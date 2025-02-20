Theatre raises curtain on £3,000 donation to charities
A spokesperson for Rotherham Theatres said: “We are pleased to announce, with the help of our audiences at our pantomime Robin Hood, we managed to raise over £3,200 to help the Mayor's (Cllr Sheila Cowen's) chosen charities – The Rotherham Hospice Trust, Help 4 Homeless Veterans, The Common Lands of Rotherham Charity, and Roundabout Ltd.
“This year we were particularly pleased to be able to support The Rotherham Hospice Trust after our dear friend and colleague Angela Gardner passed away in December last year, after a short battle with cancer.
“Ange spent her last few weeks at Rotherham Hospice, where she was made comfortable and cared for.
“Ange worked as part of the theatre team for many years and is greatly missed by the team and our customers who knew her.
“We are always happy to support the Mayor's charities and are always amazed at the generosity of our audience members.
“Thank you to everybody that contributed.”
