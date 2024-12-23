Theme park welcomes fresh face to new role

(L-R) Tom Moriarty and Craig Seedhouse at Gulliver's Valley

A ROTHER Valley theme park resort has welcomed a fresh face to a newly created role.

Gulliver’s Valley has appointed Tom Moriarty as its resort excellence manager – a newly created role which sees Tom tasked with upholding Gulliver’s high standards across the Rother Valley park.

Originally from Anglesey in North Wales, Tom has been living in South Yorkshire for five years.

He started his career travelling across the globe as air cabin crew with British Airways, moving to Virgin Atlantic to gain experience in training and leadership roles.

He led the cabin crew division across the UK in a ‘people and performance’ role, while qualifying in the art and science of embalming during his spare time.

In 2020, Tom (44) hung up his wings and joined Coop Funeralcare, which led to him opening and managing a new crematorium and memorial park.

He said: “Delivering exceptional service has always been in my DNA and I have been incredibly lucky to have led teams to create meaningful connections and lifelong memories through their actions.

“In the resort excellence role at Gulliver's Valley, I’m surrounded by creativity and passionate people who are driven to make the Gulliver’s experience as magical as possible.

“I feel very excited about our future.”

Resort director Craig Seedhouse said: “We are thrilled to welcome Tom to our leadership team.

“He has a highly impressive track record and will bring a new dynamic to Gulliver’s.

“I look forward to working alongside him as we strive to maintain and enhance even further the Gulliver’s experience for our visitors.”