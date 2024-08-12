STILL LAUGHING: The Chuckle Brothers

ALWAYS look on the bright side of life - even in death.

That is the inspirational thought of Rotherham funnyman - and sometime philosopher - Paul Chuckle.

He has been talking about how he and his family marked the passing of his beloved brother Barry in 2018.

It was important for the mourners to show respect for Barry, who died from cancer, but also mark the occasion of his funeral with an appropriate drop of humour.

AT HOME: Paul Chuckle

The final farewell was held at the pair’s Rotherham United ground, a fitting venue considering their mutual love of the football club.

Invitees included Roy ‘Chubby’ Brown, Don Maclean, Tommy Cannon, Billy Pearce and Bernie Clifton.

Speaking of the funeral, six years ago this month, the ChuckleVision star said: “Although it’s always very sad when you lose someone, the funeral itself doesn’t have to be a sad, sad occasion.

“We had Barry’s funeral at Rotherham United’s ground, New York Stadium, and all our showbiz friends and family were all there.

“And although it was very sad, obviously, carrying his coffin in and stuff, it steadily got nicer through the day, because it was light-hearted.

“Everybody talked about their own stories, about what they remember about Barry, the nicest memories and what have you… everybody had such a good time at his funeral, which is a great thing,” the actor proclaimed.

“It was remembering him and you know, championing his life. It was a nice way for him to go.”

It was consoling to the family that Barry, (aged 73) got the send-off he wanted.

“It was his wife Ann that sorted it out at the stadium,” Paul said. “Barry had obviously said to her that’s what he’d like, if he could get it, and he did,” he told virginradio.co.uk

His remarks chime with recent research from Co-op Funeral Care organisation, which declared that people in the UK are increasingly opting for less sombre funerals.

Almost 70 per cent of people canvassed felt that funerals were these days more celebrations of a loved one’s life rather than sad occasions.

“Research by Co-op Funeral Care has said that many people nowadays want something different, you know, to champion their lifePaul (76,) whose real surname is Elliott, added.

“I’ve spoken to Co-op Funeral Care about it, and they’ve said they can arrange almost anything, they pull the strings and so on.“Unless you want to go to the moon,” he cracked. “But you know, apart from that… whatever you want, it’s your day. You know, you’re the star of the show when you die.”

On his brother's death anniversary, Paul took to Instagram to say simply: “Miss you Baz.”

Within days, the post was liked by more than 15,000 well-wishers.One fan wrote: “We all do, what better legacy to leave than a generation of smiles?”Another added: “We all miss him...Legend! All my kids (and me) loved you guys very much. All grown but they can go into ‘Chuckle mode’ at any moment!”

And finally, one respondent noted: “To me, to you...two legends...he’s missed.”