runners. Anyone wishing to support the foodbank financially can do so by visiting their Stewardship page at https://www.stewardship.org.uk/pages/rawmarshfoodbank. Anyone in financial crisis and in need of urgent help, can ring Help Through Hardship on 0808 208 2138, Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm. The helpline is provided by Citizens Advice and aims to provide support to those struggling to afford essential items and costs.

RAWMARSH AND PARKGATE FRIENDS OF GREEN SPACES: Volunteers from the group met last Friday at the junction of Haugh Road and Greasbrough Lane to carry out a litter pick of the local area. The group cleared litter from around the area that used to be the old swimming baths and then carefully litter picked down Greasbrough Lane, due to oncoming traffic, filling 18 bags with rubbish. Well done to everyone involved.

RAWMARSH COMMUNITY SCHOOL: As part of the Wickersley Partnership Trust, children from the school were able to enter an Easter competition. This involved submitting an Easter-themed selfie or photograph or creating a design for the competition. The winners have now been chosen, five in total, with a pupil from Rawmarsh Community School being one of the winners. Congratulations to all of the winners, who received a certificate and an Easter egg, and to everyone who took part in the competition.

RAVENFIELD

Mrs Toni Leach Email [email protected]

RAVENFIELD OLD PEOPLE'S SOCIAL FUND: Our next coffee morning is on Wednesday May 1 at Ravenfield Parish Hall. Starting at 10am. You are all welcome. Please be informed, the day trip to the city of Chester is now fully booked. Yes, the 53 coach seats are all full. We sold all the tickets in about 30 minutes at the last coffee morning. So, at our next coffee morning we will be selling tickets at £15 each for our day trip to Stratford-upon-Avon, on Monday July 15, setting off at the earlier time of 8am. There has already been plenty of requests for tickets. So don’t get left behind. The committee is also looking at singers/ entertainers for our normal Christmas party. Yes, you do have to book early. Any suggestions, let us know. You can contact me (Geoff) on 547167 or 07724874304 or Christine on 07387698971.

RUBBISH RASCALS: Another productive annual litter pick organised by Caz Evans. Caz was very grateful for a such a great turnout and the effort put in by all. You may be able to see from the photo the amount picked from just the small area of woods known as The Dell. It is obvious that this area frequented by children and young adults is very popular, but it would be great if those enjoying the great outdoors would at least put their rubbish in the bins on their way home, or take it home. The same amount of litter was picked from other areas around Ravenfield by the volunteers. It is disappointing to see so much polluting our environment, so please, love where you live, and help make it a cleaner and safer community.

HEDGEHOG FUNDRAISER: On Saturday April 27, a fundraising event is taking place to raise money for our local hedgehog rescues, For the Love of Hedgehogs and Little Legs. The event takes place at 5 Holly Mount, Wickersley S66 1JR 10am-1.30pm. There will be crafts, cakes, plants, tombola, raffle and bric-a-brac. The organisers ask that you park on Lings Lane. These rescues are run by volunteers and can only survive with help from the general public, so please pop along if you can.

RAVENFIELD FETE: There are still a few spaces left for craft, gift and business stalls. The free community fete takes place on Jubilee Filed in Ravenfield (off Kingsley Drive) on Saturday June 15 11am-4pm. We have lots organised for a great community day. Pitches cost £25 for general stalls and you must have public liability insurance. We can help you with a risk assessment if you don’t already have one. Please email [email protected] if you are interested.

THORPE HESLEY

THOPE HESLEY WI: Thorpe Hesley WI meets every first Wednesday in the month at 7.15pm at Trinity Community Centre. The next meeting will be on Wednesday May 1 when there will be Resolutions with Afternoon Tea. On Saturday June 1 members join with the Trinity Church to provide a coffee morning to raise funds in support of Weston Park Hospital, Sheffield. All are invited to attend. June’s meeting will be Summer Games with Jayne Spaven. The July meeting has a country and western theme with food and line dancing and anyone who wishes to attend may do so free of charge. For further information please contact Mary Wilman on1142461952.

THURCROFT

THURCROFT LIBRARY: For information, call 01709 546150.

