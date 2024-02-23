Litter picking youngsters at St John's Green Thomas Connelly (left) and Charlie Sharp - photo by Kerrie Beddows

Thomas Connelly and Charlie Sharp – both aged six – were inspired to pick up their grippers and grab and bag rubbish at St John's Green in Kimberworth Park following a visit to the pupils' school Redscope by Neil Collett of Sitwell Litter Pickers.

Bev Pepperdine – Thomas' grandmother who often accompanies the boys along with Thomas' mum Laura and Charlie's mum Lisa – said: “They came home from school and were telling us how they had heard about the importance of not dropping litter and how an old Coke can had been found after 50 years.

“They were full of it, really enthusiastic – saying to their parents they did not like to see rubbish and it wasn't fair.

“They wanted to be 'litter heroes' and make where they live so much nicer.

“In their words, they told us they know it is good for the environment and it is them 'doing their bit to save the planet'.”

The council supplied the boys with bags, gloves, and grabber sticks and, accompanied by their parents or other adult relatives, they round up all the rubbish from the green after school every Thursday.

“It's getting better,” said Charlie's mum Lisa. “When they first started there was a lot more litter thrown about but it is starting to take shape.

“The boys just wanted to make the area they live in nicer and we have had shopkeepers come out to give them cans of pop and lollies to say thank you.

“They get really mad on the walk to school if they see litter in the mornings!“They are so dedicated.”

The boys' commitment to collecting litter saw them in the spotlight at last year's Voluntary Action Rotherham Community Achievement Awards where they were finalists in the Young Volunteer category.

“They were chuffed to bits with being shortlisted,” added Bev.