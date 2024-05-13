Donations from a previous foodbank weekend held at Gulliver’s Valley in 2022.

FAMILIES visiting a Rother Valley theme park this weekend will be able to help people in crisis by making a food bank donation to receive discounted tickets.

Gulliver’s Valley is hosting the Food Bank Weekend on Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19, with ticket prices from £14 per person when each guest brings along a non-perishable item of food to donate.

Entry remains free for children under 90cms in height.

The theme park is holding the event in aid of New Hope Food Bank in Killamarsh, which provides emergency food to individuals and families in short-term crisis across the Rother Valley.

Items that can be donated include tinned fruit, small jars of coffee, tinned meat, cream crackers, juice cordials, jellies, and evaporated milk.