WATH & MANVERS

Mrs Jill Rhodes Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

RSPB: Should you be visiting the RSPB site at Old Moor and find yourself locked in the car park there, you can telephone 0870 0666769. There will be a charge incurred for the security company to unlock the gate and let you out after hours. The gate will close at 4pm daily.

WENTWORTH

WENTWORTH WOODHOUSE: Help support Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust. Following the success of the car boot sale held last year and as part of continued fundraising efforts, there will be another one held on the East Front Lawn on Sunday April 28. Join in and sell your unwanted treasures whilst enjoying a full day of community spirit, raising crucial funds for this magnificent house and gardens. The sale will run between 8.30am and 12.30pm and the cost for a car pitch with arrival at 8.30am is £20. Day visitors/those not selling can arrive from 9.30am and the cost is £2 for an adult and free of charge for children. Please note, this is a cash only event. This event is physically accessible and will be situated on the East Front Lawn. Help support Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust - all funds raised go straight into the Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust.

KEPPEL’S COLUMN: Keppel’s Column reopened on Sunday April 14 for the 2024 season, with pre-booked tours being available on the second Sunday of each month, from April to October, and on one Thursday each month. Tours are therefore available on the following dates - May 14 and 25, June 11 and 22, July 9 and 20, August 13 and 24, September 10 and 21, and October 8. For more information and to book a tour, visit https://rotherhamtheatres.ticketsolve.com or visit Rotherham Civic Theatres box office situated on Catherine Street, Rotherham, S65 1 EB. For more information regarding the restoration of Keppel’s Column, visit https://youtu.be/Cc27tx2RrC8.

WENTWORTH VILLAGE COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: The group has organised a 60s and 70s Music Evening for Saturday April 27 from 7-10.30pm. The event will be held in the Mechanics Institute in the village and will include music from the era, along with pie and peas. For tickets and more information, email [email protected].

WENTWORTH HOLY TRINITY CHURCH: There will be another opportunity for confirmation in November - for more information, email [email protected]. A Spring Organ Concert will take place in church on Sunday April 28 at 3pm. The concert will include uplifting music from Bohemian Rhapsody, Abba and more and will be performed by the church organist. The Annual Parochial Church Meeting (APCM) will take place on Sunday May 12 at 12.15pm, after the Sunday service. The meeting is an opportunity to review and give thanks for the past year and to vote for new members of the Parochial Church Council. Residents on the church’s electoral roll are entitled to vote and are also entitled to stand for election to the council.

WHISTON

Elaine Reynard Tel 07825 558070 or email [email protected]

WHISTON PARISH COUNCIL: A full report of the April meeting will be provided next week, but in the meantime a de-brief meeting has taken place with Christmas Plus to discuss any issues arising from last year’s Christmas lights and to consider options for Christmas 2024. The ward councillors reported that they have asked for 4 new speed-activated road signs for the ward and the order is currently being processed. These are to be used around our area to help encourage positive driving behaviour, in particular increased speed awareness. The councillors have also been promised that missing and damaged public footpath signs are to be replaced. Landscaping and planting work is also due to begin very soon at both Stag and Worrygoose roundabouts to improve the visual appearance of the areas, with the work scheduled to take approximately six weeks to complete. As the work will involve a lane closure, thus reducing traffic flow, the deadline for completion is July 6 to help minimise traffic congestion when 20,000 people are expected to attend The Reytons concert in Clifton Park.

