The speed camera you are most likely to trigger in Rotherham

Prolific: This speed camera on Wortley Road has caught more people speeding than any other across the borough

This is the most prolific traffic camera in Rotherham.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a four-month spell this year the fixed camera at A629 Wortley Road near Bradgate Lane, Kimberworth, clocked 695 offences.

That dwarfs figures at other hot spots like the A631 Bawtry Road near Rosemary Road, Wickersley where 58 offences occurred over six months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next highest number, according to a Data Researcher with South Yorkshire Police based in Maltby, is the A6123 Herringthorpe Valley Road near Browning Road, Herringthorpe, where 43 drivers came a cropper in the same time span.

Police have also given details about the number of cameras used to deter and catch speeders.

"We have eight fixed cameras and 11 mobile cameras that are used throughout the county. The fixed cameras are moved periodically to differing locations. We also have seven Redlight cameras at varying locations," they say.

The constabulary also confirmed that cameras in position "remain in operation and are not routinely switched off."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They do not keep data on suspected deliberate damage to their equipment.

In August, our reporter Paul Whitehouse revealed the scale of traffic offending in South Yorkshire; some 439,000 drivers had been caught speeding over the last six years.

Previously, a Freedom of Information request revealed that more than £7 million in fines were issued by SYP from April 2023 to April 2024.

In that same 12-month period, 74,508 Notices of Intended Prosecution for speeding were dispatched.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At that time, the A633 High Street near Bellows Road, Rawmarsh was high up on the list of offences.

A total of 177 drivers were caught speeding at this location between April 6, 2023 and April 5 2024.

In the Sitwell area, a camera on the A631 East Bawtry Road near Bent Lathes Avenue caught 76 drivers in the same period.

A further 61 were caught on the A618 Aughton Road near Westfield Avenue, Aughton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For a first-time speeding offence, the punishment depends largely on how far over the limit the driver was going.

Minor offences usually result in a speed awareness course being offered instead of penalty points, provided the motorist hasn’t attended one in the previous three years.

If the offence is too serious for a course, the driver typically receives a Fixed Penalty Notice – usually a £100 fine and three points on their licence.

More severe cases can go to a magistrates’ court, where higher fines, additional points, or even a short driving ban can be imposed.