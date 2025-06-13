Thief jailed for four years after cops’ CCTV clothing tip

JAILED: Aimee Hulme (29) of Fredrick Street, Wombwell was caught out by CCTV

A THIEF who threatened to stab a shop worker with a knife has been jailed after police analysis of CCTV placed her at multiple robberies wearing the same items of clothing.

Aimee Hulme (29) of Fredrick Street, Wombwell, went on a shoplifting stint in the Royston and Lundwood areas of Barnsley in February of this year, taking items including coffee, washing detergent, meat, and confectionery.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “While attempting to steal these items, Hulme physically assaulted shop workers when they challenged her as they bravely tried to prevent her from leaving the stores without paying.

“On February 26, Hulme also threatened a shop worker with a knife, stating that she would 'stab them' if they tried to stop her.

“After extensive CCTV enquiries conducted by the Barnsley Neighbourhood Crime Team, Hulme was identified and was seen to be wearing the same clothing items in all offences committed.

“She was quickly arrested and charged for multiple robbery offences, threatening a person with a blade, and possession of Class A and Class C drugs.”

Hulme (29) of Fredrick Street, Barnsley, appeared before Sheffield Crown Court on March 28 where she pleaded guilty to robbery, theft from a shop, possession of Class A drugs, two counts of possession of Class C drugs, and possession of a bladed article.

She appeared at the same court on Tuesday (June 10), where she was sentenced to four years and ten months in prison.

Sgt David Baker, from the neighbourhood crime team, added: “Shoplifting is not a victimless crime - it has detrimental effects on our local businesses and their workers.

“No one should go to work and be threatened and attacked for doing their job.

“Hulme clearly had no regard for her actions and I'm glad she is now facing time behind bars.”