WHISTON PARISH COUNCIL - A POTTED HISTORY - PART 1: At the last meeting of Whiston Heritage Society, ward councillor Tony Griffin (who is also a parish councillor and chair of the Heritage Society) gave a very interesting talk on The History of Whiston Parish Council which I would like to serialise in Whiston News. Tony wishes to acknowledge the help received in his research by Hazel Hopps. Formed in 1894, the first meeting was on December 31 of that year in the upper room of the old school. The clerk was W C Harrison of Sitwell Vale Moorgate, and the parish councillors were A E Rhodes (chairman) – farmer or possibly a solicitor who lived at Moor End House on Moorgate, J W Hardwick of Guilthwaite Hall who was a farmer and butcher, A Merryweather – a land agent and farmer who was born in Grenada, West Indies, and lived at the farm on The Green and had two servants, Robert Shaw – a farmer at Morthen, Isaac Ford – a colliery manager of Mill House in Canklow, J D Styring – an auctioneer and farmer of Manor House on Moorhouse Lane who had two servants, A E Butland – an elementary school teacher who lived at the School House but eventually moved to Treeton, C Bartholomew who is believed to have been an undertaker, and William A Marshall who was a mercantile clerk and probably lived on The Pieces. W C Harrison was the “Poor Rate Collector”. The Poor Relief Act 1601 consolidated earlier poor relief legislation and introduced a system of rating property. The introduction of the poor rate required the authorities, known as a vestry, in each parish to meet once a year to set the poor rate and to appoint an overseer of the poor to collect the rate. The justices of the peace at the quarter sessions had a role in checking the accounts of the poor rate. Part 2 - to follow next week.

WHISTON PARISH CHURCH: On Sunday morning at 9.45am, Rev Dr Dan Christian, diocesan director of ordinands and director of vocations, presided and preached at the Parish Eucharist for the fourth Sunday of Easter, also known as Vocations Sunday. He was assisted by Patrick White, reader. Anthea Goodman and Colette White welcomed parishioners. Malcolm Ellson read the lesson from Acts and Marilyn Ellson led the intercessions and both served refreshments after the service. David Pinder was the organist. The choir led the congregation for three hymns and sang The Lord’s my Shepherd (I will trust in you alone) by Stuart Townend during Communion. Alan Bradbury and Patrick White were communion assistants. Starfish Gang met in the church room at the same time as the service and the leaders were Rachel Colgrave and Lucy Luckock. YouthZone members met in the evening. On Monday Little Fishes had a fun session between 9.30am and 11am in the Parish Hall. The Open the Book team led by Lucy Luckock had a rehearsal on Monday, late morning, for the presentation of a dramatised bible passage which will be given in three local schools today (Thursday). Rev Sue Davies presided at the Service of Holy Communion on Wednesday at 10.30am and gave a short address. This was followed by refreshments. The funeral of Robert Thorpe took place in church at 12.30pm on Wednesday. On Friday (tomorrow) there will be a choir practice between 6.30pm and 7.30pm for juniors and from 7pm to 8.30pm for seniors. On Sunday April 28, Fifth Sunday of Easter, Parish Communion and Starfish Gang will take place at 9.45am. All are very welcome at all services and activities. To make arrangements for weddings, please ring 01709 519025 or email [email protected] and for baptisms contact 01709 836052 or email [email protected]. For information regarding children and young people activities be in touch with Lucy Luckock on 07707863901. For further information, contact our oversight minister Rev Karen Skidmore on 01709 836052 or churchwarden Alan Teale on 07803021201, or see the church website www.whiston-parish-church. org.uk or Facebook page. Email [email protected].

WHISTON METHODIST CHURCH: Last Sunday morning’s service with Holy Communion was led by Rev Andrew Fox, and Charlotte Pinder played the organ. The Chapel Crafters met on Tuesday and the community coffee morning was on Thursday. Next Sunday morning’s service at 10.30am will be led by church members. This year’s plant sale will be on Saturday May 11 from 10am to 12 noon. A variety of plants will be on sale including bedding plants, perennials, tomatoes, herbs etc. There will be a raffle, and bacon butties will be served. You will be very welcome at any of our services and/or activities.

BROOM METHODIST CHURCH: Our service on Sunday was led by Rev Jenny Park who preached on the theme of Jesus being the good shepherd. Our service next Sunday will be led by Gail Atkin. Little Boat Toddler Group is on Thursdays from 9.30-11.00am. Our next Tuesday@Broom group will be on Tuesday May 14 from 10am-12 noon, followed by our cafe style service at 12.30pm. The funeral of Ian Maw will be on Friday May 3 with a short committal at Rotherham Crematorium, followed by a service of thanksgiving and reception at Broom at around 3.30pm.

