Theme park's charity weekend and fun run hailed a great success

The fun run at Gulliver’s Valley

A CHARITY weekend and fun run at Gulliver’s Valley has raised £4,157 towards Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.

The theme park in in the Rother Valley donated £2.50 of every ticket sold over the special weekend to the hospice, which is based in North Anston and supports families in South Yorkshire, North Derbyshire, North Nottinghamshire and parts of North Lincolnshire.

Some tickets to the theme park were also discounted for the weekend to increase attendance and raise more money for Bluebell Wood, which has supported babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions since opening in 2008.

On the Sunday there was a great turnout for the Gulliver’s Family Fun Run, with more than 200 people taking part – many in fancy dress – and again with £2.50 of each entry fee donated to Bluebell Wood, the route winding its way through the resort’s thrilling rides and attractions.

Sam Wood, director of income generation and communications at Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, said: “A huge thank you to everyone who attended this amazing event at Gulliver’s Valley and helped us raise some much-needed funds.

“It was a fabulous day and it was lovely to see so many people taking part and having fun!”

Craig Seedhouse, resort director at Gulliver’s Valley, said: “We are so proud of everyone involved with the weekend in helping us raise so much for Bluebell Wood – the runners, the families who visited the park, and our wonderful team at Gulliver’s.

“The hospice provides invaluable support to children and their families.”