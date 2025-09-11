Third man due in court following Rotherham disturbance

Sheffield Magistrates Court

A THIRD man is due in court today after being charged in connection with a disturbance in Rotherham as a man remains in a critical condition.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “At 10.16am on Monday (September 8) we were called to reports of a disturbance at Woodland Drive, North Anston.

“It is reported a grey Audi A3 and a white Audi S3 collided with the gates to a property and a group of people were fighting at the scene.

“Officers and the ambulance service attended. A 21-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he remains in a critical condition.

“Stephen Heeley, (26), of Leicester Road, Dinnington, is charged with violent disorder and possessing a blade / sharply pointed article in a public place.

“He has been remanded into custody ahead of appearing at Sheffield Magistrates' Court today (Thursday, September 11).”

Temporary Det Chf Insp Simon Cartwright, the new senior investigating officer in this case, said:

"As our enquiries into this incident continue, our Major Crime Unit is now leading the investigation into the events that have left a man fighting for his life.

"We remain determined to secure answers for the young man and his family.

"Colleagues from the local Neighbourhood Policing Team are conducting dedicated additional patrols in the area after what has happened.

"These patrols have been put in place to make you feel safe and I’d encourage you to stop and speak to our officers if you’d like to discuss any concerns or questions.

“Two other men appeared in court yesterday (September 10) charged in connection with the disturbance.

“Liam Hancock, (33), of Caperns Road, Rotherham, is charged with violent disorder and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm.

“Michael Hall, (44), of Worksop Road, Rotherham, is charged with violent disorder and possessing a knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place.

“Both men have been remanded into custody ahead of appearing at Sheffield Crown Court on October 8, 2025.

“A 37-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

“He has been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 wounding causing grievous bodily harm and remains in custody.

“If you can help with our ongoing investigation, you can pass information to us online or by calling 101.

“Please quote incident number 251 of September 8 2025 when you get in touch.

“You can contact us online here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us.

“Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

“Call their UK contact centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”