WHISTON RESIDENTS ACTION GROUP: An informal meeting has now taken place between WRAG members and two of the Conservative candidates for Sitwell ward in the forthcoming borough councillor elections and a further meeting is scheduled with the remaining Labour Party candidate. WRAG is a non-political group, but these meetings provide an opportunity for the candidates to be updated on the issues which WRAG have been dealing with since 2019, relating to the proposed housing development behind Lathe Road. A members meeting of WRAG took place on Tuesday evening to discuss further actions.

WHISTON HERITAGE SOCIETY: The next meeting of Whiston Heritage Society will be held on Tuesday May 7 at 7.30pm in Whiston Parish Hall. The meeting will feature a talk by Patricia Goral entitled Whiston Miscellany and promises to be a smorgasbord of topics about our village - continuing themes discussed in a previous talk given last year (June 2023), as well as raising some new subject matter. Entry is £3 per person and refreshments will be served. All are welcome to attend. Please see our website for further details and information about Whiston’s history www.whiston-heritage-society.co.uk.

WHISTON PARISH CHURCH CRICKET CLUB: Cricket will begin at Whiston PC on Saturday April 27 with the 2nd XI at home v Sheffield University Staff. The Sunday Dev XI will entertain Frecheville on Sunday April 28. On Friday April 19, the club held a fundraiser on behalf of Whiston’s Owen Jenkinson who has Ewing’s Sarcoma. There was a range of excellent donated raffle prizes which helped raise over £5,000.

WHISTON YOUTH CLUB: We are back! We have had a lovely break over Easter and we were so excited to get back into the swing of things. Our young people came back in force with lots of stories to tell us about their Easter adventures. Our mission over the next term is to ensure our centre continues to be youth led. By doing this we meet the evolving needs of our group such as new craft activities and games equipment. This week we will be getting a visit from our new contact at South Yorkshire Police, PC Sales. She will be coming into the centre to introduce herself and share information with our young people. Early notice - because of local elections both groups will be closed on Thursday May 2. We will however (weather permitting) be carrying out outreach work in the local community that evening from 6.30pm until 8pm. This will enable us to go out into the community to share our group and what we do. Why not come along and visit us?

11TH ROTHERHAM BROWNIES: The Brownies thoroughly enjoyed a visit to Aston Fire Station on Tuesday. We were split into two groups to look around, including a detailed look at the fire engine, followed with all the girls having a go at using the hose. We also looked around the inside of the station when a couple of girls, together with Eagle Owl, tried on the full firefighters outfit. We also enjoyed watching a firefighter use the fire pole and seeing the gym, bedrooms and kitchen.

50TH ROTHERHAM BROWNIE PACK: After the Easter break we were back at Brownies last Wednesday ready to start our new adventures, including taking part in the North East England Olympic Challenge Badge. We are hoping the weather will allow us to enjoy lots of outdoor activities in the next few weeks. However, this week the girls were each challenged to write a newspaper article about them interviewing an Olympic athlete, making sure they included questions on their diet, exercise, lifestyles, motivation and values. Some great work was produced by them.

WHISTON ALLOTMENT AND GARDEN SOCIETY GARDEN SHOP: Our garden shop is open to the public and allotment holders every Saturday, from 10am to 12 noon. The shop, located on Bank View, Whiston S60 4EZ, carries a full range of composts, bagged manure, fertilisers, feeds, canes, liquids and much much more, all at competitive prices. Why not benefit from becoming an affiliate member at an annual cost of £2 per person, when you will receive further discounts on your orders? When visiting the shop, just ask to join and you will receive a discount card. Why not go along one Saturday morning to see what’s in stock?

PROBUS GROUP: If you are retired and would like to join us at one of our interesting talks, you would be most welcome. Future topics will include: Helipads for Hospitals (May 14), The English Reformation (May 21), Cruising to Pompeii (June 6), 30 Years in Local Radio (June 11) and, don’t miss the Visit to Rotherham’s Chapel-on-the-Bridge (June 18) when you will get to hear the chapel’s fascinating history. Further into the year, and leading up to our summer break, there will be a summer quiz, with prizes (June 25), Tunnel 57 (July 9), and Idioms - Are They Just For Fun? (July 23). We are a friendly group and would love to see you - just come along on any Tuesday morning at 10.30am to Broom Methodist Church.

