Theme park helps food bank with discounted ticket and donation offer
Gulliver’s Valley is hosting the Food Bank Weekend on Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19, with ticket prices from £14 per person when each guest brings along a non-perishable item of food to donate.
Entry remains free for children under 90cms in height.
The theme park is holding the event in aid of New Hope Food Bank in Killamarsh, which provides emergency food to individuals and families in short-term crisis across the Rother Valley.
Items that can be donated include tinned fruit, small jars of coffee, tinned meat, cream crackers, juice cordials, jellies, and evaporated milk.
Gulliver’s Valley resort director Craig Seedhouse said: “New Hope Food Bank does excellent work and we are sure that many families will come along over the weekend and bring donations to help those who are in need.”