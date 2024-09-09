(L-R) Elaine Demain, chair of Rotherham Rep, Sally Stotton, treasurer at Rotherham Rep, and Terry Nougher-Fuller representing Diabetes UK

A THEATRE company has raised £200 for a dementia charity thanks to generous audience members digging deep to donate at its latest production.

As part of the voluntary group's health initiative, Rotherham Diabetes UK visited Rotherham Rep Theatre Company earlier this year during rehearsals for their latest play 'Steel Magnolias'.

The organisation provided health knowledge about the condition as well as helped diabetic Rep member Danny Hastie to test everyone's blood sugar levels at the rehearsal space at the Janet Mitchell School Of Dance.

And during the performances of Steel Magnolias which followed in June at Rotherham Civic, the theatre troupe hosted donation buckets in the foyer giving patrons the chance to contribute to Diabetes UK's work while enjoying the show.

Rep chairperson Elaine Demaine said: “Our collections raised more than £150 and the society made a donation taking the figure to in excess of £200.

"It is great to have our audiences join us in backing this important cause."