WICKERSLEY

ST ALBAN’S CHURCH: Services on Sunday were 9.15am Communion, All Age Worship at 10.45am and Evening Prayer at 6pm. The Beta Bible Study Group met on Monday in the Barn to study Paul’s Epistle to Titus. On Thursday April 25 the St Alban’s Annual General Meeting will be held in church at 7pm. On Saturday April 27 the first lunchtime music recital of 2024 will take place. The performers will be Tutti Flutti, a flute ensemble, and the recital will begin at 12.30pm and last for 30-40 minutes. Please wear warm clothing if you wish to attend as the heating in church is still not fixed, but refreshments will be served at the end of the recital. All welcome.

WICKERSLEY NEIGHBOURHOOD GROUP (WING): On Wednesday April 17 Tony Dodsworth gave a talk, and the members enjoyed refreshments and a raffle draw. Prizes were won by Audrey Churnside, Ann Shaw, Mary Hoffman, Alan Wood, Geoff Deakin, Shirley Cutts and Jackie English. The lottery draw winner was Helen Hinchcliffe. On Wednesday April 24 Alan Turner came to entertain with his Music and Video Show. Please contact our secretary Anne Hudson on 542873 if you need any further information on WING and its activities, or you want to join the group.

ABOUT ROTHERHAM

Mrs Jill Rhodes Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

FIBROMYALGIA GROUP: Based at the Herringthorpe United Reformed Church at the Stag roundabout. Meet once a month on the first Saturday in every month at 12pm-2pm. Feel free to join us everyone is welcome.

ROTHERHAM METRO RAMBLERS: Saturday April 27 - a moderate 10 mile Duffield Skyline walk, led by Ivor Wilson 07743135025, Meet at 10am at St Alkmund’s Church car park, Duffield DE56 4BA. Wednesday May 1 – a moderate 6 mile from Hooton Roberts to Firsby, led by Nicky Rodgers 07789691024, meet at 10am in Earl of Strafford car park S65 4PJ. Saturday May 4 – choice of a moderate 9 mile or a 5 mile walk from Silkstone, led by Bob Edley 07836582077, meet at 10am at The Bells pub, Silkstone, parking on the road, S75 4NL. Wednesday May 8 – a moderate 10.5 mile walk from Glen Howe to High Bradfield and Worral, led by Philip Bullens 07932638002, meet at 10am in Glen Howe car park, Storth Lane, Wharncliffe Side S35 0EP. Saturday May 11 - a leisurely 6 mile walk to view Wickersley Silverwood bluebells, led by Glenna Briggs 07816949598, this is part of the Wickersley Walking Festival, meet at 10am in Wickersley Park car park, Warren Road, Wickersley S66 2HG. See ramblers.org.uk/rotherham-metro for more information.

SCHOOL CHOICE: Families from across the borough have recently been notified about which school their child has secured a place at for the new school year. Tuesday April 16 was National Offer Day for children starting primary school or moving up from infants to juniors in September 2024. The majority of children in Rotherham will be starting their new school year in September at the school of their parents’ choosing. The total number of primary school (Reception/Foundation Stage 2) places offered this year in Rotherham is 2,561 with 95.7% of children having been offered a place at their first preferred school. In total, 99.2% have been offered one of their three preferred schools. For applications received for children to attend Year 3 in a junior school in September 2023, 100% have been offered a place at their first preference junior school. For the small number of children, who could not be accommodated at one of their preferred schools, all have been made an offer of a place at either their catchment area school, if a place was available, or the next nearest school with a place available. Any parents whose child has not been offered a place at their preferred school do have the right of appeal against the refusal of a place, with all cases heard by independent appeals panels for a final legally binding decision. The council also maintains a waiting list until December 31, 2024 and will work closely with the families involved to ensure that they are supported through this process. Further information can be found on the link https://www.rotherham.gov.uk/school-admissions-3/ starting-primary-school.

