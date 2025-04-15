Theme park's ulti-mutt training day for therapy dog

Oliver with Gully Mouse at Gulliver’s Valley

A CHARITY therapy dog deserved a round of a-paws after completing a training session at a Rotherham theme park.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oliver, the therapy dog for HOPE Trauma Support, enjoyed a day out at Gulliver’s Valley Resort where he met with the attraction's mascot Gully Mouse and other characters to help him become used to encountering such larger-than-life characters when he is at events as part of his duties.

HOPE offers support for families who have had a loved one killed in traumatic circumstances, specifically in a road traffic collision, fire or drowning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig Seedhouse, resort director at Gulliver’s Valley, said: “Oliver got to meet Gully Mouse and experience being in a busy theme park environment and we were thrilled to support this important local charity in this way.”

Oliver with Carol, from HOPE Trauma Support charity, at Gulliver’s Valley.

Dedicated dog Oliver attends HOPE charity’s monthly peer support groups, goes along on one-to-one sessions and accompanies people to meetings or hearings in relation to the death of a loved one.

The patient pup provides comfort and affection and is specially trained to be gentle and friendly and to accept strangers hugging and petting him.

Studies show the simple act of stroking a dog prompts a relaxation response and the release of stress-busting hormones which can play a part in elevating mood and reducing anxiety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dogs can also reduce the focus on negative emotions and promote feelings of safety and comfort.

Oliver, who is almost three years old, has gained his bronze, silver and gold awards from the Kennel Club Good Citizen Dog Scheme.

But his training doesn’t 'paws' there.

Next up will be more advanced tuition specifically in relation to his role as a therapy dog working in lots of different environments.

Project co-ordinator Joanne Wehrle said: “We’d like to say a massive thank you to Gulliver’s Valley for inviting us along so that Oliver can meet some of their mascots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s difficult for Oliver, our therapy dog, to understand what these big characters are, so it’s important for us to introduce him to the likes of Gully Mouse in a controlled environment and show Oliver that they are friendly.

“Oliver has learnt valuable lessons in meeting all the different characters.”