RAILWAY WALK: The 30th anniversary walk with the Penistone Line Partnership is being held on Saturday May 4. It is an 8 mile linear walk along public footpaths from Denby Dale to finish at Penistone. The Northern train departs Swinton 7.42am, Rotherham Central 7.56am to Meadowhall. Change there for the 8.40am to Denby Dale. Details from Stuart on 07908 450444 or www.penline.co.uk.

CONTACT YOUR MP

SARAH CHAMPION: Rotherham MP. Moorgate Crofts Business Centre, South Grove, Rotherham, S60 2DH. Email sarah.champion.mp @parliament.uk. Website www.sarahchampionmp.com. Facebook www.facebook.com/sarahforrotherham. Twitter @SarahChampionMP.

JOHN HEALEY MP: Wentworth & Dearne MP. Telephone01709 875943. Email [email protected]. Website www.johnhealeymp.co.uk. Facebook JohnHealeyRotherham. Twitter JohnHealey_MP. Instagram johnhealeymp.

ALEXANDER STAFFORD: Rother Valley MP. Mr Stafford’s office is available to help at all times, and can be contacted by phone at 01909 494952 or by email [email protected], via Twitter, via Facebook or via his website www.alexanderstafford.org.uk.

COUNCILLORS’ CONTACTS

DINNINGTON: Sophie Castledine-Dack – contact 01709 807945 or via Facebook. Ben Whomersley – 01709 807946 or via email [email protected]. Charlie Wooding - 01709 807947 or via email [email protected]. Simon Tweed can be contacted on 07535 831924.

THURCROFT WARD: Thomas Collingham and Zachary Collingham – email [email protected] or [email protected].

SWINTON ROCKINGHAM: Cllr Gina Monk, who can be contacted by email at [email protected] or on 01709 807955, and Cllr Ken Wyatt who can be contacted by email at [email protected] or on 01709 583073 or 07951786561.

ANSTON: Parish councillors - chairman Diane Graham can be contacted on 01909 562382 or via email [email protected], Drew Tarmey 01909 564760 or 07472 712249 or via email [email protected], Clive Jepson 01909 564647 or [email protected]. Rotherham councillors for Anston - Tim Baum-Dixon can be contacted on 01709 807934 or via email [email protected], Tracey Wilson 01709 807936 or 07519 391556 or [email protected]. Drew Tarmey email [email protected].

BRINSWORTH: Cllr Charlotte Carter 07490 921955 or 01709 807942 or [email protected]. Cllr Adam Carter 01709 255924 or [email protected].

KILNHURST AND SWINTON EAST WARD: Cllr Victoria Cusworth can be contacted via email at [email protected] or on 07824895314.

RAVENFIELD PARISH COUNCIL: Gemma O’Carroll, Ravenfield Parish Hall, Birchwood Drive, Ravenfield, S65 4PT. Telephone 07462 468050. Email [email protected]. Please visit the website to view the many different groups and classes available each week – www.ravenfieldparishcouncil.gov.uk. The parish council also have a Facebook page you can follow – Ravenfield Parish Council – Village Notice Board. Ward councillors - [email protected] or 01709 807939 or c/o Rotherham Town Hall, Moorgate Street, Rotherham, S60 2TH; [email protected] or 01709 807941/ 07757 791881 or c/o Rotherham Town Hall, Moorgate Street, Rotherham, S60 2TH.

SITWELL WARD: [email protected] or call 01709 807952. [email protected] or call 01709 807953 or 07510 097855. Cllr Tony Griffin can be emailed at [email protected] or call 07931 265831.

MALTBY RMBC: If you have any concerns you can contact your local councillor via the following contact details. For Maltby East: you can contact either Lee Hunter via email [email protected]/ telephone on 01709807968, or Adam Tinsley via email [email protected] or telephone 01709 807963. For councillors for Hellaby and Maltby West you can contact either Simon Ball via email [email protected] or telephone 01709 807948, or Jenny Andrews via email Jenny.Andrews@Rotherham .gov.uk or telephone 07757 287941.

BRINSWORTH: Cllr Charlotte Carter 07490 921955 or 01709 807942, [email protected]. Cllr Adam Carter 01709 255924 or [email protected].

